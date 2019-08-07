Alaska Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 04:09 PM EDT
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
“Our top priority is to drive growth revenues by leveraging our strengths: stellar customer relationships, excellent customer service, and superior network solutions. For example, in July, an existing carrier customer signed another agreement to pre-fund the further expansion of our fiber network. This strategic program and the associated services are expected to generate significant revenue and secure future growth opportunities. Market demand continues to be robust. Our growth revenues combined with stable high cost support revenues reached 70% of total revenues for the quarter. Also, we initiated our stock repurchase plan providing returns to stockholders. Overall, we have confidence in our business plan based on continued market opportunities, a healthy sales funnel, and efficient use of capital. We look forward to reporting strong progress and profitable growth,” said Bill Bishop, interim president & CEO of Alaska Communications.
Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018
-
Total revenue was $57.4 million. This compares to $59.6 million, which included a $2.1 million favorable adjustment to business broadband for the effect of Rural Health Care (RHC) increases approved by the FCC in June 2018. Excluding this adjustment, total revenue was stable year-over-year.
- Business and wholesale revenue was $37.0 million, compared to $37.5 million, which includes the aforementioned $2.1 million favorable RHC adjustment.
- Consumer revenue was $9.3 million, compared to $9.5 million.
- Regulatory revenue was $11.0 million, compared to $12.6 million, as expected due to the restructuring of the Alaska Universal Service program.
- Operating expenses were $54.2 million, compared to $51.3 million, reflecting the termination in the fourth quarter of 2018 of both the furloughs and temporary wage reductions imposed in the first quarter of 2018, as well as higher depreciation expense.
- Operating income was $3.2 million, compared to $8.3 million.
- Net income was $35 thousand, compared to $3.4 million.
- Capital expenditures were $11.9 million, compared to $8.4 million, reflecting spending in 2019 associated with the 5G wireless backhaul project.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million, compared to $16.9 million. The decline reflects the aforementioned prior year RHC adjustment and labor costs.
- Adjusted free cash flow was ($3.1) million, compared to $4.2 million, reflecting lower Adjusted EBITDA, unanticipated cash severance expense and planned higher capital spending.
- Cash was $25.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting net proceeds from the refinancing transaction.
- Net debt was $158.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $161.2 million at December 31, 2018.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found in tables at the end of this release and on the Company’s website at http://www.alsk.com in the investment data section.
Laurie Butcher, Alaska Communications senior vice-president of finance, said, “The second quarter was in line with our expectations, yet compares unfavorably to the same quarter in 2018 as the result of the $2.1 million RHC program adjustment and a $2.4 million increase in labor costs primarily associated with non-recurring cost savings from employee furloughs and temporary salary reductions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the quarter reflects these trends and also includes $1.6 million of unanticipated CEO severance costs. With a strong sales funnel, we expect to deliver revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the second half of 2019 improved over first half, and with that, we reaffirm guidance. Our cash position is very strong, and as announced in June, we initiated a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to one million shares. Through August 6, we have purchased over 500 thousand shares and will continue to evaluate measures to return capital to shareholders.”
2019 Guidance
The Company reaffirms 2019 guidance.
- Total Revenue to be between $230 million and $235 million
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $62 million
- Capital Expenditures to be between $40 million and $42 million
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $10 million and $12 million
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call at 1-800-458-4148 and enter pass code 5014070. All other parties can access the call at 1-323-794-2093 and use the same code.
The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the Company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until September 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter pass code 5014070. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter pass code 5014070.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measured used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Company’s Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The definition and computation of these non-GAAP measures are provided on Schedules 4, 6 and 9 to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other measures of financial performance recorded in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our nearest GAAP measures can be found in the tables in this release. Other companies may not calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner as Alaska Communications. The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $7.2 million in the six-month period of 2019).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events made using information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Such factors include, without limitation changes in technology and related standards, the impact of natural or man-made disasters and accidents, Federal and Alaska Universal Service Fund changes and our current and historical compliance with the obligations of those programs, structural declines for voice and other legacy services, maintenance or IT issues, third-party intellectual property claims, potential pension shortfalls, the success or failure of future strategic transactions, funding through the rural health care universal service support mechanism and our ability to comply and our history of compliance with the regulatory requirements to receive those support payments, our ability to service our debt and refinance as required, adverse economic conditions, our success in providing broadband services on the Northslope and Western Alaska, the effects of competition in our markets, our relatively small size compared with our competitors, the Company’s ability to compete, manage, integrate, market, maintain, and attract sufficient customers for its products and services, adverse changes in labor matters, including workforce levels, labor negotiations, employee benefit costs, our ability to control other operating costs, disruption of our supplier’s provisioning of critical products or services, the actions of activist shareholders, changes in Company's relationships with large customers, unforeseen changes in public policies, regulatory changes, our internal control over financial reporting, and changes in accounting standards or policies, which could affect reported financial results. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting its investor relations department at (907) 564-7556 or by visiting its investor relations website at www.alsk.com.
|Schedule 1
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Operating revenues
|
$
|
57,395
|
|
$
|
59,578
|
|
$
|
114,304
|
|
$
|
115,550
|
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services and sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
26,356
|
|
|
26,542
|
|
|
51,983
|
|
|
52,375
|
|Selling, general & administrative
|
|
18,718
|
|
|
16,507
|
|
|
35,374
|
|
|
32,519
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,200
|
|
|
8,197
|
|
|
17,879
|
|
|
16,984
|
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
44
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
41
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
54,179
|
|
|
51,290
|
|
|
105,139
|
|
|
101,919
|
|Operating income
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
8,288
|
|
|
9,165
|
|
|
13,631
|
|Other income and (expense):
|Interest expense
|
|
(3,096
|
)
|
|
(3,401
|
)
|
|
(6,152
|
)
|
|
(6,905
|
)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,830
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Interest income
|
|
95
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
38
|
|Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|Total other income and (expense)
|
|
(3,154
|
)
|
|
(3,468
|
)
|
|
(8,812
|
)
|
|
(6,854
|
)
|Income before income tax expense
|
|
62
|
|
|
4,820
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
6,777
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
(1,418
|
)
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
(1,306
|
)
|Net income
|
|
16
|
|
|
3,402
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
5,471
|
|Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
(72
|
)
|Net income attributable to Alaska Communications
|
$
|
35
|
|
$
|
3,442
|
|
$
|
262
|
|
$
|
5,543
|
|Net income per share attributable to Alaska Communications:
|Net income applicable to common shares
|
$
|
35
|
|
$
|
3,442
|
|
$
|
262
|
|
$
|
5,543
|
|Basic and Diluted
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
53,799
|
|
|
53,111
|
|
|
53,591
|
|
|
52,897
|
|Diluted
|
|
54,569
|
|
|
53,888
|
|
|
54,599
|
|
|
53,829
|
|Schedule 2
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|Assets
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
23,920
|
|
$
|
13,351
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
1,631
|
|
|
1,634
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
134
|
|
|
134
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,653 and $3,936
|
|
22,471
|
|
|
31,472
|
|Materials and supplies
|
|
7,984
|
|
|
6,737
|
|Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
10,674
|
|
|
12,169
|
|Total current assets
|
|
66,814
|
|
|
65,497
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,405,566
|
|
|
1,390,622
|
|Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(1,029,094
|
)
|
|
(1,017,442
|
)
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
376,472
|
|
|
373,180
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
432
|
|
|
498
|
|Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
80,458
|
|
|
-
|
|Other assets
|
|
15,283
|
|
|
16,010
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
539,459
|
|
$
|
455,185
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term obligations
|
$
|
4,546
|
|
$
|
2,289
|
|Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
38,187
|
|
|
40,957
|
|Advance billings and customer deposits
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
4,024
|
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
-
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
49,056
|
|
|
47,270
|
|Long-term obligations, net of current portion
|
|
173,499
|
|
|
168,023
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,348
|
|
|
2,315
|
|Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|
|
77,937
|
|
|
-
|
|Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
66,815
|
|
|
67,827
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
369,655
|
|
|
285,435
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|Alaska Communications stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 145,000 authorized
|
|
540
|
|
|
533
|
|Treasury stock, 119 shares at cost
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Additional paid in capital
|
|
160,654
|
|
|
160,514
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
10,701
|
|
|
10,439
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(2,772
|
)
|
|
(2,675
|
)
|Total Alaska Communications stockholders' equity
|
|
168,918
|
|
|
168,811
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
886
|
|
|
939
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
169,804
|
|
|
169,750
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
539,459
|
|
$
|
455,185
|
|
Schedule 3
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
16
|
|
$
|
3,402
|
|
$
|
209
|
|
$
|
5,471
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,200
|
|
|
8,197
|
|
|
17,879
|
|
|
16,984
|
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
44
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
41
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|
|
303
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
689
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
31
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
-
|
|Amortization of deferred capacity revenue
|
|
(1,133
|
)
|
|
(983
|
)
|
|
(2,259
|
)
|
|
(1,930
|
)
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
325
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
567
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
46
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
1,306
|
|Charge for uncollectible accounts
|
|
665
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
1,092
|
|Amortization of ROU asset
|
|
583
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
-
|
|Other non-cash expense, net
|
|
123
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
181
|
|Income taxes receivable
|
|
-
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
3,128
|
|
|
(4,409
|
)
|
|
7,172
|
|
|
(2,007
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
12,858
|
|
|
8,937
|
|
|
28,333
|
|
|
22,358
|
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(11,869
|
)
|
|
(8,401
|
)
|
|
(20,432
|
)
|
|
(17,081
|
)
|Capitalized interest
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
(609
|
)
|
|
(891
|
)
|Change in unsettled capital expenditures
|
|
570
|
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
(1,632
|
)
|Proceeds on sale of assets
|
|
19
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
-
|
|Net cash used by investing activities
|
|
(11,534
|
)
|
|
(9,232
|
)
|
|
(21,573
|
)
|
|
(19,604
|
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(11,699
|
)
|
|
(171,768
|
)
|
|
(20,506
|
)
|Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
14,000
|
|Debt issuance costs and discounts
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,683
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Cash paid for debt extinguishment
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,252
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Cash proceeds from noncontrolling interest
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
40
|
|Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(448
|
)
|
|
(410
|
)
|Purchases of treasury stock
|
|
(149
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(149
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
106
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
111
|
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
(4,588
|
)
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
(6,765
|
)
|Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
(4,883
|
)
|
|
10,566
|
|
|
(4,011
|
)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
24,477
|
|
|
17,040
|
|
|
14,985
|
|
|
16,168
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
25,551
|
|
$
|
12,157
|
|
$
|
25,551
|
|
$
|
12,157
|
|Supplemental Cash Flow Data:
|Interest paid
|
$
|
3,039
|
|
$
|
3,810
|
|
$
|
6,114
|
|
$
|
7,251
|
|Income taxes paid, net
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
4
|
|Schedule 4
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net income
|
$
|
16
|
|
$
|
3,402
|
|
$
|
209
|
|
$
|
5,471
|
|Add (subtract):
|Interest expense
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
3,401
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
|
6,905
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
31
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest income
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,200
|
|
|
8,197
|
|
|
17,879
|
|
|
16,984
|
|Other expense (income), net
|
|
122
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
44
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
41
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
46
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
1,306
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
325
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
567
|
|Cash severance expense
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
-
|
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
19
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
72
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
13,926
|
|
$
|
16,894
|
|
$
|
29,084
|
|
$
|
31,295
|
NonGAAP Measures:
The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position.
The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $7.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019).
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or net cash provided or used. Adjusted EBITDA as computed above is not consistent with the definition of Consolidated EBITDA referenced in our 2019 Senior Credit Facility, and other companies may not calculate Non-GAAP measures in the same manner we do.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense and income, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, other income and expense, gain or loss on asset purchases or disposals, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, cash severance expense for the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.
|Schedule 5
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
12,858
|
|
$
|
8,937
|
|
$
|
28,333
|
|
$
|
22,358
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow:
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(11,869
|
)
|
|
(8,401
|
)
|
|
(20,432
|
)
|
|
(17,081
|
)
|Amortization of deferred capacity revenue
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
|
1,930
|
|Amortization of GCI capacity revenue
|
|
(516
|
)
|
|
(516
|
)
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(606
|
)
|
|
(689
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
3,401
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
|
6,905
|
|Interest paid
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
(3,810
|
)
|
|
(6,114
|
)
|
|
(7,251
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
-
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36
|
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Charge for uncollectible accounts
|
|
(665
|
)
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
32
|
|
|
(1,092
|
)
|
Amortization of ROU asset
|
|
(583
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,148
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
122
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
19
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
72
|
|
Other non-cash expense, net
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
(181
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(3,128
|
)
|
|
4,409
|
|
|
(7,172
|
)
|
|
2,007
|
|Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
(3,093
|
)
|
$
|
4,163
|
|
$
|
(94
|
)
|
$
|
5,932
|
|Schedule 6
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
13,926
|
|
$
|
16,894
|
|
$
|
29,084
|
|
$
|
31,295
|
|Less:
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(11,869
|
)
|
|
(8,401
|
)
|
|
(20,432
|
)
|
|
(17,081
|
)
|Amortization of GCI capacity revenue
|
|
(516
|
)
|
|
(516
|
)
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|Cash severance expense
|
|
(1,595
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,595
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Income taxes paid, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|Interest paid
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
(3,810
|
)
|
|
(6,114
|
)
|
|
(7,251
|
)
|Adjusted free cash flow*
|
$
|
(3,093
|
)
|
$
|
4,163
|
|
$
|
(94
|
)
|
$
|
5,932
|
|* Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow fluctuates and should not be viewed as an indicator of annual performance. Onetime events, seasonality of capital spend and the timing of interest payments may result in negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow in one or more quarters.
NonGAAP Measures:
Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less recurring operating cash requirements which include capital expenditures, cash income taxes refunded or paid, cash interest paid, amortization of GCI capacity revenue, and cash severance expense for the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. Amortization of deferred revenue associated with our interconnection agreement with GCI is excluded from Adjusted Free Cash Flow because no cash was received by the Company in connection with this agreement. Amortization of all other deferred revenue, including that associated with other IRU capacity arrangements, is included in Adjusted Free Cash Flow because cash was received by the Company, typically at contract inception, and is being recognized as revenue over the term of the relevant agreement.
See Schedule 3 for Net cash provided by operating activities, Net cash used by investing activities, and Net cash (used) provided by financing activities.
See Schedule 5 for the reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|
Schedule 7
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|REVENUE BY CUSTOMER GROUP
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Business and wholesale revenue
|Business broadband
|
$
|
15,437
|
|
$
|
17,009
|
$
|
30,704
|
|
$
|
30,668
|Business voice and other
|
|
7,241
|
|
|
7,038
|
|
14,242
|
|
|
13,889
|Managed IT services
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
1,191
|
|
3,176
|
|
|
2,456
|Equipment sales and installations
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
2,382
|Wholesale broadband
|
|
10,443
|
|
|
9,338
|
|
20,705
|
|
|
18,916
|Wholesale voice and other
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
2,930
|Total business and wholesale revenue
|
|
37,038
|
|
|
37,478
|
|
73,533
|
|
|
71,241
|Growth in business and wholesale
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
%
|Consumer revenue
|Broadband
|
|
6,694
|
|
|
6,695
|
|
13,162
|
|
|
13,187
|Voice and other
|
|
2,647
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
5,380
|
|
|
5,636
|Total consumer revenue
|
|
9,341
|
|
|
9,454
|
|
18,542
|
|
|
18,823
|Total business, wholesale, and consumer revenue
|
|
46,379
|
|
|
46,932
|
|
92,075
|
|
|
90,064
|Growth in business, wholesale and consumer revenue
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|Growth in broadband revenue
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|Regulatory revenue
|Access
|
|
6,093
|
|
|
7,722
|
|
12,382
|
|
|
15,639
|High cost support
|
|
4,923
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
9,847
|
|
|
9,847
|Total regulatory revenue
|
|
11,016
|
|
|
12,646
|
|
22,229
|
|
|
25,486
|Total revenue
|
$
|
57,395
|
|
$
|
59,578
|
$
|
114,304
|
|
$
|
115,550
|Growth in total revenue
|
|
-3.7
|
%
|
|
-1.1
|
%
Growth Revenues: Business broadband, Managed IT services, Equipment sales and installations, Wholesale broadband, and Consumer broadband
Legacy Revenues: Business voice and other, Wholesale voice and other, Consumer voice and other, and Access
CAF II Revenues: High Cost Support
|Schedule 8
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|KEY OPERATING STATISTICS
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Voice:
|Business access lines
|
|
67,984
|
|
|
68,788
|
|
|
70,494
|
|Consumer access lines
|
|
24,337
|
|
|
25,156
|
|
|
27,411
|
|Voice ARPU business
|
$
|
27.03
|
|
$
|
25.21
|
|
$
|
25.38
|
|Voice ARPU consumer
|
$
|
33.94
|
|
$
|
33.77
|
|
$
|
31.43
|
|Broadband:
|Business connections
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
15,126
|
|
|
15,368
|
|Consumer connections
|
|
32,401
|
|
|
32,840
|
|
|
33,432
|
|Broadband ARPU business
|
$
|
340.77
|
|
$
|
334.94
|
|
$
|
369.46
|
|Broadband ARPU consumer
|
$
|
68.17
|
|
$
|
65.39
|
|
$
|
66.23
|
|Monthly Average Churn:
|Business voice
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|Consumer broadband
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
%
|Consumer voice
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Schedule 9
|ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
|LONG TERM DEBT AND NET DEBT
|(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|2019 senior secured credit facility due 2024
|
$
|
180,000
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Debt discount - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024
|
|
(2,585
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Debt issuance costs - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024
|
|
(2,121
|
)
|
|
-
|
|2017 senior secured credit facility due 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
171,750
|
|Debt discount - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,024
|
)
|Debt issuance costs - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,182
|
)
|Capital leases and other long-term obligations
|
|
2,751
|
|
|
2,768
|
|Total debt
|
|
178,045
|
|
|
170,312
|
|Less current portion
|
|
(4,546
|
)
|
|
(2,289
|
)
|Long-term obligations, net of current portion
|
$
|
173,499
|
|
$
|
168,023
|
|Total debt
|
$
|
178,045
|
|
$
|
170,312
|
|Plus debt discounts and debt issuance costs
|
|
4,706
|
|
|
4,206
|
|Gross debt
|
|
182,751
|
|
|
174,518
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(23,920
|
)
|
|
(13,351
|
)
|Net debt
|
$
|
158,831
|
|
$
|
161,167
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005754/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT