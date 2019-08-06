United States Fixed Broadband Market Report, 2019: Reviews Several Aspects of the Cable, DSL, FttP, Wi-Fi, and Wimax Broadband Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
The "USA - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews several aspects of the cable, DSL, FttP, Wi-Fi and WiMAX broadband markets in the US. It provides market analyses as well as a range of relevant statistics in general and on the key operators.
Key Developments
- Altice USA split off from parent company Altice;
- Charter Communications launches 1Gb/s DOCSIS3.1 service;
- Round 2 auction of the Connect America Fund completed;
- Frontier acquires Verizons wireline assets in three western states for $10.5 billion;
- New York state proposal for $1 billion investment in broadband infrastructure using state and private funds;
- Next Century Cities program expands to 50 cities developing affordable broadband solutions;
- USDA makes available $190.5 million in loans and grants for rural broadband;
- FCC rules 25Mb/s as a newly defined broadband speed, approves $2 billion to improve Wi-Fi to schools, releases Broadband Progress Report;
- Report update includes telcos operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.
The US broadband market is seeing significant investment activity in fibre deployments, HFC upgrades with DOCSIS3.1 technology, and to a lesser extent G.fast. In addition, the market players are in the forefront with developing technologies and services based on 5G, which will facilitate the ability of customers to access their bundled services.
For some years much of the investment in fibre was undertaken by a number of smaller players and municipalities rather than the two key telcos, AT&T and Verizon, which had concentrated on a hybrid fibre/copper network. However, since 2017 these two operators have been fully focussed on FttP, shifting their investment efforts from a hybrid fibre-copper architecture. AT&T alone aims to cover almost 13 million premises with FttP by mid-2019. Verizon had a patchy experience with its FttN rollouts and so has chosen to switch deployment to FttP.
Although Google Fiber, as one of the key proponents of gigabit services, began scaling back its efforts at the end of the year it still promotes services in a number of markets. Altice USA is among those traditional cable broadband providers which have switched investments to fibre, believing that services based on GPON technology can be rendered more cost effective by using aerial rather than underground cabling.
There is growing recognition of the importance of a trans-sectoral approach to broadband networks, including the health, education and energy sectors, in order to fully realise the benefits of the nascent digital economy. The FCC's Eight Fixed Broadband report, published in December 2018, revealed how much still needs to be done to move the US broadband market forward.
Companies Mentioned
- Clearwire
- Sprint
- AT&T
- Verizon
- MetroPCS
- US Cellular
- Qwest
- CenturyLink
- Frontier Communications
- Windstream
- Fairpoint
- Cincinnati Bell
- Comcast
- HughesNet
- ViaSat
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction and statistical overview
1.1 Market analysis
1.2 Broadband statistics
1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
2 Policy and regulation framework
2.1 Network regulation overview
2.2 Broadband stimulus package
2.3 FCC's National Broadband Plan
2.4 Private networks
2.5 Network neutrality
3 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) network
3.1 New technologies
3.2 Cable operators
4 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Verizon
4.3 AT&T
4.4 Frontier Communications
4.5 G.fast developments
5 Other fixed broadband services
5.1 Wi-Fi
5.2 WiMAX
5.3 Municipal wireless broadband
5.4 State and municipal deployments
5.5 Satellite broadband
5.6 PLC
6 Digital-economy
6.1 E-services
7 Digital media
7.1 Videostreaming
7.2 Music streaming
List of Tables
Table 1 Historic - Internet users and penetration 2000 2009
Table 2 Internet users and penetration 2010 2018
Table 3 Historic - Broadband subscribers and penetration 2000 2009
Table 4 Broadband subscribers and penetration 2010 2018
Table 5 Forecast broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
Table 6 Fixed broadband subscribers by data rate 2012 2016
Table 7 Fixed broadband population coverage by data rate 2012 2016
Table 8 Top 10 cable MSOs' subscribers 2010; 2012 2018
Table 9 US cable modem subscribers 2000 2018
Table 10 Historic - Cablevision subscriptions by service 2011 2015
Table 11 Historic - Cablevision financial data 2011 2015
Table 12 Altice USA RGUs by service 2016 2018
Table 13 Optimum RGUs by service 2015 2018
Table 14 Suddenlink RGUs by service 2015 2018
Table 15 Altice USA financial data 2016 2018
Table 16 Altice USA revenue by type 2016 2018
Table 17 Suddenlink financial data 2016 2018
Table 18 Cablevision financial data 2016 2018
Table 19 Comcast financial data 2015 2018
Table 20 Comcast revenue by service 2012 2018
Table 21 Comcast subscriptions by service 2012 2018
Table 22 Comcast bundled services subscriptions 2014 2018
Table 23 Charter Communications financial data 2015 2018
Table 24 Charter Communications residential revenue by type 2015 2018
Table 25 Charter Communications residential RGUs by type 2015 2018
Table 26 Broadband subscribers for major telco providers 2009 2018
Table 27 Verizon wireline (FiOS) operational data 2010 2018
Table 28 Verizon wireline financial data 2014 2018
Table 29 AT&T fixed-line operational data 2011 2018
Table 30 AT&T financial data 2011 2018
Table 31 Frontier Communications revenue 2008 2018
Table 32 Frontier Communications customers by sector 2011 2018
List of Charts
Chart 1 Broadband subscribers and penetration 2005 2018
Chart 2 Comcast revenue by service 2012 2018
Chart 3 Comcast subscriptions by service 2012 2018
Chart 4 Comcast bundled services subscriptions 2014 2018
Chart 5 Verizon wireline (FiOS) operational data 2010 2018
Chart 6 AT&T operational data 2011 2018
Chart 7 AT&T financial data 2011 2018
Chart 8 Frontier Communications customers by sector 2011 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm47qn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005687/en/
