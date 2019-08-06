Ingram Micro IoT Summit Ignites Discussion Around Secure-by-Design Technologies and Business-Ready Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 10:41 AM EDT
Accelerating the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mixed Reality (MR), Ingram Micro Inc. is pleased to announce its inaugural IoT Summit event taking place September 4 – 5 at the Irvine Spectrum Marriott in Irvine, Calif.
Registration is open and offered to pre-qualified channel partners, including targeted resellers, system integrators and MSPs, who want to establish and grow a successful IoT practice. Additional event details, including registration, the agenda and event sponsors, can be found here. Members of the trade press and industry analysts are encouraged to attend and follow activity from the Ingram Micro Summit on Twitter at @IMIoT_US and @IngramMicroIOT.
“The growth around IoT is as large as you make it, and with the help of Ingram Micro we are expanding our services and enabling our customers, as well as our associates, to benefit from the everyday business value IoT delivers,” says Mark Essayian, president of KME Systems and a member of the Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance Advisory Council. “We’re excited to see what Ingram Micro has planned for the IoT Summit, and look forward to discussing the positive and ongoing impact digital transformation is having on our company, the industry and our clients.”
Inaugural Event to Spotlight More than 30+ IoT Solutions
Showcasing more than 30+ IoT offerings spanning seven vertically-oriented markets, as well as market-ready starter kits and best of breed IoT components, the Ingram Micro IoT Summit is the first multi-vendor, IoT specific industry event hosted by the technology leader. The event represents a significant milestone for Ingram Micro and is being introduced as part of the industry leader’s partner enablement strategy around digital transformation and bringing to market secure-by-design IT solutions to and through the channel.
“Many organizations have heard the promises of a smarter, more connected world, but struggle to find concrete ways to utilize the technology and demonstrate the return on investment,” said Mike Zilis, executive vice president and group president, Ingram Micro. “At our inaugural Ingram Micro IoT Summit, channel partners have the opportunity to see products, applications and solution bundles in action. There’s no denying IoT is a hot technology category with tremendous growth opportunities for channel partners. By taking on the heavy lifting – especially when it comes to vetting technologies and solution sets, and offering channel partners the business-building resources needed to establish and grow a successful IoT practice, Ingram Micro is serving as an indispensable business partner who is dedicated to helping channel partners do more with more.”
The Ingram Micro IoT Summit starts with a welcome reception on Sept. 4, followed by a full day of knowledge-sharing and edutainment on Sept. 5. In addition to Ingram Micro executives, additional keynote speakers, general session presenters and breakout subject matter experts include:
- Erik Varney, managing partner, Verizon
- Healey Cypher, CEO, Zivelo
- Nicole Denil, general manager, Microsoft
- Vikas Butaney, vice president, Cisco
“Education and training, combined with repeatable solutions through Ingram’s solution aggregation model, are critical to accelerating adoption around IoT,” says Microsoft’s Denil. “We’re excited to be a premier sponsor of the Ingram Micro IoT Summit and demonstrate the power of Microsoft IoT Solution architecture.”
In addition to discussions, attendees also gain access to live tech demonstrations and hear compelling case studies of applications and results surrounding IoT in action. “We want our channel partners to walk away from the IoT Summit inspired and enabled to establish and grow a successful IoT practice,” says event co-host Eric Hembree, director of IoT, U.S. Ingram Micro. “IoT is one of the channel’s must have technology practices, and a growing opportunity for the entire channel ecosystem.”
Channel partners can register for Ingram Micro IoT Summit 2019 here.
To learn more about the event visit https://iot.ingrammicro.com/iotsummit or contact [email protected].
Channel partners can also listen to Hembree’s point of view on the growing opportunity and use cases around IoT in this episode of Pod 2112 with Larry Walsh: https://the2112group.com/2019/07/podcast-limitless-iot-opportunities/
More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005654/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT