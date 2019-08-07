Global Digital Twin Market Forecast to 2025: Promising Growth of Digital Twin Technology in Industries Such as Healthcare, Aerospace, and Automotive - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 07:53 AM EDT
The "Digital Twin Market by Technology, Type (Product, Process, and System), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital Twin Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 35.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.8%
Key factors driving the growth of the digital twin market include the declining time and cost of product development and unplanned downtime with the adoption of digital twins, increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and cloud, and growing use of digital twin for predictive maintenance. However, risks associated with data security for creating digital twins hinders the growth in the market.
System digital twin type to account for largest market size from 2019 to 2025
The system digital twin type is expected to account for the largest share of the digital twin market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising use of system digital twin across several industries. For example, in aerospace & defense, NASA used/implemented digital twin to monitor space stations and spacecraft to ensure safety. In addition, in automotive & transportation, a start-up SWIM.AIused digital twin for a traffic management system in California.
APAC to be fastest-growing market for digital twin from 2019 to 2025
APAC is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the said market during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities across various industries in this region along with the rising adoption of digital technology are expected to drive the demand for digital twin solutions in this region. Additionally, the dense population and growing per capita income of this region, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization are among the factors boosting the digital twin market growth in this region.
General Electric (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ANSYS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and SWIM.AI (US) are among the major players in the digital twin market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Declining Time and Cost of Product Development and Unplanned Downtime With Adoption of Digital Twin
- Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as IoT and Cloud
- Growing Use of Digital Twin for Predictive Maintenance
Restraints
- Risks Associated With Data Security Due to the Use of IoT and Cloud Platforms
Opportunities
- Promising Growth of Digital Twin Technology in Industries Such as Healthcare, Aerospace, and Automotive
- Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Cost Benefits of Digital Twin Adoption
- Lack of Skilled Workforce and Technical Knowledge
Case Studies
Aerospace & Defense
- Nasa Uses Digital Twin for Its Space Station and Spacecraft
- Lockheed Martin's Digiverse - the Complete Digital Twin of Everything
Automotive & Transportation
- Man Truck Uses PTC's Thingworx Platform for Building Digital Twin
- Allego Uses Microsoft's Azure Digital Twin Platform for E-Charging Solutions
Home & Commercial
- Dassault Systems Along With the Government of Singapore is Building A Digital Twin of the Complete Country - Virtual Singapore
- CBRE Uses Microsoft's Azure Digital Twin Platform for Cbre 360 Employee
Healthcare
- John Hopkins Hospital Uses Ge's Digital Twin Platform for Building Digital Twin of Patient Pathways
- Siemens Healthineers Develops Digital Twin of A Heart
Energy & Utilities
- Ge Builds A Digital Twin of Wind Turbine
- Ge's Digital Twin of A Power Plant
Oil & Gas
- Ansys, PTC, Flowserve, National Instruments, and Hpe Built and Demonstrated Digital Twin of A Pump
- Shel Together With Swiss Engineering Builds Digital Twin of A Test RigDigital Rig
Others
- Siemens Plm Software and Bridg Together Build Digital Twin for Semiconductor Manufacturing Process
- ABB Built Digital Twin of Electromagnetic Flowmeter to Be Used in Water & Wastewater Transport and Treatment
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Ansys
- Aucotec AG
- DNV GL
- Dassault System
- Emerson
- General Electric
- Honey Well
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- PTC
- Robert Bosch
- SAP
- Schneider
- Siemens AG
- Sight Machine
- Swim AI
- Tibco Software Inc
- Wipro Limited
- innovators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o6h24
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005398/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT