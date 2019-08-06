Workiva Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"Once again, we posted strong quarterly results,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. "We exceeded quarterly guidance for revenue and operating results, and we are raising our full year 2019 guidance."
"This past year we improved operational efficiencies, focused our growth strategy and invested in key growth opportunities. Based on our success to date, we plan to continue to accelerate investments in expanding across Europe, increasing adoption for global statutory reporting and integrated risk and building more data integrations," said Vanderploeg.
"As we continue to expand into new markets and countries, we are even more confident of the broader global demand for our platform. Workiva is the only cloud platform for connected reporting and compliance with the scale and sophistication that corporations and governments need and trust," added Vanderploeg.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 reached $73.5 million, an increase of 24.3% from $59.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Subscription and support revenue contributed $60.5 million, up 23.8% versus the second quarter of 2018. Professional services revenue was $13.0 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $52.8 million compared with $42.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin was 71.8% versus 72.4% in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $53.6 million, an increase of 24.1% compared with the prior year's second quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0% compared to 73.1% in the second quarter of 2018.
- Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.4 million compared with a loss of $21.8 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $86 thousand, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.
- Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million compared with a net loss of $21.8 million for the prior year's second quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.18 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.50 in the second quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million compared with a net loss of $5.4 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share were both $0.00, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2018.
- Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $137.6 million, compared with $98.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Financing obligations totaled $17.8 million as of June 30, 2019.
Key Metrics
- Customers: Workiva had 3,421 customers as of June 30, 2019, a net increase of 199 customers from June 30, 2018.
- Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 95.4%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 114.5%. Add-on revenue includes changes for existing customers in new solutions, new seats and pricing.
- Large Contracts: As of June 30, 2019, Workiva had 558 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 52.5% from 366 customers at June 30, 2018. Workiva had 238 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 47.8% from 161 customers in the second quarter of 2018.
Financial Outlook
As of August 6, 2019, Workiva is providing guidance for its third quarter 2019 and full year 2019 as follows:
Third Quarter 2019 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.0 million to $72.5 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $16.4 million to $16.9 million.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8.0 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.36.
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.17.
- Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 46.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
Full Year 2019 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $290.0 million to $291.0 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $47.0 million to $49.0 million.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $14.0 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be approximately $32 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.07.
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31.
- Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 46.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
Quarterly Conference Call
Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019. To access this call, dial 833-287-0800 (domestic) or 647-689-4459 (international). The conference ID is 4857095. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through August 13, 2019 at 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 4857095. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/workiva
FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and CEO separation expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.
Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and CEO separation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and CEO separation expense from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Because of the non-recurring nature of CEO separation expense, Workiva believes this expense is not representative of ongoing operating costs. Workiva’s management excludes CEO separation expense when evaluating its ongoing performance and/or predicting its operating trends and believes that its investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing results. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.
Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
60,472
|
|
$
|
48,837
|
|
$
|
116,595
|
|
$
|
95,307
|
Professional services
|
13,012
|
|
10,293
|
|
26,852
|
|
23,729
|
Total revenue
|
73,484
|
|
59,130
|
|
143,447
|
|
119,036
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support (1)
|
10,202
|
|
8,637
|
|
20,011
|
|
17,439
|
Professional services (1)
|
10,475
|
|
7,659
|
|
20,202
|
|
15,368
|
Total cost of revenue
|
20,677
|
|
16,296
|
|
40,213
|
|
32,807
|
Gross profit
|
52,807
|
|
42,834
|
|
103,234
|
|
86,229
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
21,795
|
|
20,718
|
|
43,806
|
|
40,845
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
28,213
|
|
22,252
|
|
53,578
|
|
43,258
|
General and administrative (1)
|
11,226
|
|
21,654
|
|
21,609
|
|
33,422
|
Total operating expenses
|
61,234
|
|
64,624
|
|
118,993
|
|
117,525
|
Loss from operations
|
(8,427)
|
|
(21,790)
|
|
(15,759)
|
|
(31,296)
|
Interest expense
|
(433)
|
|
(449)
|
|
(873)
|
|
(899)
|
Other income, net
|
530
|
|
492
|
|
850
|
|
835
|
Loss before (benefit) provision for income taxes
|
(8,330)
|
|
(21,747)
|
|
(15,782)
|
|
(31,360)
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
(8)
|
|
21
|
|
3
|
|
26
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,322)
|
|
$
|
(21,768)
|
|
$
|
(15,785)
|
|
$
|
(31,386)
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
|
$
|
(0.73)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
46,166,660
|
|
43,234,655
|
|
45,700,559
|
|
43,048,110
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
399
|
|
$
|
228
|
|
$
|
756
|
|
$
|
399
|
Professional services
|
431
|
|
146
|
|
840
|
|
296
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
1,851
|
|
1,495
|
|
3,751
|
|
2,516
|
Sales and marketing
|
2,032
|
|
1,440
|
|
3,996
|
|
2,553
|
General and administrative
|
3,800
|
|
7,156
|
|
7,363
|
|
10,606
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
94,713
|
|
$
|
77,584
|
Marketable securities
|
42,855
|
|
20,764
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
47,206
|
|
65,107
|
Deferred commissions
|
11,380
|
|
8,178
|
Other receivables
|
1,236
|
|
1,181
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
7,963
|
|
4,417
|
Total current assets
|
205,353
|
|
177,231
|
Property and equipment, net
|
41,046
|
|
41,468
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
16,510
|
|
—
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
13,259
|
|
10,569
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,832
|
|
1,266
|
Other assets
|
1,982
|
|
577
|
Total assets
|
$
|
279,982
|
|
$
|
231,111
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
4,768
|
|
$
|
5,461
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
42,147
|
|
36,353
|
Deferred revenue
|
156,234
|
|
148,545
|
Current portion of financing obligations
|
1,285
|
|
1,222
|
Total current liabilities
|
204,434
|
|
191,581
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
28,049
|
|
25,171
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,284
|
|
6,891
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
20,038
|
|
—
|
Financing obligations, non-current
|
16,550
|
|
17,208
|
Total liabilities
|
270,355
|
|
240,851
|
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
46
|
|
44
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
332,161
|
|
297,145
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(322,812)
|
|
(307,027)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
232
|
|
98
|
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
9,627
|
|
(9,740)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
$
|
279,982
|
|
$
|
231,111
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,322)
|
|
$
|
(21,768)
|
|
$
|
(15,785)
|
|
$
|
(31,386)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
971
|
|
876
|
|
1,874
|
|
1,748
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,513
|
|
10,465
|
|
16,706
|
|
16,370
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
233
|
|
139
|
|
46
|
|
183
|
(Accretion) amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net
|
(23)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(104)
|
|
3
|
Deferred income tax
|
(28)
|
|
—
|
|
(46)
|
|
—
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,133
|
|
(236)
|
|
17,951
|
|
6,306
|
Deferred commissions
|
(3,833)
|
|
(2,020)
|
|
(5,862)
|
|
(3,669)
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
556
|
|
—
|
|
1,224
|
|
—
|
Other receivables
|
161
|
|
148
|
|
(53)
|
|
175
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(310)
|
|
(2,020)
|
|
(3,546)
|
|
(1,789)
|
Other assets
|
58
|
|
(110)
|
|
(1,406)
|
|
(168)
|
Accounts payable
|
1,206
|
|
(1,294)
|
|
(356)
|
|
1,383
|
Deferred revenue
|
8,295
|
|
8,747
|
|
10,282
|
|
6,402
|
Operating lease liability
|
(813)
|
|
—
|
|
(1,468)
|
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
8,966
|
|
4,542
|
|
4,425
|
|
3,679
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
18,763
|
|
(2,546)
|
|
23,882
|
|
(763)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(454)
|
|
(210)
|
|
(2,197)
|
|
(219)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(18,562)
|
|
(11,283)
|
|
(40,717)
|
|
(11,283)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
11,500
|
|
3,900
|
|
18,890
|
|
4,400
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(577)
|
|
(64)
|
|
(661)
|
|
(128)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(8,093)
|
|
(7,657)
|
|
(24,685)
|
|
(7,230)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from option exercises
|
5,498
|
|
3,318
|
|
16,553
|
|
6,393
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards
|
—
|
|
(519)
|
|
(390)
|
|
(1,861)
|
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,149
|
|
1,370
|
Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations
|
(301)
|
|
(294)
|
|
(595)
|
|
(592)
|
Proceeds from government grants
|
—
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
22
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
5,197
|
|
2,527
|
|
17,717
|
|
5,332
|
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|
110
|
|
(85)
|
|
215
|
|
(177)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
15,977
|
|
(7,761)
|
|
17,129
|
|
(2,838)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
78,736
|
|
65,256
|
|
77,584
|
|
60,333
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
94,713
|
|
$
|
57,495
|
|
$
|
94,713
|
|
$
|
57,495
|
TABLE I
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Gross profit, subscription and support
|
$
|
50,270
|
|
$
|
40,200
|
|
$
|
96,584
|
|
$
|
77,868
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
399
|
|
228
|
|
756
|
|
399
|
Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP
|
$
|
50,669
|
|
$
|
40,428
|
|
$
|
97,340
|
|
$
|
78,267
|
As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP
|
83.8%
|
|
82.8%
|
|
83.5%
|
|
82.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit, professional services
|
$
|
2,537
|
|
$
|
2,634
|
|
$
|
6,650
|
|
$
|
8,361
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
431
|
|
146
|
|
840
|
|
296
|
Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP
|
$
|
2,968
|
|
$
|
2,780
|
|
$
|
7,490
|
|
$
|
8,657
|
As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP
|
22.8%
|
|
27.0%
|
|
27.9%
|
|
36.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
52,807
|
|
$
|
42,834
|
|
$
|
103,234
|
|
$
|
86,229
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
830
|
|
374
|
|
1,596
|
|
695
|
Gross profit, non-GAAP
|
$
|
53,637
|
|
$
|
43,208
|
|
$
|
104,830
|
|
$
|
86,924
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
73.0%
|
|
73.1%
|
|
73.1%
|
|
73.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
21,795
|
|
$
|
20,718
|
|
$
|
43,806
|
|
$
|
40,845
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
1,851
|
|
1,495
|
|
3,751
|
|
2,516
|
Research and development, non-GAAP
|
$
|
19,944
|
|
$
|
19,223
|
|
$
|
40,055
|
|
$
|
38,329
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
27.1%
|
|
32.5%
|
|
27.9%
|
|
32.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
28,213
|
|
$
|
22,252
|
|
$
|
53,578
|
|
$
|
43,258
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
2,032
|
|
1,440
|
|
3,996
|
|
2,553
|
Sales and marketing, non-GAAP
|
$
|
26,181
|
|
$
|
20,812
|
|
$
|
49,582
|
|
$
|
40,705
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
35.6%
|
|
35.2%
|
|
34.6%
|
|
34.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
11,226
|
|
$
|
21,654
|
|
$
|
21,609
|
|
$
|
33,422
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
3,800
|
|
3,535
|
|
7,363
|
|
6,985
|
Less: CEO separation expense(1)
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
General and administrative, non-GAAP
|
$
|
7,426
|
|
$
|
8,592
|
|
$
|
14,246
|
|
$
|
16,910
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
10.1%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(8,427)
|
|
$
|
(21,790)
|
|
$
|
(15,759)
|
|
$
|
(31,296)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
8,513
|
|
6,844
|
|
16,706
|
|
12,749
|
Add back: CEO separation expense(1)
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP
|
$
|
86
|
|
$
|
(5,419)
|
|
$
|
947
|
|
$
|
(9,020)
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
0.1%
|
|
(9.2)%
|
|
0.7%
|
|
(7.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,322)
|
|
$
|
(21,768)
|
|
$
|
(15,785)
|
|
$
|
(31,386)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
8,513
|
|
6,844
|
|
16,706
|
|
12,749
|
Add back: CEO separation expense(1)
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
|
—
|
|
9,527
|
Net income (loss), non-GAAP
|
$
|
191
|
|
$
|
(5,397)
|
|
$
|
921
|
|
$
|
(9,110)
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
0.3%
|
|
(9.1)%
|
|
0.6%
|
|
(7.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per basic and diluted share:
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
|
$
|
(0.73)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
0.18
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.37
|
|
0.30
|
Add back: CEO separation expense(1)
|
—
|
|
0.22
|
|
—
|
|
0.22
|
Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP
|
46,166,660
|
|
43,234,655
|
|
45,700,559
|
|
43,048,110
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP
|
51,540,253
|
|
43,234,655
|
|
51,061,575
|
|
43,048,110
|
(1) CEO separation expense in the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 includes stock-based compensation of $3.6 million related to the acceleration of eligible stock awards and separation payment expense of $5.9 million pursuant to the former CEO’s employment agreement. Included as separation payment expense are cash payments made in excess of the related bonus accrual recorded through the date of separation.
|
TABLE II
|
|
Three months ending September 30, 2019
|
|
Year ending December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations, GAAP range
|
$
|
(16,400)
|
-
|
$
|
(16,900)
|
|
$
|
(47,000)
|
-
|
$
|
(49,000)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
8,900
|
|
8,900
|
|
35,000
|
|
35,000
|
Loss from operations, non-GAAP range
|
$
|
(7,500)
|
-
|
$
|
(8,000)
|
|
$
|
(12,000)
|
-
|
$
|
(14,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, GAAP range
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
-
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
|
$
|
(1.03)
|
-
|
$
|
(1.07)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
0.19
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.76
|
|
0.76
|
Net loss per share, non-GAAP range
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
-
|
$
|
(0.17)
|
|
$
|
(0.27)
|
-
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
46,900,000
|
|
46,900,000
|
|
46,400,000
|
|
46,400,000
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005845/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT