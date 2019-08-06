Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 04:09 PM EDT
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reports second quarter revenues of $55.9 million, GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million, GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or net loss of $0.14 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, including restricted cash, was $20.3 million.
“We solidified our leadership position with another industry-first milestone, the launch of our new 5G NR mobile broadband hotspot with Verizon,” said Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “The global 5G opportunity pipeline is expanding rapidly and we’re increasing investments in product development and sales and marketing to capitalize on this extraordinary window of opportunity.”
Corporate Highlights
- Revenue of $55.9 million, at the high end of guidance, up 15.1% sequentially and 13.9% year-over-year
- Accelerating investments to drive growth of the global 5G business
IoT & Mobile Solutions
- Q2 2019 revenue of $40.0 million, 26% year-over-year growth
- Launched 5G MiFi M1000 mobile broadband hotspot with Verizon nationwide in July
- 5G live network trials and testing progressing with service providers worldwide
- Launched MiFi 8000 gigabit LTE mobile broadband hotspot with Sprint
- On target to achieve FirstNet certification for the USB800 4G LTE modem in the third quarter
- Gaining traction in the SD-WAN market and partnering with another leading SD-WAN provider
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
- Q2 2019 revenue of $15.9 million
- Leading indicators for Ctrack signal a return to growth in the second half of 2019
- 11% year-over-year subscription growth in Europe and United Kingdom fleet business in the first half of 2019
- Two aviation design wins in Europe and Asia and phase one deployment with a UK-based regional airline
“We had strong top-line performance this quarter with over 15% sequential growth,” said Steve Smith, EVP and CFO of Inseego. “We expect further revenue growth and gross margin improvements in the second half of 2019.”
Third Quarter Outlook
The following statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please see the section titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” at the end of this news release. A more detailed description of risks related to our business is included in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Our guidance for the third quarter of 2019 reflects current business indicators and expectations as of the date of this news release, including current exchange rates for foreign currencies.
|
Inseego Consolidated
|
Third Quarter 2019 Outlook
|
Revenue
|
$58.0 million - $62.0 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$3.0 million - $4.5 million
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
Revenue
|
$43.0 million - $45.0 million
|
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
Revenue
|
$15.0 million - $17.0 million
Conference Call Information
Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:
- In the United States, call 1-844-881-0135
- International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727
An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through August 21, 2019. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10129587 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company’s website before the conference call begins.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS Solutions and IoT & Mobile Solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 and our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; and (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementation.
These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s convertible senior notes and term loan, restructuring charges, net of recoveries, and non-recurring legal and other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior notes and the term loans) and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.
The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.
In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.
Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
$
|
39,983
|
|
|
$
|
31,741
|
|
|
$
|
72,764
|
|
|
$
|
60,621
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
15,908
|
|
|
17,316
|
|
|
31,683
|
|
|
35,169
|
|
Total net revenues
|
55,891
|
|
|
49,057
|
|
|
104,447
|
|
|
95,790
|
|
Cost of net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
33,986
|
|
|
24,623
|
|
|
61,586
|
|
|
48,375
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
6,350
|
|
|
6,998
|
|
|
12,546
|
|
|
13,860
|
|
Impairment of abandoned product line, net of recoveries
|
—
|
|
|
(221
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
355
|
|
Total cost of net revenues
|
40,336
|
|
|
31,400
|
|
|
74,132
|
|
|
62,590
|
|
Gross profit
|
15,555
|
|
|
17,657
|
|
|
30,315
|
|
|
33,200
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
5,188
|
|
|
4,968
|
|
|
8,673
|
|
|
9,944
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,229
|
|
|
5,635
|
|
|
13,620
|
|
|
11,050
|
|
General and administrative
|
7,449
|
|
|
6,302
|
|
|
13,901
|
|
|
12,797
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
857
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
15
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
920
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
20,738
|
|
|
18,479
|
|
|
37,959
|
|
|
36,606
|
|
Operating loss
|
(5,183
|
)
|
|
(822
|
)
|
|
(7,644
|
)
|
|
(3,406
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(5,142
|
)
|
|
(5,147
|
)
|
|
(10,217
|
)
|
|
(10,247
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(72
|
)
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
241
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(10,397
|
)
|
|
(6,407
|
)
|
|
(17,620
|
)
|
|
(14,027
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
322
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
712
|
|
Net loss
|
(10,719
|
)
|
|
(6,679
|
)
|
|
(18,190
|
)
|
|
(14,739
|
)
|
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(60
|
)
|
|
19
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
29
|
|
Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
$
|
(10,779
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,660
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,264
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,710
|
)
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
78,844,666
|
|
|
61,468,129
|
|
|
76,618,142
|
|
|
61,096,886
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
20,268
|
|
|
$
|
31,015
|
|
Restricted cash
|
61
|
|
|
61
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
19,607
|
|
|
20,633
|
|
Inventories, net
|
29,392
|
|
|
26,431
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
7,308
|
|
|
6,212
|
|
Total current assets
|
76,636
|
|
|
84,352
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
9,224
|
|
|
6,698
|
|
Rental assets, net
|
5,232
|
|
|
5,769
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
36,760
|
|
|
31,985
|
|
Goodwill
|
33,584
|
|
|
32,942
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
2,709
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
509
|
|
|
510
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
164,654
|
|
|
$
|
162,256
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
35,856
|
|
|
$
|
39,245
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
14,088
|
|
|
13,024
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
97,194
|
|
|
—
|
|
Term loan, net
|
45,792
|
|
|
—
|
|
DigiCore bank facilities
|
1,046
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
193,976
|
|
|
53,681
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
—
|
|
|
93,054
|
|
Term loan, net
|
—
|
|
|
45,046
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
4,559
|
|
|
4,457
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
3,447
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
Total liabilities
|
201,982
|
|
|
198,781
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
79
|
|
|
74
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
562,405
|
|
|
546,230
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(3,670
|
)
|
|
(4,877
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(596,081
|
)
|
|
(577,817
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
(37,267
|
)
|
|
(36,390
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(61
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
(37,328
|
)
|
|
(36,525
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
$
|
164,654
|
|
|
$
|
162,256
|
|INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(10,719
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,679
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,190
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,739
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,769
|
|
|
3,432
|
|
|
7,208
|
|
|
7,319
|
|
Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries
|
155
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
314
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory, net of recoveries
|
27
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
3,645
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
4,702
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
2,443
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Other
|
560
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
680
|
|
|
965
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,978
|
|
|
(5,535
|
)
|
|
688
|
|
|
(8,676
|
)
|
Inventories
|
3,242
|
|
|
705
|
|
|
(4,608
|
)
|
|
3,503
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,522
|
)
|
|
(674
|
)
|
|
(1,208
|
)
|
|
2,881
|
|
Accounts payable
|
(7,370
|
)
|
|
9,997
|
|
|
(3,861
|
)
|
|
904
|
|
Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other
|
(3,231
|
)
|
|
243
|
|
|
(1,056
|
)
|
|
532
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(5,022
|
)
|
|
5,283
|
|
|
(10,055
|
)
|
|
903
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(2,545
|
)
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
(2,973
|
)
|
|
(653
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
404
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
30
|
|
Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|
(4,859
|
)
|
|
(544
|
)
|
|
(8,801
|
)
|
|
(1,099
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(7,000
|
)
|
|
(866
|
)
|
|
(11,320
|
)
|
|
(1,722
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of warrant to purchase common stock
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,639
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net repayment of DigiCore bank and overdraft facilities
|
(359
|
)
|
|
10
|
|
|
(394
|
)
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|
(264
|
)
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
(532
|
)
|
|
(360
|
)
|
Principal payments on mortgage bond
|
—
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units
|
311
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
559
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(312
|
)
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
10,311
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
724
|
|
|
(1,648
|
)
|
|
317
|
|
|
(1,368
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(11,610
|
)
|
|
2,724
|
|
|
(10,747
|
)
|
|
(2,362
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
31,939
|
|
|
16,173
|
|
|
31,076
|
|
|
21,259
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
20,329
|
|
|
$
|
18,897
|
|
|
$
|
20,329
|
|
|
$
|
18,897
|
|INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(10,719
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,190
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(a)
|
3,645
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
4,702
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization(b)
|
1,357
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Debt discount and issuance costs amortization
|
2,443
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-recurring legal and other expenses
|
770
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(2,489
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,055
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based
|
|
Purchased
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
Non-
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
40,336
|
|
|
$
|
574
|
|
|
$
|
500
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
39,262
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
5,188
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,231
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,229
|
|
|
818
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,411
|
|
General and administrative
|
7,449
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
5,383
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
857
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
20,738
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
$
|
16,025
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
3,645
|
|
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
770
|
|
|
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based
|
|
Purchased
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
Non-
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
74,132
|
|
|
$
|
697
|
|
|
$
|
1,012
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
72,423
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
8,673
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,541
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
13,620
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
General and administrative
|
13,901
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
11,290
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
1,728
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
37
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
37,959
|
|
|
4,005
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
$
|
31,419
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
4,702
|
|
|
$
|
2,740
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
770
|
|
|
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$
|
(10,397
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,620
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization(a)
|
3,769
|
|
|
7,208
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(b)
|
3,645
|
|
|
4,702
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
15
|
|
|
37
|
|
Non-recurring legal and other expenses
|
770
|
|
|
770
|
|
Interest expense, net(c)
|
5,142
|
|
|
10,217
|
|
Other income (expense), net(d)
|
72
|
|
|
(241
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,016
|
|
|
$
|
5,073
|
(a) Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
(b) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
(c) Includes the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes and term loan.
(d) Includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, net of the gain on the sale of certain fixed assets.
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
$
|
39,983
|
|
|
$
|
32,781
|
|
|
$
|
40,092
|
|
|
$
|
34,636
|
|
|
$
|
31,741
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
15,908
|
|
|
15,775
|
|
|
15,951
|
|
|
15,994
|
|
|
17,316
|
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
55,891
|
|
|
$
|
48,556
|
|
|
$
|
56,043
|
|
|
$
|
50,630
|
|
|
$
|
49,057
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005883/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT