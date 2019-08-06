Secureworks® Extends Red Cloak™ TDR with Managed Services to Help More Companies Leverage the Power of Its Cloud-Native Software

|By Business Wire
August 6, 2019
Secureworks announced that its SaaS product, Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR), is now available with a 24/7 service option to help organizations rapidly scale their security expertise and defeat cyber adversaries.
Secureworks Managed Detection and Response (MDR), powered by Red Cloak is the latest enhancement to the company’s software-enabled security offering using its cloud-based security analytics platform to deliver threat detection and response with unprecedented speed and accuracy.
“The actionable insights generated by Red Cloak TDR will now be available to organizations who want software-enabled hunting, detection and response capabilities, but also prefer the turnkey support of an experienced provider,” said Wendy Thomas, chief product officer of Secureworks.
According to Secureworks’ latest Incident Response Insights Report, adversaries remained undetected for 111 days on average in 2018. Secureworks’ Red Cloak TDR software applies a variety of machine and deep learning techniques to a vast network of data, making it easier to find hard-to-detect threats across an entire IT landscape. TDR is differentiated by expert threat intelligence, expanded through ongoing incident response experience, and enabled via relevant telemetry from a variety of network, endpoint, cloud, and business systems across Secureworks’ entire global customer base.
“Our vision for a software-driven SOC of the future is one that pairs machine intelligence with human insight to take the guesswork out of incident response and give the adversary nowhere to hide,” said Thomas.
Secureworks’ MDR service leverages the detectors, analytics and correlation capabilities of Red Cloak TDR to find advanced threats that aren’t typically found with normal detection, and to expand the context around each alert. Knowledge gained from more than 1,000 incident response engagements per year informs the continuously updated threat intelligence and analytics used to recognize malicious activity.
With more accurate detections and better context, false alerts are reduced, and customers can focus on the events that matter. When an event requires action, customers have the option to check analyst recommendations via an intuitive interface or collaborate directly with Secureworks analysts using a built-in chat box.
The Secureworks MDR service includes threat hunting to proactively isolate and contain threats that evade existing controls, and it comes with IR support for peace of mind during critical investigations. Unveiled today at the Black Hat USA Conference in Las Vegas, this service addition to Red Cloak TDR is available immediately.
Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response is the first in a suite of software-driven products and services that Secureworks plans to release.
About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300B threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to expectations and beliefs regarding the Managed Detection and Response, powered by Red Cloak service, the Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response application, and the expected capabilities and benefits of the application and future Red Cloak SaaS solutions. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date as of which such statement was made, whether to reflect changes in circumstances or our expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification referenced in this press release are for information purposes only and are not commitments to deliver any technology or enhancement.
