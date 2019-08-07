Altice USA Introduces Altice Amplify, an Intelligent Home Speaker That Powers the Connected Home

|By Business Wire
|
August 7, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States, today unveils Altice Amplify, an intelligent, high-fidelity home speaker that powers the connected home.
This industry-first sound system features Devialet’s patented sound technologies for an outstanding, powerful audio experience that brings a customers’ home to life, whether watching a movie, listening to a playlist, or any activity that benefits from full, clear sound.
Altice Amplify also includes Amazon Alexa Built-In for voice control of smart devices, music playback, and more, enhancing and simplifying the connected home while delivering exceptional sound that is trademark of the Devialet brand.
Altice Amplify’s sound experience is compatible with all TV systems and, as an added benefit for Altice customers, Altice Amplify offers hands-free voice control of the Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform.
“Altice Amplify brings audio back to the forefront of consumers’ living rooms, taking entertainment to new auditory heights with unparalleled sound while providing simple and seamless control of the connected home,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA. “Altice Amplify is the next step on our mission to provide consumers with powerful new technologies and experiences that brings their homes to life. Whether it’s streaming music, watching a favorite show or movie, or controlling the smart home, Altice Amplify gives consumers ultimate control over their entertainment and smart home needs.”
"We are very proud to be partnering with Altice USA, in our first U.S. partnership, to help unleash full emotional impact through the powerful, immersive sound in Altice Amplify,” said Franck Lebouchard, Chief Executive Officer, Devialet. “At Devialet, we aspire to deliver captivating experiences through revolutionary acoustics and bring them to the widest number of people possible. Working closely with like-minded companies who seek to challenge the status quo is a key part of this vision, and we have found that in Altice USA."
Key features of Altice Amplify include:
High-Fidelity Sound by Devialet
-
Altice Amplify features Devialet’s patented sound technologies including:
-
SPACE™ sound processing, a unique spatialization technology developed to deliver rich and balanced sound with room-wide diffusion
-
Speaker Active Matching (SAM®) technology, which perfectly renders the original intent of the content creator with high-fidelity sound reproduction, minimizing latency and distortion so every audio experience, from a movie or a song, comes through in its truest form
- Adaptive Volume Level (AVL™), which automatically detects and adjusts volume, eliminating the need to manually adjust volume at key moments, which is particularly important when watching video content like movies (i.e.: increase volume for dialogue or lower volume during action sequences)
- Altice Amplify tightly packs two long stroke Diamond woofers, designed by Devialet, and a 19v, 7.5 A peak amp into its low-distortion, full-range design, with a “Push-Push” configuration that cancels vibrations and delivers implosive bass from a compact, stand-alone device
- Altice Amplify’s six far-field microphones are engineered to pick up sound from across the room, even if the TV is on, with an instant mute button to turn off listening when necessary
Amazon Alexa Built-In
- With Alexa Built-in, it’s easy to play your favorite album, control smart devices, ask for information, listen to the news, and more – hands-free
- Access to more than 90,000 Alexa skills, ranging from entertainment, productivity, games and more
Simplified Connectivity
- Its cloud-based, digital-first design also provides the capability to evolve over time to incorporate new features and skills that, through advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies, will continue to simplify and improve the daily lives of customers
- Altice Amplify delivers music, podcasts, and audio books the way they are supposed to be heard, providing a superior depth of emotion
- Supports popular streaming music services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Tidal, and iHeart Radio, as well as Audible for audiobooks and TuneIn for radio, and much more
Added benefit for Altice Customers: Hands-Free Voice Control of Altice One
- Remarkable enhanced audio for the Altice One connectivity and entertainment platform: enjoy movies, TV shows, and music with a powerful sonic experience
- Hands-free voice control of Altice One, from discovering content to changing channels and launching apps all through simple and intuitive voice commands that deliver ultimate control over a customers’ entertainment
Altice Amplify will be available for purchase later this year on Amazon.com and in Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink retail stores. Pricing for Altice Amplify will be $399 for Optimum and Suddenlink customers and $499 for noncustomers. In addition, the company plans to make Altice Amplify available to Altice One customers for $10 per month.
For more information on Altice Amplify visit alticeamplify.com.
About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.
About Devialet
Founded in 2007, Devialet has received more awards than any other company in the audio industry. The foundation of Devialet’s success is built upon a series of radical innovations embedded in all Devialet products: Expert Pro amplifiers, Phantom Premier speakers and the all-new Phantom Reactor. Since 2017, Devialet has also opened its technologies to licensing and continued pushing the boundaries of audio.
