Las Soluciones de Apagado Rápido de Tigo Se Presentarán en la Capacitación de Instalación de Seguridad de Solar Energy International

August 6, 2019
Tigo®, pionero de la plataforma modular inteligente Flex MLPE, presentará sus soluciones de apagado rápido en la nueva capacitación en línea de seguridad de instalación solar de Solar Energy International (SEI), una organización educativa mundial sin fines de lucro que ofrece capacitación técnica en energía solar.
SEI’s free online ground-mounted solar installation safety training features Tigo’s TS4-F (Fire Safety) and TS4-O (Optimization) rapid shutdown solutions.
SEI está ampliando su plan de estudios de seguridad fotovoltaica (Photovoltaic, PV) para incluir grandes sitios de instalación fotovoltaica. El plan de estudios contará con la solución de apagado rápido con certificación UL más rentable de la plataforma TS4 de Tigo, la TS4-F (Fire Safety). La TS4-F está disponible como una solución integrada (TS4-F) o como una solución de modernización/complementaria avanzada (TS4-A-F) para sistemas fotovoltaicos de cualquier tamaño. Esta solución requiere el RSS Transmitter (transmisor de sistemas de apagado rápido [Rapid Shutdown System, RSS]) y el RSS Signal Detector (detector de señal de RSS) de Tigo para verificar la comunicación por tendido eléctrico. Para esta capacitación, SEI integra la TS4-F en una de las principales instalaciones comerciales con balasto y techo plano en su centro de Paonia, Colorado. Puede inscribirse para la próxima capacitación de seguridad de instalación de SEI aquí en SolarEnergy.org.
La TS4-O (Optimización) de Tigo también se presenta en uno de los sistemas de capacitación que funcionan con baterías de SEI que muestra una de las pocas soluciones para el apagado rápido de los sistemas fotovoltaicos basados en baterías. Este plan de estudios muestra a los alumnos la optimización única de Tigo con la solución de almacenamiento de baterías cuando no hay muchas opciones en el mercado de equipos de sistemas fotovoltaicos convencionales que funcionan con baterías. Si se solicita el monitoreo a nivel módulo con apagado rápido, esta solución también necesitará el Cloud Connect Advanced Kit (Kit avanzado de Cloud Connect) de Tigo.
Además, los clientes pueden aprovechar los seminarios web bimestrales de Tigo a través del Tigo Academy's Resource Center (Centro de Recursos de Tigo Academy). Todos los seminarios web son en vivo, grabados y están disponibles de forma gratuita. Los instaladores norteamericanos pueden cumplir con las acreditaciones de la NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) de la mayoría de los seminarios web de Tigo y las capacitaciones de SEI.
“SEI sigue siendo líder en la formación fotovoltaica frente a muchos cambios que vienen con esta industria de la ‘montaña rusa solar’”, indicó Thomas Fairman, instructor y gerente de Ingeniería de Ventas Globales de Tigo. “A medida que se adoptan nuevos estándares de seguridad, surgen nuevas tecnologías con nuevas prácticas de instalación. Es invaluable para los clientes tener un recurso de orientación para recorrer estas prácticas con éxito. Tigo se enorgullece de ofrecer soluciones flexibles que aumenten el retorno de la inversión (Return On Investments, ROI) y que, a la vez, cumplan con los últimos estándares de seguridad”.
Ambas soluciones de apagado rápido tienen certificación UL de múltiples proveedores para la NEC2017. Estarán en exhibición en la conferencia sobre energía solar llamada Solar Power International en Salt Lake City, Utah, del 24 al 26 de septiembre de 2019 en el estand n.° 5347 de Tigo. Los equipos de ventas y capacitación de Tigo estarán disponibles para responder preguntas sobre disponibilidad y envíos. Para necesidades inmediatas, comuníquese con [email protected] o llame al +1-408-402-0802.
Acerca de Solar Energy International
SEI se fundó en 1991 como una organización educativa sin fines de lucro con la misión de brindar capacitación y experiencia técnicas líderes en la industria de las energías renovables para dar herramientas sólidas a personas, comunidades y empresas de todo el mundo. SEI visualiza un mundo impulsado por las energías renovables. Ingrese a www.solarenergyinternational.org
Acerca de Tigo Energy, Inc.
Tigo es una empresa de Silicon Valley fundada en 2007 por un equipo de experimentados tecnólogos. Al combinar un enfoque único en sistemas con experiencia en semiconductores, electrónica de potencia y energía solar, el equipo de Tigo desarrolló la tecnología Smart Module Optimizer de primera generación para la industria solar. La visión de Tigo es aprovechar la tecnología de comunicaciones y de Flex MLPE integrada y reinstalada para reducir el costo de la electricidad solar. Al asociarse con los fabricantes de módulos e inversores de nivel 1 en la industria, Tigo puede enfocarse en su innovación clave con la plataforma modular TS4 más inteligente y aprovechar el ecosistema más amplio. Tigo opera en los Estados Unidos de América, Europa, América Latina, Japón, China, Australia y Oriente Medio. Obtenga más información en www.tigoenergy.com.
