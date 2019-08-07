Veritone One Launches Pay-Per-Performance Advertising Platform for Podcast and Social Media Influencers

Veritone One, one of the world’s largest full-service performance-based audio advertising and media agencies, today announced the launch of Influencer Bridge, the first of a series of innovative new advertising services. Influencer Bridge is a pay-per-performance advertising platform for influential audio and video content creators on today’s top media channels like podcasts, YouTube and Instagram.

The platform gives podcast influencers (who make their content available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other leading applications), YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers and bloggers with unrivaled access and control in monetizing their content, no matter how large or small their follower base. Influencers have curated ardent audiences, across a variety of platforms, that are drawn to and trust them to provide advice, insight and recommendations. Influencer Bridge enables today’s content creators to earn money through sponsored content opportunities, allowing them to focus on creating new content for their audiences.

“Currently, the vast majority of influencer advertising spend is going to a small number of influencers with the largest audiences. But with more than 750,000 active podcasts in production and even more influencers with strong followings, many advertisers are missing out on partnerships with emerging influencers who have smaller, but extremely loyal, follower bases,” said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone One. “Influencer Bridge gives all influencers – whether established or up and coming – a seat at the table by enabling them to monetize their content without much time investment and at no cost. In turn, advertisers can expand their reach and also have the opportunity to advertise to a hyper-targeted audience in engaging and authentic ways. We are excited to kick-off the launch of a series of new advertising services with this unique offering that benefits both content creators and advertisers.”

To begin using Influencer Bridge, influencers simply log on to the platform and authenticate their channels. Once this occurs, influencers can select which advertisers they would like to partner with and can get to work creating relevant content for their audiences. Influencers earn money once a transaction takes place that is directly correlated to an influencer’s action – for instance, when a follower uses the influencer’s unique promotional code to purchase the advertised product or service.

“Since using Veritone One’s Influencer Bridge platform, I have been able to significantly increase my advertising revenue from my podcast. And now, I even have brands coming directly to me, asking to advertise on my podcast,” said Guy Macpherson, Ph.D. and host of The Trauma Therapist, a biweekly podcast that focuses on trauma and the human spirit, and the incredible therapists who work to help those who've been impacted by trauma. “Now, instead of focusing on making money, I can focus on creating great content and growing my podcast and audience even more.”

Influencer Bridge will leverage Veritone aiWARE to listen, watch and understand the content of each podcast episode and YouTube video included in the Influencer Bridge program. This analysis is conducted to help identify new contextually relevant advertising opportunities for premier brands based on the subject matter presented, as well as to provide insights for brand safety and content transparency. Veritone’s powerful aiWARE platform is already being used by over 800 leading TV and radio broadcasters for ad verification, attribution and ad performance analytics.

The Influencer Bridge service is available immediately, free of charge for content creators. Advertisers pay based on performance measured in actual transactions from specific ads.

To learn more about Influencer Bridge, visit us at Podcast Movement in Orlando, booth 130 on August 14, 2019 and visit: www.veritoneone.com/influencerbridge.

About Veritone One

Veritone One is one of the world’s largest full-service performance-based audio advertising agencies, creating native and traditional ads for the world’s most recognizable brands. The agency’s expertise in media buying, planning and creative execution, coupled with its unmatched ability to track near real-time performance of advertisements through Veritone’s patented aiWARE™ technology, enables Veritone One to deliver ads with unmatched effectiveness in a way that’s simple, scalable and trackable. Veritone One is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. To learn more, visit www.veritoneone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers’ needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of Influencer Bridge and the expected benefits of the platform to influencers and advertisers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

