Preorder Next-level Power With Samsung Galaxy Note10 at U.S. Cellular Starting August 8

|August 7, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
A brand new Samsung Galaxy Note10 pairs perfectly with U.S. Cellular’s exclusive Unlimited with Payback plans, and you can have both when the Galaxy Note10 presale begins online at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Aug. 8, 2019. Additionally, new and current upgrade-eligible customers on an Unlimited plan who preorder can get $300 off the Note10 or Note10+, and with Unlimited with Payback from U.S. Cellular, you can get paid back $10 per month if you use less than 3GB of data per line.
For the first time ever, the powerful Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes – a 6.3-inch or a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display – so consumers can choose the one that’s best for them. U.S. Cellular will offer both devices in Aura Black, Aura White and Aura Glow, and they will be available for purchase in store and online on Aug. 23, 2019. Eligible consumers who preorder Note10 from U.S. Cellular between Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 will receive a $100 Samsung credit and get six months of unlimited music with Spotify Premium on their Galaxy Note, and eligible consumers who preorder Note10+ will receive a $150 Samsung credit and get six months of unlimited music with Spotify Premium on their Galaxy Note. These promotions are for a limited time only, while supplies last, and consumers can visit http://www.samsung.com/us/promotions for more information.
Some of the highlighted features of the new Note devices include:
- Power of S Pen: The redesigned unibody S Pen brings enhanced capabilities to Note10, with gesture control Air actions, precision video editing, seamless handwriting-to-text conversion and the option to export to various formats including Microsoft Word for easy editing and sharing.
- Pro-Grade Camera for Creators: Content creators and everyday users alike can use professional tools to capture stunning video, photos and edit-on-the-go instantly right from their Note device.
- Wireless PowerShare 2: Wireless PowerShare comes to the Note for the first time ever. Users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device with Galaxy Note10.
- Super-Fast Charging3: Running out the door last minute? With just 30 minutes of charge, Note10 lasts through the day with up to 45W wired charging capability.
- Gaming: Note10 delivers optimal performance and power consumption during gameplay while keeping the device slim and sleek.
“The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is perfect if you want a high-powered device that can increase your productivity, while also providing an immersive entertainment experience,” said Mark Vitale, senior director of product management and device strategy at U.S. Cellular. “If you want to use it on an award-winning network with a wireless carrier that treats you fairly, we encourage you to visit us online or in one of our stores and see what a great wireless experience can look like.”
U.S. Cellular will offer the Note10 for $31.66 per month (256 GB) and Note10+ for $36.66 per month (256 GB), and $39.99 per month (512 GB), all on 30 month equipment installment plans.
1 Offer requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 Down and 0% APR and Device Protection+. New customers: Unlimited plan required. Current Customers: Unlimited Plan and upgrade eligibility required. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Unlimited Plan(s) automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.
2 Wireless PowerShare may not work with non-Samsung accessories or covers. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.
3 Available only for Galaxy Note10+, 45W charger should be purchased separately.
About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
