Workiva Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Once again, we posted strong quarterly results,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. "We exceeded quarterly guidance for revenue and operating results, and we are raising our full year 2019 guidance."

"This past year we improved operational efficiencies, focused our growth strategy and invested in key growth opportunities. Based on our success to date, we plan to continue to accelerate investments in expanding across Europe, increasing adoption for global statutory reporting and integrated risk and building more data integrations," said Vanderploeg.

"As we continue to expand into new markets and countries, we are even more confident of the broader global demand for our platform. Workiva is the only cloud platform for connected reporting and compliance with the scale and sophistication that corporations and governments need and trust," added Vanderploeg.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 reached $73.5 million, an increase of 24.3% from $59.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Subscription and support revenue contributed $60.5 million, up 23.8% versus the second quarter of 2018. Professional services revenue was $13.0 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $52.8 million compared with $42.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin was 71.8% versus 72.4% in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $53.6 million, an increase of 24.1% compared with the prior year's second quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0% compared to 73.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.4 million compared with a loss of $21.8 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $86 thousand, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million compared with a net loss of $21.8 million for the prior year's second quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.18 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.50 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million compared with a net loss of $5.4 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share were both $0.00, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $137.6 million, compared with $98.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Financing obligations totaled $17.8 million as of June 30, 2019.

Key Metrics

Customers: Workiva had 3,421 customers as of June 30, 2019, a net increase of 199 customers from June 30, 2018.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 95.4%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 114.5%. Add-on revenue includes changes for existing customers in new solutions, new seats and pricing.

As of June 30, 2019, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 95.4%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 114.5%. Add-on revenue includes changes for existing customers in new solutions, new seats and pricing. Large Contracts: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva had 558 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 52.5% from 366 customers at June 30, 2018. Workiva had 238 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 47.8% from 161 customers in the second quarter of 2018.

Financial Outlook

As of August 6, 2019, Workiva is providing guidance for its third quarter 2019 and full year 2019 as follows:

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.0 million to $72.5 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $16.4 million to $16.9 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.36.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.17.

Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 46.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2019 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $290.0 million to $291.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $47.0 million to $49.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $14.0 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be approximately $32 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.07.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31.

Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 46.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019. To access this call, dial 833-287-0800 (domestic) or 647-689-4459 (international). The conference ID is 4857095. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through August 13, 2019 at 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 4857095. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and CEO separation expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and CEO separation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and CEO separation expense from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Because of the non-recurring nature of CEO separation expense, Workiva believes this expense is not representative of ongoing operating costs. Workiva’s management excludes CEO separation expense when evaluating its ongoing performance and/or predicting its operating trends and believes that its investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing results. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 60,472 $ 48,837 $ 116,595 $ 95,307 Professional services 13,012 10,293 26,852 23,729 Total revenue 73,484 59,130 143,447 119,036 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 10,202 8,637 20,011 17,439 Professional services (1) 10,475 7,659 20,202 15,368 Total cost of revenue 20,677 16,296 40,213 32,807 Gross profit 52,807 42,834 103,234 86,229 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 21,795 20,718 43,806 40,845 Sales and marketing (1) 28,213 22,252 53,578 43,258 General and administrative (1) 11,226 21,654 21,609 33,422 Total operating expenses 61,234 64,624 118,993 117,525 Loss from operations (8,427) (21,790) (15,759) (31,296) Interest expense (433) (449) (873) (899) Other income, net 530 492 850 835 Loss before (benefit) provision for income taxes (8,330) (21,747) (15,782) (31,360) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (8) 21 3 26 Net loss $ (8,322) $ (21,768) $ (15,785) $ (31,386) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.18) $ (0.50) $ (0.35) $ (0.73) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 46,166,660 43,234,655 45,700,559 43,048,110

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 399 $ 228 $ 756 $ 399 Professional services 431 146 840 296 Operating expenses Research and development 1,851 1,495 3,751 2,516 Sales and marketing 2,032 1,440 3,996 2,553 General and administrative 3,800 7,156 7,363 10,606

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,713 $ 77,584 Marketable securities 42,855 20,764 Accounts receivable, net 47,206 65,107 Deferred commissions 11,380 8,178 Other receivables 1,236 1,181 Prepaid expenses and other 7,963 4,417 Total current assets 205,353 177,231 Property and equipment, net 41,046 41,468 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,510 — Deferred commissions, non-current 13,259 10,569 Intangible assets, net 1,832 1,266 Other assets 1,982 577 Total assets $ 279,982 $ 231,111 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,768 $ 5,461 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,147 36,353 Deferred revenue 156,234 148,545 Current portion of financing obligations 1,285 1,222 Total current liabilities 204,434 191,581 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,049 25,171 Other long-term liabilities 1,284 6,891 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,038 — Financing obligations, non-current 16,550 17,208 Total liabilities 270,355 240,851 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock 46 44 Additional paid-in-capital 332,161 297,145 Accumulated deficit (322,812) (307,027) Accumulated other comprehensive income 232 98 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 9,627 (9,740) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 279,982 $ 231,111

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,322) $ (21,768) $ (15,785) $ (31,386) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 971 876 1,874 1,748 Stock-based compensation expense 8,513 10,465 16,706 16,370 Provision for doubtful accounts 233 139 46 183 (Accretion) amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (23) (15) (104) 3 Deferred income tax (28) — (46) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,133 (236) 17,951 6,306 Deferred commissions (3,833) (2,020) (5,862) (3,669) Operating lease right-of-use asset 556 — 1,224 — Other receivables 161 148 (53) 175 Prepaid expenses (310) (2,020) (3,546) (1,789) Other assets 58 (110) (1,406) (168) Accounts payable 1,206 (1,294) (356) 1,383 Deferred revenue 8,295 8,747 10,282 6,402 Operating lease liability (813) — (1,468) — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,966 4,542 4,425 3,679 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,763 (2,546) 23,882 (763) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (454) (210) (2,197) (219) Purchase of marketable securities (18,562) (11,283) (40,717) (11,283) Maturities of marketable securities 11,500 3,900 18,890 4,400 Purchase of intangible assets (577) (64) (661) (128) Net cash used in investing activities (8,093) (7,657) (24,685) (7,230) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 5,498 3,318 16,553 6,393 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards — (519) (390) (1,861) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 2,149 1,370 Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations (301) (294) (595) (592) Proceeds from government grants — 22 — 22 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,197 2,527 17,717 5,332 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 110 (85) 215 (177) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,977 (7,761) 17,129 (2,838) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,736 65,256 77,584 60,333 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 94,713 $ 57,495 $ 94,713 $ 57,495

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 50,270 $ 40,200 $ 96,584 $ 77,868 Add back: Stock-based compensation 399 228 756 399 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 50,669 $ 40,428 $ 97,340 $ 78,267 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 83.8% 82.8% 83.5% 82.1% Gross profit, professional services $ 2,537 $ 2,634 $ 6,650 $ 8,361 Add back: Stock-based compensation 431 146 840 296 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 2,968 $ 2,780 $ 7,490 $ 8,657 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 22.8% 27.0% 27.9% 36.5% Gross profit $ 52,807 $ 42,834 $ 103,234 $ 86,229 Add back: Stock-based compensation 830 374 1,596 695 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 53,637 $ 43,208 $ 104,830 $ 86,924 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 73.0% 73.1% 73.1% 73.0% Research and development $ 21,795 $ 20,718 $ 43,806 $ 40,845 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,851 1,495 3,751 2,516 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 19,944 $ 19,223 $ 40,055 $ 38,329 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 27.1% 32.5% 27.9% 32.2% Sales and marketing $ 28,213 $ 22,252 $ 53,578 $ 43,258 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,032 1,440 3,996 2,553 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 26,181 $ 20,812 $ 49,582 $ 40,705 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 35.6% 35.2% 34.6% 34.2% General and administrative $ 11,226 $ 21,654 $ 21,609 $ 33,422 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,800 3,535 7,363 6,985 Less: CEO separation expense(1) — 9,527 — 9,527 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 7,426 $ 8,592 $ 14,246 $ 16,910 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 10.1% 14.5% 9.9% 14.2% Loss from operations $ (8,427) $ (21,790) $ (15,759) $ (31,296) Add back: Stock-based compensation 8,513 6,844 16,706 12,749 Add back: CEO separation expense(1) — 9,527 — 9,527 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP $ 86 $ (5,419) $ 947 $ (9,020) As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 0.1% (9.2)% 0.7% (7.6)% Net loss $ (8,322) $ (21,768) $ (15,785) $ (31,386) Add back: Stock-based compensation 8,513 6,844 16,706 12,749 Add back: CEO separation expense(1) — 9,527 — 9,527 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 191 $ (5,397) $ 921 $ (9,110) As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 0.3% (9.1)% 0.6% (7.7)% Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.18) $ (0.50) $ (0.35) $ (0.73) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.18 0.16 0.37 0.30 Add back: CEO separation expense(1) — 0.22 — 0.22 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.00 $ (0.12) $ 0.02 $ (0.21) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.00 $ (0.12) $ 0.02 $ (0.21) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP 46,166,660 43,234,655 45,700,559 43,048,110 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP 51,540,253 43,234,655 51,061,575 43,048,110

(1) CEO separation expense in the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 includes stock-based compensation of $3.6 million related to the acceleration of eligible stock awards and separation payment expense of $5.9 million pursuant to the former CEO’s employment agreement. Included as separation payment expense are cash payments made in excess of the related bonus accrual recorded through the date of separation.

TABLE II

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ending September 30, 2019 Year ending December 31, 2019 Loss from operations, GAAP range $ (16,400) - $ (16,900) $ (47,000) - $ (49,000) Add back: Stock-based compensation 8,900 8,900 35,000 35,000 Loss from operations, non-GAAP range $ (7,500) - $ (8,000) $ (12,000) - $ (14,000) Net loss per share, GAAP range $ (0.35) - $ (0.36) $ (1.03) - $ (1.07) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.19 0.76 0.76 Net loss per share, non-GAAP range $ (0.16) - $ (0.17) $ (0.27) - $ (0.31) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 46,900,000 46,900,000 46,400,000 46,400,000

