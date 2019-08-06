SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Zakia Bouachraoui, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

News Feed Item

Model N Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
By Business Wire
Article Rating:
August 6, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
 
  

Model N, Inc., (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended June 30, 2019.

“Our results this quarter again exceeded our guidance for both revenue and profitability,” said Jason Blessing, Chief Executive Officer at Model N. “Strong subscription bookings growth continued in Q3 driven by a continuation of the new customer acquisition trends we experienced in the first half of the year and healthy installed base expansions. We are just starting to realize the benefits of the strategic focus on life sciences and high tech and the adjustments we made to our go-to-market last fall. These steps combined with market momentum will continue to lead to strong results.”

Recent Highlights:

  • New Customer Acquisition Momentum Continues – We had another strong quarter of new customer acquisitions which builds on the strength we saw in the first half of the year. During the quarter, we added new customers whose revenues ranged from approximately $1.0 billion to over $20.0 billion. We continue to believe new customer acquisition will be a growth driver for us.
  • IDC Names Model N One of Top 10 Software Vendor for Life Sciences – For the second year in a row, IDC named Model N as a top vendor in its worldwide life science software market share rankings, based on life science software license revenue in 2018.
  • Subscription Growth Delivers Improved Cash Flow and Stronger Balance Sheet – We continue to strengthen our balance sheet through the combination of non-GAAP profitability, free cash flow generation and debt repayments. Our cash balance at June 30, 2019 was $58.5 million and we repaid another $5 million in debt on July 1, 2019. In total, we have paid down more than 25% of our debt in the last 12 months.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues: Subscription revenues were $26.6 million compared to $24.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Total revenues were $34.7 million compared to $39.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 which reflects the adoption of ASC 606, the increased focus on selling cloud-based software to customers in life sciences and high tech and the expected reduction in professional services for legacy on-premise implementations.
  • Gross profit: Gross profit was $18.8 million compared to $23.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Gross margins were 54% compared to 58% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit was $20.3 million compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP gross margins were 58% compared to 61% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Subscription gross margin for the quarter was 67% compared to 62% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 71% compared to 65% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 as we drive scale.
  • Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $(2.1) million compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $(11.0) million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.0 million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.
  • Net loss: GAAP net loss was $(3.0) million compared to a net loss of $(15.4) million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.09) based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 32.6 million, as compared to net loss per share of $(0.50) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 30.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss): Non-GAAP net income was $2.1 million as compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(2.0) million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.06 based upon weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 33.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $(0.07) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 based upon weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 30.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • Cash and cash flow: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 totaled $58.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million for the nine months of fiscal year 2019, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $(0.6) million in the prior fiscal year period. Free cash flow generation was $4.6 million for the nine months of fiscal year 2019, compared with free cash flow used of $(0.8) million in the prior fiscal year period.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Guidance:

As of August 6, 2019, we are providing guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. The adoption of ASC 606 had an adverse impact on our fiscal year 2019 total revenues in the amount of $7.2 million.

 

(in $ millions, except per share)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

Full Year Fiscal 2019

Total GAAP Revenues

35.5 – 35.9

140.1 - 140.5

Subscription

26.8 – 27.2

104.6 - 105.0

Non-GAAP income from operations

3.2 – 4.2

10.2-11.2

Non-GAAP net income per share

0.06 – 0.10

0.16 – 0.20

Adjusted EBITDA

3.5 – 4.5

11.5 - 12.5

 

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Model N will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 from the United States or (201) 689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 13, 2019, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13692261.

About Model N

Model N is a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Driving mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives, our software helps companies know and grow their true top line and maximize every revenue moment at speed and scale. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2019 financial results and future prospects and results, including the ability to continue to execute on business strategy.. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; and (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; and (xii) our ability to retain customers. Further information on risks that could affect Model N’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and any current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP subscription gross margins, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expenses, deferred revenue adjustments and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the deferred revenue adjustment resulting from the Revitas acquisition as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. We have not provided a reconciliation of forecasted Non-GAAP results with GAAP results due to the difficulties of estimating certain items such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. In addition, stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and from company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition & integration related expenses, deferred revenue adjustment, interest (income) expense, net, and other (income) expenses, net, and provision (benefit) for income taxes. Reconciliation tables are provided in this press release.

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

 

Model N, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

As of
June 30, 2019

 

As of
September 30, 2018

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

58,529

 

 

$

56,704

 

Accounts receivable, net

25,505

 

 

28,273

 

Prepaid expenses

2,174

 

 

3,631

 

Other current assets

2,826

 

 

455

 

Total current assets

89,034

 

 

89,063

 

Property and equipment, net

1,232

 

 

2,146

 

Goodwill

39,283

 

 

39,283

 

Intangible assets, net

30,496

 

 

34,597

 

Other assets

4,418

 

 

1,064

 

Total assets

$

164,463

 

 

$

166,153

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,688

 

 

$

1,664

 

Accrued employee compensation

13,556

 

 

14,211

 

Accrued liabilities

4,371

 

 

3,182

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

41,557

 

 

52,176

 

Long term debt, current portion

4,828

 

 

1,375

 

Total current liabilities

67,000

 

 

72,608

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Long term debt

44,277

 

 

52,329

 

Other long-term liabilities

1,070

 

 

1,182

 

Total long-term liabilities

112,347

 

 

53,511

 

Total liabilities

112,347

 

 

126,119

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common Stock

5

 

 

5

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

259,834

 

 

244,814

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(969

)

 

(1,285

)

Accumulated deficit

(206,754

)

 

(203,500

)

Total stockholders’ equity

52,116

 

 

40,034

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

164,463

 

 

$

166,153

 

 

 

 

 

Model N, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

26,638

 

 

$

24,944

 

 

$

77,780

 

 

$

72,795

 

Professional services

8,074

 

 

14,673

 

 

26,852

 

 

45,123

 

Total revenues

34,712

 

 

39,617

 

 

104,632

 

 

117,918

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

8,658

 

 

9,564

 

 

26,248

 

 

28,619

 

Professional services

7,206

 

 

6,881

 

 

22,929

 

 

21,888

 

Total cost of revenues

15,864

 

 

16,445

 

 

49,177

 

 

50,507

 

Gross profit

18,848

 

 

23,172

 

 

55,455

 

 

67,411

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

7,060

 

 

7,746

 

 

21,887

 

 

24,861

 

Sales and marketing

7,164

 

 

9,338

 

 

23,814

 

 

26,845

 

General and administrative

6,713

 

 

17,044

 

 

19,702

 

 

33,099

 

Total operating expenses

20,937

 

 

34,128

 

 

65,403

 

 

84,805

 

Loss from operations

(2,089

)

 

(10,956

)

 

(9,948

)

 

(17,394

)

Interest expense, net

689

 

 

4,478

 

 

2,313

 

 

7,350

 

Other expenses (income), net

(4

)

 

(344

)

 

408

 

 

(306

)

Loss before income taxes

(2,774

)

 

(15,090

)

 

(12,669

)

 

(24,438

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

230

 

 

345

 

 

969

 

 

150

 

Net loss

$

(3,004

)

 

$

(15,435

)

 

$

(13,638

)

 

$

(24,588

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.82

)

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

32,596

 

 

30,749

 

 

32,028

 

 

30,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Model N, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(13,638

)

 

$

(24,588

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,191

 

 

6,410

 

Stock-based compensation

12,822

 

 

19,312

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost

401

 

 

686

 

Deferred income taxes

(170

)

 

(581

)

Amortization of capitalized contract acquisition costs

 

1,238

 

 

 

Other non-cash charges

(108

)

 

(30

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

0

 

 

3,142

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

2,295

 

 

(6,833

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,368

)

 

(102

)

Deferred cost of implementation services

 

 

488

 

Accounts payable

1,088

 

 

(1,752

)

Accrued employee compensation

(653

)

 

(2,541

)

Other accrued and long-term liabilities

443

 

 

(639

)

Deferred revenue

(2,740

)

 

6,386

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,801

 

 

(642

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(227

)

 

(165

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(227

)

 

(165

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock relating to employee stock purchase plan

2,191

 

 

3,008

 

Proceeds from term loan

 

 

49,588

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(145

)

Principal payments on term loan

(5,000

)

 

(50,000

)

Early payment penalty

 

 

(1,500

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,809

)

 

951

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

60

 

 

(57

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

1,825

 

 

87

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

56,704

 

 

57,558

 

End of period

$

58,529

 

 

$

57,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Model N, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(3,004

)

 

$

(15,435

)

 

$

(13,638

)

 

$

(24,588

)

Reversal of non-GAAP items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,723

 

 

12,030

 

 

12,822

 

 

19,312

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,658

 

 

1,983

 

 

5,191

 

 

6,410

 

Deferred revenue adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

627

 

Interest expense, net

 

689

 

 

4,478

 

 

2,313

 

 

7,350

 

Other expenses (income), net

 

(4

)

 

(344

)

 

408

 

 

(306

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

230

 

 

345

 

 

969

 

 

150

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,292

 

 

$

3,057

 

 

$

8,065

 

 

$

8,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Reconciliation from GAAP revenue to revenue before deferred revenue adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenue

 

$

34,712

 

 

$

39,617

 

 

$

104,632

 

 

$

117,918

 

Deferred revenue adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

627

 

Revenue before deferred revenue adjustment

 

$

34,712

 

 

$

39,617

 

 

$

104,632

 

 

$

118,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

18,848

 

 

$

23,172

 

 

$

55,455

 

 

$

67,411

 

Reversal of non-GAAP expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation (a)

 

938

 

 

699

 

 

2,907

 

 

1,972

 

Amortization of intangible assets (b)

 

476

 

 

476

 

 

1,428

 

 

1,428

 

Deferred revenue adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

627

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

20,262

 

 

$

24,347

 

 

$

59,790

 

 

$

71,438

 

Percentage of revenue before deferred revenue adjustment

 

58.4

%

 

61.5

%

 

57.1

%

 

60.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Reconciliation from GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

 

$

(2,089

)

 

$

(10,956

)

 

$

(9,948

)

 

$

(17,394

)

Reversal of non-GAAP expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation (a)

 

3,723

 

 

12,030

 

 

12,822

 

 

19,312

 

Amortization of intangible assets (b)

 

1,365

 

 

1,381

 

 

4,101

 

 

4,181

 

Deferred revenue adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

627

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

2,999

 

 

$

2,455

 

 

$

6,975

 

 

$

6,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(3,004

)

 

$

(15,435

)

 

$

(13,638

)

 

$

(24,588

)

Reversal of non-GAAP expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation (a)

 

3,723

 

 

12,030

 

 

12,822

 

 

19,312

 

Amortization of intangible assets (b)

 

1,365

 

 

1,381

 

 

4,101

 

 

4,181

 

Deferred revenue adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

627

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

2,084

 

 

$

(2,024

)

 

$

3,285

 

 

$

(468

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

32,596

 

 

30,749

 

 

32,028

 

 

30,042

 

Diluted

 

32,596

 

 

30,749

 

 

32,028

 

 

30,042

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

32,596

 

 

30,749

 

 

32,028

 

 

30,042

 

Diluted

 

33,499

 

 

30,749

 

 

32,976

 

 

30,042

 

GAAP net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.82

)

Non-GAAP net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Amortization of intangibles assets recorded in the statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

476

 

 

$

476

 

 

$

1,428

 

 

$

1,428

 

Professional services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total amortization of intangibles assets in cost of revenue (b)

 

476

 

 

476

 

 

1,428

 

 

1,428

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

889

 

 

905

 

 

2,673

 

 

2,753

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total amortization of intangibles assets in operating expense (b)

 

889

 

 

905

 

 

2,673

 

 

2,753

 

Total amortization of intangibles assets (b)

 

$

1,365

 

 

$

1,381

 

 

$

4,101

 

 

$

4,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Stock-based compensation recorded in the statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

435

 

 

$

375

 

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

972

 

Professional services

 

503

 

 

324

 

 

1,543

 

 

1,000

 

Total stock-based compensation in cost of revenue (a)

 

938

 

 

699

 

 

2,907

 

 

1,972

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

771

 

 

744

 

 

2,396

 

 

2,144

 

Sales and marketing

 

440

 

 

986

 

 

2,824

 

 

2,517

 

General and administrative

 

1,574

 

 

9,601

 

 

4,695

 

 

12,679

 

Total stock-based compensation in operating expense (a)

 

2,785

 

 

11,331

 

 

9,915

 

 

17,340

 

Total stock-based compensation (a)

 

$

3,723

 

 

$

12,030

 

 

$

12,822

 

 

$

19,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Model N uses non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross margin, loss from operations, net loss, weighted average shares outstanding and net loss per share, which are adjusted to exclude Channel Insight and Revitas acquisition related costs, deferred revenue adjustment and valuation allowance resulting from Revitas acquisition, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and includes dilutive shares where applicable. We believe these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of Model N’s underlying operating results and trends and our marketplace performance. The non-GAAP results are an indication of our baseline performance that are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating loss, net loss or basic and diluted net loss per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

While a large component of our expenses incurred in certain periods, we believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

(a) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash item. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

(b) Amortization of intangible assets resulted principally from acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization is a non-cash item. As such, we believe exclusion of these expenses provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

(c) Represents deferred revenue adjustment resulting from purchase price accounting that is related to the Revitas acquisition and is a non-cash item. As such, we believe this adjustment provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

Published August 6, 2019
Copyright © 2019 SYS-CON Media, Inc. — All Rights Reserved.
Syndicated stories and blog feeds, all rights reserved by the author.

More Stories By Business Wire

Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

Latest Stories
By Elizabeth White
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
By Pat Romanski
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
By Roger Strukhoff
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
By Elizabeth White
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT  Reads: 5,564
By Liz McMillan
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT  Reads: 4,359
By Liz McMillan
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT  Reads: 7,164
By Pat Romanski
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
By Pat Romanski
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
MORE »
 