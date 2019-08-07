ePlus Reports First Quarter Financial Results

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Management Comment

“Our first quarter results demonstrated ePlus’ strong positioning in several key areas and represented effective execution on our initiatives to drive gross profit growth. Enterprise and middle market customers continued to seek out our core security, cloud and digital infrastructure products and solutions. Double-digit growth in adjusted gross billings in the first quarter included a 54.9% increase in security products and solutions, which accounted for 21% of our trailing twelve month adjusted gross billings, up from 18.4% in the similar period last year,” said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer.

“Growth in gross profit of 14.8% outpaced net sales growth by a factor of more than two, reflecting a favorable mix of products and services. Services revenue increased 35.8% year-on-year, as customers continue to take advantage of our broad capabilities in all aspects of IT, including professional, managed and staffing services. We continue to work toward managing operating costs, and we were pleased to see that operating income was up 11.2% and adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS increased 12.6% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first quarter, significantly ahead of revenue growth.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year:

Consolidated net sales increased 7.0% to $381.4 million, from $356.5 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 6.2% to $368.5 million, from $346.9 million. Service revenues increased 35.8% to $45.8 million, from $33.7 million.

Adjusted gross billings increased 13.7% to $548.4 million due, in part, to the acquisition of SLAIT Consulting, LLC in January 2019 as well as organic growth.

Financing segment net sales increased 32.8% to $12.8 million, from $9.7 million, primarily due to an increase in transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 14.8% to $92.6 million, from $80.7 million. Consolidated gross margin improved 170 basis points to 24.3%, compared with 22.6% last year, due to a shift in mix towards third-party maintenance, software assurance, subscription/SaaS licenses, and services as well as an increase in product margins. Also contributing were higher service revenues.

Operating expenses increased 16.0% to $69.9 million, from $60.2 million, primarily due to an increase in variable compensation, software license and maintenance expense and additional costs associated with the acquisition and operation of SLAIT Consulting, LLC.

Consolidated operating income increased 11.2% to $22.8 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.7%, compared with 25.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the rate was primarily due to a benefit from restricted stock that vested in the prior year’s quarter.

Net earnings increased 6.0% to $16.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6% to $28.6 million, from $25.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.20, compared with $1.12 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.44, compared with $1.28 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2019, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $35.6 million, compared with $79.8 million as of March 31, 2019. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to increases in working capital in the technology segment, investments in our financing portfolio, and share repurchases totaling $13.5 million. Total stockholders' equity was $428.6 million, compared with $424.3 million as of March 31, 2019. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million and 13.6 million on June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Summary and Outlook

Client demand continues to be strong for our customized solutions and service offerings. We are a partner of choice to architect and implement cloud services, design solutions to help protect digital infrastructure from cyberthreats and enable digital transformation. Our roster of over 3,400 enterprise and middle market customers provides substantial opportunities to cross sell our increasingly broad suite of products and services.

“Further, we continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities that will improve our geographic positioning and enhance our product and service offerings while bringing on talented sales and engineering professionals,” Mr. Marron concluded.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In July, ePlus announced the addition of Ben Xiang to a newly created seat on its board of directors. Mr. Xiang is a global executive for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Mixed-Reality at Ingram Micro, the world’s largest IT distributor, and brings a wealth of experience in digital, IoT, analytics and other emerging technologies, as well as a strong global background.

In the month of June: ePlus announced the launch of Vulnerability Management as a Service, providing identification, prioritization, and remediation of organizational cyber security weakness. ePlus announced that ePlus Technology, inc. was named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year. ePlus announced the launch of its Service Desk offering, further extending its Managed Services capabilities. ePlus hosted the ePlus Technology Cyber Security Summit, where security professionals connected with their peers, exchanged ideas, and shared subject matter expertise. ePlus announced that CRN ® has named ePlus Technology, inc. to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list.



Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2019:

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 870-9226, domestic, (973) 890-8320, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic, (404) 537-3406, international Passcode: 2975458 (live and replay) Webcast: http://www.eplus.com/investors (live and replay)

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and be available through August 14, 2019.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus.

ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. OneCloud is a trademark of OneCloud Consulting, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendor’s IT systems and data and audio communication networks; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers’ electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service and software as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $35,604 $79,816 Accounts receivable—trade, net 366,163 299,899 Accounts receivable—other, net 41,949 41,328 Inventories 58,205 50,493 Financing receivables—net, current 98,419 63,767 Deferred costs 17,665 17,301 Other current assets 8,227 7,499 Total current assets 626,232 560,103 Financing receivables and operating leases—net 71,097 59,032 Property, equipment and other assets 30,211 17,328 Goodwill 110,754 110,807 Other intangible assets—net 36,519 38,928 TOTAL ASSETS $874,813 $786,198 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $108,954 $86,801 Accounts payable—floor plan 136,013 116,083 Salaries and commissions payable 20,298 21,286 Deferred revenue 48,613 47,251 Recourse notes payable—current - 28 Non-recourse notes payable—current 64,583 38,117 Other current liabilities 28,959 19,285 Total current liabilities 407,420 328,851 Non-recourse notes payable—long term 8,362 10,502 Deferred tax liability—net 4,925 4,915 Other liabilities 25,463 17,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES 446,170 361,945 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares authorized; 13,509 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 13,611 outstanding at March 31, 2019 144 143 Additional paid-in capital 139,162 137,243 Treasury stock, at cost, 880 shares at June 30, 2019 and 693 shares at March 31, 2019 (67,454) (53,999) Retained earnings 357,325 341,137 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment (534) (271) Total Stockholders' Equity 428,643 424,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $874,813 $786,198

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net sales Product $335,601 $322,817 Services 45,771 33,715 Total 381,372 356,532 Cost of sales Product 260,063 255,812 Services 28,670 20,017 Total 288,733 275,829 Gross profit 92,639 80,703 Selling, general, and administrative 65,787 56,966 Depreciation and amortization 3,463 2,790 Interest and financing costs 628 476 Operating expenses 69,878 60,232 Operating income 22,761 20,471 Other income (expense) (45) 97 Earnings before taxes 22,716 20,568 Provision for income taxes 6,528 5,295 Net earnings $16,188 $15,273 Net earnings per common share—basic $1.21 $1.14 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.20 $1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 13,356 13,434 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 13,457 13,597

Technology Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) Net sales Product $322,764 $313,149 3.1% Services 45,771 33,715 35.8% Total 368,535 346,864 6.2% Cost of sales Product 258,054 254,064 1.6% Services 28,670 20,017 43.2% Total 286,724 274,081 4.6% Gross profit 81,811 72,783 12.4% Selling, general, and administrative 62,667 54,454 15.1% Depreciation and amortization 3,407 2,789 22.2% Operating expenses 66,074 57,243 15.4% Operating income $15,737 $15,540 1.3% Adjusted gross billings $548,363 $482,301 13.7% Adjusted EBITDA $21,419 $20,341 5.3%

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change Technology 21% 24% (3%) SLED 17% 17% - Financial Services 15% 15% - Healthcare 15% 14% 1% ​Telecom, Media, & Entertainment 14% 14% - ​All others 18% 16% 2% Total 100% 100%

Financing Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) Net product sales $12,837 $9,668 32.8% Cost of product sales 2,009 1,748 14.9% Gross profit 10,828 7,920 36.7% Selling, general, and administrative 3,120 2,512 24.2% Depreciation and amortization 56 1 5,500.0% Interest and financing costs 628 476 31.9% Operating expenses 3,804 2,989 27.3% Operating income $7,024 $4,931 42.4% Adjusted EBITDA $7,148 $5,029 42.1%

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Technology segment net sales $368,535 $346,864 Costs incurred related to sales of third party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/Saas licenses, and services 179,828 135,437 Adjusted gross billings $548,363 $482,301 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Consolidated Net earnings $16,188 $15,273 Provision for income taxes 6,528 5,295 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,463 2,790 Share based compensation 1,942 1,693 Acquisition and integration expense 401 416 Other (income) expense [2] 45 (97) Adjusted EBITDA $28,567 $25,370 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Technology Segment Operating income $15,737 $15,540 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,407 2,789 Share based compensation 1,874 1,596 Acquisition and integration expense 401 416 Adjusted EBITDA $21,419 $20,341 Financing Segment Operating income $7,024 $4,931 Depreciation and amortization [1] 56 1 Share based compensation 68 97 Adjusted EBITDA $7,148 $5,029

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $22,716 $20,568 Share based compensation 1,942 1,693 Acquisition and integration expense 401 416 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,187 1,764 Other (income) expense [2] 45 (97) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 27,291 24,344 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 6,528 5,295 Share based compensation 559 483 Acquisition and integration expense 115 119 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 607 474 Other (income) expense [2] 13 (28) Tax benefit on restricted stock 10 569 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 7,832 6,912 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $19,459 $17,432 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.20 $1.12 Share based compensation 0.10 0.09 Acquisition and integration expense 0.02 0.02 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.12 0.10 Other (income) expense [2] - (0.01) Tax benefit on restricted stock - (0.04) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax $0.24 $0.16 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.44 $1.28

[1] Amount excludes depreciation related to the financing segment. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005756/en/