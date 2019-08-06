Eversight Pioneers AI-Powered Retail Pricing Optimization for Raley’s

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 09:33 AM EDT
Eversight, the leader in AI-powered pricing and promotion software, announced today that Raley’s, the privately-owned and family-owned customer experience grocery company, has adopted the Eversight Pricing Suite to bring intelligent, dynamic pricing to its stores. Raley’s recently completed a very successful pilot of Eversight’s AI-powered software, which focused on optimizing multiple product categories across various strategic goals. As a result, Raley’s is now deploying the Eversight platform enterprise wide.
Raley’s adoption of AI-based price optimization technology is significant in an industry where brick and mortar retailers have historically relied on regression models to inform pricing. By circumventing a dependence on historical data to make pricing decisions, Eversight enables Raley’s to use its store network as a dynamic learning lab where experimentation is intentional and executed with precision. Eversight’s AI engine automatically tests prices and promotions across the store network to inform optimization on an ongoing basis, continuously delivering relevant insights designed for immediate action.
Eversight’s Pricing Suite was designed to deliver AI-powered, experimentation-based software that reads what happens in stores as it happens, with real shoppers at the shelf edge. This gives brick and mortar retailers the same power to optimize price that is available to pure-play ecommerce retailers, enabling them to compete in an entirely new way. Raley’s was one of the first retailers to pilot this technology, and the company is already experiencing strong results.
“Innovation has been at Raley’s core since its beginning, and part of our success can be attributed to how we leverage technology to our advantage,” said Chris Pecot of Raley’s. “We view Eversight’s pricing software as the next generation in price optimization. In piloting the technology, it gave us fresh, accurate data that we used to guide our decisions in a manner that benefitted our customers and our bottom line. We look forward to deploying Eversight’s pricing solution across the entire organization.”
Eversight’s Pricing Suite was designed to help retailers become more agile and adaptive in an ever-fluctuating market. Its AI-based solution offers:
- Dynamic Learning Lab: Retailers can now collect and analyze real, current data about different price points and constantly react to changes in the market. This empowers brick and mortar stores to be forward-looking in their pricing decisions instead of depending on noisy historical data.
- Improved Performance: The Retail Pricing Suite drives sales and margin improvement by continuously generating experiments that flex prices up and down in real time across the store network, identifying price points optimized towards desired category objectives and arming brick and mortar with a way to compete against online-native retailers.
- Continuous Coaching: The AI-based system coaches merchants toward high impact decisions. It collects and analyzes data automatically and surfaces key data points and recommendations to help pricing teams be more strategic. Its exception-based software surfaces high impact areas of opportunity for human decision making. By automating these processes, Eversight frees up team members to focus on leveraging physical stores as assets in today’s highly competitive landscape.
“When we built the Eversight Pricing Suite, we aimed to arm brick and mortar retail with an experimentation-led approach to pricing that delivered real-time insights into consumer behavior, and AI was the key to making that vision a reality. The resulting continuous optimization, coupled with a coaching layer that saves merchants time and redirects bandwidth to strategic opportunities, provides physical retailers with the tools to compete aggressively with their physical and online counterparts,” said Jamie Rapperport, co-founder and CEO of Eversight. “We are thrilled that a company as forward-thinking and customer-centric as Raley’s is already seeing the difference Eversight can make, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”
Raley’s currently employs over 11,000 team members across California and Nevada. The company is devoted to making customers’ lives better, including the company’s non-profit, Raley’s Food for Families, aimed at helping feed the food insecure. It also created the Raley’s Shelf Guide labeling program to bring ingredient transparency to consumers, and in 2018, the company re-imagined the checkout lane to remove most candy, instead featuring ‘better for you’ products. It also launched its own line of fresh meal kits as well as same-day grocery delivery throughout California and Nevada.
Upon full deployment, Eversight’s pricing technology will address high-impact categories of the store geography for Raley’s $3.2 billion in revenue.
To learn more about how the Eversight Pricing Suite can help turn your store network into a dynamic learning lab that drives sales and margin improvements, please visit http://eversightlabs.com/retail/.
About Eversight
Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing in response to market conditions and to deliver higher ROI on promotional spend. Eversight’s Pricing Suite and Offer Innovation Suite solutions are driving strong margin and sales volume improvements for leading companies such as Coca-Cola, General Mills, Raley’s, and Rite Aid. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Chicago and New York. eversightlabs.com.
About Raley’s
Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit www.raleys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005587/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT