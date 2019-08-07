CyberArk Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 07:04 AM EDT
CyberArk, (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access security, today announced strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“We were pleased that our results exceeded expectations across all guided metrics,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “Every region contributed to our strong growth and we were thrilled to sign more than 200 new logos in the second quarter. Our innovation not only sets the standard for Privileged Access Security but also strengthens our leadership position in the market. With our strong first half of 2019, we are pleased to increase our guidance for the full year on both the top and bottom line.”
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Revenue:
- Total revenue was $100.2 million, up 29% compared with the second quarter of 2018.
- License revenue was $52.2 million, up 27% compared with the second quarter of 2018.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $48.0 million, up 31% compared with the second quarter of 2018.
Operating Income:
- GAAP operating income was $13.0 million, an increase from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $26.5 million, an increase from $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Net Income:
- GAAP net income was $13.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, an increase from GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $23.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, an increase from $13.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, operating income and net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:
- As of June 30, 2019, CyberArk had $537.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits. This compares to $451.2 million as of December 31, 2018 and $377.5 million at June 30, 2018.
- As of June 30, 2019, total deferred revenue was $174.2 million, a 34% increase from $129.6 million at June 30, 2018.
- During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated $67.3 million in cash flow from operations, a 20% increase from $56.2 million in the first six months of 2018.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 7, 2019, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the third quarter and increasing its guidance for the full year 2019 as indicated below.
Third Quarter 2019:
- Total revenue between $102.0 million and $104.0 million, representing 20% to 23% year-over-year growth.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $21.75 million and $23.25 million.
-
Non-GAAP net income per share between of $0.45 and $0.48 per diluted share.
- Assumes 39.4 million weighted average diluted shares.
Full Year 2019:
- Total revenue between $419.0 million and $423.0 million, representing 22% to 23% year-over-year growth.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $106.0 million and $109.0 million.
-
Non-GAAP net income per share between $2.24 and $2.30 per diluted share.
- Assumes 39.1 million weighted average diluted shares.
Chief Revenue Officer Transition
Ron Zoran, CyberArk’s Chief Revenue Officer, plans to transition from the Company to pursue other business opportunities, including assisting early stage technology companies as a board member. Ron will continue to serve as Chief Revenue Officer of CyberArk through September 30, 2019 and to help ensure a smooth transition, he will also continue to serve as an advisor into the first quarter of 2020. The Company has initiated a search to identify a new global head of sales.
“Ron was one of the very first employees of CyberArk and has provided invaluable technology and sales leadership over the years,” continued Mr. Mokady. “On behalf of the Company and the Board, I want to thank him for his significant contributions to the company, which have been instrumental in helping establish CyberArk as the leader in Privileged Access Security. We wish Ron all the best in his future pursuits and believe his extensive experience will be valuable to emerging technology companies. Ron has built an exceptional sales organization that is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us. We appreciate his commitment to the Company, support and leadership during this transition period.”
“CyberArk has provided me with significant opportunities including being part of the world’s most talented and progressive team of security professionals extending across CyberArk executives, employees, customers and partners,” stated Ron Zoran, CyberArk Chief Revenue Officer. “My decision to leave the Company was difficult, but at this stage of my career I want to leverage my experience to scale and grow early stage technology companies. Given my long tenure at the company and strong personal relationships with the entire team, I remain fully engaged to ensure a smooth transition.”
Conference Call Information
CyberArk will host a conference call today, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s second quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 877-823-7693 (U.S.) or +1 647-689-4543 (international). The conference ID is 6476456. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 800-585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 6476456. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Copyright © 2019 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
- Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as operating income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.
The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes in the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; potential near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers, channel partners, managed security service providers, or contractors to correctly implement, manage and maintain to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from a wide variety of IT security vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recent and or future acquisitions; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License
|
|
$ 41,121
|
|
$ 52,201
|
|
$ 79,615
|
|
$ 103,485
|
|
|
Maintenance and professional services
|
|
36,592
|
|
47,980
|
|
69,881
|
|
92,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
77,713
|
|
100,181
|
|
149,496
|
|
196,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License
|
|
2,510
|
|
2,906
|
|
4,907
|
|
5,494
|
|
|
Maintenance and professional services
|
|
9,198
|
|
12,305
|
|
18,089
|
|
23,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
11,708
|
|
15,211
|
|
22,996
|
|
28,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
66,005
|
|
84,970
|
|
126,500
|
|
167,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
13,808
|
|
16,995
|
|
26,792
|
|
33,326
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
35,521
|
|
43,573
|
|
70,103
|
|
85,078
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
9,714
|
|
11,426
|
|
18,613
|
|
22,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
59,043
|
|
71,994
|
|
115,508
|
|
140,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
6,962
|
|
12,976
|
|
10,992
|
|
26,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income, net
|
|
225
|
|
2,485
|
|
2,066
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes on income
|
|
7,187
|
|
15,461
|
|
13,058
|
|
30,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit (taxes on income)
|
|
1,190
|
|
(2,058)
|
|
1,740
|
|
(3,429)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 8,377
|
|
$ 13,403
|
|
$ 14,798
|
|
$ 27,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per ordinary share
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
|
Diluted net income per ordinary share
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per ordinary shares, basic
|
|
36,001,580
|
|
37,522,410
|
|
35,724,717
|
|
37,285,788
|
|
|
Shares used in computing net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per ordinary shares, diluted
|
|
36,923,520
|
|
38,993,170
|
|
36,680,585
|
|
38,735,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based Compensation Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
$ 758
|
|
$ 1,251
|
|
$ 1,413
|
|
$ 2,208
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
2,007
|
|
2,394
|
|
3,511
|
|
4,701
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
2,874
|
|
4,878
|
|
5,291
|
|
8,563
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,774
|
|
3,373
|
|
5,121
|
|
6,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
|
$ 8,413
|
|
$ 11,896
|
|
$ 15,336
|
|
$ 22,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 260,636
|
|
$ 341,738
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
106,399
|
|
97,566
|
Marketable securities
|
|
59,948
|
|
59,279
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
48,431
|
|
45,275
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
6,349
|
|
10,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
481,763
|
|
554,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
15,120
|
|
15,790
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
14,732
|
|
11,556
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
82,400
|
|
82,400
|
Marketable securities
|
|
24,261
|
|
39,328
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
31,863
|
|
60,690
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
23,481
|
|
25,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
191,857
|
|
234,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$ 673,620
|
|
$ 789,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
$ 4,924
|
|
$ 4,615
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
32,853
|
|
30,577
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
13,271
|
|
20,157
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
92,375
|
|
106,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
143,423
|
|
162,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
57,159
|
|
67,268
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
6,268
|
|
25,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
63,427
|
|
92,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
206,850
|
|
255,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value
|
|
95
|
|
98
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
303,900
|
|
342,618
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(939)
|
|
778
|
Retained earnings
|
|
163,714
|
|
190,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
466,770
|
|
534,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$ 673,620
|
|
$ 789,544
|
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 14,798
|
|
$ 27,080
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,676
|
|
5,551
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|
|
208
|
|
(42)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
15,336
|
|
22,148
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
(4,710)
|
|
(1,857)
|
Decrease in trade receivables
|
|
12,357
|
|
3,156
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
|
|
(6,138)
|
|
(9,656)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
2,003
|
|
(123)
|
Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues
|
|
27,845
|
|
24,655
|
Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
|
|
(5,168)
|
|
(7,595)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other
|
|
|
|
|
current and long-term liabilities
|
|
(4,983)
|
|
4,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
56,224
|
|
67,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short and long term deposits
|
|
7,775
|
|
8,948
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
|
(30,563)
|
|
(50,464)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
|
20,114
|
|
36,653
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(4,098)
|
|
(3,231)
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(18,450)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(25,222)
|
|
(8,094)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans
|
|
5,509
|
|
5,319
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
8,090
|
|
16,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
13,599
|
|
21,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
44,601
|
|
81,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|
|
162,521
|
|
261,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|
|
$ 207,122
|
|
$ 343,026
|
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$ 66,005
|
|
$ 84,970
|
|
$ 126,500
|
|
$ 167,338
|
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation - Maintenance & professional services
|
758
|
|
1,251
|
|
1,413
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets - License
|
|
1,444
|
|
1,444
|
|
2,674
|
|
2,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$ 68,207
|
|
$ 87,665
|
|
$ 130,587
|
|
$ 172,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$ 6,962
|
|
$ 12,976
|
|
$ 10,992
|
|
$ 26,603
|
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
8,413
|
|
11,896
|
|
15,336
|
|
22,148
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues
|
1,444
|
|
1,444
|
|
2,674
|
|
2,888
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing
|
199
|
|
144
|
|
397
|
|
288
|
|
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
268
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$ 17,018
|
|
$ 26,460
|
|
$ 29,667
|
|
$ 51,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 8,377
|
|
$ 13,403
|
|
$ 14,798
|
|
$ 27,080
|
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
8,413
|
|
11,896
|
|
15,336
|
|
22,148
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues
|
1,444
|
|
1,444
|
|
2,674
|
|
2,888
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing
|
199
|
|
144
|
|
397
|
|
288
|
|
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
268
|
|
-
|
|
|
Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments
|
(4,964)
|
|
(3,846)
|
|
(8,193)
|
|
(7,892)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$ 13,469
|
|
$ 23,041
|
|
$ 25,280
|
|
$ 44,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
$ 0.71
|
|
$ 1.19
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.59
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
36,001,580
|
|
37,522,410
|
|
35,724,717
|
|
37,285,788
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
36,923,520
|
|
38,993,170
|
|
36,680,585
|
|
38,735,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005339/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT