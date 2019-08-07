|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Get ready for the mic drop. The brand experience that has brought together musicians, celebrities, customers and fans from all corners of the globe for the past two years is returning to Sin City. JBL Fest is ready for its close-up, because this year, the experience promises to be electrifying.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005105/en/
JBL Announces a Star-Studded Lineup for JBL Fest, Including Khalid, Bebe Rexha, RUN DMC and Mabel (Photo: Business Wire)
This October 9 –11, Las Vegas will play host to the biggest performers, entertainers and athletes. The superstar lineup will take this immersive three-day experience to the next level with a headline performance by JBL’s newest ambassador and multi-platinum award-winning global superstar Khalid, along with special appearances by fellow ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas and basketball legend Shaquille “DJ Diesel” O’Neal. World-renowned DJ Armin Van Buuren, global pop-sensation Bebe Rexha, R&B pop artist and JBL ambassador Mabel, and hip-hop’s famed RUN DMC will also take the stage throughout the week.
JBL Fest continues to captivate attendees year after year, providing unique opportunity to see, hear, and feel its amazing sound in a setting that lets them live the moment, and be truly immersed in the JBL brand. This years’ guests will once again have a front row seat to iconic moments, amazing performances and more, all elevated by JBL Signature Sound. Get a taste for what’s to come with the official event reel.
“This year, guests will get access to never-before-seen VIP experiences”, said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “We’re rolling out a monumental musical lineup with our newest ambassadors Khalid, Mabel, and DJ Armin Van Buuren, as well as star-studded events, and a unique consumer activation on the Las Vegas Strip. Year three of JBL Fest will be unlike any other.”
JBL Fest 2019 will be jam-packed with never-before-seen experiences such as:
- JBL REMIX: Wednesday, JBL Fest kicks off with a live performance by RUN DMC, hosted by legendary NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal overlooking the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip at Caesar’s Palace.
- CLUB JBL: Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts a night of unforgettable performances by global pop-sensation Bebe Rexha and JBL ambassadors and world-renowned DJs Armin Van Buuren and Tigerlily at JEWEL Nightclub.
- JBL LIVE!: Friday ups the ante, culminating in an epic concert event featuring five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and multi-platinum maverick Khalid and contemporary R&B pop artist and ambassador Mabel at Brooklyn Bowl.
For the first time, JBL Fest will be welcoming fans in a never-before-seen way. Visit the Las Vegas Strip as the brand takes over the Linq Promenade through a series of unique branding moments and activations that can only be experienced first-hand.
Fans can also follow along all week long on social. Track #JBLFest and follow @JBLAudio for a ticket to the excitement. And leading up to the event, check out the official JBL Fest 2019 playlist on Spotify to get a taste for what’s to come.
Follow JBL online
- Find more news at the HARMAN Newsroom
- Like JBL on Facebook
- Connect with JBL on LinkedIn
- Check out our YouTube Channel
- Follow JBL on Twitter and Instagram @JBLaudio
ABOUT JBL
JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005105/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT