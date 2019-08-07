Fullscreen Launches LinkedIn Practice to Help Brands Capitalize on Platform’s Rapid Growth

|By Business Wire
|
August 7, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Fullscreen, an Otter Media company and a global leader in social-first entertainment, serving both talent and brands, today announced it is launching a LinkedIn platform management and strategy practice. With more than seven years of experience navigating platform algorithms to benefit brands, this audience-first approach will help brands successfully increase their LinkedIn presence through content as the platform becomes one of the most influential social networks for brand communication and engagement.
With 303 million active monthly users, in the last year, LinkedIn has grown at a faster rate compared to any other social platform at +7.2 percent and in Q2 2019, platform sessions grew by 22 percent. It’s now one of the most important platforms for brands who can capitalize on the organic reach and engagement by taking advantage of emerging content formats, an evolving platform purpose, and rapidly expanding capabilities.
Fullscreen’s LinkedIn practice provides brands with a four-pronged approach -- including strategy, content development, optimization, and reporting-- to provide scalable strategic guidance. This includes how to build page presence indicating when, how often, and what kind of content should be posted. Content will be targeted to drive upper-funnel awareness and provide a runway for more lower-funnel KPIs. With LinkedIn’s recent focus on highlighting video, Fullscreen is in a position to help brands drive higher engagement on the platform. This is in large part due to their expertise within the video realm, deep understanding of platform algorithms, as well as working with hundreds of brands to create, optimize and distribute content across social. Similar to LinkedIn’s own findings, Fullscreen has found that despite videos averaging higher engagement than images (2.25%, 4.4x > images), brands post them at a much lower rate.
“LinkedIn has the highest organic reach rate of any social platform and offers brands a unique way to reach a highly targeted audience. Unlike any other platform, it gives brands a natural opportunity to contribute to their industry and become thought leaders, positioning them as invaluable to their followers. With LinkedIn’s rapid growth, we are seeing emerging content formats -- it is no longer just a place for recruiters. The platform has real potential for brands,” said John Holdridge, General Manager of Brand Services at Fullscreen. “At Fullscreen, we know video better than anyone else and what it takes for brands to genuinely connect to their audiences through innovative and engaging content, all while understanding the ever-changing algorithm in a way no else can.”
As a leading full-service social-first company, Fullscreen provides expertise across all social platforms. They are in tune with consumer behavior changes, platform algorithmic shifts, and cultural moments, allowing for a fresh perspective to content. This unique approach balances immediate campaign/initiative KPIs with long-term organic strategies at the speed of social.
Specific to LinkedIn, Fullscreen’s innovative content approach offers brands the following capabilities:
- Strategy and Consulting: Working hand-in-hand with brands, Fullscreen builds a social ecosystem that fuels content success and contributes to real and measurable business objectives. The LinkedIn strategy is based on known platform best practices, brand-specific insights from content response to the algorithm, and emerging high performing content formats that are unique to the brand and its relevant competitors.
- Content Development: Fullscreen crafts platform-focused custom creative to take full advantage of a brand’s social ecosystem, in addition to live streaming capabilities.
- Optimization: Fullscreen plans a brand’s positioning on the platform, amongst competitors and overlapping similar business lines. This ensures that content serves a purpose, is released within a thoughtful strategic framework considering format and cadence as well as frequency, all while optimizing copy and creative to perform best within the platform’s algorithm.
- Reporting: Fullscreen navigates reporting to best match the brand’s KPIs with the necessary insights to constantly stay nimble and pivot content strategies in real-time. LinkedIn’s unique audience insights dive into demographics by job function, industry, seniority level, and even company size, allowing for actionable insights detailing what content performed well and why.
Fullscreen’s audience-first approach coupled with LinkedIn’s deep insight into brand page followers allows for scalable content strategies that drive real business objectives. The amount of data available provides something very unique: a playbook to drive upper funnel awareness through highly effective organic content. Fullscreen’s measurement partnerships deepen the possibilities to unveil the platform’s possibilities.
For more information on Fullscreen’s LinkedIn Platform management and strategy practice, please reach out to [email protected].
About Fullscreen
Fullscreen is a leader in social-first entertainment experiences, serving talent and brands through creative, strategy, and marketing that enables growth, engagement, and monetization of their audiences. Its unique clientele includes over 400 brands and over 2,500 creators and celebrities that generate more than 7 billion monthly video views across a global network of social channels. Serving a broad range of clients from offices in Los Angeles and New York and with team members across the country, Fullscreen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. For more information, visit www.fullscreen.com and follow on social media at @fullscreen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005117/en/
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT