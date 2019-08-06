Roofstock Recognized as Fintech to Watch in 2020

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
Roofstock, the leading marketplace for single-family rental investment properties, continues to make waves as a leader in the fintech and real estate investment space, securing prominent award wins including a coveted spot on the Forbes Fintech 50 list.
In just three years since its launch, Roofstock has revolutionized the single-family rental investment space with its innovative, transparent marketplace. Roofstock provides all of the resources for investors to buy, own and sell real estate online, including data analytics, property management oversight, and other tools. The fintech recently doubled the number of first-time real estate investors on its marketplace and surpassed $1.6 billion in transactions.
This hypergrowth is attracting industry attention. Roofstock is one of six proptech companies featured on the Forbes Fintech 50, a high-profile list that recognizes the next generation of fintech companies across all industries. Other recent accolades the startup has received include TiE50, which recognizes the world’s most successful technology startups, HousingWire Tech 100 and the Red Herring list of the 100 most innovative companies.
“I’m humbled by the industry recognition and proud of our team’s hard work and tireless dedication that’s propelled Roofstock’s growth,” said Gary Beasley, Roofstock CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re constantly innovating and iterating our technology behind the scenes to continue transforming the real estate investment landscape and to find new ways to make real estate radically accessible.”
Roofstock’s executive leadership team, the trail-blazing entrepreneurs propelling the startup’s accelerated growth, have also received prominent awards:
- The Financial Technology Report named Roofstock CEO and Co-Founder Gary Beasley one of the Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs. Former co-CEO of Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust (now part of Invitation Homes), Beasley is a true veteran of the single-family rental space. Under Beasley’s leadership, Roofstock grew revenue by five times in Q4 2018 over the same period in 2017. Alongside Beasley, the Financial Technology Report recognized the CEOs of PayPal, Mastercard, Capital One, Robinhood, Apple, and SoFi.
- Co-Founder and Chairman Gregor Watson named a HousingWire 2019 Rising Star. A serial entrepreneur, Watson has a long-standing history of building companies in the single-family rental space. A former founding member of 1Sharpe Capital and chairman of 643 Capital Management, Watson adds this award to a long list of industry accolades.
“Roofstock has created a platform that makes it easy for investors of all types to get exposure to real estate. Increasingly recognized as a leader in the emerging proptech sector, Roofstock has opened new avenues for individuals to build wealth that previously required institutional-scale capital. These awards are a small testament to the industry-wide transformation Roofstock has kicked off in real estate,” said Paul Hsiao, General Partner at Canvas Ventures.
About Roofstock
Roofstock is the leading marketplace for investing in the $3 trillion single-family rental (SFR) sector, offering SFRs in top U.S. rental markets. The company provides all of the resources for investors to buy, own and sell real estate online, including data analytics, property management oversight, and other tools. Roofstock’s transparent, innovative marketplace empowers investors to own cash-flowing SFRs, diversify their investment portfolios and build long-term wealth through real estate.
Backed by world-class investors including Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, and Canvas Ventures, Roofstock has received numerous accolades for its innovations in the real estate industry, including earning a spot on the 2019 Forbes Fintech 50 list and being recognized as “Best Real Estate Platform” at the Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2018. Within three years of launch in early 2016, the Oakland, California-based company eclipsed $1.6 billion in transaction volume.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005610/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT