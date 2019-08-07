Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market Growth Opportunities & Business Strategies to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 05:35 AM EDT
The "Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of global Cartesian/Gantry robots market is predicted to reach $24.16 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.3%. The hardware market will grow to $12.61 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.79% during the same period, advancing to 174.5 thousand units in 2026.
This report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- One Axis
- Two Axis
- Three Axis
- Four Axis
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Loading & Unloading Workpiece
- Palletizing & Handling
- Others
Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Automotive Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metal & Machinery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Aerotech Inc.
- BOSCH Rexroth AG Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Fibro
- Gdel Group AG
- IAI America Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Staubli International AG
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Yamaha Robotics
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem
3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem
3.2 Global Hardware Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026
3.3 Global Software Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026
3.4 Global Services Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Axis Type
4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type
4.2 Global One Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026
4.3 Global Two Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026
4.4 Global Three Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026
4.5 Global Four Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Loading & Unloading Workpiece 2015-2026
5.3 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Palletizing & Handling 2015-2026
5.4 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical
6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
6.2 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026
6.3 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026
6.4 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026
6.5 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026
6.6 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026
6.7 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026
6.8 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026
7.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.2.1 Overview of North America Market
7.2.2 U.S. Market
7.2.3 Canadian Market
7.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.3.1 Overview of European Market
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 UK
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Rest of European Market
7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 China
7.4.4 Taiwan
7.4.5 India
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
7.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Mexico
7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market
7.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.6.1 UAE
7.6.2 Saudi Arabia
7.6.3 Egypt
7.6.4 Other National Markets
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 Company Profiles
9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrg50o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005300/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT