Shutterfly Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY), the leading retailer and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was $473 million. Shutterfly Consumer segment net revenue totaled $170 million, a 3% year-over-year increase. Lifetouch segment GAAP net revenue was $254 million, an 11% year-over-year increase. Shutterfly Business Solutions segment net revenue remained relatively flat at $50 million. Operating loss totaled $7.9 million. Net loss was $13 million or a loss of $0.37 per share.

Lifetouch segment non-GAAP net revenue was $254 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease.

Normalized operating income, excluding restructuring and executive transition and strategic review charges was $3.5 million. Normalized net loss was $8.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Shutterfly Acquisition by Apollo

Shutterfly announced in June 2019 that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with the affiliates of certain funds (the “Apollo Funds”), managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE: APO), a leading global alternative investment manager, pursuant to which affiliates of Apollo Funds will acquire all the outstanding shares of Shutterfly for $51.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close by early fourth quarter 2019, pending approval by Shutterfly stockholders and satisfaction of certain other closing conditions. Early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 was granted on July 17, 2019, effective immediately.

Due to the pending acquisition by affiliates of the Apollo Funds, Shutterfly does not plan to host an earnings conference call nor provide forward-looking guidance.

Notes to the Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and executive transition and strategic review charges.

Shutterfly Consumer segment includes sales from the Shutterfly brand, the Tiny Prints boutique and BorrowLenses, and are derived from the sale of a variety of products such as, professionally-bound photo books, cards and stationery, custom home décor products and unique photo gifts, calendars and prints, and the related shipping revenue, as well as rental revenue from the BorrowLenses brand. Shutterfly Consumer also includes revenue from advertising displayed on the Company’s website.

Lifetouch segment includes net revenue from professional photography services for schools, preschools and churches, as well as retail studios operated by Lifetouch under the JCPenney Portrait brand.

Shutterfly Business Solutions ("SBS") segment includes net revenue from personalized direct marketing and other end-consumer communications as well as just-in-time, inventory-free printing for the Company's business customers.

Average Order Value ("AOV") is defined as total net revenue (Shutterfly Consumer revenue only) divided by total orders.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables are provided at the end of this press release that reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP Lifetouch segment net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, normalized operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, normalized net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA. The method the Company uses to produce non-GAAP financial measures is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about the Company's core operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance and its prospects for the future. These adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results and trends and performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's financial results, develop budgets, manage expenditures, and determine employee compensation. The presentation of additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to gross margins, net revenue, operating income (loss), operating margin, net income (loss), or net income (loss) per share determined in accordance with GAAP. For more information, please see Shutterfly's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include the timing of the expected closing of our pending acquisition by the Apollo Funds. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “guidance”, “believe”, “expect”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that might contribute to such differences include, among others, the parties' inability to consummate the acquisition due to failure to satisfy conditions to the completion of the transaction, including the receipt of stockholder approval, which may not be obtained on the anticipated schedule or at all, and the outcome of lawsuits that may be brought by certain purported stockholders seeking to rescind the Merger Agreement or enjoin the consummation of the acquisition. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, the Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” section of its SEC filings, including the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of Shutterfly by certain affiliates of the Apollo Funds, Shutterfly has filed and will continue to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a preliminary and definitive proxy statement. Promptly after filing the definitive proxy statement, Shutterfly will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to the stockholders of Shutterfly. SHUTTERFLY STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Stockholders of Shutterfly will be able to obtain a free copy of these documents, when they become available, at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or free of charge at www.shutterflyinc.com.

Additionally, Shutterfly will file other relevant materials in connection with the proposed acquisition of Shutterfly by certain affiliates of the Apollo Funds pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement by and such affiliates of the Apollo Funds and Shutterfly. Shutterfly and its directors, executive officers and other members of its management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Shutterfly stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information concerning the interests of Shutterfly’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Shutterfly’s stockholders generally, are available in Shutterfly’s proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 8, 2019. To the extent holdings of securities by Shutterfly’s directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts disclosed in its proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding these persons and their interests in the proposed transaction will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov or by going to Shutterfly’s website at www.shutterflyinc.com.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly Consumer and Lifetouch help consumers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly brand brings photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day”, and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY), visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

Appendix 1.1 Shutterfly, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 473,416 $ 443,372 $ 798,097 $ 643,097 Cost of net revenue 240,513 233,228 450,912 359,275 Gross profit 232,903 210,144 347,185 283,822 Operating expenses: Technology and development 49,606 44,420 97,939 82,924 Sales and marketing 135,468 130,643 254,837 168,363 General and administrative[1] 52,491 55,040 100,878 86,604 Restructuring[2] 3,274 2,952 7,247 2,952 Total operating expenses 240,839 233,055 460,901 340,843 Loss from operations (7,936) (22,911) (113,716) (57,021) Interest expense (13,312) (17,769) (31,566) (27,402) Interest and other income, net 1,088 1,561 2,266 3,310 Loss before income taxes (20,160) (39,119) (143,016) (81,113) Benefit from income taxes 7,428 12,607 46,665 27,436 Net loss $ (12,732) $ (26,512) $ (96,351) $ (53,677) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.37) $ (0.80) $ (2.83) $ (1.63) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,254 33,234 34,089 32,970 Stock-based compensation is allocated as follows: Cost of net revenue $ 844 $ 943 $ 1,736 $ 1,942 Technology and development 2,268 2,571 4,566 5,001 Sales and marketing 3,574 2,941 7,039 6,445 General and administrative 4,821 5,242 10,204 10,001 $ 11,507 $ 11,697 $ 23,545 $ 23,389 Depreciation and amortization is allocated as follows: Cost of net revenue $ 24,566 $ 21,944 $ 48,853 $ 37,386 Technology and development 6,344 7,418 12,814 13,715 Sales and marketing 9,893 9,530 19,759 11,571 General and administrative 1,625 1,485 3,161 2,603 Restructuring 937 — 2,232 — $ 43,365 $ 40,377 $ 86,819 $ 65,275

[1] The General and administrative expenses of $52.5 million and $100.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, include $7.5 million and $9.7 million, respectively, of costs related to executive transition and the strategic review. The General and administrative expenses of $55.0 million and $86.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, include $8.0 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of acquisition-related charges. [2] The restructuring plan approved in the fourth quarter of 2018 to close four Lifetouch facilities resulted in restructuring charges of $3.3 million and $7.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The exit of iMemories business in the second quarter of 2018 resulted in restructuring charges of $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Appendix 1.2 Shutterfly, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets - GAAP (In thousands, except par value amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,338 $ 521,567 Short-term investments 19,013 34,011 Accounts receivable, net 60,433 87,023 Inventories 20,916 18,015 Assets held for sale 9,142 1,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,776 65,961 Total current assets 329,618 727,577 Long-term investments 4,872 10,808 Property and equipment, net 336,655 381,018 Intangible assets, net 291,459 316,154 Goodwill 843,698 843,607 Other assets 84,872 23,045 Total assets $ 1,891,174 $ 2,302,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,234 $ 14,203 Accounts payable 45,129 105,407 Accrued liabilities 142,836 226,445 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 21,045 — Deferred revenue, current portion 38,350 57,319 Total current liabilities 252,594 403,374 Long-term debt 897,985 1,090,442 Operating lease liabilities 59,301 — Other liabilities 84,707 134,027 Total liabilities 1,294,587 1,627,843 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,382 and 33,673 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,090,694 1,065,531 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,027) 1,592 Accumulated deficit (493,083) (392,760) Total stockholders' equity 596,587 674,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,891,174 $ 2,302,209

Appendix 1.3 Shutterfly, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - GAAP (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (96,351) $ (53,677) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,967 50,111 Amortization of intangible assets 25,620 15,164 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,533 7,009 Amortization of operating lease assets 11,150 — Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount[1] — (63,510) Stock-based compensation 23,545 23,389 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (426) 154 Deferred income taxes 3,808 17,571 Restructuring 2,301 752 Other (57) (272) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 26,605 30,767 Inventories (2,959) 15,607 Prepaid expenses and other assets (48,994) (42,795) Accounts payable (60,267) (69,708) Accrued and other liabilities (114,092) (130,127) Net cash used in operating activities (165,617) (199,565) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (890,052) Purchases of property and equipment (27,129) (17,692) Capitalization of software and website development costs (30,642) (21,392) Purchases of investments — (9,523) Proceeds from maturities of investments 21,184 174,329 Proceeds from sales of investments — 45,106 Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,136 1,132 Net cash used in investing activities (35,451) (718,092) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,007 16,577 Principal payments of borrowings[1] (207,292) (239,098) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities and financing obligations (9,587) (9,396) Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs — 806,652 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (215,872) 574,735 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 711 (271) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (416,229) (343,193) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 521,567 489,894 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 105,338 $ 146,701 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing / financing activities: Net decrease in accrued purchases of property and equipment $ (1,915) $ (1,200) Net increase in accrued capitalized software and website development costs 2,532 1,119 Stock-based compensation capitalized with software and website development costs 612 697 Leased assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 2,973 2,969

[1] During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified certain amounts attributable to the repayment of accreted interest on its convertible senior notes that should have been classified as cash used in operating activities instead of cash used in financing activities. Such error resulted in a $63.5 million understatement of net cash used in operating activities with a corresponding understatement of cash provided by financing activities in the statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018 above has been revised to reflect the appropriate classification of such repayment between financing and operating activities.

Appendix 1.4 Shutterfly, Inc. Shutterfly Consumer Metrics Disclosure (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Shutterfly Consumer Metrics Customers [1] 3,034,584 3,140,246 year-over-year change (3) % Orders 4,410,299 4,788,564 year-over-year change (8) % Average order value [2] $38.45 $34.46 year-over-year change 12 %

[1] An active customer is defined as one that has transacted in the last trailing-twelve months. [2] Average order value is calculated using solely Shutterfly Consumer revenue.

Appendix 1.5 Shutterfly, Inc. Shutterfly Consumer Net Revenue by Brand (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2018 Shutterfly Consumer net revenue[1] Shutterfly Brand Core $ 111,668 $ 116,041 $ 85,502 $ 369,016 $ 105,076 $ 115,583 $ 682,228 Shutterfly Brand Personalized Gifts and Home Décor 30,965 38,163 30,006 110,173 34,585 44,171 209,307 Tiny Prints Boutique 2,134 1,374 1,446 39,910 1,695 1,067 44,864 Other 7,292 9,425 9,934 8,779 7,491 8,763 35,430 Total $ 152,059 $ 165,003 $ 126,888 $ 527,878 $ 148,847 $ 169,584 $ 971,829

[1] 2018 quarterly net revenue by brand has been updated to allocate order-to-billed adjustments to each brand of Shutterfly Consumer net revenue.

Appendix 2.1 Shutterfly, Inc. Segment Disclosure (In thousands) (Unaudited) The margin of the Company's three segments compares to non-GAAP operating loss by adding corporate expenses, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition-related charges, executive transition and strategic review charges, and purchase accounting adjustments. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Shutterfly Consumer: Net revenue $ 169,584 $ 165,003 $ 318,432 $ 317,062 Cost of net revenue[1] 95,261 86,065 185,667 170,909 Technology and development 34,373 29,830 67,896 61,959 Sales and marketing 31,739 29,956 60,863 60,681 Credit card fees 4,346 4,349 8,501 8,548 Margin[1][2] $ 3,865 $ 14,803 $ (4,495) $ 14,965 Margin % 2.3 % 9.0 % (1.4) % 4.7 % Lifetouch[3]: Net revenue[4] $ 254,174 $ 261,911 $ 384,126 $ 261,911 Cost of net revenue[5] 98,844 91,148 177,172 91,148 Technology and development 8,021 7,109 15,994 7,109 Sales and marketing 89,847 86,960 166,141 86,960 Credit card fees 2,693 1,165 4,920 1,165 Margin[2] $ 54,769 $ 75,529 $ 19,899 $ 75,529 Margin % 21.5 % 28.8 % 5.2 % 28.8 % Shutterfly Business Solutions: Net revenue $ 49,658 $ 49,809 $ 96,184 $ 97,475 Cost of net revenue 42,941 41,610 81,092 81,519 Technology and development 3,700 3,049 6,992 6,994 Sales and marketing 1,107 1,619 2,515 3,069 Margin[2] $ 1,910 $ 3,531 $ 5,585 $ 5,893 Margin % 3.8 % 7.1 % 5.8 % 6.0 % Consolidated Segments: Net revenue[4] $ 473,416 $ 476,723 $ 798,742 $ 676,448 Cost of net revenue[1][5] 237,046 218,823 443,931 343,576 Technology and development 46,094 39,988 90,882 76,062 Sales and marketing 122,693 118,535 229,519 150,710 Credit card fees 7,039 5,514 13,421 9,713 Margin[1][2] $ 60,544 $ 93,863 $ 20,989 $ 96,387 Margin % 12.8 % 19.7 % 2.6 % 14.2 %

[1] The six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an immaterial out-of-period adjustment for shipping services provided in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $2.8 million, which increased cost of net revenue and lowered segment margin. [2] The margins reported reflect only costs that are directly attributable or allocable to a specific segment and exclude purchase accounting adjustments, corporate expenses, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition-related, and executive transition and strategic review charges. [3] The Company acquired Lifetouch on April 2, 2018. [4] Lifetouch net revenue presented in management reporting related to certain obligations that would have otherwise been recorded by Lifetouch as an independent entity but were not recognized in our condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 due to business combination accounting requirements. [5] Business combination accounting principles require the Company to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects Lifetouch's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. Segment reporting excludes this purchase accounting adjustment from cost of net revenue for the Lifetouch segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

The following table reconciles Total segment margin to operating loss, Total segment net revenue to Net revenue, and Total segment cost of net revenue to Cost of net revenue:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total segment margin $ 60,544 $ 93,863 $ 20,989 $ 96,387 Purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustment[1] — (33,351) (645) (33,351) Purchase accounting inventory adjustment[2] — (10,931) — (10,931) Corporate expenses[3] (32,459) (37,012) (67,549) (55,036) Amortization of intangible assets (12,795) (12,831) (25,620) (15,164) Stock-based compensation expense (11,507) (11,697) (23,545) (23,389) Restructuring (3,274) (2,952) (7,247) (2,952) Executive transition and strategic review charges (8,445) — (10,099) — Acquisition-related charges — (8,000) — (12,585) Operating loss $ (7,936) $ (22,911) $ (113,716) $ (57,021) Operating margin (1.7) % (5.2) % (14.2) % (8.9) % Total segment net revenue $ 473,416 $ 476,723 $ 798,742 $ 676,448 Purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustment[1] — (33,351) (645) (33,351) Net revenue $ 473,416 $ 443,372 $ 798,097 $ 643,097 Total segment cost of net revenue $ 237,046 $ 218,823 $ 443,931 $ 343,576 Purchase accounting inventory adjustment[2] — 10,931 — 10,931 Stock-based compensation for cost of net revenue 844 943 1,736 1,942 Amortization of intangible assets for cost of net revenue 2,623 2,531 5,245 2,826 Cost of net revenue $ 240,513 $ 233,228 $ 450,912 $ 359,275

[1] Lifetouch net revenue presented in management reporting related to certain obligations that would have otherwise been recorded by Lifetouch as an independent entity but were not recognized in our condensed consolidated financial statements due to business combination accounting requirements. [2] Business combination accounting principles require the Company to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company’s cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. Management reporting excludes this purchase accounting adjustment from cost of net revenue for the Lifetouch segment. [3] Corporate expenses include activities that are not directly attributable or allocable to a specific segment. This category consists primarily of expenses related to certain functions performed at the corporate level such as non-manufacturing facilities, human resources, finance and accounting, legal, information technology, integration, etc.

Appendix 3.1 Shutterfly, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP Income Normalized Statement Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue: Shutterfly Consumer $ 169,584 $ 169,584 Lifetouch 254,174 254,174 Shutterfly Business Solutions 49,658 49,658 Total net revenue 473,416 473,416 Cost of net revenue 240,513 240,513 Gross profit 232,903 232,903 Gross profit margin 49.2 % 49.2 % Operating expenses: Technology and development 49,606 49,606 Sales and marketing 135,468 (651) [1] 134,817 General and administrative 52,491 (7,518) [1] 44,973 Restructuring 3,274 (3,274) [2] — Total operating expenses 240,839 (11,443) 229,396 Operating (loss) income (7,936) 11,443 3,507 Operating margin (1.7) % 0.7 % Interest expense (13,312) (13,312) Interest and other income, net 1,088 1,088 Loss before income taxes (20,160) 11,443 (8,717) Benefit from income taxes 7,428 766 Net loss $ (12,732) $ (7,951) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.37) $ (0.23) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,254 34,254 Operating loss $ (7,936) $ 3,507 Stock-based compensation 11,507 11,507 Amortization of intangible assets 12,795 12,795 Depreciation 30,570 (937) [2] 29,633 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,442 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1 %

The GAAP and Non-GAAP amounts presented below for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are impacted by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment for shipping services provided in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $2.8 million, which increased cost of net revenue and burdened gross margin, operating loss, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA loss.

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP Income Normalized Statement Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue: Shutterfly Consumer $ 318,432 $ 318,432 Lifetouch 383,481 645 [4] 384,126 Shutterfly Business Solutions 96,184 96,184 Total net revenue 798,097 645 798,742 Cost of net revenue 450,912 [3] 450,912 Gross profit 347,185 [3] 645 347,830 Gross profit margin 43.5 % [3] 43.5 % Operating expenses: Technology and development 97,939 97,939 Sales and marketing 254,837 (1,030) [1] 253,807 General and administrative 100,878 (9,704) [1] 91,174 Restructuring 7,247 (7,247) [2] — Total operating expenses 460,901 (17,981) 442,920 Operating loss (113,716) [3] 18,626 (95,090) Operating margin (14.2) % [3] (11.9) % Interest expense (31,566) 3,886 [5] (27,680) Interest and other income, net 2,266 2,266 Loss before income taxes (143,016) [3] 22,512 (120,504) Benefit from income taxes 46,665 [3] 29,835 Net loss $ (96,351) [3] $ (90,669) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (2.83) [3] $ (2.66) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,089 34,089 Operating loss $ (113,716) $ (95,090) Stock-based compensation 23,545 (911) [1] 22,634 Amortization of intangible assets 25,620 25,620 Depreciation 61,199 (2,232) [2] 58,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,131 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.5 %

[1] Charges related to executive transition and strategic review. $0.9 million of the charges was related to stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019. [2] Restructuring charges related to the planned closure of four Lifetouch facilities of which $0.9 million and $2.2 million was related to depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. [3] The six months ended June 30, 2019, includes an immaterial out-of-period adjustment for shipping services provided in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $2.8 million, which increased cost of net revenue, and burdened gross margin, operating loss, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA loss. [4] Lifetouch net revenue presented in management reporting related to certain obligations that would have otherwise been recorded by Lifetouch as an independent entity but were not recognized in our condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to business combination accounting requirements. [5] Non-cash charges related to the $200 million debt repayment made in January 2019 that is considered a partial early debt extinguishment.

Appendix 4.1 Shutterfly, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (27,165) $ (26,512) $ (73,543) $ 177,616 $ (83,619) $ (12,732) $ 50,396 Restructuring — 2,952 — 1,667 3,973 3,274 4,618 Acquisition-related charges 4,585 8,000 2,392 572 — — 15,549 Purchase accounting adjustments — 44,282 3,958 2,298 645 — 50,538 Executive transition and strategic review charges — — — — 2,565 8,169 — Debt repayment impact — — — — 3,886 — — Tax benefit impact of adjustments (1,185) (15,171) (3,603) 5,050 (10,168) (6,662) (14,910) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (23,765) $ 13,551 $ (70,796) $ 187,203 $ (82,718) $ (7,951) $ 106,191 Diluted shares outstanding 32,702 33,234 33,470 34,218 33,918 34,254 34,832 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 32,702 35,775 33,470 34,218 33,918 34,254 34,832 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.83) $ (0.80) $ (2.20) $ 5.19 $ (2.47) $ (0.37) $ 1.45 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.73) $ 0.38 $ (2.12) $ 5.47 $ (2.44) $ (0.23) $ 3.05

Appendix 4.2 Shutterfly, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (27,165) $ (26,512) $ (73,543) $ 177,616 $ (83,619) $ (12,732) $ 50,396 Interest expense 9,633 17,769 16,660 17,176 18,253 13,312 61,239 Interest and other income, net (1,749) (1,561) (856) (1,278) (1,178) (1,088) (5,444) Tax (benefit) provision (14,829) (12,607) (28,797) 65,496 (39,237) (7,428) 9,262 Depreciation and amortization 24,898 40,377 41,970 43,883 42,158 42,428 151,127 Stock-based compensation 11,692 11,697 11,931 12,400 11,128 11,507 47,721 Restructuring — 2,952 — 1,667 3,973 3,274 4,618 Executive transition and strategic review charges — — — — 2,565 8,169 — Acquisition-related charges 4,585 8,000 2,392 572 — — 15,549 Purchase accounting adjustments — 44,282 3,958 2,298 645 — 50,538 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,065 $ 84,397 $ (26,285) $ 319,830 $ (45,312) $ 57,442 $ 385,006

Appendix 4.3 Shutterfly, Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2018[1] 2018 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (124,332) $ (75,233) $ 27,041 $ 374,450 $ (144,115) (21,502) $ 201,926 Interest expense 9,633 17,769 16,660 17,176 18,253 13,312 61,239 Interest and other income, net (1,749) (1,561) (856) (1,278) (1,178) (1,088) (5,444) Tax (benefit) provision (14,829) (12,607) (28,797) 65,496 (39,237) (7,428) 9,262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 142,368 53,888 (45,554) (150,834) 128,121 71,586 (132) Other adjustments (8,611) 47,659 (1,129) 11,950 (12,081) (7,927) 49,868 Cash restructuring — 2,200 — — 2,626 2,320 2,200 Cash executive transition and strategic review charges — — — — 1,654 8,169 — Acquisition-related charges 4,585 8,000 2,392 572 — — 15,549 Purchase accounting adjustments — 44,282 3,958 2,298 645 — 50,538 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,065 $ 84,397 $ (26,285) $ 319,830 $ (45,312) $ 57,442 $ 385,006

[1] During the third quarter of 2018 the Company identified certain amounts attributable to the repayment of accreted interest on its convertible senior notes that were misclassified within the statement of cash flows. This misclassification resulted in a $63.5 million understatement of net cash used in operating activities with a corresponding understatement of cash provided by financing activities for the second quarter of 2018. The quarterly amounts in the above table have been revised to appropriately reflect such repayment of accreted interest in cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2018.

