NEU: Gillette Heated Razor – der erste Rasierer für das Wohlfühlerlebnis eines warmen Handtuchs bei jeder Rasur

|August 7, 2019 08:51 AM EDT
Mehr als drei Jahre Forschung und Entwicklung in Kronberg mit einem Team aus rund 40 Experten, ausgezeichnet mit dem „Best of CES 2019 People’s Choice Award“ und nun endlich in Deutschland erhältlich: Der Heated Razor von GilletteLabs. Der erste Rasierer seiner Art hebt die Rasur auf ein ganz neues sensorisches Level und bietet Männern, die eine außergewöhnliche Rasur suchen, einen luxuriösen Wohlfühlmoment. Dank eines innovativen, beheizbaren Wärme-Streifens entsteht ein unvergleichliches Rasurerlebnis: Das Gefühl eines warmen Handtuchs wie beim Barbier – und das erstmals auf Knopfdruck, bei jedem Zug und jeder Rasur zuhause. Die Innovation wurde als erstes Gillette Produkt vollständig am Forschungs- und Innovationsstandort Kronberg, dem globalen Kompetenzzentrum für Elektromechanik von P&G, designt und entwickelt. GilletteLabs ist die neue Premium-Linie von Gillette und verbindet technische Innovation mit hochwertigem Design, für ein unvergleichlich luxuriöses Rasurerlebnis. Der GilletteLabs Heated Razor ist ab August 2019 exklusiv im neuen Gillette Online-Shop erhältlich.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005443/de/
Die Rasurinnovation von Gillette: der Heated Razor von GilletteLabs ist der erste Rasierer vollständig designt und entwickelt in Kronberg. (Photo: Gillette)
Luxuriöses Wärmegefühl auf Knopfdruck
Der beheizbare Wärme-Streifen im Klingenkopf des Rasierers ist das Herzstück des Heated Razor. Er heizt sich innerhalb weniger Sekunden auf und verteilt die Wärme angenehm und gleichmäßig während der gesamten Rasur. Je nach Vorliebe kann dabei zwischen 43 °C und 50 °C gewählt werden. Denn: Wärme spielt bei der Rasur eine wichtige Rolle. Männer nutzen bereits verschiedene Methoden, um Wärme in ihre Rasur zu integrieren. Sie halten die Klingen unter heißes Wasser, rasieren sich während oder nach dem Duschen oder nutzen zu Beginn ein warmes Handtuch. Dieses angenehme Wärmegefühl hat Gillette nun direkt in den Rasierer übertragen. Neben seiner neuartigen Wärmefunktion und dem ansprechenden Design bietet der Heated Razor dank der besten Gillette Klingentechnologie und neuartigen FlexDisc-Technologie ein herausragendes Rasurergebnis, wie man es von Gillette kennt.
Einzigartiges Design und Spitzentechnologie bei der Entwicklung:
Der Innovationsstandort Kronberg macht es möglich
Kronberg spielte bereits bei vorherigen Gillette Produkten, die elektromechanische Elemente – wie z. B. die „Power“-Funktion – enthalten, eine wichtige Rolle. Der Heated Razor von GilletteLabs ist nun das erste Produkt, das vollständig am Innovationsstandort Kronberg designt und entwickelt wurde. Denn nur in Kronberg war die Umsetzung des Heated Razor überhaupt erst möglich, erklärt Gregor Meissner, Leiter Forschung & Entwicklung Heated Razor: „Kronberg ist das globale Kompetenzzentrum für Elektromechanik von P&G. Die Fähigkeiten, ein technisch so anspruchsvolles elektromechanisches Produkt wie den Heated Razor zu entwickeln, lagen nur in Kronberg. Alle wichtigen Funktionsbereiche, wie die Design-Abteilung, Forschung, Entwicklung oder die Prototypen-Produktion, die für die Umsetzung von der ersten Idee bis hin zur Serienreife des Produktes gebraucht werden, sind hier vertreten.
Die räumliche Nähe der Abteilungen und Experten sind in einem derart fordernden Entwicklungsprozess unerlässlich.“ Am Ende des Entwicklungsprozesses steht ein in sich schlüssiges Gesamtdesign, das den Bedürfnissen der Zielgruppe des Produktes gerecht wird, erklärt Oliver Grabes, Design Director Heated Razor: „Beim Heated Razor ging es vor allem darum, ein herausragendes Design und Produkterlebnis zu schaffen, das sich bewusst von herkömmlichen Nassrasierern unterscheidet und das besondere Rasurerlebnis – die Wärme – in jedem Aspekt bei der Benutzung unterstützt.“
Neue Wege zur Innovation
Innovative Produkte zu entwickeln, die genau auf die Bedürfnisse von Männern zugeschnitten sind, steht bei Gillette an erster Stelle. Beim Entwicklungsprozess des Heated Razor wurde daher ein neuer Weg eingeschlagen. Erstmalig konnten Technikbegeisterte über die amerikanische Innovationsplattform Indiegogo ein Produkt aus der Vorserie des Heated Razor testen. 45 Tage für die Verkaufsphase der Testprodukte auf Indiegogo waren angesetzt, doch bereits nach 6 Tagen war das Produkt ausverkauft. Das Feedback der Tester floss direkt in die Entwicklung des Heated Razor ein. Das Ergebnis: Ein herausragendes Produkt, das durchdachte Technologie und Kundenbedürfnisse vereint und bereits im Januar 2019 auf der Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas den „Best of CES 2019 People’s Choice Award“ unter 4.000 Bewerbungen gewann.
Der Heated Razor von GilletteLabs ist ab August 2019 exklusiv im neuen Gillette Online-Shop verfügbar. Das Starterkit inklusive Rasierer, Ladestation, 2er-Packung Klingen und einem exklusiven The Art of Shaving Reise-Set für die ersten 500 Käufer ist für 199 € erhältlich. Ersatzklingen (4er-Packung) kosten 24,99 €.
Lieblingsrasierer und Ersatzklingen einfach und bequem nach Hause bestellen
Der neue Online-Shop von Gillette ist im Juli gestartet und bietet neben einem breiten Sortiment an Gillette Produkten zahlreiche Tipps und Tricks zur Rasur, praktische Klingen-Abo-Modelle und attraktive Vorteile an einem Ort. Der passende Rasierer und die Frequenz des Klingen-Abo-Modells können je nach Bedürfnis, Anwendung und Vorliebe gewählt werden. So wird der Lieblingsrasierer bequem und einfach nach Hause geliefert und es ist immer eine neue Klinge verfügbar, wenn sie gebraucht wird.
Mehr Infos zum neuen GilletteLabs Heated Razor und dem neuen Gillette Online-Shop unter gillette.de.
Das Bild- und Pressematerial zum Gillette Heated Razor finden Sie hier: https://bit.ly/2OId2ok
Über Gillette
Seit über 110 Jahren liefert Gillette Präzisionstechnologie und konkurrenzlose Produktleistung – die Lebensqualität von über 750 Millionen Männern auf der ganzen Welt wird verbessert. Von Rasierern und Körperpflege bis hin zu Hautpflege bietet Gillette weltweit eine große Auswahl an Produkten, darunter Rasierer, Rasiergel (Gele, Schäume und Cremes), Hautpflege und Aftershaves. Für weitere Informationen und die neusten Nachrichten zu Gillette besuchen Sie www.gillette.com.
Über Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (P&G) bietet Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt eines der stärksten Portfolios mit qualitativ hochwertigen und führenden Marken wie Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Braun®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head&Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olaz®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Whisper® und Wick®. P&G ist weltweit in 70 Ländern tätig. Weitere Informationen über P&G und seine Marken finden Sie unter www.pg.com und www.twitter.com/PGDeutschland.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT