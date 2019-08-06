South African Fixed Broadband Market Outlook to 2023 - Telkom FttC Infrastructure Passing Close to 3 Million Premises - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 11:47 AM EDT
The "South Africa - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For many years South Africa's broadband market was held back by an expensive operating environment created by Telkom's dominance in the fixed-line market and in access to international bandwidth. This has begun to change, supported by the licensing of Neotel as a second fixed-line operator, as also by the involvement of mobile network operators such as Vodacom and Cell C in the fibre market.
Wireless broadband services have carved out market share from existing DSL offerings, though the sector is dominated by mobile networks: about 95% of all internet connections are through mobile networks. Despite a growing footprint, the government's plan to provide national broadband coverage is largely based on mobile technologies.
The landing of international submarine cables since 2009 has brought down the cost of international bandwidth dramatically, and so led to lower end-user pricing. An additional cable providing connectivity to India, Brazil and onto the USA will come on stream by the end of 2020.
Previously, Telkom monopolised access to the only major cable serving the country, and so was able to demand very high access prices but end-user pricing is now a fraction of what it was and will come down further in coming years as bandwidth is increased.
Key Developments
- Telkom FttC infrastructure passing close to three million premises;
- Cell C extends wholesale fibre partnerships;
- MTN acquires Smart Village, expands fibre network reach;
- Afrihost launches FttP services over Vumatel's open-access fibre infrastructure;
- Telkom converts public payphones into Wi-Fi hotspots;
- Vumatel extends open-access network offering 1Gb/s services;
- Report update includes the regulator's March 2019 report on the ICT sector, operator data to September 2018.
Companies Mentioned
- Telkom
- Neotel
- Vodacom
- MTN Network Solutions
- Cell C
- Atlantic Internet Services
- Business Connexion
- Internet Solutions
- Verizon Business
- MWEB
- Vox Telecom (DataPro)
- Sentech
- iBurst (WBS, Blue Label)
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction and statistical overview
1.1 Market analysis
1.2 Community access projects
1.3 Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)
1.4 Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
1.5 Broadband statistics
1.6 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
2 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Wholesale
2.3 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
3 Other fixed broadband services
3.1 Broadband over Powerlines (BPL)
3.2 Fixed wireless
4 Digital economy
4.1 E-learning
4.2 E-government
4.3 E-health
4.4 E-banking
List of Tables
Table 1 National Broadband Policy penetration targets to 2030
Table 2 Average internet access speed 2010 2015
Table 3 Internet revenue by type 2015 2018
Table 4 Historic - Internet users and penetration rate in South Africa 1999 2009
Table 5 Internet users and penetration rate in South Africa 2010 2022
Table 6 Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration in South Africa 2002 2018
Table 7 Forecast fixed broadband subscribers in South Africa 2019; 2021; 2023
Table 8 Telkom South Africa broadband subscribers 2003 2018
Table 9 Telkom fixed data traffic 2014 2018
Table 10 Telkom DSL subscribers 2015 2018
Table 11 Telkom fixed broadband subscribers by type 2016 2018
Table 12 DSL subscriptions 2015 2018
Table 13 Telkom South Africa fibre broadband subscribers 2016 2018
Table 14 Telkom South Africa fibre premises passed 2016 2018
Table 15 Telkom South Africa fibre ports by type 2017 2018
Table 16 Fibre broadband subscribers 2013 2018
Table 17 Telkom South Africa WiMAX subscribers 2008 2014
List of Charts
Chart 1 Internet revenue by type 2015 2018
Chart 2 Internet users and penetration rate in South Africa 2005 2022
Chart 3 Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration in South Africa 2005 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52a483
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005714/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT