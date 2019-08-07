Upland Software Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 and provided guidance for its third quarter and full year of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $53.0 million, an increase of 47% from $35.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Subscription and support revenue was $48.7 million, an increase of 47% from $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss was $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.24 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.26 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.1 million, or 36% of total revenue, an increase of 52% from $12.5 million, or 35% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash on hand as of the end of the second quarter was $108.4 million.

Completed successful follow-on equity offering raising $159.4 million ($151.1 million, net).

Successfully marketed $410 million of combined upgraded credit facilities which subsequently closed on August 6, 2019.

“Q2 was a major milestone quarter: we beat the top of our guidance ranges on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, exceeded $200 million annualized revenue run rate for the first time, closed two accretive and strategic acquisitions, released a host of product enhancements, and saw strong sales bookings,” said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software. “Moreover, we strengthened our acquisition war chest with a successful $159.4 million public equity offering and, just this week, closed a successful $410 million credit financing,” he added. “Our acquisition pipeline is robust, our war chest has been reloaded, our ability to successfully integrate acquired products has never been stronger, and, as our raised guidance reflects, we look forward to a strong second half of 2019.”

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Expanded 243 existing customer relationships, including 48 major expansions, and added 150 new customer relationships, including 38 major accounts.

Delivered major releases for our Knowledge Management, Enterprise Sales Enablement, and Document Lifecycle Automation solution suites along with 20 feature packs across our product portfolio, enhancing usability, functionality, and performance for our customers.

Further improved our integration execution, by migrating to our robust Project and Portfolio Management tool, Upland PowerSteering, from a spreadsheet-based approach, enabling our integration teams to enjoy improved collaboration, visibility, and reporting.

Announced the acquisitions of PostUp, which adds sophisticated email and audience development solutions targeting the media and publishing verticals to our Customer Experience Management Solution Suite; as well as Kapost, which adds a cloud-based content operations platform with built-in artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and a robust set of APIs to our Upland Enterprise Sales Enablement solution suite.

Introduced Rant & Rave, a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions in the UK, to customers in the US, and introduced Upland Mobile Messaging to customers in the UK.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending September 30, 2019, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $53.5 and $55.5 million, including subscription and support revenue between $49.8 and $51.4 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 49% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2018. Third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $19.8 and $20.8 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 37% at the mid-point, representing growth of 55% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2018.

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $209.9 and $213.9 million, including subscription and support revenue between $195.4 and $198.6 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 44% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018. Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $77.2 and $79.2 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% at the mid-point, representing growth of 47% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, and purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines annual net dollar retention rate (NDRR) as of December 31 as the aggregate annualized recurring revenue value at December 31 from those customers that were also customers as of December 31 of the prior fiscal year, divided by the aggregate annualized recurring revenue value from all customers as of December 31 of the prior fiscal year. This measure excludes the revenue value of uncontracted overage fees and on-demand service fees.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K and our recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, unaudited, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 48,715 $ 33,154 $ 93,698 $ 60,883 Perpetual license 575 683 1,232 2,309 Total product revenue 49,290 33,837 94,930 63,192 Professional services 3,723 2,109 6,576 4,369 Total revenue 53,013 35,946 101,506 67,561 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 14,622 9,580 27,896 18,829 Professional services 1,961 1,269 3,475 2,665 Total cost of revenue 16,583 10,849 31,371 21,494 Gross profit 36,430 25,097 70,135 46,067 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,989 5,248 14,971 9,656 Research and development 7,008 5,286 13,406 10,177 Refundable Canadian tax credits (85 ) (203 ) (171 ) (305 ) General and administrative 12,042 8,464 22,036 15,464 Depreciation and amortization 5,744 3,853 11,003 5,983 Acquisition-related expenses 9,264 3,140 16,987 6,242 Total operating expenses 41,962 25,788 78,232 47,217 Loss from operations (5,532 ) (691 ) (8,097 ) (1,150 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (5,246 ) (3,143 ) (10,362 ) (5,637 ) Other income (expense), net (692 ) (524 ) (1,453 ) (221 ) Total other expense (5,938 ) (3,667 ) (11,815 ) (5,858 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (11,470 ) (4,358 ) (19,912 ) (7,008 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 6,101 (872 ) 6,713 (1,383 ) Net loss $ (5,369 ) $ (5,230 ) $ (13,199 ) $ (8,391 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,619,805 19,901,599 21,531,216 19,830,401

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,361 $ 16,738 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 36,758 40,841 Deferred commissions, current 3,280 2,633 Unbilled receivables 3,995 3,694 Prepaid and other 4,620 3,382 Total current assets 157,014 67,288 Canadian tax credits receivable 1,857 1,573 Property and equipment, net 3,568 2,827 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,325 — Intangible assets, net 207,232 179,572 Goodwill 273,363 225,322 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 7,957 6,292 Other assets 264 324 Total assets $ 657,580 $ 483,198 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,555 $ 3,494 Accrued compensation 5,840 6,581 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,863 16,666 Deferred revenue 59,568 57,626 Due to sellers 18,032 17,267 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,614 — Current maturities of notes payable — 6,015 Total current liabilities 107,472 107,649 Notes payable, less current maturities 305,335 273,713 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 246 578 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 4,097 — Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 6,773 13,311 Other long-term liabilities 685 640 Total liabilities 424,608 395,891 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 338,732 180,481 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,889 ) (7,501 ) Accumulated deficit (98,874 ) (85,675 ) Total stockholders’ equity 232,972 87,307 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 657,580 $ 483,198

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (13,199 ) $ (8,391 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,152 9,217 Deferred income taxes (12,024 ) 275 Amortization of deferred commissions 1,735 1,115 Foreign currency re-measurement (gain) loss (212 ) 269 Non-cash interest and other expense 565 404 Non-cash stock compensation expense 11,529 6,599 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable 8,410 2,963 Prepaids and other 2,415 (2,545 ) Accounts payable (483 ) (476 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,756 ) (3,898 ) Deferred revenue (2,736 ) (1,792 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,396 3,740 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (364 ) (515 ) Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired (82,824 ) (45,362 ) Net cash used in investing activities (83,188 ) (45,877 ) Financing activities Payments on capital leases (357 ) (505 ) Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs 39,339 49,375 Payments on notes payable (13,749 ) (1,876 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,811 ) (3,862 ) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 151,535 382 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses (3,340 ) (4,294 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 168,617 39,220 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 798 (372 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 91,623 (3,289 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 16,738 22,326 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,361 $ 19,037 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 10,298 $ 5,260 Cash paid for taxes $ 1,691 $ 1,856 Noncash investing and financing activities: Business combination consideration including holdbacks and earnouts $ 5,175 $ 6,781 Equipment acquired pursuant to capital lease obligations $ 44 $ —

Upland Software, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (5,369 ) $ (5,230 ) $ (13,199 ) $ (8,391 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 7,765 5,045 15,152 9,217 Interest expense, net 5,246 3,143 10,362 5,637 Other expense (income), net 692 524 1,453 221 Provision for income taxes (6,101 ) 872 (6,713 ) 1,383 Stock-based compensation expense 6,901 4,022 11,529 6,599 Acquisition-related expense 9,264 3,140 16,987 6,242 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 685 1,029 1,282 2,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,083 $ 12,545 $ 36,853 $ 23,326 Upland Software, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ (5,369 ) $ (5,230 ) $ (13,199 ) $ (8,391 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,901 4,022 11,529 6,599 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,204 4,485 14,041 8,101 Amortization of debt discount 282 214 565 404 Acquisition-related expense 9,264 3,140 16,987 6,242 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 685 1,029 1,282 2,418 Provision for Income Tax - nonrecurring — — — — Tax effect of adjustments above (1,037 ) (185 ) (2,728 ) (263 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 17,930 $ 7,475 $ 28,477 $ 15,110 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 22,619,805 19,901,599 21,531,216 19,830,401 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 23,622,830 20,983,208 22,360,713 20,831,769 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.79 $ 0.38 $ 1.32 $ 0.77 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.36 $ 1.27 $ 0.73

Upland Software, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 353 $ 190 $ 513 $ 268 Research and development 632 375 953 488 Sales and marketing 365 154 504 199 General and administrative 5,551 3,303 9,559 5,644 Total $ 6,901 $ 4,022 $ 11,529 $ 6,599 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ 238 $ 427 $ 519 $ 863 Operating expense 323 133 592 253 Total $ 561 $ 560 $ 1,111 $ 1,116 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 1,783 $ 765 $ 3,630 $ 2,370 Operating expense 5,421 3,720 10,411 5,731 Total $ 7,204 $ 4,485 $ 14,041 $ 8,101

