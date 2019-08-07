Global Automotive Gateway Industry Study 2019 with a Focus on Chinese Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The "Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report 2019 studies the status quo and trends of the automotive gateway industry, as well as the dynamics and layout of automotive gateway enterprises at home and abroad.
As a data interaction hub for vehicle networks, the automotive gateway provides seamless communication between heterogeneous automotive networks (CAN, LIN, MOST, FlexRay, etc.) and address data bandwidth and security challenges. Additionally, independent gateway controller allows the optimized design of automotive EEA (Electrical/Electronic Architecture) and enables OEMs to improve the scalability of vehicle topology, the automotive safety and the confidentiality of automotive network data.
The composition and functions of an automotive gateway are closely related to the development of automotive network architecture which evolves quite slowly. In the short and medium-term, the network architecture led by domain controller remains the mainstream, but such an architecture requires a powerful automotive gateway. The automotive EEA tends to connect domain controllers with the Ethernet backbone before access to the central gateway through a switch.
Bosch's gateways have grown from simple CAN/LIN gateway to Security CAN/LIN gateway, to the Ethernet gateway, to networks + FOTA gateways, and finally to the automotive computer. T-BOX is a gateway for information exchange between the inside and outside of vehicles. As gateways become more powerful, T-BOX may be integrated into the super gateway (or gateway controller).
With the growing smart connectivity features, intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which may lead to the loss of vehicle control and injuries to drivers and passengers. Gateway security mechanism can significantly reduce the risk of cyber-attacks, secure the safety of drivers and passengers to the utmost, and prevent vehicle theft and loss of important information.
Like firewalls, security gateway controls access from external interfaces (such as the Internet) to the automotive internal network and determine which nodes in the automotive network can communicate with each other. Security gateway also features functional domain isolation, for example, isolation between an untrusted infotainment system and a trusted security-critical system.
The security processing layer of the next-generation gateway processor renders secure boot and real-time integrity inspection mechanisms to provide embedded hardware security modules (HSM) for encryption and security key management. Infineon's gateway solution, as shown below, uses the OPTIGATM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guarantee external communications.
NXP's gateway chip MPC5748G and ST's new MCU Stellar (available for smart gateways) are also provided with HSM hardware security modules.
Suppliers of gateway products include Continental, Bosch, FEV, HiRain Technologies, and UAES.
In addition to using security gateway chips, gateway vendors need to develop and integrate more security components. For instance, Continental launched end-to-end network security and online software update (OTA) solutions with its subsidiaries Elektrobit and Argus in 2018. Elektrobit provides security components for the application layer, HSM, AUTOSAR basic software and bootloader security solutions. For the typical nodes and networks of the intelligent connected vehicle, Argus prohibits malware installation, detects operating system anomalies, isolates suspicious applications, prevents attacks from spreading, and protects ECUs from receiving or sending illegal messages.
The gateway controllers of HiRain Technologies have been supplied to FAW, Shanghai GM, JMC, Zotye, BAIC and other OEMs. In June 2019, HiRain Technologies signed a cooperation agreement with Argus to enhance the security of its gateway products.
Key Topics Covered
1 Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway
1.1 Traditional Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway
1.1.1 Gateway in the Traditional Automotive Network Architecture
1.1.2 ECU
1.1.3 Development Trend of Automotive E/E Architecture
1.1.4 Evolution Roadmap of Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture
1.2 Domain Controller and Gateway
1.2.1 Domain Controller
1.2.2 Cases of Network Architecture Based on Domain Controller
1.2.3 Domain Controller Network Architecture Requires the Powerful Automotive Gateway
1.3 Next-generation Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway
1.3.1 Domain Centralized Network Architecture and Gateway
1.3.2 Samples of Domain Centralized Automotive Network Architecture
1.3.3 Central Centralized Network Architecture and Gateway
1.3.4 Hybrid Vehicle Network Architecture
1.3.5 Cases of Hybrid Vehicle Network Architecture
2 Automotive Gateway
2.1 Brief Introduction
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Network Architecture of Automotive Central Gateway for the Moment
2.1.3 Applied Types of Automotive Gateway
2.1.4 Role of Automotive Gateway
2.1.5 Bus and Gateway
2.1.6 Automotive Ethernet, T-BOX and Gateway
2.2 Functions of Central Gateway
2.2.1 Safe Connection and Network Data Processing
2.2.2 Smooth Data Transmission
2.2.3 Cyberattack Guard Tool of Vital Importance
2.2.4 Intelligent Gateway and Automotive Information Security
2.3 Development Trends of Automotive Gateway
2.3.1 Forms of Gateway
2.3.2 Gateway Development Path of Typical Tier1
2.3.3 Gateway Development Is Decided by the Development Level of Chips
2.3.4 How to Develop the Next-generation Gateway
2.3.5 Intelligent Connected Gateway Architecture of Future Cars
2.3.6 T-BOX Becomes the Gateway for Information Exchange between the Inside and Outside of a Vehicle
2.3.7 Technical Evolution of T-BOX
2.3.8 Super Gateway and TBOX
3 Overseas Automotive Gateway Companies
3.1 Infineon
3.1.1 Its Layout in Automotive Products
3.1.2 Central Gateway Solution
3.1.3 HSM & TPM
3.1.4 OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module
3.1.5 Central Gateway Products
3.2 NXP
3.2.1 Central Gateway Chip
3.2.2 Central Gateway/In-Vehicle Network Architecture of Future Cars
3.2.3 Automotive Gateway Solution
3.2.4 Next-generation Ethernet Exchange Chip
3.3 Renesas
3.3.1 Existing Gateway Technology Solutions
3.3.2 New Gateway Technology Solutions
3.3.3 Automotive Gateway Control Unit
3.3.4 Automotive Network Architecture Solution
3.3.5 High-speed Automobile Gateway and Domain Controller
3.4 STMicroelectronics
3.4.1 Security Gateway Solution
3.4.2 Security Gateway Solution (II)
3.4.3 Stellar
3.5 Continental AG
3.5.1 Automotive Gateway
3.5.2 Commercial Vehicle E/E Gateway
3.5.3 Commercial Vehicle E/E Architecture
3.6 Bosch
3.6.1 Central Gateway Products
3.6.2 Central Gateway Development History
3.7 Texas Instruments (TI)
3.7.1 Automotive CAN Gateway and Versatile Gateway
3.7.2 Smart Automotive Gateway
3.7.3 Intelligent Telematics Gateway
3.8 FEV
3.8.1 Electronic Automotive Solutions
3.8.2 Automotive Gateway Products
4 Chinese Automotive Gateway Manufacturers
4.1 HiRain Technologies
4.1.1 Company Profile
4.1.2 Gateway Controllers
4.1.3 TBOX Products and Applications
4.2 Guangdong ZHIYUAN Electronics (ZLG)
4.2.1 Company Profile
4.2.2 Automotive Ethernet Gateway Solution
4.3 United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES)
4.3.1 Company Profile
4.3.2 Connectivity Gateway Control Module
4.3.3 Technical Characteristics of Connectivity Gateway
4.4 YAXON Network
4.4.1 Company Profile
4.4.2 Telematics Product Line
4.4.3 Capital Operation
4.4.4 Telematics Products Being Developed
4.4.5 Central Gateway Products
4.5 SEG SMARTECHS
4.5.1 Company Profile
4.5.2 Automotive Gateway Products
4.6 Neusoft Group
4.6.1 Company Profile
4.6.2 Automotive Security Integrated Gateway
4.6.3 Automotive Communication Module
4.6.4 T-Box Product Portfolio
4.7 InHand Networks
4.7.1 Company Profile
4.7.2 Features of Its Automotive Gateway Technologies
4.8 Flaircomm Microelectronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvm3oz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005536/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT