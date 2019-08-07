Entercom Announces Acquisition of Pineapple Street Media and Agreement in Principle to Acquire Cadence13, Establishing Leadership Position in Podcasting

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the home of RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States, today announced that it has acquired Pineapple Street Media, an award-winning, renowned independent producer of top-rated podcast content, and reached an agreement in principle to acquire Cadence13, an industry leader in podcast creation and distribution, to create a powerhouse podcast division under RADIO.COM.
Through the strategic acquisitions of Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Media, Entercom will become one of the country’s top three podcasters and a leading creator, distributor and seller of top-rated podcast content. The deal will bring together a combination of strengths to create a unique leadership position that leverages Entercom’s scale across the top 50 U.S. markets, reach of 170 million listeners per month, enhanced targeted data capabilities, and top-rated portfolio of spoken word brands, and both Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Media’s capabilities as two of the industry’s leading developers and sellers of original podcast content. Podcast episodes published or distributed by Entercom, Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Media were downloaded more than 150 million times per month in the second quarter of 2019.
Entercom will operate a best-in-class portfolio of top-rated podcasts, including Pineapple Street Media’s The Clearing which recently launched as the #1 podcast on the Apple Charts. The network will also include over half of the titles named to Apple’s “10 Best So Far” podcast list in 2019, with notable titles such as Root of Evil, Against the Rules, To Live & Die in L.A., Missing Richard Simmons, Running from COPS, Gangster Capitalism and Billy Balls, among many others. The addition of this best-in-class portfolio of podcast content, industry-leading creators and production capabilities will reinforce RADIO.COM’s position as a leading destination for live and on-demand digital audio content across news, entertainment, music and sports.
As part of the acquisitions, Pineapple Street Media will become Pineapple Street Studios, a division of RADIO.COM, focused on high-quality content creation and production of unique, market-leading original podcast content for both RADIO.COM, as well as the broader podcast ecosystem. The new Pineapple Street Studios will continue to produce hit shows and build on its position at the forefront of partnership podcasts with brands including Disney, HBO, Netflix, Nike and more. Pineapple Street co-founders, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, will join the new organization as co-heads of this division, reporting into J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom.
Additionally, Cadence13 will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Entercom, named Cadence13, a division of RADIO.COM, and will continue to operate as a leader in the podcast space, with a full slate of unique services for top creators including audience development, production and monetization. Spencer Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Cadence13, will join the new organization as head of the division, reporting into J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13, will continue to lead content for the division, and John Murphy, President, Cadence13, will also be part of the leadership team. Cadence13 will continue to partner with top podcasters such as Crooked Media and Pushkin Industries while also expanding its client roster, leveraging Entercom’s broadcast reach and RADIO.COM’s digital platform.
“Today marks another transformational event at Entercom and we are thrilled to welcome the outstanding teams and content partners at both Pineapple Street and Cadence13,” said David Field, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “With these important acquisitions, Entercom will stand as a unique leader in the audio universe with both the greatest collection of premium, original local audio content along with arguably the best national podcast content. With RADIO.COM emerging as the fastest growing digital audio app in the country and Entercom Advanced Audio bringing to market a burgeoning set of data, analytics and attribution capabilities, we are well positioned to participate in the exciting audio renaissance and the powerful opportunities to work with our thousands of customers across the country on their increasingly important audio strategies.”
“It is an exciting day for all lovers of audio – creators, listeners and advertisers,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “The leadership teams at both Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Media are the best in the business, and their tenacity, creativity and reputations are unmatched. The collection of leading content brands in the Cadence13 Podcast Network, coupled with their scale and leadership position with the advertising community, combined with the innovative slate forthcoming from Pineapple Street Studios will further strengthen RADIO.COM’s position as the premiere destination for live and on-demand audio news, entertainment, music and sports content in the U.S.”
“This is an incredibly exciting day for us and our team of podcast producers,” said Max Linsky, co-founder, Pineapple Street Media. “We started Pineapple three years ago with the simple goal of making great shows that found huge audiences, and joining forces with the amazing teams at Entercom and Cadence13 means we can do that at a scale we never imagined.” “This is an amazing time for podcasting,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman, co-founder, Pineapple Street Media. “This moment is unprecedented – the energy, the growth, the talent coming to the medium. I am thrilled to be working with the incredible leadership teams at Entercom and Cadence13.”
“Consolidation with Entercom will greatly accelerate the next phase of our growth,” said Spencer Brown, Chris Corcoran and John Murphy, founding partners of Cadence13. “Through its robust portfolio of broadcast radio stations and the RADIO.COM platform, Entercom offers Cadence access to a national audio platform that will accelerate revenue and development of our audience engagement efforts. This acquisition helps us extend the reach of our partners and build their audiences across the audio landscape.”
Telos Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Pineapple Street Media in this transaction.
About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005401/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT