Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019:

Revenues of $139 million;

Gross margin of 14.0% on a GAAP basis and 14.2% on a non-GAAP basis;

Net earnings of $0.01 per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.23 on a non-GAAP basis;

Generated $21 million in operating cash flows;

Finalized an agreement with a partner to market Liquid Delivery Systems in Japan;

Acquired developed technology assets, including a patent portfolio, in support of our Next Generation Gas Panel development.

“Ichor’s second quarter results were closely aligned with our forecast and performed favorably given the industry declines in wafer fab equipment spending, with revenues up slightly over the first quarter,” commented Tom Rohrs, Chairman and CEO. “We continue to report strong profits and the resiliency of our variable operating model in challenging market conditions, and we generated $21 million in operating cash flows in the June quarter. Our sequential improvement in revenues for the June quarter, and continued sequential revenue growth expected for the September quarter, are indicative of our market share gains and the execution of our strategy to expand our share within our served markets. While we certainly are not immune to the incremental spending cuts in memory since last quarter, we believe our results and outlook demonstrate that Ichor is uniquely positioned in the process equipment segment to have a stronger second half of 2019, compared to the first half.”

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 139,195 $ 137,831 $ 248,973 Gross profit percent 14.0 % 14.7 % 17.6 % Operating income percent 2.2 % 2.1 % 10.4 % Net income $ 336 $ 1,518 $ 28,040 Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 1.07

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 139,195 $ 137,831 $ 248,973 Gross profit percent 14.2 % 14.9 % 17.8 % Operating income percent 5.9 % 6.4 % 12.7 % Adjusted net income $ 5,118 $ 5,551 $ 26,721 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 1.02

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the second quarter of 2019, revenue was $139.2 million, net income was $0.3 million, and net income per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $0.01. This compares to revenue of $137.8 million and $249.0 million, net income of $1.5 million and $28.0 million, and diluted EPS of $0.07 and $1.07, for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the second quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $5.1 million and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS was $0.23. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.6 million and $26.7 million, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.25 and $1.02, for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $145 to $155 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.08 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.31.

This outlook for non‑GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of intangible assets, share‑based compensation expense, tax adjustments related to these non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring charges known at the time of providing this outlook. This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-recurring tax-related items or other unusual items which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash of $41.5 million, an increase of $9.8 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $2.4 million from December 28, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to cash generated from operations of $21.1 million, partially offset by cash paid for intangible assets of $8.1 million and a term loan payment of $2.2 million. The decrease from December 28, 2018 was primarily due to net payments on long-term debt of $9.6 million, cash paid for intangibles assets of $8.1 million, capital expenditures of $6.1 million, and share repurchases of $1.6 million, partially offset by operating cash flows of $20.7 million and net proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares under our share-based compensation plans of $2.4 million.

Our cash generated from operations of $20.7 million during the first two quarters of 2019 consists of net income of $1.9 million, net non-cash charges of $13.5 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $5.3 million. Non-cash charges primarily consist of depreciation and amortization of $10.5 million and share-based compensation of $2.8 million. The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to a decrease in inventories, net of $12.6 million and a decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets of $3.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $5.0 million, a decrease in accounts payable of $4.2 million, and an increase in accounts receivable, net of $1.3 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non-GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP metrics exclude amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses including adjustments to the cost of goods sold, tax adjustments related to those non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring discrete tax items including tax impacts from releasing a valuation allowance related to foreign tax credits, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income, and net income. A table showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, is included at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. A table presenting the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP net income is also included at the end of this press release.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers. We also manufacture certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52 or 53 week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three months ended June 28, 2019, March 29, 2019, and June 29, 2018 were all 13 weeks. References to the second and first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 relate to the three month periods then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue, growth, earnings, profitability, and industry trends for the second quarter of 2019, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Ichor’s business and industry, the economy and other future conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (2) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (3) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (4) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (5) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (6) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (7) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (8) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (9) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (10) dependence on a limited number of suppliers and (11) the integration of recent acquisitions with Ichor, including the ability to retain customers, suppliers and key employees. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Ichor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Ichor's Annual Report on Form 10‑K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in Ichor’s expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 28,

2019 December 28,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 41,456 $ 43,834 Accounts receivable, net 41,571 40,287 Inventories, net 108,473 121,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,866 6,348 Total current assets 196,366 211,575 Property and equipment, net 43,444 41,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,191 — Other noncurrent assets 875 906 Deferred tax assets, net 1,363 1,363 Intangible assets, net 58,703 56,895 Goodwill 173,010 173,010 Total assets $ 489,952 $ 485,489 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,832 $ 64,300 Accrued liabilities 8,893 9,556 Other current liabilities 3,129 5,148 Current portion of long-term debt 8,750 8,750 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,329 — Total current liabilities 85,933 87,754 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 183,008 192,117 Lease liabilities, less current portion 11,279 — Deferred tax liabilities 3,794 3,966 Other non-current liabilities 2,207 3,326 Total liabilities 286,221 287,163 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,414,089 and 22,234,508 shares outstanding, respectively; 26,851,528 and 26,574,037 shares issued, respectively) 2 2 Additional paid in capital 233,508 228,358 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 and 4,339,529 shares, respectively) (91,578 ) (89,979 ) Retained earnings 61,799 59,945 Total shareholders’ equity 203,731 198,326 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 489,952 $ 485,489

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2019 March 29,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 Net sales $ 139,195 $ 137,831 $ 248,973 $ 277,026 $ 507,002 Cost of sales 119,662 117,608 205,098 237,270 420,528 Gross profit 19,533 20,223 43,875 39,756 86,474 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,634 2,391 2,577 5,025 5,029 Selling, general, and administrative 10,685 11,758 11,647 22,443 27,358 Amortization of intangible assets 3,202 3,137 3,772 6,339 7,651 Total operating expenses 16,521 17,286 17,996 33,807 40,038 Operating income 3,012 2,937 25,879 5,949 46,436 Interest expense 2,762 2,768 2,303 5,530 4,807 Other expense, net 7 24 (217 ) 31 24 Income before income taxes 243 145 23,793 388 41,605 Income tax expense (benefit) (93 ) (1,373 ) (4,247 ) (1,466 ) (3,156 ) Net income $ 336 $ 1,518 $ 28,040 1,854 44,761 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 1.09 $ 0.08 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 1.07 $ 0.08 $ 1.69 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 22,395,308 22,269,827 25,674,173 22,332,568 25,852,235 Diluted 22,663,053 22,536,209 26,120,717 22,596,412 26,428,207

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,854 $ 44,761 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,460 11,567 Share-based compensation 2,805 5,006 Deferred income taxes (172 ) (4,950 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 454 491 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,284 ) (14,960 ) Inventories, net 12,633 8,166 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,058 167 Accounts payable (4,176 ) (18,189 ) Accrued liabilities (706 ) (317 ) Other liabilities (4,266 ) (1,585 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,660 30,157 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,117 ) (8,797 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,443 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (8,147 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (14,264 ) (10,240 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 2,562 5,847 Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (174 ) (27 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (1,599 ) (29,970 ) Debt issuance and modification costs — (2,092 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 5,000 7,162 Repayments on revolving credit facility (8,000 ) — Repayments on term loan (6,563 ) (6,722 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,774 ) (25,802 ) Net decrease in cash (2,378 ) (5,885 ) Cash at beginning of year 43,834 69,304 Cash at end of quarter $ 41,456 $ 63,419 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 5,755 $ 3,632 Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 1,624 $ 1,775 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 1,170 $ 671

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2019 March 29,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 19,533 $ 20,223 $ 43,875 $ 39,756 $ 86,474 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 181 142 177 323 307 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) 26 103 — 129 — Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — 315 — 4,839 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,740 $ 20,468 $ 44,367 $ 40,208 $ 91,620 U.S. GAAP gross margin 14.0 % 14.7 % 17.6 % 14.4 % 17.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 14.2 % 14.9 % 17.8 % 14.5 % 18.1 %

(1) Included in this amount for 2019 periods presented are costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership. (2) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2019 March 29,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 3,012 $ 2,937 $ 25,879 $ 5,949 $ 46,436 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,202 3,137 3,772 6,339 7,651 Share-based compensation 1,475 1,330 1,215 2,805 5,006 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) 496 1,351 447 1,847 1,886 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — 315 — 4,839 Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,185 $ 8,755 $ 31,628 $ 16,940 $ 65,818 U.S. GAAP operating margin 2.2 % 2.1 % 10.4 % 2.1 % 9.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5.9 % 6.4 % 12.7 % 6.1 % 13.0 %

(1) Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership. Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2018 are acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN. Included in this amount for the six months ended June 28, 2019 are (i) acquisition related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the six months ended June 29, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for our former CFO that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition related expenses. (2) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired inventory was sold.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2019 March 29,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 U.S. GAAP net income $ 336 $ 1,518 $ 28,040 $ 1,854 $ 44,761 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,202 3,137 3,772 6,339 7,651 Share-based compensation (1) 1,475 1,330 1,215 2,805 5,006 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) 496 1,351 447 1,847 1,886 Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (391 ) (1,785 ) (2,928 ) (2,176 ) (5,832 ) Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance (2) — — (4,140 ) — (4,140 ) Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (3) — — 315 — 4,839 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,118 $ 5,551 $ 26,721 $ 10,669 $ 54,171 U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 1.07 $ 0.08 $ 1.69 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 1.02 $ 0.47 $ 2.05 Shares used to compute diluted EPS 22,663,053 22,536,209 26,120,717 22,596,412 26,428,207

(1) Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership. Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the second quarter of 2018 are acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN. Included in this amount for the six months ended June 28, 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs incurred in connection with reorganizing our key personnel and leadership, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the six months ended June 29, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for our former CFO that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition-related expenses. (2) Represents the release of a valuation allowance against our foreign tax credit carryforwards we now expect to realize as a result of additional analysis of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (3) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold.

