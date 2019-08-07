Red Hat Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Infrastructure Automation Platforms Evaluation

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Ansible Automation has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in the Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2019.

Red Hat was evaluated for the Forrester Wave based on 31 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. In the evaluation, Red Hat received the highest possible score in the criteria of planned enhancements, vision, consulting, training and support, community support, and market approach.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, Red Hat Ansible Automation excels at orchestration and integration with other types of automation. They also cite that “reference customers said they were replacing other tools mentioned in this Forrester Wave with Ansible and praised the solution’s ability to bridge operations and development.”

Red Hat Ansible Automation is an automation platform that provides a trusted foundation for building and operating automation services at scale. As enterprises implement automation they often want to extend that automation across their organizations, which often requires a piecemeal approach -- limiting its effectiveness and creating silos. Red Hat Ansible Automation provides a complete platform for automating, enabling organizations to more easily scale automation across IT operations and development, including infrastructure, networks, cloud, security and beyond.

The platform also integrates across other products in the Red Hat management portfolio, including Red Hat Insights, Red Hat’s expertise-as-a-service offering. With Red Hat Insights, Red Hat Ansible Automation can build upon recommendations and remediation suggestions from Red Hat Insights to automate potential issues before they impact business processes.

Supporting Quote

Joe Fitzgerald, vice president, Management, Red Hat

"We are proud to have Red Hat Ansible Automation recognized as a Leader by Forrester. Red Hat Ansible’s enterprise automation capabilities have expanded greatly over the past few years. While the large and active Ansible community have been extending automation to networks, security, storage and many other domains, Red Hat has been working hard on meeting the enterprise requirements for leveraging Ansible Automation, including certification, support, governance, composability, and scalability. In addition to strong adoption by IT organizations, we also see Ansible Automation preferred by developers as well as used in DevOps toolchains. Our integration of Ansible across much of the Red Hat portfolio helps increase levels of automation and reduce cost and complexity for our customers.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about Red Hat Ansible Automation

Register to attend AnsibleFest Atlanta

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; risks related to errors or defects in our offerings and third-party products upon which our offerings depend; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005512/en/