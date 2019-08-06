ICC Introduces STRATA Storage Appliance with Lightbits Labs’ LightOS Software Inside

|By Business Wire
|
|August 6, 2019 12:09 PM EDT
FLASH MEMORY SUMMIT -- At the Flash Memory Summit today, International Computer Concepts (ICC) and Lightbits Labs introduced STRATA storage, ICC’s turnkey NVMe/TCP storage appliance based on Lightbits Labs’ LightOS® software. The solution is the first in the ICC and Lightbits partnership and is ideal for applications with the highest storage needs, such as visual special effects, financial services and high-frequency trading, cloud and hosting, and high-performance computing. ICC and Lightbits will demonstrate STRATA in ICC’s FMS Booth #848.
STRATA relies on NVMe over TCP in an easy-to-deploy and scalable storage solution that combines standard network technologies with high-performance flash. STATA offers scalable performance in both single node and dual node options, with flexible capacity ranging from 32TB to 96TB. The turnkey solution offers the following benefits:
- Near zero transition cost to the latest NVMe/TCP technology
- Scale up and out
- Built with standard servers and components
- High performance and low latency
- Extended SSD endurance for best total cost of ownership (TCO)
STRATA addresses data-driven applications that must process higher volumes of data at higher performance and low latency. Incorporating LightOS Software Defined Storage into the appliance unlocks the potential of a disaggregated high-performance NVMe solution to maximize resource utilization and flexibility. LightOS provides rich storage services like data reduction, thin provisioning for best utilization of SSD capacity, and Erasure Coding protection from SSD failures to ensure service and data availability. Using optional LightField™ hardware accelerator, LightOS can improve network processing, IOPs, and reduce latency.
“By using Lightbits turnkey NVMeoF storage solution in STRATA, customers can easily deploy fast, redundant storage with existing TCP networks. This allows for easy and quick deployment in a wide range of environments,” said Alexey Stolyar, Acting CEO at ICC.
STRATA is ideally suited for storage needs ranging from video to financial services and more.
- Video Effects: 4k/8k video sharing, ideal for editorial shops and raw footage processing
- Financial Services and High-Frequency Trading: Fast storage used for capture host, distributed research environment for market data and caching layer for research cluster
- Hosting/Cloud: High transaction database, storage caching layer
- High performance computing: Workflow automation and acceleration
“ICC brings the hardware, solutions and expertise to enable competitive advantages for a variety of global industries and markets," said Eran Kirzner, CEO of Lightbits Labs. "Lightbits LightOS will help the STRATA solution make the most of NVMe/TCP, an easy to deploy and scalable storage solution, so its appliance can span the entire spectrum of business storage needs. We're proud to be helping ICC push the server’s boundaries and deliver even more value to their customers with the best cost performance structure possible.”
At the Flash Memory Summit, which runs from today through August 8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, ICC will be showing and demonstrating STRATA storage in its booth (#848). ICC is a bronze sponsor of the FMS event. Also in the ICC booth, Lightbits Labs will be demonstrating its disaggregated storage solutions, including LightOS and LightField, both introduced earlier this year.
ICC Resources
View the STRATA product brief here.
Lightbits Labs Resources
- Lightbits Labs Blog
- Meet Lightbits: Separation without Drama
- LightOS and LightField announcement (press release)
About Lightbits Labs™
Lightbits Labs, founded in 2016, is remaking modern cloud infrastructure on a global scale. The company’s mission is to reinvent the way storage and networking are conducted in cloud data centers. As trailblazers in this field, its solutions are successfully being used in industry-leading cloud data centers around the globe. With strategic investors including DellEMC, Cisco, and Micron, and with investments from Chairman and Founder Avigdor Willenz, Lightbits Labs is disaggregating storage and compute to improve performance and TCO. Learn more at www.lightbitslabs.com or contact us at [email protected].
About International Computer Concepts - ICC
International Computer Concepts (ICC) is a leading provider of IT technology. Since 1993, ICC has been integrating computing systems with the latest hardware and software components to meet the ever-changing business and IT requirements of its clients. With a focus on technical expertise and delivering energy-efficient and high-performance solutions, ICC uses only the best components available to design and assemble computing systems in accordance with their ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturing management process. Based in Northbrook, Illinois, ICC works closely with clients that include local businesses, multinational corporations, institutions of higher learning, and government agencies to equip them with superb computers.
For more information on International Computer Concepts (ICC), visit www.icc-usa.com.
