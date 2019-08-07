ADDING and REPLACING XOi Technologies Announces $11M Series C Financing

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 01:25 PM EDT
Add PeakSpan Capital boilerplate.
The corrected release reads:
XOI TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES $11M SERIES C FINANCING
XOi Technologies, the Nashville-based leader in field service communication solutions, announced today the completion of its Series C financing round. The $11 million round was led by PeakSpan Capital with participation by Grotech Ventures, as well as Series B investors, Vocap Investment Partners and Nashville Capital Network.
Since the initial launch of its Vision solution in 2016, XOi has been transforming the way field service technicians perform their work. The Series C capital will help advance the company’s mission of enabling every tech to be the very best tech for each job and increasing transparency of the work performed. Over 6,000 field service users leverage Vision to streamline their work, document job sites, access the equipment-related content they need, and virtually collaborate with their peers. With XOi, technicians consistently perform like the pros they are, while their field service companies benefit from double digit growth in completed service requests, revenue per request, and a significant drop in second truck rolls.
Over 3,000,000 job-related pieces of content have been captured by Vision to date, a figure that will continue growing exponentially as thousands more technicians roll onto the platform due to the addition of two Fortune 500 OEMs in the mechanical industry and XOi’s expansion into Canada. XOi’s cloud-based mobile application leverages computer vision and machine learning to streamline the capture, archival, and intelligent retrieval of this content for techs in the field and for the customers they are servicing. If the content required isn’t already captured, the system facilitates real-time remote support with other experienced techs, which can then be archived and leveraged for future jobs.
“We started XOi Technologies after living through major communication and workforce optimization issues in our prior manufacturing and construction businesses,” said CEO Aaron Salow. “Digging deeper, we learned that the real threat was the growing skilled trades gap. Experienced techs are retiring, and that experience isn’t being replaced fast enough. Field service companies are asking, ‘How do we survive, much less grow, in a skilled trades shortage?’ That question is what drives us every day.”
“Getting to this inflection point in the business would not have been possible without the endless hard work from our team, assistance from our investors, and amazing and unwavering support from our partners and customers. It’s thanks to them that we’ve been able to grow our revenue 100% every year since 2016,” Salow added.
With this round of capital, XOi plans to continue expanding its integration partnerships and key customer account acquisitions and to invest heavily in talent. The company will add dozens of new team members over the next six months as it expands marketing, sales, customer success, and engineering.
“Blue-collared trades have been underserved by software for decades. We are excited to partner with XOi and to join them in modernizing and transforming the field services industry,” says Brian Mulvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan.
“The most successful software ideas help not only businesses solve a pain point, but as a result, solve our larger industry-wide problem as well. With 6.6 million unfilled skilled trades jobs today, XOi has a unique opportunity to help bridge the skilled trades gap by providing businesses with readily available information and decentralizing knowledge hubs so technicians can have access to the most relevant info at a push of a button or even their voice,” said Don Rainey, General Partner at GroTech Ventures.
To learn more about XOi or to inquire about joining a great team where you can make a difference, please visit www.xoi.io.
About XOi Technologies
As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians’ work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit www.xoi.io.
About PeakSpan Capital
PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and Silicon Valley, with a focused mission to be the partner of choice for growth stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes -- from very small businesses to large enterprises. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a homegrown, proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance, to help entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit peakspancapital.com.
About Grotech Ventures
Founded in 1984, Grotech Ventures is a leading early investor in high-potential technology companies. Grotech seeks innovative, early-stage investments across the IT landscape and continues to invest and add value throughout the life cycle of each portfolio company. The firm has a strong combination of financial backing, industry relationships, and deep domain and operational expertise to accelerate growth. With more than $1 billion in committed capital, Grotech supports early-stage companies through investments starting at $500,000. For more information, visit www.grotech.com.
About Nashville Capital Network
Founded in 2003, Nashville Capital Network (NCN) provides growth capital for early stage companies. NCN is a partnership of more than 100 professional investors – most of whom have been founders and executives of highly successful businesses. NCN leverages the experience and expertise of its partners to identify, develop and support promising high-growth companies. NCN is currently investing out of its fourth fund, NCN Partners Fund. For more information on NCN, please visit nashvillecapital.com.
About Vocap Investment Partners
Vocap Investment Partners provides venture capital and operational expertise to rapidly growing technology companies in high potential verticals, including: Enterprise Software, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Internet and Healthcare IT. For more information, visit http://www.vocappartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005042/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT