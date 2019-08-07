CPI Card Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS.TO) (“CPI Card Group” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019.

“Our customer-centric strategy continues to yield positive top-line momentum, as reflected in the 15% year-over-year net sales growth we have delivered so far this year,” said Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI. “During the first half, our U.S. Debit and Credit segment increased net sales 24% on greater volume and product diversification, and our Prepaid Debit segment grew net sales 6% on top of a particularly strong first half in 2018. We’ve executed solidly towards our goal of being the partner of choice for our customers by providing market-leading quality products and customer service with a market-competitive business model.”

Financial results for the comparative 2018 periods, including non-GAAP measures, discussed in this press release reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted. The sale of CPI U.K., which occurred in August 2018 and had historically been reported as the U.K. Limited segment, was accounted for as discontinued operations and comparative financial information has been restated in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) requirements.

Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Consolidated Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations

Net sales increased 8.9% to $66.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, bringing year-to-date net sales to $133.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 15.0%. During the second quarter, the Company recognized in income from operations a $6.0 million gain related to the cash settlement of litigation. The litigation has been disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings since the Company brought the complaint in 2017, and details of the settlement are disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed earlier today. The gain from this settlement, as well as a more favorable net sales mix, drove second quarter and first half 2019 income from operations to $10.1 million and $13.7 million, respectively, compared with $2.7 million and $0.3 million in the second quarter and first half of 2018, respectively.

Second quarter 2019 net income from continuing operations was $1.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. For the year-to-date periods, net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in 2019 compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the $6 million litigation settlement gain, was $8.5 million and $16.5 million for the second quarter and first half 2019, respectively. Year over year, second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was down 4.4%, and first half 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was up 28.1%.

Second Quarter and First Half Segment Information from Continuing Operations

U.S. Debit and Credit:

Second quarter net sales of $51.1 million represented an increase of 16.5% year over year. This contributed to a first half net sales year-over-year increase of 23.5%, to $100.0 million. These increases were driven by a double-digit percentage increase in EMV® card manufacturing volumes, propelled by dual-interface EMV® cards, as well as higher card personalization and fulfillment sales.

U.S. Prepaid Debit:

Second quarter net sales increased 3.5% year over year to $16.0 million and first half net sales increased 5.7% year over year to $32.7 million. These increases were on top of strong 2018 net sales, which included portfolio wins that, as expected, did not recur in the 2019 periods.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Cash Flow from Continuing Operations

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company generated cash from operating activities of $9.2 million, inclusive of the $6.0 million litigation settlement gain, and spent $0.5 million on capital expenditures. This resulted in adjusted free cash flow generation of $2.7 million in the second quarter. As expected, and consistent with historical seasonal cash flow patterns, the Company’s operations generated a use of cash during the first half of 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was $17.5 million, an increase of $9.6 million from March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s revolving credit facility had no borrowings outstanding and available borrowings of $20.0 million. The revolving credit facility matures August 17, 2020.

Total debt principal outstanding, comprised of the Company’s First Lien Term Loan, was $312.5 million at June 30, 2019, unchanged from December 31, 2018. Net of debt issuance costs and discount, total debt was $306.8 million as of June 30, 2019. The Company’s First Lien Term Loan matures in August 2022.

John Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to be encouraged by solid year-over-year net sales growth which, in turn, yielded greater operating leverage and enabled us to generate cash in the second quarter. We believe we have adequate cash and liquidity to support our business plan.”

EMV® is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release, all reported on a continuing operations basis: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by management in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis between fiscal periods. We believe that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to historical and prospective periods and our peers. Management also believes that these measures are useful to investors in their analysis of our results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in Exhibit E to this press release.

EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, all on a continuing operations basis. EBITDA is presented because it is an important supplemental measure of performance, and it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA is also presented and compared by analysts and investors in evaluating our ability to meet debt service obligations. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net (loss) income or net (loss) income from continuing operations as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a continuing operations basis and is defined as EBITDA adjusted for impairments; litigation and related charges incurred in connection with certain patent and shareholder litigation; a litigation settlement gain in the second quarter of 2019; stock-based compensation expense; restructuring and other charges; foreign currency gain or loss; and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations, as set forth in the reconciliation on Exhibit E. Adjusted EBITDA is also a defined term in our existing credit agreement, which generally conforms to the definition above, and impacts certain credit measures and compliance targets within the credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors, excluding non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses or gains. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; (f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of our ongoing operations; or (g) the impact of any discontinued operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows us to add back certain non-cash, non-operating or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net (loss) income, even though these are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results.

In addition, certain of these expenses can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other purposes. Further, although not included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the measure may at times allow us to add estimated cost savings and operating synergies related to operational changes ranging from acquisitions to dispositions to restructurings and/or exclude one-time transition expenditures that we anticipate we will need to incur to realize cost savings before such savings have occurred. Further, management and various investors use the ratio of total debt less cash to Adjusted EBITDA, or "net debt leverage", as a measure of our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers. The metric “total debt less cash” includes borrowed long term debt, letters of credit, and capital lease obligations, less cash. Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage as shown in Exhibit E is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as cash flow from continuing operations less capital expenditures from continuing operations, adjusted for cash received from a litigation settlement gain in the second quarter of 2019. We use this metric in analyzing our ability to service and repay our debt. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service our debt, nor does it reflect the cash impacts of our discontinued operations.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and fulfillment, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI Card compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

CPI encourages investors to use its investor relations website as a way of easily finding information about the company. CPI promptly makes available on this website, free of charge, the reports that the company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and press releases. CPI uses its investor relations site (http://investor.cpicardgroup.com) as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

CPI Card Group Inc. Earnings Release Supplemental Financial Information

Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 Exhibit C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Exhibit D Segment Summary Information – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Exhibit E Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

EXHIBIT A CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Products $ 33,125 $ 31,494 $ 65,882 $ 56,238 Services 33,776 29,960 67,885 60,073 Total net sales 66,901 61,454 133,767 116,311 Cost of sales: Products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 22,098 18,962 43,587 35,280 Services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 19,647 19,116 40,813 39,780 Depreciation and amortization 2,775 3,501 5,465 6,949 Total cost of sales 44,520 41,579 89,865 82,009 Gross profit 22,381 19,875 43,902 34,302 Operating expenses, net: Selling, general and administrative (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 16,792 15,756 33,210 31,084 Depreciation and amortization 1,493 1,465 3,026 2,927 Litigation settlement gain (1) (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) — Total operating expenses, net 12,285 17,221 30,236 34,011 Income from operations 10,096 2,654 13,666 291 Other expense, net: Interest, net (6,438 ) (5,586 ) (12,762 ) (11,092 ) Foreign currency loss (1,321 ) (466 ) (1,280 ) (264 ) Other income (loss), net (8 ) 3 11 7 Total other expense, net (7,767 ) (6,049 ) (14,031 ) (11,349 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 2,329 (3,395 ) (365 ) (11,058 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (777 ) 2,593 (1,180 ) 4,578 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,552 (802 ) (1,545 ) (6,480 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax (30 ) (15,907 ) 12 (17,521 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,522 $ (16,709 ) $ (1,533 ) $ (24,001 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted-Continuing operations $ 0.14 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.58 ) Basic and diluted-Discontinued operation — (1.43 ) — (1.57 ) Net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (1.50 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (2.15 ) Weighted-average common share outstanding: Basic 11,178,462 11,143,230 11,169,468 11,138,972 Dilutive 11,242,225 11,143,230 11,169,468 11,138,972 Comprehensive loss: — Net income (loss) $ 1,522 $ (16,709 ) $ (1,533 ) $ (24,001 ) Currency translation adjustment 0 (494 ) 31 (185 ) Reclassification adjustment to foreign currency loss 1,329 — 1,329 — Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,851 $ (17,203 ) $ (173 ) $ (24,186 )

(1) During the second quarter, the Company recognized in operating income a $6.0 million gain related to the cash settlement of litigation. The litigation has been disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings since the Company brought the complaint in 2017, and details of the settlement are disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed earlier today.

EXHIBIT B CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,484 $ 20,291 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $290 and $211, respectively 42,220 43,794 Inventories 14,854 9,827 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,106 4,997 Income taxes receivable 5,305 5,564 Total current assets 83,969 84,473 Plant, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 45,515 39,110 Intangible assets, net 33,109 35,437 Goodwill 47,150 47,150 Other assets 549 1,034 Total assets $ 210,292 $ 207,204 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,415 $ 16,511 Accrued expenses 20,846 23,853 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 350 912 Total current liabilities 35,611 41,276 Long-term debt 306,796 305,818 Deferred income taxes 6,342 5,749 Other long-term liabilities 11,008 3,937 Total liabilities 359,757 356,780 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock; $0.001 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,223,528 and 11,160,377 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 11 11 Capital deficiency (111,939 ) (112,223 ) Accumulated loss (37,537 ) (36,004 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (1,360 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (149,465 ) (149,576 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 210,292 $ 207,204

EXHIBIT C CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (1,533 ) $ (24,001 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Loss (income) from discontinued operation (12 ) 17,521 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,491 9,876 Stock-based compensation expense 308 784 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 979 972 Deferred income taxes 593 (4,782 ) Reclassification adjustment to foreign currency loss 1,329 — Other, net (190 ) 158 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 66 (6,577 ) Inventories (5,028 ) (2,466 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,593 (299 ) Income taxes 228 2,284 Accounts payable (1,042 ) 2,271 Accrued expenses (6,249 ) 3,093 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (564 ) 25 Other liabilities 74 (212 ) Cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (957 ) (1,353 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operation 12 (1,152 ) Investing activities Acquisitions of plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (2,686 ) (2,109 ) Cash received for sale of Canadian subsidiary 1,451 — Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (1,235 ) (2,109 ) Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operation — (536 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facility 11,500 — Payments on revolving credit facility (11,500 ) — Payments on financing leases (663 ) (306 ) Cash used in financing activities (663 ) (306 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 36 1 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,807 ) (5,455 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,291 23,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,484 $ 17,750 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 11,660 $ 9,783 Income taxes, net payments (refunds) $ 340 $ (1,504 ) Right-to-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 8,533 $ — Financing leases $ 3,366 821 Accounts payable for acquisitions of plant, equipment and leasehold improvements $ 841 $ 970

EXHIBIT D CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Summary Information For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Net sales by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 51,086 $ 43,843 $ 7,243 16.5 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 15,966 15,427 539 3.5 % Other — 2,980 (2,980 ) (100.0 )% Eliminations (151 ) (796 ) 645 * % Total $ 66,901 $ 61,454 $ 5,447 8.9 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Net sales by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 100,015 $ 80,991 $ 19,024 23.5 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 32,710 30,938 1,772 5.7 % Other 1,679 5,679 (4,000 ) (70.4 )% Eliminations (637 ) (1,297 ) 660 * % Total $ 133,767 $ 116,311 $ 17,456 15.0 %

* Calculation not meaningful

Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Gross profit by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 15,872 31.1 % $ 13,856 31.6 % $ 2,016 14.5 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 6,509 40.8 % 5,305 34.4 % 1,204 22.7 % Other — * % 714 24.0 % (714 ) * % Total $ 22,381 33.5 % $ 19,875 32.3 % $ 2,506 12.6 %

* Calculation not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Gross profit by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 31,144 31.1 % $ 22,340 27.6 % $ 8,804 39.4 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 12,855 39.3 % 10,673 34.5 % 2,182 20.4 % Other (97 ) (5.8 )% 1,289 22.7 % (1,386 ) * % Total $ 43,902 32.8 % $ 34,302 29.5 % $ 9,600 28.0 %

* Calculation not meaningful

Income from Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Income (loss) from operations by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 7,985 15.6 % $ 6,636 15.1 % $ 1,349 20.3 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 5,374 33.7 % 4,218 27.3 % 1,156 27.4 % Other (3,263 ) * % (8,200 ) * % 4,937 60.2 % Total $ 10,096 15.1 % $ 2,654 4.3 % $ 7,442 280.4 %

* Calculation not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Income (loss) from operations by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 15,761 15.8 % $ 9,158 11.3 % $ 6,603 72.1 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 10,690 32.7 % 8,543 27.6 % 2,147 25.1 % Other (12,785 ) * % (17,410 ) * % 4,625 26.6 % Total $ 13,666 10.2 % $ 291 0.3 % $ 13,375 4,596.2 %

* Calculation not meaningful

EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change EBITDA by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 10,590 20.7 % $ 9,933 22.7 % $ 657 6.6 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 5,880 36.8 % 4,687 30.4 % 1,193 25.5 % Other (3,435 ) * % (7,463 ) * % 4,028 54.0 % Total $ 13,035 19.5 % $ 7,157 11.6 % $ 5,878 82.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % of Net

Sales 2018 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change EBITDA by segment: U.S Debit and Credit $ 20,970 21.0 % $ 15,651 19.3 % $ 5,319 34.0 % U.S. Prepaid Debit 11,659 35.6 % 9,506 30.7 % 2,153 22.6 % Other (11,741 ) * % (15,247 ) * % 3,506 23.0 % Total $ 20,888 15.6 % $ 9,910 8.5 % $ 10,978 110.8 %

* Calculation not meaningful

Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Operations by Segment to EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 U.S. Debit and Credit U.S. Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 7,985 $ 5,374 $ (3,263 ) $ 10,096 Depreciation and amortization 2,613 525 1,130 4,268 Foreign currency loss and Other expenses (8 ) (19 ) (1,302 ) (1,329 ) EBITDA $ 10,590 $ 5,880 $ (3,435 ) $ 13,035 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 U.S. Debit and Credit U.S. Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 6,636 $ 4,218 $ (8,200 ) $ 2,654 Depreciation and amortization 3,294 468 1,204 4,966 Foreign currency loss and Other expenses 3 1 (467 ) (463 ) EBITDA $ 9,933 $ 4,687 $ (7,463 ) $ 7,157 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 U.S. Debit and Credit U.S. Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 15,761 $ 10,690 $ (12,785 ) $ 13,666 Depreciation and amortization 5,217 988 2,286 8,491 Foreign currency loss and Other expenses (8 ) (19 ) (1,242 ) (1,269 ) EBITDA $ 20,970 $ 11,659 $ (11,741 ) $ 20,888 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 U.S. Debit and Credit U.S. Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 9,158 $ 8,543 $ (17,410 ) $ 291 Depreciation and amortization 6,498 962 2,416 9,876 Foreign currency loss and Other expenses (5 ) 1 (253 ) (257 ) EBITDA $ 15,651 $ 9,506 $ (15,247 ) $ 9,910

* Calculation not meaningful

EXHIBIT E CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,552 $ (802 ) $ (1,545 ) $ (6,480 ) Interest expense, net 6,438 5,586 12,762 11,092 Income tax expense (benefit) 777 (2,593 ) 1,180 (4,578 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,268 4,966 8,491 9,876 EBITDA $ 13,035 $ 7,157 $ 20,888 $ 9,910 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 161 389 308 784 Litigation and related charges (1) 8 135 28 831 Restructuring and other charges (2) — 766 — 1,095 Litigation settlement gain (3) (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) — Foreign currency loss (4) 1,321 466 1,280 264 Subtotal of adjustments to EBITDA (4,510 ) 1,756 (4,384 ) 2,974 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,525 $ 8,913 $ 16,504 $ 12,884 Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 12.7 % 14.5 % 12.3 % 11.1 % Adjusted EBITDA growth (% Change 2019 vs. 2018) (4.4 )% 28.1 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations $ 9,239 $ 216 $ (957 ) $ (1,353 ) Acquisitions of plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (540 ) (1,419 ) (2,686 ) (2,109 ) Cash received from litigation settlement (3) (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) — Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations $ 2,699 $ (1,203 ) $ (9,643 ) $ (3,462 )

____________________ Note that tables in this exhibit are presented on a continuing operations basis. (1) Represents net legal costs incurred with certain patent and shareholder litigation. (2) Represents primarily employee and lease termination costs incurred in connection with the decision to consolidate three personalization operations in the United States to two facilities. (3) During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recognized in operating income a $6.0 million gain related to the cash settlement of litigation. The litigation has been disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings since the Company brought the complaint in 2017, and details of the settlement are disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed earlier today. (4) Foreign currency loss includes the release of the cumulative translation adjustment from the balance sheet to the statement of operations, done in connection with the disposition of the Company’s Canadian subsidiary during the second quarter 2019.

