VAIO Redefines Business Laptops with Its Lightweight and Powerful VAIO® SX12 in a 12.5-inch screen format

VAIO has released a new standard in business laptops named the VAIO® SX12. Equipped with 12.5-inch Full HD screen, the SX12 is the smallest VAIO clamshell laptop that includes a full-pitch keyboard.

With a body weighing in at 1.99 lbs., a 12.5-inch display for easy viewing and a full-pitch keyboard equivalent to a typical desktop PC, the VAIO SX12 eliminates compromises and redefines the balance between productivity and mobility as the new standard for compact business laptops.

Since its beginnings, VAIO has consistently offered solutions that increase mobile workforce productivity. Reinventing this standard with the introduction of the VAIO® SX14 in March 2019. With the addition of the new VAIO SX12, the VAIO lineup has become more robust, and further supports truly mobile businesspeople. Those who are challenged by diverse ways of working, beyond the constraints of location and time.

The best balance, redefining the minimum form factor of a full performance business laptop

The commitment to small size, light weight and durability are nonnegotiable in a business laptop. The most important factors in a business laptop are its size, weight and durability so that it won't become a burden as you carry it around with you all day long. The VAIO SX12 fits comfortably into a smaller bag for women or men. It has a lightweight body of about 1.99 lbs. yet provides the same level of performance as conventional business laptop models.

A full-size keyboard with approximately 0.75-inch key pitch

Equipped with a full-size keyboard with a key pitch of about 0.75-inches, which is the same size as a typical desktop PC, the SX12 enables comfortable keyboard operation in a compact form factor. Typing sound has been minimized and backlight is built in, enabling the SX12 to be used anywhere where you do not want to cause a disturbance.

A Narrow bezel 12.5-inch liquid crystal display

The SX12 is equipped with a 12.5-inch Full HD display. By reducing the bezel, the display area was expanded by about 16% as compared to the VAIO S®11, which has approximately the same size footprint. An anti-glare coating processing is also applied to reduce the screen reflection.

Even will a full-pitch keyboard, there are no compromises on the ports

Usually when you add something new, you need to take something away. The SX12 refuses to accept this compromise. Even though the keyboard has been enlarged to full-pitch size, the SX12 includes a 4K output compatible HDMI terminal, VGA terminal (analog RGB output terminal) , a wired LAN terminal, and a USB Type-C™, a multi-interface terminal.

*The USB Type-C and analog external display output terminals cannot be used simultaneously as external monitor output. When connected simultaneously, the output to the external monitor connected to USB Type-C will be prioritized.

USB Type-C Power Delivery or the VAIO 5V Assist Charging

Ensuring a charging environment is essential for mobile productivity. In addition to the bundled AC adapter which supports rapid charging of 80% in 60 minutes, the USB Type-C supports Power Delivery and a VAIO exclusive called 5V Assist Charging. This enables the use of a small charger like a smartphone, mobile battery pack or a car charging port that provides 5V power to charge the SX12 through the USB Type-C port.

*With 5V assist charge, the power consumption speed may exceed the power supply speed depending on usage conditions.

*Does not support all 5V power supplies.

Select a color that matches your individuality

The highly popular ALL BLACK EDITION will be released as "VAIO® SX12 | ALL BLACK EDITION". Traditionally the VAIO top logo is finished in silver, but on the ALL BLACK EDITION the logo is a lustrous black that shines brilliantly against the matte black body. In addition, the SX12 comes in Silver and Pink colors.

The VAIO SX12 | KACHI-IRO SPECIAL EDITION

The VAIO SX12 which symbolizes the craftsmanship of VAIO, will be released in “KACHI-IRO”, the brand color of VAIO.

Limited quantities available.

The History of Kachi-Iro.

In ancient Japan, the color was called “kachi-iro”, or “kachi-colored.” It originated from the word “katsu” which means “hitting with a mortar” to embed indigo dye deeply into a fabric. It is said that samurais preferred this color for good luck because it led to “kachi” or “victory,” and often used it on their armor as a “kachi-iro” or “color of victory.” As the brand color of VAIO is also a deep, dark indigo, it symbolizes our pride and honor to have inherited the mantle of Japanese manufacturing.

Pricing for the new VAIO SX12 with VAIO TruePerformance starts at $1,199. The VAIO SX12 models will be available through https://us.vaio.com, authorized resellers and select partner retailers.

About VAIO Corporation

VAIO Corporation is dedicated to planning design, development, manufacturing and sale of PCs and related products labeled with the VAIO trademark.

* VAIO TruePerformance testing done by VAIO Corporation. The results may vary depending on your environment.

