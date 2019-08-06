Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves VMware PKS Solution Competency

|By Business Wire
|
|August 6, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that it has achieved the VMware Enterprise PKS Solution Competency, designed for VMware partners to extend their infrastructure modernization practices with new Kubernetes-based solutions and help enterprises run modern applications with flexibility and agility.
In order to attain this competency, CDI successfully fulfilled all requirements, including the completion of various courses and exams that demonstrated proficiency in VMware PKS installation, delivery, configuration and management.
Co-developed by VMware and Pivotal, VMware PKS is a purpose-built container solution to operationalize Kubernetes for multi-cloud enterprises and service providers. It simplifies the deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters with day 1 and day 2 operations support and offers:
- CNCF conformant native Kubernetes
- Built-in automation and full lifecycle management of multiple Kubernetes clusters
- A production-ready platform with HA, built-in health check, auto-healing and rolling upgrade
- NSX-T for networking management and security
- A multi-cloud platform which runs on vSphere, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform
- Enterprise-grade container registry
- Seamless integration with VMware products
“Achieving the VMware PKS Competency further enhances our hybrid cloud portfolio and allows CDI to help our customers adopt container technology,” said William Chin, Chief Cloud Architect, Office of the CTO, CDI. “VMware PKS and Kubernetes provide the automation and orchestration building blocks that help accelerate delivery of cloud native applications onto the software-defined data center (SDDC) and allows developers to take lead in choosing the software architectures that help them to deliver feature velocity. Pairing rapid application development models with business-focused philosophies, our clients are emboldened in their pursuit of new business models and new revenue streams to meet ever-changing customer needs and expectations.”
VMware Solution Competencies allow partners to solidify themselves as trusted advisors that can deliver comprehensive technology solutions to customers. They also help VMware partners develop selling skills, architecture proficiency, and deployment expertise to help drive success.
CDI is a VMware Enterprise Service Provider, a VMware Premier Solution Provider and holds VMware Master Services Competencies in Cloud Management and Automation, Data Center Virtualization, Network Virtualization and VMware Cloud on AWS. CDI has also been the recipient of numerous VMware distinctions and accolades, including VMware’s Americas Software-Defined Data Center Partner of the Year, VMware Cloud and Services Partner Technical Advisory Board Member, VMware Cloud Provider Program Service Provider, VMware Certified Design Experts (VCDX) and VMware vExpert awardees.
About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):
CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.
For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005024/en/
