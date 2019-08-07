New Relic Rated Highest in 2019 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring

|By Business Wire
|
|August 7, 2019 06:55 AM EDT
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring1 report rates the company highest as a 2019 leader in the Application Performance Monitoring market among vendors with a June 2019 Customers’ Choice distinction.
The report recognizes New Relic as highest rated by customers who have purchased, implemented, and used APM products and services. Most impressively, New Relic’s recommendation rating of 92 percent is a significant vote of confidence from some of the largest global enterprises and a fast growing global customer base.
Based off of 749 reviews as of August 6, 2019, New Relic has the highest overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 for the Application Performance Monitoring market among vendors with that Customers’ Choice distinction. The company received these reviews, with highlights including:
- “Most trusted APM tool in industry. Bottlenecks can be easily identified with the help of new relic. It's also easy to setup alerts based on the threshold defined.” Design & Automation Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry
- "New Relic has such a real-time monitoring mechanism that helps us quickly track down any kind of issue and minimize downtime. We can see, everyday something new is venturing in New Relic which has increased our confidence in its products," wrote an operations and infrastructure manager;
- "New Relic APM is an excellent tool for application performance management and to monitor the errors as well," wrote a technical lead in the services Industry;
- "New Relic offers a great interface for debugging the server side of performance issues," reported a product engineer in the finance industry, and;
- "New Relic UI is very friendly and easy to use," wrote a DevOps Engineer.
Notable company highlights
- Introduced New Relic One, the industry’s first entity-centric observability platform, in May 2019;
- Enhanced the power and reach of the New Relic platform with the acquisition of technology and team members of CoScale, a Belgian company with deep experience monitoring container and microservices environments, with a special focus on Kubernetes;
- Advanced AIOps strategy with the acquisition of SignifAI, a Tel Aviv- and Sunnyvale-based event-intelligence company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML);
- Was recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring2 for the seventh consecutive time, in March 2019;
- Was named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE;
- Delivered a revenue of $479.2 million in fiscal year 2019, up 35 percent compared with fiscal year 2018.
According to Gartner, “Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring Suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications. Gartner continues to include DEM and AIOps for applications as components of our APM suite evaluations, while also evaluating them as a separate markets.” To learn more about this definition, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm.
1Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, Peer Contributors, 5 August 2019
2Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Charley Rich, et al, 14 March 2019
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
The reviews that contributed to New Relic’s recognition and other information provided through third-party websites herein are the opinions of select customers and New Relic does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information.
About New Relic
New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
