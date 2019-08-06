Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights:
- Completed IPO in May generating total net proceeds of $101.8 million
- Produced net sales of $145.1 million
- Net loss of $15.3 million includes $23.2 million of one-time IPO related charges
- Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million
- Lowered the Company’s total outstanding debt balance by $90.9 million
- Defiance Metal Products (“DMP”) performance and integration remain on track
- Company reaffirms 2019 full-year outlook
“Our leading market position and reputation within the industry, coupled with our operational effectiveness and agility were key factors in our strong performance this quarter,” noted Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO. “With the elimination of our retiree and diversification repurchase obligations and debt reduction from the IPO, we have increased financial flexibility and are well positioned to execute our growth strategy going forward.”
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Net sales were $145.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $91.5 million for the same prior year period, an increase of $53.6 million, primarily driven by DMP. Net sales for the legacy business were comparable to the same quarter last year, noting that the 2018 quarter was a then record for the Company.
Manufacturing margins were $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $15.6 million for the same prior year period, an increase of $4.9 million, primarily driven by DMP.
Amortization expenses were $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $0.9 million for the same prior year period. The increase was solely driven by the amortization of identifiable intangible assets related to the DMP acquisition.
Depreciation expenses were $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $4.0 million for the same prior year period. The increase relates to the addition of DMP and continued investments in new technology and automation.
Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation expenses were $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.4 million for the same prior year period. The increase of $21.4 million was primarily driven by a one-time $10.2 million increase in deferred compensation plan expense and a one-time $9.9 million increase in long term incentive plan (“LTIP”) expense, both increases related to the initial public offering (“IPO”).
Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.7 million for the same prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by $3.0 million of one-time IPO expenses, $2.7 million for the DMP contingent consideration fair value adjustment, and the remainder mostly attributable to the DMP acquired entities plus additional costs associated with being a public company.
Interest expense was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $0.9 million for the same prior year period. The increase is due to additional debt related to the DMP acquisition, slightly offset by the partial paydown with use of the IPO proceeds.
Income tax benefits were $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The benefit is the result of the Company’s legacy business converting to a C corporation on May 12, 2019, in conjunction with the one-time IPO expenses incurred during the quarter. Prior to the Company’s IPO, the Company’s legacy business was an S Corporation.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin percent were ($8.1) million and -5.6%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $13.9 million and 15.1%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. The $22.0 million decline in EBITDA is due to the previously mentioned one-time increases in LTIP and deferred compensation expenses, one-time IPO expenses, and the DMP contingent consideration fair value adjustment. These one-time expenses and charges were slightly offset by the addition of DMP.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin percent were $17.8 million and 12.3%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $14.4 million and 15.8%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million was due to the acquisition of DMP.
Year-to-Date 2019 Results
Net sales were $288.9 million for the first half of 2019 as compared to $178.8 million for the same prior year period, an increase of $110.1 million. DMP contributed $103.7 million of the increase with the legacy business contributing the remainder.
Manufacturing margins were $40.1 million for the first half of 2019 as compared to $27.4 million for the same prior year period, an increase of $12.7 million, primarily driven by DMP.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin percent were $5.6 million and 1.9%, respectively, for the first half of 2019 as compared to $24.2 million and 13.5%, respectively, for the same prior year period. The $18.6 million decline in EBITDA is due to the previously mentioned one-time IPO related expenses and the DMP contingent consideration fair value adjustment, slightly offset by the addition of DMP.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin percent were $34.6 million and 12.0%, respectively, for the first half of 2019 as compared to $24.8 million and 13.9%, respectively, for the first half of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million was primarily due to the recent acquisition of DMP.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total outstanding debt balance, which includes long-term debt and bank revolving credit notes, was $89.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $179.9 million as of December 31, 2018. The $90.9 million decline is attributable to the repayment of debt from the $101.8 million of IPO proceeds, offset by one-time IPO related expenses and share repurchases in the second quarter of 2019.
Capital expenditures were $16.6 million for the first half of 2019. Budgeted capital expenditures for the full year 2019 remain consistent at approximately $20 million.
Outlook
Based on the Company’s recent performance, the overall economic climate, and industry trends, the Company is confirming the 2019 financial outlook previously issued in May 2019:
- Net sales are expected to be between $558 million to $570 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $66 million and $72 million
Kamphuis explained, “We are comfortable confirming our outlook for the year based on our current visibility, internal plans and order book. Of course, we remain focused on macroeconomic and industry trends and will use our market and operating agility to adjust our focus as needed in the coming quarters. We continue to execute our strategy effectively and want to express our appreciation for the dedication and hard work of our more than 3,000 employee owners who are striving every day to deliver for our customers.”
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).
For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.
For telephone access to the conference, call (866) 652-5200 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-6060 from outside the United States and Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
This press-release includes forward-looking statements that reflect plans, estimates and beliefs. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s previously filed registration statement on Form S-1. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of the initial public offering; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan’s treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our audited consolidated financial statements and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s previously filed registration statement on Form S-1. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Mayville Engineering Company
MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.
Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information calculated in a manner other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.
EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the DMP acquisition and our initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and one-time increases in deferred compensation and long term incentive plan expenses related to the initial public offering. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Our calculation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to the similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences between our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA compared to other similar companies’ measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may include differences in capital structure and tax positions.
Please reference our reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin included in this press release.
|Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(in thousands except share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
3,089
|Receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $778 as of June 30, 2019 and $801 as of December 31, 2018
|
65,220
|
52,298
|Inventories, net
|
50,582
|
53,405
|Tooling in progress
|
2,539
|
2,318
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,394
|
1,649
|Total current assets
|
121,736
|
112,759
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
127,721
|
123,883
|Goodwill
|
72,430
|
69,437
|Intangible assets-net
|
77,526
|
82,879
|Capital lease, net
|
1,807
|
1,953
|Other long-term assets
|
5,441
|
814
|
Total
|
$
|
406,661
|
$
|
391,725
|
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued)
|(in thousands except share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
48,411
|
$
|
45,992
|Current portion of capital lease obligation
|
|
269
|
|
281
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
8,392
|
|
8,606
|Accrued liabilities:
|
|
|Salaries, wages, and payroll taxes
|
|
7,897
|
|
7,548
|Profit sharing and bonus
|
|
6,528
|
|
6,124
|Other current liabilities
|
|
17,291
|
|
14,610
|Total current liabilities
|
|
88,788
|
|
83,161
|Bank revolving credit notes
|
|
41,485
|
|
59,629
|Capital lease obligation, less current maturities
|
|
1,562
|
|
1,697
|Other long-term debt, less current maturities
|
|
39,168
|
|
111,675
|Deferred compensation and long-term incentive, less current portion
|
|
24,602
|
|
13,351
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
19,824
|
|
19,123
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
100
|
|
100
|Total liabilities
|
|
215,529
|
|
288,736
|Redeemable common shares, no par value, stated at redemption value of outstanding shares, 60,045,300 authorized, 38,623,806 shares issued at December 31, 2018
|
|
—
|
|
133,806
|Retained earnings
|
|
—
|
|
26,842
|Treasury stock at cost, 25,180,330 shares at December 31, 2018
|
|
—
|
|
(57,659
|
)
|Total temporary equity
|
|
—
|
|
102,989
|Common shares, no par value, 75,000,000 authorized, 20,845,693 shares issued at June 30, 2019
|
|
—
|
|
—
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
180,997
|
|
—
|Retained earnings
|
|
14,017
|
|
—
|Treasury stock at cost 1,105,397 shares at June 30, 2019
|
|
(3,882
|
)
|
|
—
|Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
191,132
|
|
102,989
|Total
|
$
|
406,661
|
$
|
391,725
Share counts give effect to the issuance of a stock dividend of approximately 1,334.34-for-1 related to the Company’s May 2019 IPO. There were 45,000 shares authorized, 28,946 shares issued and 18,871 treasury shares at December 31, 2018.
|Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss)
|(in thousands except share data)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net sales
|
$
|
145,130
|
|
91,535
|
$
|
288,862
|
$
|
178,757
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|
124,595
|
|
75,986
|
|
248,748
|
|
151,396
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
2,677
|
|
939
|
|
5,353
|
|
1,878
|Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation
|
|
22,830
|
|
1,365
|
|
24,580
|
|
3,005
|Employee Stock Ownership Plan expense
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,000
|
|
3,000
|
|
2,000
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
10,180
|
|
2,713
|
|
17,772
|
|
5,581
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
(16,652
|
)
|
|
9,532
|
|
(10,591
|
)
|
|
14,897
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
(1,991
|
)
|
|
(853
|
)
|
|
(4,824
|
)
|
|
(1,760
|
)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
(588
|
)
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
(588
|
)
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before taxes
|
(18,797
|
)
|
|
8,091
|
|
(15,569
|
)
|
|
12,549
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(3,513
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
29
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income
|
$
|
(15,284
|
)
|
$
|
8,091
|
$
|
(12,825
|
)
|
$
|
12,520
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share – basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|Net income available to shareholders
|
$
|
(15,284
|
)
|
$
|
8,091
|
$
|
(12,825
|
)
|
$
|
12,520
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.91
|
)
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
$
|
0.87
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
16,799,915
|
|
14,341,538
|
|
15,131,012
|
|
14,341,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax and share adjusted pro forma information
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) available to shareholders
|
$
|
(15,284
|
)
|
$
|
8,091
|
$
|
(12,825
|
)
|
$
|
12,520
|Pro forma provision for income taxes
|
|
103
|
|
2,104
|
|
173
|
|
3,226
|Pro forma net income (loss)
|
$
|
(15,387
|
)
|
$
|
5,987
|
$
|
(12,998
|
)
|
$
|
9,294
|
|
|
|
|Pro forma basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
(0.86
|
)
|
$
|
0.65
|Pro forma basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
16,799,915
|
|
14,341,538
|
|
15,131,012
|
|
14,341,538
Weighted average shares give effect to the issuance of a stock dividend of approximately 1,334.34-for-1 related to the IPO.
Tax adjusted pro forma amounts reflect income tax adjustments as if the Company was a taxable entity as of the beginning of 2018 using a 26% effective tax rate.
|Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(12,825
|
)
|
$
|
12,520
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
16,355
|
|
9,902
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
797
|
|
—
|Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
|
|
395
|
|
—
|Expense recognized on contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|
|
3,544
|
|
—
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
—
|Deferred compensation and long-term incentive
|
|
11,251
|
|
173
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment or forgiveness of debt, net
|
|
(367
|
)
|
|
558
|Non-cash adjustments
|
|
290
|
|
103
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities - net of effects of acquisition:
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(12,417
|
)
|
|
(3,659
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
2,296
|
|
(2,928
|
)
|Tooling in progress
|
|
(221
|
)
|
|
214
|Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
(1,744
|
)
|
|
(1,129
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
4,363
|
|
1,356
|Other long-term assets
|
|
(4,730
|
)
|
|
—
|Accrued liabilities, excluding long-term incentive
|
|
(504
|
)
|
|
(341
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
6,459
|
|
16,769
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(16,637
|
)
|
|
(5,990
|
)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(2,368
|
)
|
|
—
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
24
|
|
—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(18,981
|
)
|
|
(5,990
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|Proceeds from bank revolving credit notes
|
|
223,835
|
|
135,499
|Payments on bank revolving credit notes
|
|
(241,979
|
)
|
|
(142,919
|
)
|Repayments of other long-term debt
|
|
(72,446
|
)
|
|
—
|Proceeds from issuance of other long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
42,053
|Proceeds from IPO, net
|
|
101,763
|
|
(44,083
|
)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
(1,592
|
)
|
|
(753
|
)
|Deferred financing costs
|
|
—
|
|
(569
|
)
|Payments on capital leases
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
—
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
9,434
|
|
(10,772
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(3,088
|
)
|
|
7
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
3,089
|
|
76
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
83
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
4,524
|
$
|
2,349
|Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(15,284
|
)
|
$
|
8,091
|
$
|
(12,825
|
)
|
$
|
12,520
|Interest expense
|
1,991
|
853
|
|
4,824
|
|
1,760
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(3,513
|
)
|
—
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
29
|Depreciation and amortization
|
8,704
|
4,911
|
|
16,355
|
|
9,902
|EBITDA
|
(8,102
|
)
|
13,855
|
|
5,610
|
|
24,211
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|
154
|
588
|
|
154
|
|
588
|Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
|
—
|
—
|
|
395
|
|
—
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|
2,674
|
—
|
|
3,544
|
|
—
|Deferred compensation expense specific to IPO
|
10,159
|
—
|
|
10,159
|
|
—
|Long term incentive plan expense specific to IPO
|
9,921
|
—
|
|
9,921
|
|
—
|Other IPO and DMP acquisition related expenses
|
2,997
|
—
|
|
4,809
|
|
—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
17,803
|
$
|
14,443
|
$
|
34,592
|
$
|
24,799
|
|
|Net sales
|
$
|
145,130
|
$
|
91,535
|
$
|
288,862
|
$
|
178,757
|EBITDA Margin Percentage
|
-5.6%
|
15.1%
|
1.9%
|
13.5%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage
|
12.3%
|
15.8%
|
12.0%
|
13.9%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005934/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT