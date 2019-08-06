Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2019:
- Revenues of $139 million;
- Gross margin of 14.0% on a GAAP basis and 14.2% on a non-GAAP basis;
- Net earnings of $0.01 per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.23 on a non-GAAP basis;
- Generated $21 million in operating cash flows;
- Finalized an agreement with a partner to market Liquid Delivery Systems in Japan;
- Acquired developed technology assets, including a patent portfolio, in support of our Next Generation Gas Panel development.
“Ichor’s second quarter results were closely aligned with our forecast and performed favorably given the industry declines in wafer fab equipment spending, with revenues up slightly over the first quarter,” commented Tom Rohrs, Chairman and CEO. “We continue to report strong profits and the resiliency of our variable operating model in challenging market conditions, and we generated $21 million in operating cash flows in the June quarter. Our sequential improvement in revenues for the June quarter, and continued sequential revenue growth expected for the September quarter, are indicative of our market share gains and the execution of our strategy to expand our share within our served markets. While we certainly are not immune to the incremental spending cuts in memory since last quarter, we believe our results and outlook demonstrate that Ichor is uniquely positioned in the process equipment segment to have a stronger second half of 2019, compared to the first half.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2019
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
U.S. GAAP Financial Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
139,195
|
|
|
$
|
137,831
|
|
|
$
|
248,973
|
|
Gross profit percent
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
Operating income percent
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
$
|
1,518
|
|
|
$
|
28,040
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2019
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
139,195
|
|
|
$
|
137,831
|
|
|
$
|
248,973
|
|
Gross profit percent
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
Operating income percent
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
5,118
|
|
|
$
|
5,551
|
|
|
$
|
26,721
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview
For the second quarter of 2019, revenue was $139.2 million, net income was $0.3 million, and net income per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $0.01. This compares to revenue of $137.8 million and $249.0 million, net income of $1.5 million and $28.0 million, and diluted EPS of $0.07 and $1.07, for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview
For the second quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $5.1 million and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS was $0.23. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.6 million and $26.7 million, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.25 and $1.02, for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Outlook
For the third quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $145 to $155 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.08 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.31.
This outlook for non‑GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of intangible assets, share‑based compensation expense, tax adjustments related to these non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring charges known at the time of providing this outlook. This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-recurring tax-related items or other unusual items which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results
We ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash of $41.5 million, an increase of $9.8 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $2.4 million from December 28, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to cash generated from operations of $21.1 million, partially offset by cash paid for intangible assets of $8.1 million and a term loan payment of $2.2 million. The decrease from December 28, 2018 was primarily due to net payments on long-term debt of $9.6 million, cash paid for intangibles assets of $8.1 million, capital expenditures of $6.1 million, and share repurchases of $1.6 million, partially offset by operating cash flows of $20.7 million and net proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares under our share-based compensation plans of $2.4 million.
Our cash generated from operations of $20.7 million during the first two quarters of 2019 consists of net income of $1.9 million, net non-cash charges of $13.5 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $5.3 million. Non-cash charges primarily consist of depreciation and amortization of $10.5 million and share-based compensation of $2.8 million. The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to a decrease in inventories, net of $12.6 million and a decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets of $3.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $5.0 million, a decrease in accounts payable of $4.2 million, and an increase in accounts receivable, net of $1.3 million.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non-GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP metrics exclude amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses including adjustments to the cost of goods sold, tax adjustments related to those non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring discrete tax items including tax impacts from releasing a valuation allowance related to foreign tax credits, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income, and net income. A table showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, is included at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period.
Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. A table presenting the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP net income is also included at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
We will conduct a conference call to discuss our second quarter 2019 results and business outlook on August 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.
To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of our web site at ir.ichorsystems.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 844‑395‑9251 (domestic) or 478‑219‑0504 (international), conference ID: 3787279.
A taped replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website or by calling 855‑859‑2056 (domestic) or 404‑537‑3406 (international), conference ID: 3787279.
About Ichor
We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers. We also manufacture certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com.
We use a 52 or 53 week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three months ended June 28, 2019, March 29, 2019, and June 29, 2018 were all 13 weeks. References to the second and first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 relate to the three month periods then ended.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.
Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue, growth, earnings, profitability, and industry trends for the second quarter of 2019, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Ichor’s business and industry, the economy and other future conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (2) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (3) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (4) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (5) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (6) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (7) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (8) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (9) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (10) dependence on a limited number of suppliers and (11) the integration of recent acquisitions with Ichor, including the ability to retain customers, suppliers and key employees. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Ichor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Ichor's Annual Report on Form 10‑K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in Ichor’s expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
December 28,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
41,456
|
|
|
$
|
43,834
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
41,571
|
|
|
|
40,287
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
108,473
|
|
|
|
121,106
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,866
|
|
|
|
6,348
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
196,366
|
|
|
|
211,575
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
43,444
|
|
|
|
41,740
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
16,191
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
58,703
|
|
|
|
56,895
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
173,010
|
|
|
|
173,010
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
489,952
|
|
|
$
|
485,489
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
59,832
|
|
|
$
|
64,300
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
8,893
|
|
|
|
9,556
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
3,129
|
|
|
|
5,148
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
8,750
|
|
|
|
8,750
|
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
|
|
5,329
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
85,933
|
|
|
|
87,754
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion, net
|
|
|
183,008
|
|
|
|
192,117
|
|
Lease liabilities, less current portion
|
|
|
11,279
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
3,794
|
|
|
|
3,966
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
286,221
|
|
|
|
287,163
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,414,089 and 22,234,508 shares outstanding, respectively; 26,851,528 and 26,574,037 shares issued, respectively)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
233,508
|
|
|
|
228,358
|
|
Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 and 4,339,529 shares, respectively)
|
|
|
(91,578
|
)
|
|
|
(89,979
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
61,799
|
|
|
|
59,945
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
203,731
|
|
|
|
198,326
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
489,952
|
|
|
$
|
485,489
|
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
139,195
|
|
|
$
|
137,831
|
|
|
$
|
248,973
|
|
|
$
|
277,026
|
|
|
$
|
507,002
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
119,662
|
|
|
|
117,608
|
|
|
|
205,098
|
|
|
|
237,270
|
|
|
|
420,528
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
19,533
|
|
|
|
20,223
|
|
|
|
43,875
|
|
|
|
39,756
|
|
|
|
86,474
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,634
|
|
|
|
2,391
|
|
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
|
5,025
|
|
|
|
5,029
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
11,758
|
|
|
|
11,647
|
|
|
|
22,443
|
|
|
|
27,358
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
|
6,339
|
|
|
|
7,651
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
16,521
|
|
|
|
17,286
|
|
|
|
17,996
|
|
|
|
33,807
|
|
|
|
40,038
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
|
2,937
|
|
|
|
25,879
|
|
|
|
5,949
|
|
|
|
46,436
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,762
|
|
|
|
2,768
|
|
|
|
2,303
|
|
|
|
5,530
|
|
|
|
4,807
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
23,793
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
41,605
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(1,373
|
)
|
|
|
(4,247
|
)
|
|
|
(1,466
|
)
|
|
|
(3,156
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
$
|
1,518
|
|
|
$
|
28,040
|
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
|
|
44,761
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
Shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
22,395,308
|
|
|
|
22,269,827
|
|
|
|
25,674,173
|
|
|
|
22,332,568
|
|
|
|
25,852,235
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
22,663,053
|
|
|
|
22,536,209
|
|
|
|
26,120,717
|
|
|
|
22,596,412
|
|
|
|
26,428,207
|
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,854
|
|
|
$
|
44,761
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
|
11,567
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
5,006
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(172
|
)
|
|
|
(4,950
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
(1,284
|
)
|
|
|
(14,960
|
)
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
12,633
|
|
|
|
8,166
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(4,176
|
)
|
|
|
(18,189
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(706
|
)
|
|
|
(317
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(4,266
|
)
|
|
|
(1,585
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
20,660
|
|
|
|
30,157
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(6,117
|
)
|
|
|
(8,797
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,443
|
)
|
Cash paid for intangible assets
|
|
|
(8,147
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(14,264
|
)
|
|
|
(10,240
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans
|
|
|
2,562
|
|
|
|
5,847
|
|
Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
|
|
(1,599
|
)
|
|
|
(29,970
|
)
|
Debt issuance and modification costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,092
|
)
|
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
7,162
|
|
Repayments on revolving credit facility
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments on term loan
|
|
|
(6,563
|
)
|
|
|
(6,722
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(8,774
|
)
|
|
|
(25,802
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash
|
|
|
(2,378
|
)
|
|
|
(5,885
|
)
|
Cash at beginning of year
|
|
|
43,834
|
|
|
|
69,304
|
|
Cash at end of quarter
|
|
$
|
41,456
|
|
|
$
|
63,419
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
5,755
|
|
|
$
|
3,632
|
|
Cash paid during the period for taxes
|
|
$
|
1,624
|
|
|
$
|
1,775
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,170
|
|
|
$
|
671
|
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
U.S. GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
19,533
|
|
|
$
|
20,223
|
|
|
$
|
43,875
|
|
|
$
|
39,756
|
|
|
$
|
86,474
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
Other non-recurring expense, net (1)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,839
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
19,740
|
|
|
$
|
20,468
|
|
|
$
|
44,367
|
|
|
$
|
40,208
|
|
|
$
|
91,620
|
|
U.S. GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
(1)
|
Included in this amount for 2019 periods presented are costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership.
|
|
(2)
|
As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold.
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
U.S. GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
3,012
|
|
|
$
|
2,937
|
|
|
$
|
25,879
|
|
|
$
|
5,949
|
|
|
$
|
46,436
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
|
6,339
|
|
|
|
7,651
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
5,006
|
|
Other non-recurring expense, net (1)
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,839
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
8,185
|
|
|
$
|
8,755
|
|
|
$
|
31,628
|
|
|
$
|
16,940
|
|
|
$
|
65,818
|
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
|
Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2018 are acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the six months ended June 28, 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the six months ended June 29, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for our former CFO that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition related expenses.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired inventory was sold.
|
|
|
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
$
|
1,518
|
|
|
$
|
28,040
|
|
|
$
|
1,854
|
|
|
$
|
44,761
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
|
6,339
|
|
|
|
7,651
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
5,006
|
|
Other non-recurring expense, net (1)
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
|
(1,785
|
)
|
|
|
(2,928
|
)
|
|
|
(2,176
|
)
|
|
|
(5,832
|
)
|
Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,140
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,140
|
)
|
Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (3)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,839
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
5,118
|
|
|
$
|
5,551
|
|
|
$
|
26,721
|
|
|
$
|
10,669
|
|
|
$
|
54,171
|
|
U.S. GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
Shares used to compute diluted EPS
|
|
|
22,663,053
|
|
|
|
22,536,209
|
|
|
|
26,120,717
|
|
|
|
22,596,412
|
|
|
|
26,428,207
|
|
(1)
|
|
Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2018 are acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the six months ended June 28, 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in this amount for the six months ended June 29, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for our former CFO that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition-related expenses.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents the release of a valuation allowance against our foreign tax credit carryforwards we now expect to realize as a result of additional analysis of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005799/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT