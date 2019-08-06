Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Announces Executive Management Changes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading provider of CPG and retailer marketing technology and data-driven digital promotions and media, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company also announced that Steven Boal, Founder and Executive Chairman, has returned to Quotient as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Quotient, replacing Mir Aamir who will remain with the company as an advisor during a transitionary period. In addition, Scott Raskin has resigned from our board of directors and assumed the role of Company President.
“I am thrilled to be back as Quotient’s CEO. I want to thank Mir for his passion and dedication as he helped chart the strategic course for our continued growth. I also want to welcome Scott Raskin to the team. I’ve known Scott for 15 years. He’s served on our board of directors for the past two years and brings exceptional leadership and direct experience in scaling high-growth, disruptive businesses,” said Steven Boal, Founder and CEO.
“We delivered 17% total revenue growth in the second quarter. Our lowered forecast for the second half of this year is attributed to reduced spend from three CPG customers and delays on a few planned product launches. Despite this, our business fundamentals remain strong, and the continued shift to digital marketing provides opportunity for continued growth going forward.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Total revenue was $104.7 million in Q2 2019, an increase of 17% over Q2 2018.
- GAAP net loss for Q2 2019 was $3.9 million, compared to net loss of $4.7 million in Q2 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $11.7 million in Q2 2019, compared to $12.9 million in Q2 2018.
- $14.1 million in cash from operations was generated in Q2 2019, compared to $10.1 million in Q2 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure at the end of this release.
Business Highlights
Brands and retailers target shoppers across digital marketing channels
Social Influencer Marketing:
- Studies show that marketers are relying more on influencers, with marketing spend in this area increasing. A worldwide survey of CMOs found that 30.5% are increasing their focus on influencers as part of the advertising media mix.1
- Ahalogy, a Quotient brand, was selected by KAO USA Inc. to power social media for its well-known brand, Jergens Skincare, including development and execution of all paid and organic social media activity.
Retail Performance Media (“RPM”):
- Promotions revenue from retailer specific CPG coupons, a key strategic and competitive advantage of ours, increased 53% over Q2 last year as brands leverage our RPM network to deliver targeted media and promotions to millions of shoppers. Quotient’s RPM platform has the ability to target nearly 100% of U.S. households.
Strategic partnership with Nielsen brings third-party measurement and insights to brands and retailers
- Brands and retailers will soon be able to seamlessly connect to Nielsen’s insights and measurement solution for third-party measurement verification on digital media programs deployed with Quotient Audiences. Third-party validation is an important step as brands build their digital marketing strategies and allocate budgets to the most effective sales channels.
- In addition, Nielsen will provide its customers with seamless access to more than 2,500 CPG-ready buyer segments through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud connected to Quotient Audiences.
- Quotient Audiences is a data-powered audience solution that provides brands more effective ways to deliver digital advertising tied directly to sales. The solution offers unparalleled scale and depth of consumer purchase history and intent to construct targetable shopper segments for use in digital advertising across all platforms.
Repurchased Shares In Stock Buyback Program
The Company also announced the completion of its stock buyback program on July 16, 2019 with the repurchase of approximately 5.5 million shares of its common stock for approximately $60.1 million including transaction costs.
Business Outlook
As of today, Quotient is providing the following business outlook.
For the third quarter 2019, total revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.0 million to $112.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 is expected to be in the range of $11.0 million to $13.0 million.
For the full year 2019, total revenue is expected to be in the range of $422.0 million to $432.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $42.0 million to $48.0 million.
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP guidance measure, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility of certain income and expenses items that are excluded in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.
Conference Call Information
Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST. Questions that investors would like to see asked during the call should be sent to [email protected].
To access the call, please dial (833) 227-5842, or outside the U.S. (647) 689-4069, with Conference ID# 1742668 at least five minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PST start time. The live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at: http://investors.quotient.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Quotient has presented Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release, because it is a key measure used by Quotient’s management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve its annual budget, to develop short and long-term operational plans, and to determine bonus payouts. In particular, Quotient believes that the exclusion of certain items of income and expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of its core business. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a key financial metric used by the compensation committee of our Board of Directors in connection with the determination of compensation for our executive officers. Accordingly, Quotient believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Quotient’s operating results in the same manner as Quotient’s management and Board of Directors.
Quotient defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of escrowed shares and contingent consideration, net, other income (expense) net, charges related to certain acquisition related costs, restructuring charges, and Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) Software implementation costs. We exclude these items because we believe that these items do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.
Quotient’s use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Quotient’s financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; and
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (i) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Quotient; (iii) the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, interest expense, other income (expense) net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, change in fair value of escrowed shares and contingent consideration, net, charges related to certain acquisition related costs, restructuring charges, and ERP software implementation costs. Other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because of these and other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss), and Quotient’s other GAAP financial results.
For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” included in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting its business. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company’s current expectations with respect to revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and fiscal year 2019; the Company’s expectations for its solutions, partnerships, product launches, specialty retail, and privacy regulations; the Company’s expectations regarding the future demand and behavior of consumers, retailers and CPGs; and the Company’s expectations with respect to its future investments and growth and ability to leverage its investments and operating expenses. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to generate positive cash flow and become profitable; the amount and timing of digital marketing spend by CPGs, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors; the Company’s ability to timely launch products; the Company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions and data regulations, including the Company’s ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits and consumer data privacy concerns, the Company’s ability to negotiate fee arrangements with CPGs and retailers; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand the use by consumers of promotions and offers on its platforms; the Company’s ability to execute its media strategy; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the performance of the Company’s various solutions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies into its business; the Company’s ability to develop and launch new services and features; CPGs’ receptivity to the Company’s packaged solutions; our expectations regarding growth drivers; and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2019 and future filings and reports by the Company. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise and does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements.
About Quotient Technology Inc.
Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers.
We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.
Quotient, the Quotient logo, and Ahalogy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Quotient Technology Inc.
Footnote:
(1) eMarketer: Global Influencer Marketing 2019
|QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
253,578
|
|
$
|
302,028
|
|Short-term investments
|
—
|
|
20,738
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
108,374
|
|
|
112,108
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
12,978
|
|
|
10,044
|
|Total current assets
|
|
374,930
|
|
|
444,918
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
15,890
|
|
|
15,579
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
70,106
|
|
|
81,724
|
|Goodwill
|
|
118,821
|
|
|
118,821
|
|Other assets
|
|
7,840
|
|
|
1,311
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
587,587
|
|
$
|
662,353
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
22,338
|
|
$
|
17,060
|
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
9,850
|
|
|
13,107
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
41,527
|
|
|
53,255
|
|Deferred revenues
|
|
10,302
|
|
|
8,686
|
|Contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|
|
26,001
|
|
|
—
|Total current liabilities
|
|
110,018
|
|
|
92,108
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|
6,950
|
|
|
3,622
|Contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
28,963
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
160,868
|
|
|
155,719
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
1,854
|Total liabilities
|
|
282,605
|
|
|
282,266
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
665,665
|
|
|
703,023
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
(844
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(359,885
|
)
|
|
(322,093
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
304,982
|
|
|
380,087
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
587,587
|
|
$
|
662,353
|QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Revenues
|
$
|
104,691
|
|
$
|
89,545
|
|
$
|
202,798
|
|
$
|
176,311
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues (1)
|
|
64,106
|
|
|
47,769
|
|
|
120,929
|
|
|
88,222
|
|Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
23,870
|
|
|
20,530
|
|
|
49,393
|
|
|
44,360
|
|Research and development (1)
|
|
8,699
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
|
19,069
|
|
|
24,748
|
|General and administrative (1)
|
|
12,835
|
|
|
11,528
|
|
|
26,458
|
|
|
22,920
|
|Change in fair value of escrowed shares and contingent consideration, net
|
|
(3,009
|
)
|—
|
|
53
|
|
|
7,350
|
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
106,501
|
|
|
91,949
|
|
|
215,902
|
|
|
187,600
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
(1,810
|
)
|
|
(2,404
|
)
|
|
(13,104
|
)
|
|
(11,289
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
(3,470
|
)
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
|
(6,909
|
)
|
|
(6,634
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
2,208
|
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(3,772
|
)
|
|
(4,460
|
)
|
|
(16,974
|
)
|
|
(15,715
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
134
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
302
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(3,906
|
)
|
$
|
(4,660
|
)
|
$
|
(17,134
|
)
|
$
|
(16,017
|
)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
92,558
|
|
|
93,643
|
|
|
93,406
|
|
|
93,180
|
|(1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows:
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Cost of revenues
|
$
|
562
|
|
$
|
579
|
|
$
|
1,164
|
|
$
|
1,119
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
3,563
|
|
|
3,335
|
|Research and development
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
2,439
|
|
|
3,689
|
|General and administrative
|
|
4,576
|
|
|
4,063
|
|
|
8,918
|
|
|
7,892
|
|Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
8,036
|
|
$
|
8,239
|
|
$
|
16,084
|
|
$
|
16,035
|
|QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|
$
|
(17,134
|
)
|
$
|
(16,017
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15,632
|
|
|
10,507
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
16,084
|
|
|
16,035
|
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost
|
|
5,150
|
|
|
4,883
|
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
366
|
|
|
49
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
160
|
|
|
302
|
|Change in fair value of escrowed shares and contingent consideration, net
|
|
53
|
|
|
7,350
|
|Other non-cash expenses
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
34
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
3,368
|
|
|
(10,741
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(2,779
|
)
|
|
(1,967
|
)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
(3,152
|
)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
(3,249
|
)
|
|
(4,535
|
)
|Deferred revenues
|
|
1,616
|
|
|
1,109
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
23,835
|
|
|
3,857
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(4,729
|
)
|
|
(2,327
|
)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(14,811
|
)
|
|
(6,500
|
)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|
|
(20,947
|
)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|—
|
|
(50,175
|
)
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term investment
|
|
20,738
|
|
|
59,902
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
(20,047
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuances of common stock under stock plans
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
4,515
|
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(6,461
|
)
|
|
(8,240
|
)
|Repurchases and retirement of common stock under share repurchase program
|
|
(69,879
|
)
|
|
(6,734
|
)
|Principal payments on promissory note and capital lease obligations
|
|
(229
|
)
|
|
(156
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(73,506
|
)
|
|
(10,615
|
)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
23
|
|
|
6
|
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(48,450
|
)
|
|
(26,799
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
302,028
|
|
|
334,635
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
253,578
|
|
$
|
307,836
|
|QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net loss
|
$
|
(3,906
|
)
|
$
|
(4,660
|
)
|
$
|
(17,134
|
)
|
$
|
(16,017
|
)
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
8,036
|
|
|
8,239
|
|
|
16,084
|
|
|
16,035
|
|Depreciation, amortization and other (1)
|
|
8,509
|
|
|
7,033
|
|
|
17,053
|
|
|
12,652
|
|Change in fair value of escrowed shares and contingent consideration, net
|
|
(3,009
|
)
|—
|
|
53
|
|
|
7,350
|
|Interest expense
|
|
3,470
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
|
6,909
|
|
|
6,634
|
|Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(1,508
|
)
|
|
(1,270
|
)
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
(2,208
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
134
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
302
|
|Total adjustments
|
$
|
15,632
|
|
$
|
17,528
|
|
$
|
37,220
|
|
$
|
40,765
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,726
|
|
$
|
12,868
|
|
$
|
20,086
|
|
$
|
24,748
|
|
(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Other includes certain acquisition related costs of $0.6 million, and $1.4 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, Other includes certain acquisition related costs of $0.7 million for each of the respective periods, restructuring charges of $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively, and ERP software implementation costs related to service agreements of zero and $0.05 million, respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005788/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT