Global Telecoms Industry Statistics 2003-2019 & 2019-2025 - Operators Begin Spending on Infrastructure in Preparation for 5G Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019 11:03 AM EDT
The "Global Telecoms - The Big Picture 2019 - Key Industry Statistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides key industry statistics for the global telecoms sector. It includes recent and current industry statistics for the mobile, mobile broadband, Internet, satellite and fixed broadband sectors. It includes a ranking of the top 15 public telecoms carriers worldwide and global telecoms CAPEX/mobile revenue. It also provides data on telecoms infrastructure market share by technologies.
This unique report also provides a ranking of the top 20 countries globally in terms of the Telecoms Maturity Index (TMI). The Telecoms Maturity Index (TMI) measures and ranks the maturity of a country's telecoms industry and it is worth noting that European countries dominate our recent ranking; with particular representation by the North European, Nordic nations.
Market Insights
In 2019 the global telecommunications market continues its transformation and is underpinning the digital, sharing and interconnected economy. This evolution is mainly driven by the ongoing innovations and technological developments relating to M2M, Big Data Analytics, AI, Cloud Computing and the over-arching Internet of Things. The industry is working hard to keep up with these rapid changes.
Annually, the telcos spend billions on telecoms investments, which account for the majority of the industry's total expenditure. While fibre-based projects capture a large portion of capital expenditure; we are seeing a growth in CAPEX as operators begin spending on infrastructure in preparation for 5G technology. In 10 years the mobile industry has grown from around 2.6 billion unique mobile subscriptions in 2009 to almost double that worldwide today.
With more and more video applications being used by consumers and initiatives around M2M and the Internet of Everything beginning to increase; there is a widespread interest in upgrading to higher-speed services. There are now around 1 billion fixed broadband subscribers worldwide. In terms of future broadband subscriber growth; Asia remains a key market.
Key Topics Covered
1 The global telecoms industry analysis 2019
2 Global telecommunications maturity (TMI) Top 20 countries
2.1 Europe demonstrates telecoms maturity
3 Global telecommunications capex
3.1 Global mobile revenue
3.2 Global IP traffic
4 Global mobile market key statistics
4.1 Global mobile subscriptions
4.2 Global mobile broadband subscriptions
4.3 Global mobile technologies
5 Global Internet users key statistics
6 Global fixed broadband market key statistics
6.1 Fixed broadband subscriptions
6.2 Fixed broadband access technologies
7 Satellite services
7.1 Satellite industry revenue
7.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
8 Ranking of top carriers
9 Triple-play and multi-play
9.1 Insights into bundling around the world
List of Tables
Table 1 Global telecom statistics at a glance 2019
Table 2 Telecoms Maturity Index Top 20 countries 2018
Table 3 Global telecoms CAPEX 2008 - 2019
Table 4 Regional mobile CAPEX 2017; 2020
Table 5 Global - mobile revenue 2019; 2022; 2025
Table 6 Global unique mobile subscribers 2009 2025
Table 7 Global active mobile broadband subscriptions 2014 2019
Table 8 Regional mobile broadband penetration 2014 2017
Table 9 Regional mobile technologies by market share 2017; 2025
Table 10 Global - Internet users and annual change 2010 2019
Table 11 Global - fixed broadband subscribers 2005 2021
Table 12 Regional fixed broadband subscriptions 2017
Table 13 Global - historical - broadband market share by access technology 2013
Table 14 Global - broadband market share by access technology 2016 2018
Table 15 Global satellite industry revenue 2008 2017
Table 16 Global - satellite services revenue 2003 2017
Table 17 Global - satellite services revenue by sub sector 2017
Table 18 Global top 15 public telecoms operators by revenue 2016; 2017
List of Charts
Chart 1 Telecoms Maturity Index Top 10 Countries
Chart 2 Ten years of global telecoms CAPEX 2009 2019
Chart 3 Global mobile revenue growth 2019; 2022; 2025
Chart 4 Mobile broadband penetration developed versus developing markets 2014 2017
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1 Highlighted trends for the global telecoms sector in 2019
Exhibit 2 Global content delivery ecosystem
Exhibit 3 Major global fixed satellite service operators
Exhibit 4 2nd Generation satellites
