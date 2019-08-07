Top Performing Credit Unions Receive Data-Driven Recognition from Raddon

|By Business Wire
|
|August 7, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Raddon®, a Fiserv company and provider of innovative research, insightful analysis and strategic guidance to financial institutions, has announced the winners of its annual Crystal Performance Award for credit unions. Twenty-one credit unions received the award for 2019. These represent the top three percent of the more than 500 credit unions analyzed in partnership with Raddon over the past year.
“There is no industry accolade comparable to the Crystal Performance Award,” said Bob Steensma, CEO, Five Star Credit Union. “Credit unions that receive this honor are, by the numbers, the cream of the crop. We are all driven to operate as efficiently as possible in service to our members.”
Award recipients were honored at the Raddon CEO Forum, an invitation-only event designed for chief executives of credit unions. Each recipient credit union was selected based on an analysis of sales figures, financial statements, service metrics and member relationship data gathered as a part of the Performance Analytics program from Raddon.
“My team and I are honored to once again be among the Crystal Performance Award winners,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. “This award and the Performance Analytics program are important to us. The program has fueled a high standard of achievement within our organization and given us objectives that are concrete, measurable and results-oriented.”
Performance Analytics data is unique in that it provides institutions with an in-depth analysis of their own key performance indicators while also allowing institutions to examine peer-benchmarked data in those same categories. With insights derived from the top performing credit unions in the industry, decision makers have the information they need to create data-driven strategies that focus on growth and innovation.
“The Crystal Performance Awards recognize substance, not flash,” said Edward Wipson, general manager, Raddon. “These high-performing credit unions have all shown a great deal of determination, often over the course of many years, to utilize insights to affect direct, impactful action at their institutions. Their growth and data-oriented collaboration with other credit unions are an example of the best of the credit union movement.”
This year’s winner include:
Crystal Performance Award winners, more than $500 million in assets:
- Coast Central Credit Union (based in Eureka, Calif.)
- Community Credit Union of Florida (based in Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Community First Credit Union (based in Appleton, Wis.)
- Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union (based in Midland, Mich.)
- Dupaco Community Credit Union (based in Dubuque, La.)
- Logix Federal Credit Union (based in Burbank, Calif.)
- Mobiloil Credit Union (based in Beaumont, Texas)
- Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (based in Live Oak, Texas)
- Robins Financial Credit Union (based in Warner Robbins, Ga.)
- San Diego County Credit Union (based in San Diego, Calif.)
- 3Rivers Federal Credit Union (based in Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Crystal Performance Award winners, under $500 million in assets:
- Clackamas Federal Credit Union (based in Milwaukie, Ore.)
- Five Star Credit Union (based on Dothan, Ala.)
- Foothill Federal Credit Union (based in Arcadia, Calif.)
- Marshall Community Credit Union (based in Marshall, Mich.)
- Naheola Credit Union (based in Pennington, Ala.)
- Sacramento Credit Union (based in Sacramento, Calif.)
- Service 1st Federal Credit Union (based in Danville, Pa.)
- SunState Federal Credit Union (based in Gainesville, Fla.)
- Superior Choice Credit Union (based in Superior, Wis.)
- Utah First Federal Credit Union (based in Salt Lake City, Utah)
In addition to the annual Raddon CEO Forum, which features strategy sessions for credit union executives, Raddon offers semi-annual Performance Analytics workshops in which participants can review results from their organization and interact with peers to share best practices, as well as the Raddon Conference, which serves as a forum to discuss the latest challenges facing financial institutions.
About Raddon
Raddon, a Fiserv company, has been providing financial institutions with research-based solutions since 1983. Raddon works exclusively with financial institutions and has a unique understanding of the industry, resulting in the ability to apply practical know-how to the challenges and opportunities financial institutions face. Raddon combines best practices in research and analysis with consulting and technology solutions to help institutions achieve sustainable growth and improve financial performance.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
