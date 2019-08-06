 The Hackett Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 04:09 PM EDT
The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced its financial results for the second quarter, which ended on June 28, 2019.
Q2 2019 net revenue (gross revenue less reimbursable expenses) from continuing operations was $68.0 million, down 1%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Q2 2019 gross revenue from continuing operations was $73.5 million, down 1% from the same period in the prior year.
Q2 2019 pro forma diluted earnings per share were $0.28 per share, as compared to $0.27 per share for the same period in the prior year. Pro forma information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.
Q2 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.22 per share, as compared to $0.36 per share for the same period in the prior year. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $4.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, benefit due to the remeasurement of an acquisition earnout liability.
At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company’s cash balances were $16.7 million. During the quarter, the Company utilized cash to pay down outstanding debt of $3.0 million. In addition, during the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 93 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price per share of $15.60 for a total of $1.5 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company’s remaining stock repurchase program authorization was $3.9 million.
“As expected, we experienced strong sequential growth in nearly all of our US groups as we saw increased momentum across client cloud and digital transformation initiatives,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group. “We expect our US momentum to continue into the third quarter, which bodes well for our prospects for the remainder of the year.”
Based on the current economic outlook, the Company estimates total net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $66.5 million and $68.5 million or gross revenue (inclusive of reimbursable expenses) to be in the range of $72.0 million and $74.0 million. The Company estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $0.27 and $0.29.
Other Highlights
Digital Awards - The Hackett Group announced that Bayer and IBM were the winners of its 2019 Digital Awards, which spotlight companies that are on the cutting edge of digital transformation, including smart automation, robotic process automation (RPA), cognitive computing and advanced analytics. Bayer won the award in the advanced analytics category for its Statistical Demand Forecasting System, while IBM won in the smart automation category for its Cognitive Support Platform. Four other companies were also recognized as finalists: HCL/Manchester United Football Club, HP, IBM and Indecomm. The Hackett Group’s Digital Awards spotlight and celebrate companies on the cutting edge of using smart automation and advanced analytics to solve business problems.
HR Key Issues Research – The Hackett Group issued its 2019 HR Key Issues research, which found that HR organizations are making progress on improving key capabilities. The research found that improvements have been slow and gaps remain and HR organizations find themselves challenged to address an array of areas that are critical to helping the enterprise achieve its objectives. The research found that most HR organizations remain behind the curve in addressing areas that are central to achieving enterprise goals: developing executives who can lead in volatile environments, supporting enterprise digital transformation, and dealing with critical talent/skill shortages.
IT Key Issues Research – The Hackett Group issued its 2019 IT Key Issues research, which found that while IT organizations are making progress with their own internal digital transformation, they are still struggling to support the broader enterprise, reallocate the technology portfolio, implement a more agile technology infrastructure, drive innovation, and improve customer-centricity. The research found that IT has limited capability to address many of their highest priority objectives. In addition, plans to address these deficiencies fall woefully short, calling into question IT’s ability to live up to the business expectation to serve as a true strategic business partner.
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 senior management will discuss second quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET. (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Second Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.
Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 397-5659. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3145.
In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, with offerings that include robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.
The Hackett Group has completed more than 16,500 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 83% of the DAX 30 and 57% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive Hackett’s Digital Transformation Platform which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group’s clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.
More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, [email protected], or by calling (770) 225-3600.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause The Hackett Group's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability of our products, services, or offerings mentioned in this release to deliver the desired effect, our ability to effectively integrate acquisitions into our operations, our ability to retain existing business, our ability to attract additional business, our ability to effectively market and sell our product offerings and other services, including those referenced above, the timing of projects and the potential for contract cancellations by our customers, changes in expectations regarding the business consulting and information technology industries, our ability to attract and retain skilled employees, possible changes in collections of accounts receivable due to the bankruptcy or financial difficulties of our customers, risks of competition, price and margin trends, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of Brexit on our business, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, our ability to obtain debt financing through additional borrowings under an amendment to our existing credit facility as well as other risks detailed in our Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|The Hackett Group, Inc.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 28,
|June 29,
|June 28,
|June 29,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Revenue:
|Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue")
|
$
|
67,976
|
|
$
|
68,706
|
|
$
|
130,346
|
|
$
|
134,745
|
|Reimbursements
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
5,821
|
|
|
10,330
|
|
|
10,889
|
|Total revenue from continuing operations
|
|
73,521
|
|
|
74,527
|
|
|
140,676
|
|
|
145,634
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of service:
|Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses
|
|
40,820
|
|
|
42,148
|
|
|
79,754
|
|
|
82,752
|
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
977
|
|
|
1,942
|
|
|
2,000
|
|Acquisition-related compensation benefit
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(288
|
)
|
|
(789
|
)
|Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
289
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
368
|
|
|
721
|
|Reimbursable expenses
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
5,821
|
|
|
10,330
|
|
|
10,889
|
|Total cost of service
|
|
47,517
|
|
|
48,663
|
|
|
92,106
|
|
|
95,573
|
|Selling, general and administrative costs
|
|
15,159
|
|
|
14,779
|
|
|
29,201
|
|
|
29,242
|
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
787
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
1,645
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
254
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
1,204
|
|Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
|
|
45
|
|
|
(4,553
|
)
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
|
(4,553
|
)
|Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
16,245
|
|
|
11,621
|
|
|
30,221
|
|
|
27,538
|
|Total costs and operating expenses
|
|
63,762
|
|
|
60,284
|
|
|
122,327
|
|
|
123,111
|
|Income from operations
|
|
9,759
|
|
|
14,243
|
|
|
18,349
|
|
|
22,523
|
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
(357
|
)
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
9,654
|
|
|
14,065
|
|
|
18,143
|
|
|
22,166
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
2,614
|
|
|
2,393
|
|
|
4,054
|
|
|
3,193
|
|Income from continuing operations
|
|
7,040
|
|
|
11,672
|
|
|
14,089
|
|
|
18,973
|
|Loss from discontinued operations (2)
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(85
|
)
|Net income
|
$
|
6,989
|
|
$
|
11,521
|
|
$
|
14,083
|
|
$
|
18,888
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
29,823
|
|
|
29,430
|
|
|
29,753
|
|
|
29,260
|
|Diluted
|
|
32,374
|
|
|
32,235
|
|
|
32,334
|
|
|
32,025
|
|Basic net income per common share:
|Income per common share from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|Net income per common share
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|Diluted net income per common share:
|Income per common share from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|Net income per common share
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|Pro forma data (1):
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
$
|
9,654
|
|
$
|
14,065
|
|
$
|
18,143
|
|
$
|
22,166
|
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
1,781
|
|
|
3,434
|
|
|
3,645
|
|Acquisition-related compensation benefit
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(288
|
)
|
|
(789
|
)
|Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
289
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
368
|
|
|
721
|
|Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
|
|
45
|
|
|
(4,553
|
)
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
|
(4,553
|
)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
254
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
1,204
|
|Pro forma income before income taxes
|
|
11,892
|
|
|
11,601
|
|
|
21,185
|
|
|
22,394
|
|Pro forma income tax expense
|
|
2,973
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
5,296
|
|
|
5,599
|
|Pro forma net income
|
$
|
8,919
|
|
$
|
8,701
|
|
$
|
15,889
|
|
$
|
16,795
|
|Pro forma basic net income per common share
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
29,823
|
|
|
29,430
|
|
|
29,753
|
|
|
29,260
|
|Pro forma diluted net income per common share
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|
|
32,374
|
|
|
32,235
|
|
|
32,334
|
|
|
32,025
|
|(1) The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expense, acquisition-related one-time expense (benefit), and include
a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP
results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide
useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide
investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for
comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has
historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation
of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
|The Hackett Group, Inc.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|June 28,
|December 28,
|
2019
|
2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
16,682
|
$
|
13,808
|Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue, net
|
|
54,547
|
|
54,807
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
4,086
|
|
4,339
|Assets related to discontinued operations (3)
|
|
-
|
|
137
|Total current assets
|
|
75,315
|
|
73,091
|Restricted cash
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
21,112
|
|
19,750
|Other assets
|
|
3,116
|
|
3,704
|Goodwill, net
|
|
84,213
|
|
84,207
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
7,613
|
|
-
|Total assets
|
$
|
191,369
|
$
|
180,752
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
6,767
|
$
|
7,429
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
33,114
|
|
34,498
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,376
|
|
-
|Liabilities related to discontinued operations (3)
|
|
31
|
|
2,300
|Total current liabilities
|
|
42,288
|
|
44,227
|Long-term deferred tax liability, net
|
|
8,143
|
|
6,435
|Long-term debt
|
|
4,500
|
|
6,500
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,237
|
|
-
|Total liabilities
|
|
60,168
|
|
57,162
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
131,201
|
|
123,590
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
191,369
|
$
|
180,752
|(3) The assets and liabilities related to discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
|The Hackett Group, Inc.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|June 28,
|June 29,
|March 29,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|Revenue Breakdown by Group:
|(in thousands)
|Global S&BT (4)
|
$
|
35,718
|
|
$
|
37,816
|
|
$
|
33,270
|
|EEA (5)
|
|
32,258
|
|
|
30,890
|
|
|
29,100
|
|Net revenue from continuing operations (6)
|
$
|
67,976
|
|
$
|
68,706
|
|
$
|
62,370
|
|Revenue Concentration:
|(% of total revenue)
|Top customer
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|Top 5 customers
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
18
|
%
|Top 10 customers
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
26
|
%
|Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
|Total Company:
|Consultant headcount (7)
|
|
999
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
979
|
|Total headcount (7)
|
|
1,240
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
|
1,222
|
|Days sales outstanding (DSO) (7)
|
|
68
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
76
|
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (in thousands)
|
$
|
11,273
|
|
$
|
(2,368
|
)
|
$
|
6,759
|
|Pro forma return on equity (8)
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
27
|
%
|Depreciation (in thousands)
|
$
|
830
|
|
$
|
624
|
|
$
|
606
|
|Amortization (in thousands)
|
$
|
255
|
|
$
|
591
|
|
$
|
299
|
|Remaining Plan authorization:
|Shares purchased (in thousands)
|
|
92
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
101
|
|Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)
|
$
|
1,440
|
|$ —
|
$
|
1,616
|
|Average price per share of shares purchased
|
$
|
15.59
|
|$ —
|
$
|
15.99
|
|Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)
|
$
|
3,878
|
|
$
|
7,174
|
|
$
|
5,318
|
|Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
|Shares purchased (in thousands)
|
|
1
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
123
|
|Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
182
|
|
$
|
2,370
|
|Average price per share of shares purchased
|
$
|
16.39
|
|
$
|
16.22
|
|
$
|
19.24
|
|
(4) Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IP as-a-service offerings, which includes our Executive Advisory Programs and our Benchmarking Services, our Business Transformation Practices and the international portion of our EPM revenue.
|
(5) ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our Oracle EEA and SAP Solutions Practices.
|
(6) Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarily travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.
|
(7) Prior periods have been restated to exclude the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
|
(8) Twelve months of pro forma net income divided by average shareholder's equity.
|
(9) Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005903/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT