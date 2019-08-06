FLEETCOR Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global business payments Company, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2019.

“Our second quarter revenues and profits once again finished above our expectations, with adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.85, which was $0.06 above the midpoint of our guidance for the quarter. Organic revenue growth reached 13% overall, driven primarily by double digit growth rates in corporate payments, tolls and lodging, and the fuel category had another strong quarter finishing up 9%,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Subsequent to the second quarter, we completed a tuck-in acquisition in our payroll card business that we believe will enhance our position in that category.”

Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2019:

GAAP Results

Total revenues increased 11% to $647.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $585.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income increased 48% to $261.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $176.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2019 included an income tax benefit of $65 million due to the sale of the Company’s remaining investment in Masternaut, which allowed the Company to offset the capital loss recognized on that disposition, against the previously recorded capital gain recognized on the sale of Nextraq in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income per diluted share increased 52% to $2.90 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.91 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter included $0.72 per share benefit of income tax related to the sale of the Company’s investment in Masternaut as noted above.

Non-GAAP Results1

Adjusted net income 1 increased 8% to $256.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $237.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

increased 8% to $256.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $237.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 11% to $2.85 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.57 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Fiscal-Year 2019 Outlook:

“The second quarter of 2019 was another strong quarter for the Company, driven by solid performances in all of our business lines. The macro-economic environment came in as expected during the quarter, with the benefit from better than expected fuel spreads and higher fuel prices offsetting the impact of unfavorable exchange rates,” said Eric Dey, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “We are raising our full year revenue guidance by $20 million at the mid-point to reflect our over performance in the second quarter and the acquisition of Sole Financial early in the third quarter. We are also raising our adjusted net income per diluted share guidance by $0.06 to reflect our second quarter results compared to our expectations.”

“For the reminder of the year, we expect the macro impact will be slightly worse than our prior guidance due primarily to lower fuel prices and worse foreign exchange rates. We also expect our share count to be slightly higher than the prior guidance primarily due to the increase in our share price. Offsetting these items will be lower interest expense and the impact of acquisitions, which will be slightly accretive over the balance of the year. We expect these assumptions in total to net to approximately zero in terms of rest of year impact to the business,” concluded Dey.

For fiscal year 2019, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s updated financial guidance is as follows:

Total revenues to be between $2,625 million and $2,675 million;

GAAP net income to be between $865 million and $895 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $9.60 and $9.90;

Adjusted net income to be between $1,040 million and $1,070 million; and

Adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $11.53 and $11.83.

FLEETCOR’s guidance assumptions for 2019 are as follows:

Weighted fuel prices equal to $2.75 per gallon average in the U.S. for the balance of the year;

Market spreads slightly below the 2018 second half of year;

Foreign exchange rates equal to the seven-day average as of July 28, 2019;

Interest expense of $150 million to $160 million;

Approximately 90.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding;

An adjusted tax rate of 23% to 24%; and

No impact related to acquisitions or material new partnership agreements not already disclosed.

Third Quarter of 2019 Outlook:

For the third quarter, the Company is expecting adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10.

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 6.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, expectations, assumptions and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to macroeconomic conditions, including fuel prices, fuel price spreads and foreign exchange rates, impact of the Tax Act, our expectations regarding future growth, including future revenue and earnings increases; our growth plans and opportunities, including future acquisitions, estimated returns on future acquisitions and future product expansion, and estimated impact of these conditions on our operations and financial results, revenue and earnings guidance and assumptions underlying financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as fuel price and spread volatility; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenue and income; the effects of general economic and political conditions on fueling patterns and the commercial activity of fleets; changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; the actions of regulators relating to payment cards or resulting from investigations; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to maintain or renew sources of financing; failure to complete, or delays in completing, anticipated new partnership and customer agreements or acquisitions and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such partnerships and customer arrangements or acquired businesses; failure to successfully expand business internationally, other risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union, risks related to litigation, the impact of new tax regulations and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and FLEETCOR does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments except as specifically stated in this press release or to the extent required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, and our proportionate share of amortization of intangible assets at our equity method investment, (c) other non-recurring items, including the impact of the Tax Act, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains and related taxes due to disposition of assets and a business, loss on extinguishment of debt, legal settlements, and the unauthorized access impact. We calculate adjusted net income to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted net income is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and stock based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. We also believe one-time non-recurring gains, losses, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in the attached exhibit 1. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP product revenue organic growth calculation is provided in the attached exhibit 5. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance is provided in the attached exhibit 6.

Management uses adjusted net income:

as measurement of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are key measures used by the Company and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 Revenues, net $ 647,094 $ 584,985 $ 1,268,919 $ 1,170,484 Expenses: Processing 120,458 111,201 249,572 227,686 Selling 51,856 44,009 101,117 91,120 General and administrative 106,784 96,431 199,568 186,800 Depreciation and amortization 70,908 68,610 138,353 140,112 Other operating, net (229 ) (49 ) (1,184 ) (104 ) Operating income 297,317 264,783 581,493 524,870 Investment loss - - 15,660 - Other expense, net 528 458 748 161 Interest expense, net 39,529 33,150 78,584 64,215 Total other expense 40,057 33,608 94,992 64,376 Income before income taxes 257,260 231,175 486,501 460,494 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,391 ) 54,323 52,743 108,705 Net income $ 261,651 $ 176,852 $ 433,758 $ 351,789 Basic earnings per share $ 3.03 $ 1.98 $ 5.03 $ 3.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.90 $ 1.91 $ 4.84 $ 3.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 86,360 89,169 86,159 89,466 Diluted shares 90,131 92,702 89,694 92,970

1 Reflects reclassifications from previously disclosed amounts to conform to current presentation.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) June 30, 20191 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170,339 $ 1,031,145 Restricted cash 318,287 333,748 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $68,334 at June 30, 2019 and $59,963 at December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,727,183 1,425,815 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 974,000 886,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 196,549 199,278 Total current assets 4,386,358 3,875,986 Property and equipment, net 190,215 186,201 Goodwill 4,720,471 4,542,074 Other intangibles, net 2,417,188 2,407,910 Investments 26,635 42,674 Other assets 234,725 147,632 Total assets $ 11,975,592 $ 11,202,477 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,523,862 $ 1,117,649 Accrued expenses 269,913 261,594 Customer deposits 870,217 926,685 Securitization facility 974,000 886,000 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 958,394 1,184,616 Other current liabilities 152,824 118,669 Total current liabilities 4,749,210 4,495,213 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 2,676,374 2,748,431 Deferred income taxes 452,113 491,946 Other noncurrent liabilities 254,523 126,707 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,383,010 3,367,084 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 123,754,485 shares issued and 86,535,000 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019; and 123,035,859 shares issued and 85,845,344 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 2,427,640 2,306,843 Retained earnings 4,251,414 3,817,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (928,197 ) (913,858 ) Less treasury stock, 37,219,485 shares at June 30, 2019 and 37,190,515 shares at December 31, 2018 (1,907,608 ) (1,870,584 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,843,372 3,340,180 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,975,592 $ 11,202,477

1 Reflects the impact of the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-02 "Leases", on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of the Leases guidance resulted in an adjustment to other assets, other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities in our consolidated balance sheet for the cumulative effect of applying the standard. Financial results reported in periods prior to 2019 are unchanged.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 20191 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 433,758 $ 351,789 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 30,640 25,033 Stock-based compensation 30,847 33,505 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 40,142 26,495 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 2,428 2,678 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 107,713 115,079 Deferred income taxes (64,883 ) (6,473 ) Investment loss 15,660 - Other non-cash operating income (1,579 ) (104 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/dispositions): Accounts and other receivables (418,806 ) (519,527 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,154 (20,440 ) Other assets (17,286 ) (15,418 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits 383,233 282,472 Net cash provided by operating activities 550,021 275,089 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (250,926 ) (3,811 ) Purchases of property and equipment (31,975 ) (34,614 ) Other - (11,192 ) Net cash used in investing activities (282,901 ) (49,617 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 56,950 29,498 Repurchase of common stock (4,024 ) (380,651 ) Borrowings on securitization facility, net 88,000 128,000 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (352 ) - Principal payments on notes payable (64,875 ) (69,000 ) Borrowings from revolver 765,709 774,019 Payments on revolver (1,027,468 ) (600,109 ) Borrowings on swing line of credit, net 34,639 13,632 Other (125 ) (149 ) Net cash used in financing activities (151,546 ) (104,760 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash 8,159 (66,144 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 123,733 54,568 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,364,893 1,130,870 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,488,626 $ 1,185,438 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 90,559 $ 73,303 Cash paid for income taxes $ 100,396 $ 112,982

1 Reflects the impact of the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-02 "Leases", on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of the Leases guidance resulted in an adjustment to other assets, other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities in our consolidated balance sheet for the cumulative effect of applying the standard. Financial results reported in periods prior to 2019 are unchanged.

Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 261,651 $ 176,852 $ 433,758 $ 351,789 Stock based compensation 18,306 19,102 30,847 33,505 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 56,623 57,313 110,141 117,757 Impairment of investment - - 15,660 - Legal settlements 3,474 - 3,474 - Restructuring costs - 1,506 - 3,435 Unauthorized access impact - 1,743 - 1,743 Total pre-tax adjustments 78,403 79,664 160,122 156,441 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate1 (18,435 ) (18,720 ) (33,846 ) (36,927 ) Impact of investment sale on tax 2 (64,880 ) - (64,880 ) - Adjusted net income $ 256,739 $ 237,796 $ 495,154 $ 471,302 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.85 $ 2.57 $ 5.52 $ 5.07 Diluted shares 90,131 92,702 89,694 92,970 1 Excludes the results of the Company's investments on our effective tax rate, as results from our investments are reported within the consolidated statements of income on a post-tax basis and no tax-over-book outside basis differences related to our investments reversed during the periods. 2 Represents the impact to taxes from the disposition of our investment in Masternaut. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Product Category and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per transaction) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by product category.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted3 Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change % Change 2019 2018 Change % Change FUEL - Revenues, net1 $ 295.1 $ 278.1 $ 17.0 6 % $ 290.9 $ 267.8 $ 23.1 9 % - Transactions1 125.3 129.4 (4.1 ) (3 %) 124.5 124.9 (0.3 ) (0 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.36 $ 2.15 $ 0.21 10 % $ 2.34 $ 2.14 $ 0.19 9 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net $ 127.1 $ 99.6 $ 27.5 28 % $ 128.5 $ 102.3 $ 26.2 26 % - Transactions 14.5 11.8 2.7 23 % 14.5 12.0 2.5 21 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 8.78 $ 8.44 $ 0.35 4 % $ 8.88 $ 8.55 $ 0.33 4 % - Spend volume4 $ 19,780 $ 13,778 $ 6,002 44 % $ 20,167 $ 13,778 $ 6,389 46 % - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.64 % 0.72 % (0.08 %) (11 %) 0.64 % 0.74 % (0.10 %) (14 %) TOLLS - Revenues, net1 $ 86.2 $ 80.1 $ 6.1 8 % $ 94.0 $ 80.1 $ 13.9 17 % - Tags (average monthly)5 5.0 4.7 0.3 7 % 5.0 4.7 0.3 7 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 17.08 $ 17.05 $ 0.03 0 % $ 18.63 $ 17.05 $ 1.57 9 % LODGING - Revenues, net $ 50.2 $ 44.6 $ 5.6 13 % $ 50.2 $ 44.6 $ 5.6 13 % - Room nights 4.3 4.7 (0.5 ) (10 %) 4.3 4.7 (0.5 ) (10 %) - Revenues, net per room night $ 11.75 $ 9.40 $ 2.35 25 % $ 11.75 $ 9.40 $ 2.35 25 % GIFT - Revenues, net $ 35.7 $ 33.3 $ 2.4 7 % $ 35.7 $ 34.8 $ 0.9 2 % - Transactions 284.1 324.5 (40.3 ) (12 %) 284.1 324.7 (40.6 ) (13 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 22 % $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 17 % OTHER2 - Revenues, net1 $ 52.7 $ 49.2 $ 3.6 7 % $ 54.4 $ 50.2 $ 4.2 8 % - Transactions1 12.3 12.1 0.1 1 % 12.3 12.1 0.1 1 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 4.30 $ 4.06 $ 0.24 6 % $ 4.44 $ 4.15 $ 0.29 7 % FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 647.1 $ 585.0 $ 62.1 11 % $ 653.8 $ 579.8 $ 73.9 13 %

1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue in 2018 between product categories as the Company realigned its Brazil business into product lines, resulting in refinement of revenue classified as fuel versus tolls and the eCash/OnRoad product being fuel versus other. 2 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, and transportation related businesses. 3 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by product and metrics, non gaap measures, to the gaap equivalent. 4 Corporate payments spend in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 was $13,816.8 million and $14,750.6 million, respectively. 5 Toll tags in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 were 4.7 million and 4.8 million, respectively. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Product (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue by Geography* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % 2018 % 2019 % 2018 % US $ 389 60 % $ 348 59 % $ 760 60 % $ 691 59 % Brazil 103 16 % 96 16 % 209 16 % 203 17 % UK 70 11 % 65 11 % 137 11 % 130 11 % Other 85 13 % 76 13 % 163 13 % 146 12 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 647 100 % $ 585 100 % $ 1,269 100 % $ 1,170 100 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Revenue by Product Category* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % 20181 % 2019 % 20181 % Fuel $ 295 45 % $ 278 48 % $ 578 46 % $ 543 46 % Corporate Payments 127 20 % 100 17 % 238 19 % 194 17 % Tolls 86 13 % 80 14 % 175 14 % 170 14 % Lodging 50 8 % 45 8 % 92 7 % 84 7 % Gift 36 6 % 33 6 % 84 7 % 82 7 % Other 53 8 % 49 8 % 102 8 % 97 8 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 647 100 % $ 585 100 % $ 1,269 100 % $ 1,170 100 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue in 2018 between product categories as the Company realigned its Brazil business into product lines, resulting in refinement of revenue classified as fuel versus tolls and the eCash/OnRoad product being fuel versus other.

Exhibit 4 Segment Results (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues, net: North America $ 417,941 $ 370,949 $ 814,840 $ 735,218 International 229,153 214,036 454,079 435,266 $ 647,094 $ 584,985 $ 1,268,919 $ 1,170,484 Operating income: North America $ 184,198 $ 161,376 $ 356,609 $ 317,326 International 113,119 103,407 224,884 207,544 $ 297,317 $ 264,783 $ 581,493 $ 524,870 Depreciation and amortization: North America $ 41,875 $ 38,317 $ 80,167 $ 76,992 International 29,033 30,293 58,186 63,120 $ 70,908 $ 68,610 $ 138,353 $ 140,112 Capital expenditures: North America $ 11,306 $ 11,685 $ 19,683 $ 20,096 International 6,164 7,715 12,292 14,518 $ 17,470 $ 19,400 $ 31,975 $ 34,614

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Product to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019* 2018* 2019* 2018* FUEL-TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 290.9 $ 267.8 124.5 124.9 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions/Uber 3.8 10.3 0.7 4.5 Impact of fuel prices/spread 6.5 - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (6.1 ) - - - As reported $ 295.1 $ 278.1 125.3 129.4 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 128.5 $ 102.3 14.5 12.0 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (2.6 ) - (0.1 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.4 ) - - - As reported $ 127.1 $ 99.6 14.5 11.8 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted Intentionally Left Blank 20,166.7 13,778.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (386.7 ) - As reported 19,780.1 13,778.1 TOLLS- TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 94.0 $ 80.1 5.0 4.7 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (7.8 ) - - - As reported $ 86.2 $ 80.1 5.0 4.7 LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 50.2 $ 44.6 4.3 4.7 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 50.2 $ 44.6 4.3 4.7 GIFT- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 35.7 $ 34.8 284.1 324.7 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (1.5 ) - (0.3 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 35.7 $ 33.3 284.1 324.5 OTHER1- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 54.4 $ 50.2 12.3 12.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (1.1 ) - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.7 ) - - - As reported $ 52.7 $ 49.2 12.3 12.1 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 653.8 $ 579.8 Intentionally Left Blank Impact of acquisitions/dispositions 3.8 5.1 Impact of fuel prices/spread 6.5 - Impact of foreign exchange rates (17.0 ) - As reported $ 647.1 $ 585.0 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance and transportation related businesses.

Exhibit 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile third quarter and full year 2019 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range. Q3 2019 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 215 $ 225 Net income per diluted share $ 2.37 $ 2.48 Stock based compensation 17 17 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 57 57 Total pre-tax adjustments 74 74 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate (18 ) (18 ) Adjusted net income $ 270 $ 280 Adjusted net income per diluted share 3.00 $ 3.10 Diluted shares 91 91 2019 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 865 $ 895 Net income per diluted share $ 9.60 $ 9.90 Stock based compensation 65 65 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 222 222 Impairment of investment 16 16 Other 4 4 Total pre-tax adjustments 307 307 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate (67 ) (67 ) Impact of investment sale on tax (65 ) (65 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,040 $ 1,070 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 11.53 $ 11.83 Diluted shares 90 90 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

