CSG Systems International Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key Highlights:

Second quarter 2019 financial results: Total revenues were $245.9 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenues were $228.1 million . GAAP operating income was $30.3 million , or 12.3% of total revenues, and non-GAAP operating income was $40.1 million , or 17.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenues. GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.60 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.85 . Cash flows from operations were $15.6 million .

CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.2225 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $7 million , to shareholders.

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders. During the quarter, CSG repurchased approximately 144,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $7 million (weighted-average price of $45.39 per share) under its stock repurchase program.

“We continue to deliver strong results at a time that our customers are reinventing the way that they do business,” said Bret Griess, president and chief executive officer for CSG. “This quarter offers a great example of how we help our clients become more operationally efficient, monetize their offerings and services, and improve their agility, flexibility and cost structure with our cloud-based solutions. We are realizing the benefits of our strategy by delivering improved organic revenue growth and expanded margins.”

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Changed 2019 2018 Changed GAAP Results: Revenues $ 245,856 $ 213,033 15 % $ 490,649 $ 414,737 18 % Operating Income 30,338 24,087 26 % 62,431 49,854 25 % Operating Margin Percentage 12.3 % 11.3 % 12.7 % 12.0 % EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.46 30 % $ 1.19 $ 0.88 35 % Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted Revenues $ 228,078 $ 213,033 7 % $ 455,739 $ 414,737 10 % Operating Income 40,145 35,578 13 % 81,458 70,877 15 % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 17.6 % 16.7 % 17.9 % 17.1 % EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.73 16 % $ 1.67 $ 1.42 18 %

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at www.csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $245.9 million, a 15% increase when compared to revenues of $213.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, and a slight increase when compared to $244.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in revenues can be mainly attributed to the acquisition of Forte on October 1, 2018, and the continued growth in our cloud solutions and managed services arrangements.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $30.3 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, compared to $24.1 million, or 11.3% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2018, and $32.1 million, or 13.1% of total revenues, for the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.60, as compared to $0.46 for the second quarter of 2018, and $0.59 for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in GAAP EPS is reflective of the higher operating income for the quarter.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $228.1 million, a 7% increase when compared to $213.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, and relatively consistent with the $227.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $40.1 million, or 17.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenues, compared to $35.6 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the second quarter of 2018, and $41.3 million, or 18.1% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.85, compared to $0.73 for the second quarter of 2018, and $0.82 for the first quarter of 2019.

The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenues and non-GAAP EPS between years are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2019 were $131.5 million compared to $141.9 million as of March 31, 2019 and $162.9 million as of December 31, 2018. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 of $15.6 million and negative $(3.6) million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $6.0 million and negative $(18.1) million, respectively. Cash flows from operating activities for both the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 were negatively impacted by an increase in accounts receivable, primarily related to the timing of a recurring client payment that was delayed and received subsequent to the quarter-end.

Summary of 2019 Financial Guidance

CSG is maintaining its financial guidance for the full year 2019 as follows:

GAAP Measures: Revenues $965 - $995 million Operating Margin Percentage 11.9% - 12.2% EPS $2.16 - $2.33 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $125 - $150 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Revenues $903 - $920 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 17.0% - 17.5% EPS $3.15 - $3.31

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at www.csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, to discuss CSG’s second quarter results for 2019. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, dial 1-888-254-3590 and ask the operator for the CSG conference call and Liz Bauer, chairperson.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG’s web site at www.csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a provider of software and services that help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience. For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, providing revenue management and digital monetization, payments, and customer engagement solutions to help our customers tackle any business challenge and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually. CSG is the trusted partner driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN, and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

• CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenues from its two largest clients;

• Continued market acceptance of CSG’s products and services;

• CSG’s ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

• CSG’s ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

• CSG’s dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

• CSG’s ability to meet its financial expectations as a result of its dependency on software solution sales, which are subject to greater volatility;

• Increasing competition in CSG’s market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

• CSG’s ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

• CSG’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

• CSG’s ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

• CSG’s ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

• CSG’s ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

• Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,777 $ 139,277 Short-term investments 17,674 23,603 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 131,451 162,880 Settlement assets 88,575 124,627 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $2,861 and $3,115 265,795 235,827 Unbilled 39,275 37,227 Income taxes receivable 7,206 6,720 Other current assets 40,326 32,286 Total current assets 572,628 599,567 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $102,018 and $93,278 84,354 81,813 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,028 - Software, net of amortization of $122,441 and $119,381 33,322 36,400 Goodwill 256,890 255,816 Acquired client contracts, net of amortization of $87,760 and $82,692 60,230 65,456 Client contract costs, net of amortization of $30,169 and $43,051 39,724 37,289 Deferred income taxes 10,442 11,087 Other assets 28,099 26,934 Total non-current assets 607,089 514,795 Total assets $ 1,179,717 $ 1,114,362 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,438 $ 7,500 Operating lease liabilities 22,279 - Client deposits 36,369 36,889 Trade accounts payable 44,874 45,386 Accrued employee compensation 51,434 61,107 Settlement liabilities 87,194 123,613 Deferred revenue 48,277 40,236 Income taxes payable 430 218 Other current liabilities 36,289 35,442 Total current liabilities 335,584 350,391 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $12,327 and $14,549 349,860 352,326 Operating lease liabilities 77,993 - Deferred revenue 15,463 17,527 Income taxes payable 2,684 2,284 Deferred income taxes 11,204 8,205 Other non-current liabilities 12,605 22,605 Total non-current liabilities 469,809 402,947 Total liabilities 805,393 753,338 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 33,062 and 33,158 shares outstanding 696 693 Common stock warrants; 439 warrants vested; 1,425 issued 9,082 9,082 Additional paid-in capital 446,512 441,417 Treasury stock, at cost; 35,172 and 34,779 shares (858,186 ) (842,360 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax 30 2 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (42,908 ) (42,937 ) Accumulated earnings 819,098 795,127 Total stockholders' equity 374,324 361,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,179,717 $ 1,114,362

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues $ 245,856 $ 213,033 $ 490,649 $ 414,737 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 132,234 109,492 261,197 210,588 Other operating expenses: Research and development 30,645 30,953 63,236 60,332 Selling, general and administrative 45,372 40,624 91,290 81,272 Depreciation 5,441 4,548 10,554 8,462 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,826 3,329 1,941 4,229 Total operating expenses 215,518 188,946 428,218 364,883 Operating income 30,338 24,087 62,431 49,854 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,498 ) (4,480 ) (9,058 ) (8,746 ) Amortization of original issue discount (700 ) (661 ) (1,390 ) (1,313 ) Interest and investment income, net 417 770 936 1,581 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (810 ) Other, net 1,280 1,008 (231 ) 362 Total other (3,501 ) (3,363 ) (9,743 ) (8,926 ) Income before income taxes 26,837 20,724 52,688 40,928 Income tax provision (7,458 ) (5,607 ) (14,058 ) (11,797 ) Net income $ 19,379 $ 15,117 $ 38,630 $ 29,131 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 32,093 32,589 32,111 32,558 Diluted 32,458 32,908 32,448 33,005 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 1.20 $ 0.89 Diluted 0.60 0.46 1.19 0.88

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,630 $ 29,131 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,554 8,462 Amortization 24,625 20,957 Amortization of original issue discount 1,390 1,313 Asset impairment 365 1,001 Gain on short-term investments and other (170 ) (108 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 810 Deferred income taxes 4,181 4,944 Stock-based compensation 8,500 10,213 Subtotal 88,075 76,723 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (31,751 ) (11,369 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (16,222 ) (13,995 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (315 ) 1,828 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (17,328 ) (27,772 ) Deferred revenue 5,970 799 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,429 26,214 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (17,858 ) (26,715 ) Purchases of short-term investments (22,542 ) (44,345 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 28,753 116,866 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired (4,000 ) (68,636 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,647 ) (22,830 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,115 1,134 Payment of cash dividends (14,808 ) (14,375 ) Repurchase of common stock (20,741 ) (18,319 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 150,000 Payments on long-term debt (3,750 ) (121,875 ) Payments of deferred financing costs - (1,490 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,184 ) (4,925 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (98 ) (1,031 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (25,500 ) (2,572 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 139,277 122,243 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 113,777 $ 119,671 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 8,110 $ 7,744 Income taxes 10,244 4,778

EXHIBIT 1 CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS Revenues by Geography Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Americas 87 % 86 % 85 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 9 % 10 % 10 % Asia Pacific 4 % 4 % 5 % Total revenues 100 % 100 % 100 %

Revenues by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenues Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Comcast 23 % 22 % 25 % Charter 20 % 19 % 21 %

Components of Revenues Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Cloud and related solutions $ 222,183 $ 219,590 $ 187,401 Software and services 12,173 13,028 13,331 Maintenance 11,500 12,175 12,301 Total revenues $ 245,856 $ 244,793 $ 213,033

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenues, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG’s underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG’s historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG’s operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG’s financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG’s cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Adjusted

Revenues Operating

Income Adjusted

Operating

Margin

Percentage EPS Transaction fees X — X — Restructuring and reorganization charges — X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — X X X Earn-out compensation — X X X Transaction-related costs — X X X Stock-based compensation — X X X Amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) — — — X Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — — X Unusual income tax matters — — — X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG’s performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG’s payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted revenues provides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG’s current revenues with historical and future periods, as well as with other payments companies.

Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG’s business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring core business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring core business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG’s operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

Stock-based compensation results from CSG’s issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG’s results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG’s business.

The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG’s convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes.

Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG’s credit agreement and/or repurchase of CSG’s convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring core business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these repurchases for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current operating results with historical and future periods.

Unusual items within CSG’s quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG’s operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG’s cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarters Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenues $ 245,856 $ 213,033 $ 490,649 $ 414,737 Less: Transaction fees (17,778 ) - (34,910 ) - Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (1) $ 228,078 $ 213,033 $ 455,739 $ 414,737

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted revenues are defined as GAAP revenues less transaction fees. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG’s payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees.

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating income $ 30,338 $ 24,087 $ 62,431 $ 49,854 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) 1,826 3,329 1,941 4,229 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,174 2,496 6,355 4,203 Earn-out compensation - - 1,260 - Transaction-related costs - 3 - 2,358 Stock-based compensation (2) 4,807 5,663 9,471 10,233 Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,145 $ 35,578 $ 81,458 $ 70,877 Non-GAAP adjusted revenues $ 228,078 $ 213,033 $ 455,739 $ 414,737 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 17.6 % 16.7 % 17.9 % 17.1 %

(2) Stock based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amounts EPS (3) Amounts EPS (3) GAAP net income $ 19,379 $ 0.60 $ 15,117 $ 0.46 GAAP income tax provision (3) 7,458 5,607 GAAP income before income taxes 26,837 20,724 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) 1,826 3,329 Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,174 2,496 Transaction-related costs - 3 Stock-based compensation (2) 4,807 5,663 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - Amortization of OID 700 661 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 37,344 32,876 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (9,709 ) (8,877 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,635 $ 0.85 $ 23,999 $ 0.73

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income $ 38,630 $ 1.19 $ 29,131 $ 0.88 GAAP income tax provision (3) 14,058 11,797 GAAP income before income taxes 52,688 40,928 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) 1,941 4,229 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,355 4,203 Earn-out compensation 1,260 - Transaction-related costs - 2,358 Stock-based compensation (2) 9,471 10,233 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 810 Amortization of OID 1,390 1,313 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 73,105 64,074 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (19,007 ) (17,300 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 54,098 $ 1.67 $ 46,774 $ 1.42

(3) For the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 28% and 27%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 26% for both periods. For the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 27% and 29%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 27% for both periods. (4) The outstanding diluted shares for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 were 32.5 million and 32.4 million, respectively, and for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 were 32.9 million and 33.0 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 19,379 $ 15,117 $ 38,630 $ 29,131 GAAP income tax provision 7,458 5,607 14,058 11,797 Interest expense (5) 4,498 4,480 9,058 8,746 Amortization of OID 700 661 1,390 1,313 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 810 Interest and investment income and other, net (1,697 ) (1,778 ) (705 ) (1,943 ) GAAP operating income 30,338 24,087 62,431 49,854 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) 1,826 3,329 1,941 4,229 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 3,174 2,496 6,355 4,203 Earn-out compensation - - 1,260 - Transaction-related costs - 3 - 2,358 Stock-based compensation (2) 4,807 5,663 9,471 10,233 Amortization of other intangible assets (6) 2,666 2,323 5,040 4,581 Amortization of client contract costs (6) 6,419 5,784 12,398 11,262 Depreciation 5,441 4,548 10,554 8,462 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 54,671 $ 48,233 $ 109,450 $ 95,182 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenues 24 % 23 % 24 % 23 %

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below. (6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 3,174 $ 2,496 $ 6,355 $ 4,203 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,666 2,323 5,040 4,581 Amortization of client contract costs 6,419 5,784 12,398 11,262 Amortization of deferred financing costs 417 408 832 911 Total amortization $ 12,676 $ 11,011 $ 24,625 $ 20,957

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities $ 15,603 $ (3,641 ) $ 28,429 $ 26,214 Purchases of software, property and equipment (9,572 ) (14,480 ) (17,858 ) (26,715 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 6,031 $ (18,121 ) $ 10,571 $ (501 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – 2019 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues, as included in CSG’s 2019 full year financial guidance, is as follows:

2019 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenues $ 965,000 $ 995,000 Less: Transaction fees (62,000 ) (75,000 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenues $ 903,000 $ 920,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG’s 2019 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

2019 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 114,600 $ 121,800 Restructuring and reorganization charges 2,200 2,200 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,600 12,600 Earn-out compensation 3,800 3,800 Stock-based compensation 20,300 20,300 Non-GAAP operating income $ 153,500 $ 160,700 Operating Margin Percentage GAAP revenues (mid-point) $ 965,000 $ 995,000 GAAP operating margin percentage 11.9 % 12.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (mid-point) $ 903,000 $ 920,000 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 17.0 % 17.5 %

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG’s 2019 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

2019 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Amounts EPS (8) Amounts EPS (8) GAAP net income $ 70,100 $ 2.16 $ 75,400 $ 2.33 GAAP income tax provision (7) 25,400 27,300 GAAP income before income taxes 95,500 102,700 Restructuring and reorganization charges 2,200 2,200 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,600 12,600 Earn-out compensation 3,800 3,800 Stock-based compensation 20,300 20,300 Amortization of OID 2,800 2,800 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 137,200 144,400 Non-GAAP income tax provision (7) (35,300 ) (37,300 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 101,900 $ 3.15 $ 107,100 $ 3.31

(7) For 2019, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes is expected to be approximately 27% and approximately 26%, respectively. (8) The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG’s 2019 full year financial guidance (in thousands, except percentages):

2019 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP net income $ 70,100 $ 75,400 GAAP income tax provision 25,400 27,300 Interest expense 18,400 18,400 Amortization of OID 2,800 2,800 Interest and investment income and other, net (2,100 ) (2,100 ) GAAP operating income 114,600 121,800 Restructuring and reorganization charges 2,200 2,200 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,600 12,600 Earn-out compensation 3,800 3,800 Stock-based compensation 20,300 20,300 Amortization of other intangible assets 9,900 9,900 Amortization of client contract costs 19,400 19,400 Depreciation 22,700 22,700 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 205,500 $ 212,700 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenues 23 % 23 %

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands):

2019 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Cash flows from operating activities $ 125,000 $ 150,000 Purchases of software, property and equipment (30,000 ) (40,000 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 95,000 $ 110,000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005701/en/