Startek Reports Quarterly Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 04:08 PM EDT
Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Financial Results
The results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 include both Startek and Aegis financial results. As a result of the reverse acquisition accounting for the Startek and Aegis business combination on July 20, 2018, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 include only Aegis financial results.
Total revenue for the quarter was $160.6 million compared to $161.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and was up 45% compared to $110.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Gross profit for the quarter increased to $27.6 million compared to $27.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and was up 63% compared to $16.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 17.2% during the quarter compared to 16.9% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increased 190 basis points compared to 15.3% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $24.9 million compared to $24.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 15.5% compared to 14.9% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.
Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders for the quarter was $3.6 million or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $(0.09) per share in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a net loss of $3.7 million or $(0.18) per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased to $11.0 million compared to $10.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year-ago quarter was $6.4 million.
*A non-GAAP measure defined below.
Management Commentary
“We generated better than expected results during the second quarter as we continued to drive growth within our current client base, while ramping several new clients across multiple geographies,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. “We also maintained our track record of expanding gross margins every quarter since the business combination with Aegis in July 2018. The second quarter was especially impressive given the seasonality in our business, which typically calls for a sequential step back from Q1.
“Further, at the end of the quarter, Startek was added to the Russell 2000® Index as part of the Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, which we expect to provide increased awareness to the broader investment community going forward.
“As I reflect on the completion of our first year as a combined company with Aegis, I am very proud of the work our team has accomplished to integrate the businesses and drive both cost and revenue synergies. We have executed on our client diversification strategy by consistently targeting high-growth verticals, while implementing a new client-centric management model that has been very well-received by our clients. Today, Startek is positioned as a premium provider in customer experience management.
“Subsequent to the quarter, we announced an exciting new addition to our global leadership team as we appointed Rajiv Ahuja to Global Chief Operating Officer. Rajiv is a proven leader with decades of experience in delivering best-in-class customer solutions for some of the largest and most recognizable companies in the world, and we look forward to leveraging his insights as we continue to instill a tech-enabled and collaborative culture at Startek.”
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 2647069
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 14, 2019.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 2647069
About Startek
Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
161,283
|
|
|
$
|
110,223
|
|
|
$
|
322,425
|
|
|
$
|
225,318
|
|
Warrant contra revenue
|
|
$
|
(730
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(730
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Net Revenue
|
|
$
|
160,553
|
|
|
$
|
110,223
|
|
|
$
|
321,695
|
|
|
$
|
225,318
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
132,993
|
|
|
|
93,340
|
|
|
|
266,921
|
|
|
|
187,278
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
27,560
|
|
|
|
16,883
|
|
|
|
54,774
|
|
|
|
38,040
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
24,936
|
|
|
|
15,257
|
|
|
|
49,015
|
|
|
|
29,663
|
|
Restructuring and other merger related cost
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
|
6,257
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
1,878
|
|
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
|
2,120
|
|
Share of profit of associates
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(4,026
|
)
|
|
|
(3,273
|
)
|
|
|
(8,492
|
)
|
|
|
(7,402
|
)
|
Exchange gain / (losses), net
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(1,868
|
)
|
|
|
(677
|
)
|
|
|
(3,146
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(1,472
|
)
|
|
|
(3,540
|
)
|
|
|
(4,246
|
)
|
|
|
(8,389
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,202
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,774
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,359
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,954
|
)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(3,594
|
)
|
|
|
(3,708
|
)
|
|
|
(6,940
|
)
|
|
|
(9,860
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
(2,518
|
)
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
(3,185
|
)
|
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Pension amortization
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(780
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(1,993
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,775
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,472
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,919
|
)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
(284
|
)
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(3,274
|
)
|
|
|
(6,491
|
)
|
|
|
(6,028
|
)
|
|
|
(13,468
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
|
37,779
|
|
|
|
20,600
|
|
|
|
37,779
|
|
|
|
20,600
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
15,452
|
|
|
$
|
16,617
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
10,456
|
|
|
|
7,952
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
107,646
|
|
|
|
107,836
|
|
Unbilled Revenue
|
|
|
49,265
|
|
|
|
42,135
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
17,567
|
|
|
|
18,850
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
$
|
200,386
|
|
|
$
|
193,390
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
39,638
|
|
|
|
42,242
|
|
Operating lease Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
72,079
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
116,026
|
|
|
|
121,336
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
226,505
|
|
|
|
225,450
|
|
Investment in associates
|
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
2,097
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
6,116
|
|
|
|
5,048
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
|
|
18,153
|
|
|
|
15,076
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
680,670
|
|
|
$
|
604,639
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$
|
24,810
|
|
|
$
|
26,886
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
77,621
|
|
|
|
84,881
|
|
Short term debt
|
|
|
28,295
|
|
|
|
21,975
|
|
Current maturity of long term debt
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
9,800
|
|
Current maturity of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
22,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Current maturity of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
|
1,816
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$
|
167,800
|
|
|
$
|
145,358
|
|
Long term debt
|
|
|
148,726
|
|
|
|
152,100
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
51,400
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
14,279
|
|
|
|
11,907
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
18,586
|
|
|
|
18,901
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
400,791
|
|
|
$
|
328,266
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 38,452,111 and 37,446,323 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
$
|
384
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
275,284
|
|
|
|
267,317
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(4,634
|
)
|
|
|
(5,547
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(38,067
|
)
|
|
|
(31,127
|
)
|
Equity attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
$
|
232,967
|
|
|
$
|
231,017
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
46,912
|
|
|
|
45,356
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
279,879
|
|
|
$
|
276,373
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
680,670
|
|
|
$
|
604,639
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(5,359
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,954
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
14,631
|
|
|
|
10,749
|
|
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(223
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
Warrant contra revenue
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(1,224
|
)
|
|
|
(1,203
|
)
|
Share of profit of affiliates
|
|
|
(1,003
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
(1,218
|
)
|
|
|
2,934
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(7,677
|
)
|
|
|
17,303
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(2,091
|
)
|
|
|
(1,565
|
)
|
Income taxes, net
|
|
|
(2,663
|
)
|
|
|
(1,508
|
)
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
(1,280
|
)
|
|
|
(14,985
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
(5,427
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(7,302
|
)
|
|
|
(2,353
|
)
|
Distributions received from associates
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
$
|
(5,973
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,335
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
|
|
6,466
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments on long term debt
|
|
|
(4,200
|
)
|
|
|
(1,400
|
)
|
Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net
|
|
|
10,513
|
|
|
|
(3,290
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
$
|
12,779
|
|
|
$
|
(4,690
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
(3,881
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
24,569
|
|
|
|
21,601
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
25,908
|
|
|
$
|
17,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances with banks
|
|
|
15,452
|
|
|
|
10,986
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
10,456
|
|
|
|
6,707
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
25,908
|
|
|
$
|
17,693
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other merger related cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June
|
|
Six Months Ended June
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
(2,202
|
)
|
|
|
(3,774
|
)
|
|
|
(5,359
|
)
|
|
|
(8,954
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
Interest and other expense, net
|
|
|
3,350
|
|
|
|
5,166
|
|
|
|
8,166
|
|
|
|
10,509
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
7,328
|
|
|
|
4,724
|
|
|
|
14,631
|
|
|
|
10,749
|
|
Restructuring and other merger related cost
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
|
6,257
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Warrant contra revenue
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
11,038
|
|
|
$
|
6,350
|
|
|
$
|
21,901
|
|
|
$
|
19,126
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005748/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT