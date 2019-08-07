NICE Actimize Voted “Best Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Solution Provider” for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2019 Waters Rankings

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in autonomous financial crime management announced today that for the sixth consecutive year it has been voted the “Best Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Solution Provider” in Waters Magazine’s 2019 Rankings competition, selected through an online voting process conducted by the publication. NICE Actimize was honored for its Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering suite of solutions.

“For the sixth year in a row, NICE Actimize was recognized by our readers as the top provider of anti-money-laundering solutions,” said Anthony Malakian, Editor-in-Chief of WatersTechnology Group. “Six in a row is a testament to their consistency and innovation.”

“We thank the readers of Waters, and our own customers, for demonstrating their continued support of our anti-money laundering technology and services,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We continue to make significant investments across our integrated AML suite, with a focus on further developing intelligent automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence-based solutions that function as enablers to enhance the quality and consistency of AML programs while reducing the cost of compliance.”

NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Suite consists of Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Customer Due Diligence, CTR Processing and Automation, and Watchlist Filtering, as well as the capability to address FATCA legislation. The suite also includes the “AML Essentials” SaaS solution, targeting mid-sized financial institutions.

Additionally, the suite includes ActimizeWatch for AML, delivered by X-Sight​​. ActimizeWatch is a cloud-based managed analytics service that continuously monitors criminal typologies and AML model performance. With AML expertise and machine learning, ActimizeWatch proactively optimizes Actimize anti-money laundering models, when needed, with minimal impact to on-premises resources at a financial services organization.

The 2019 Waters Technology Rankings awards competition consisted of a total of 33 awards covering five categories, including: Trading Services; Trading Tools; Data Management; Compliance, Risk Management and the Back Office; and Infrastructure and Connectivity.

About Waters

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the business reasons for and practical implementation of financial technology in the capital markets and securities industry. With more than 10,100 subscribers around the world, Waters' readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global markets. The magazine also releases the electronic newsletter, WatersNews, each Tuesday to more than 14,000 industry professionals and it sponsors conferences in New York, London, and Singapore plus briefings and training courses in many of the world's financial centers. For more information, visit www.watersonline.com​.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq:NICE.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

