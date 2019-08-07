USAT Named Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solution Provider by Retail CIO Outlook

|By Business Wire
USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced it has been named a Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solution Provider for 2019 by Retail CIO Outlook magazine in its July 15, 2019 issue.
Recognized by the magazine for helping retail clients make the transition to cashless payments and telemetry so they do not miss a sale, USAT provides ePort Connect, a complete suite of cashless payment, telemetry, and value-added services for the self-serve retail market which includes kiosks, vending machines, micro markets and more. The PCI compliant service platform with built-in NFC capabilities handles all the card processing and settlement for clients. USAT also provides an advanced, cloud-based interactive media and content delivery management system, called ePort Interactive, which takes care of the delivery of remote refunds and enables robust, multimedia marketing campaigns.
“Thanks to new technologies and consumer demand for personalized, self-serve retail options, the retail kiosk market has grown into a multi-layered segment of the self-service market covering a wide variety of items including electronics, over the counter medicines, and more,” said Stephen P. Herbert, CEO of USA Technologies. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Retail CIO Outlook as a Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solutions Provider, as we enable retailers and operators of all sizes to implement smart kiosk solutions that not only align with consumer preferences but also streamline business operations through a secure, best-in-class, end-to-end payment and logistics enterprise solution.”
In Retail CIO Outlook’s July 30, 2019 announcement of USAT’s inclusion in the ranking, Katie William, Managing Editor of Retail CIO Outlook magazine, noted, “We take pride in honoring USA Technologies, Inc. as one of the Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solution Providers for 2019. The evolving needs of today’s increasingly digitally engaged shoppers is drastically impacting the role that kiosk technology plays in helping retailers drive business value and gain market share. As a leader in secure, unattended cashless transactions for the self-serve retail market, USAT provides the industry’s most comprehensive suite of services designed to connect your business to more sales, better operating data, and stronger consumer relationships."
Retail CIO Outlook aims to allow high-level executives across industries to share their insights, helping technology, business leaders, and the start-up ecosystem with analysis on information technology trends and provide a better understanding of the role that retail plays in achieving business goals.
About USA Technologies, Inc.
USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. With nearly one million connections worldwide, USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.
About Retail CIO Outlook
Published from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Retail CIO Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about new enterprise solutions that helps the technology, and business leaders to achieve business goals. A panel of experts and board members of Retail CIO Outlook magazine finalized the “Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solution Providers 2019” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the Retail industry. For more information visit: www.retailciooutlook.com
