More Than Half of All College Students Protected by Rave Mobile Safety’s Rave Alert Platform

|August 7, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the trusted provider of emergency and public safety solutions that help save lives, today announced that its Rave Alert platform covers nearly half of all higher education student populations across the United States, including five of the eight Ivy League and 10 of the 14 Big Ten schools. A mass notification system that enables universities and colleges to communicate with the entire campus population—not just the ones who have downloaded an app—the Rave Alert suite gets the right message to the right user from any internet-connected device in a matter of seconds.
In an age of on-demand information, colleges and universities are communicating with their students, faculty and staff, and even temporary visitors more than ever before. Schools need a reliable way to communicate effectively in both emergency and non-emergency situations, often through multiple channels, to be sure that the message is fully disseminated. While the Clery Act has required schools to have a system in place for notifications, standalone safety apps fail to deliver the full functionality schools need to truly serve the school’s population.
To meet those needs, Rave currently sends over a billion messages per year across the country, including for the University of Notre Dame, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Keene State College and Cerritos College. Rave’s platform for higher education safety, which includes Rave Alert and Rave Guardian, streamlines critical communications and acts as a single launch point for email, text message, voice, desktop alerts, sirens, RSS feeds, access control and digital signage. It can also initiate two-way communication and location sharing with any affected populations, as well as enable anonymous tips and virtual escorting through Rave Guardian.
“Mass emergency notification services and solutions have become an integral part of how university and college campuses communicate—but if those systems aren’t properly integrated across the institution’s entire public safety ecosystem, it runs the risk of an uncoordinated or ineffective response when there is an on-campus emergency,” said Dr. David Ibrahim, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “The university utilizes the Rave platform to deliver a coordinated and integrated approach to issue more than 83,000+ timely warning notices to the campus community. It’s important to maintain the campus’ trust and cooperation using a unified communications strategy throughout the incident as we prepare for new, unforeseen risks.”
Rave Guardian Wins Campus Safety BEST Award
As a testament to the role Rave Mobile Safety plays in keeping college campuses safe, the Rave Guardian App was today awarded the Campus Safety BEST Award for Personal Safety App, which honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management and life-safety products and services for several industries, including higher education.
Rave Guardian has been deployed more than all other campus safety applications combined and is a key part of the Rave Alert platform. When used in tandem with Rave Alert, Rave Guardian allows schools to engage directly with their communities through panic buttons; two-way texting; anonymous tips about suspicious behavior; and virtual escort capabilities for students walking alone. In recognition of each school’s unique needs, Rave Guardian is easily configurable to comply with app-based campus safety procedures.
Rave Guardian has also recently been named a 2019 Secure Campus gold award winner in the Security & Personal Safety Smartphone Applications category, given by Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products are considered noteworthy in their ability to improve campus security.
To learn more about Rave Alert, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/rave-alert-product. For more about Rave Guardian, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/rave-guardian.
About Rave Mobile Safety
Rave Mobile Safety provides innovative emergency and public safety technology to help save lives. The Rave platform integrates data and communication tools to help those in charge of keeping others safe prepare better, respond faster and communicate more effectively in emergency situations. Thousands of agencies and institutions across law enforcement, 9-1-1, state and local emergency management agencies, corporations, healthcare organizations, K–12 districts, colleges and universities depend on Rave’s award-winning software solutions. Founded in 2004, Rave is headquartered in Framingham, Mass. and backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/ or follow the company on Twitter.
