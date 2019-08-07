Alaska Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

“Our top priority is to drive growth revenues by leveraging our strengths: stellar customer relationships, excellent customer service, and superior network solutions. For example, in July, an existing carrier customer signed another agreement to pre-fund the further expansion of our fiber network. This strategic program and the associated services are expected to generate significant revenue and secure future growth opportunities. Market demand continues to be robust. Our growth revenues combined with stable high cost support revenues reached 70% of total revenues for the quarter. Also, we initiated our stock repurchase plan providing returns to stockholders. Overall, we have confidence in our business plan based on continued market opportunities, a healthy sales funnel, and efficient use of capital. We look forward to reporting strong progress and profitable growth,” said Bill Bishop, interim president & CEO of Alaska Communications.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Total revenue was $57.4 million. This compares to $59.6 million, which included a $2.1 million favorable adjustment to business broadband for the effect of Rural Health Care (RHC) increases approved by the FCC in June 2018. Excluding this adjustment, total revenue was stable year-over-year. Business and wholesale revenue was $37.0 million, compared to $37.5 million, which includes the aforementioned $2.1 million favorable RHC adjustment. Consumer revenue was $9.3 million, compared to $9.5 million. Regulatory revenue was $11.0 million, compared to $12.6 million, as expected due to the restructuring of the Alaska Universal Service program.

Operating expenses were $54.2 million, compared to $51.3 million, reflecting the termination in the fourth quarter of 2018 of both the furloughs and temporary wage reductions imposed in the first quarter of 2018, as well as higher depreciation expense.

Operating income was $3.2 million, compared to $8.3 million.

Net income was $35 thousand, compared to $3.4 million.

Capital expenditures were $11.9 million, compared to $8.4 million, reflecting spending in 2019 associated with the 5G wireless backhaul project.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million, compared to $16.9 million. The decline reflects the aforementioned prior year RHC adjustment and labor costs.

Adjusted free cash flow was ($3.1) million, compared to $4.2 million, reflecting lower Adjusted EBITDA, unanticipated cash severance expense and planned higher capital spending.

Cash was $25.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting net proceeds from the refinancing transaction.

June 30, 2019, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting net proceeds from the refinancing transaction. Net debt was $158.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $161.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found in tables at the end of this release and on the Company’s website at http://www.alsk.com in the investment data section.

Laurie Butcher, Alaska Communications senior vice-president of finance, said, “The second quarter was in line with our expectations, yet compares unfavorably to the same quarter in 2018 as the result of the $2.1 million RHC program adjustment and a $2.4 million increase in labor costs primarily associated with non-recurring cost savings from employee furloughs and temporary salary reductions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the quarter reflects these trends and also includes $1.6 million of unanticipated CEO severance costs. With a strong sales funnel, we expect to deliver revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the second half of 2019 improved over first half, and with that, we reaffirm guidance. Our cash position is very strong, and as announced in June, we initiated a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to one million shares. Through August 6, we have purchased over 500 thousand shares and will continue to evaluate measures to return capital to shareholders.”

2019 Guidance

The Company reaffirms 2019 guidance.

Total Revenue to be between $230 million and $235 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $62 million

Capital Expenditures to be between $40 million and $42 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $10 million and $12 million

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call at 1-800-458-4148 and enter pass code 5014070. All other parties can access the call at 1-323-794-2093 and use the same code.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the Company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until September 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter pass code 5014070. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter pass code 5014070.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measured used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Company’s Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The definition and computation of these non-GAAP measures are provided on Schedules 4, 6 and 9 to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other measures of financial performance recorded in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our nearest GAAP measures can be found in the tables in this release. Other companies may not calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner as Alaska Communications. The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $7.2 million in the six-month period of 2019).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events made using information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Such factors include, without limitation changes in technology and related standards, the impact of natural or man-made disasters and accidents, Federal and Alaska Universal Service Fund changes and our current and historical compliance with the obligations of those programs, structural declines for voice and other legacy services, maintenance or IT issues, third-party intellectual property claims, potential pension shortfalls, the success or failure of future strategic transactions, funding through the rural health care universal service support mechanism and our ability to comply and our history of compliance with the regulatory requirements to receive those support payments, our ability to service our debt and refinance as required, adverse economic conditions, our success in providing broadband services on the Northslope and Western Alaska, the effects of competition in our markets, our relatively small size compared with our competitors, the Company’s ability to compete, manage, integrate, market, maintain, and attract sufficient customers for its products and services, adverse changes in labor matters, including workforce levels, labor negotiations, employee benefit costs, our ability to control other operating costs, disruption of our supplier’s provisioning of critical products or services, the actions of activist shareholders, changes in Company's relationships with large customers, unforeseen changes in public policies, regulatory changes, our internal control over financial reporting, and changes in accounting standards or policies, which could affect reported financial results. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting its investor relations department at (907) 564-7556 or by visiting its investor relations website at www.alsk.com.

Schedule 1 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 57,395 $ 59,578 $ 114,304 $ 115,550 Operating expenses: Cost of services and sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 26,356 26,542 51,983 52,375 Selling, general & administrative 18,718 16,507 35,374 32,519 Depreciation and amortization 9,200 8,197 17,879 16,984 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (95 ) 44 (97 ) 41 Total operating expenses 54,179 51,290 105,139 101,919 Operating income 3,216 8,288 9,165 13,631 Other income and (expense): Interest expense (3,096 ) (3,401 ) (6,152 ) (6,905 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (31 ) - (2,830 ) - Interest income 95 24 170 38 Other (expense) income, net (122 ) (91 ) - 13 Total other income and (expense) (3,154 ) (3,468 ) (8,812 ) (6,854 ) Income before income tax expense 62 4,820 353 6,777 Income tax expense (46 ) (1,418 ) (144 ) (1,306 ) Net income 16 3,402 209 5,471 Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19 ) (40 ) (53 ) (72 ) Net income attributable to Alaska Communications $ 35 $ 3,442 $ 262 $ 5,543 Net income per share attributable to Alaska Communications: Net income applicable to common shares $ 35 $ 3,442 $ 262 $ 5,543 Basic and Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,799 53,111 53,591 52,897 Diluted 54,569 53,888 54,599 53,829

Schedule 2 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,920 $ 13,351 Restricted cash 1,631 1,634 Short-term investments 134 134 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,653 and $3,936 22,471 31,472 Materials and supplies 7,984 6,737 Prepayments and other current assets 10,674 12,169 Total current assets 66,814 65,497 Property, plant and equipment 1,405,566 1,390,622 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,029,094 ) (1,017,442 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 376,472 373,180 Deferred income taxes 432 498 Operating lease right of use assets 80,458 - Other assets 15,283 16,010 Total assets $ 539,459 $ 455,185 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 4,546 $ 2,289 Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities 38,187 40,957 Advance billings and customer deposits 3,806 4,024 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,517 - Total current liabilities 49,056 47,270 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 173,499 168,023 Deferred income taxes 2,348 2,315 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 77,937 - Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion 66,815 67,827 Total liabilities 369,655 285,435 Commitments and contingencies Alaska Communications stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 145,000 authorized 540 533 Treasury stock, 119 shares at cost (205 ) - Additional paid in capital 160,654 160,514 Retained earnings 10,701 10,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,772 ) (2,675 ) Total Alaska Communications stockholders' equity 168,918 168,811 Noncontrolling interest 886 939 Total stockholders' equity 169,804 169,750 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 539,459 $ 455,185

Schedule 3 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 16 $ 3,402 $ 209 $ 5,471 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,200 8,197 17,879 16,984 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (95 ) 44 (97 ) 41 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 303 333 606 689 Loss on extinguishment of debt 31 - 2,830 - Amortization of deferred capacity revenue (1,133 ) (983 ) (2,259 ) (1,930 ) Stock-based compensation (9 ) 325 489 567 Income tax expense 46 1,418 144 1,306 Charge for uncollectible accounts 665 555 (32 ) 1,092 Amortization of ROU asset 583 - 1,148 - Other non-cash expense, net 123 91 244 181 Income taxes receivable - (36 ) - (36 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,128 (4,409 ) 7,172 (2,007 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,858 8,937 28,333 22,358 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (11,869 ) (8,401 ) (20,432 ) (17,081 ) Capitalized interest (254 ) (471 ) (609 ) (891 ) Change in unsettled capital expenditures 570 (360 ) (551 ) (1,632 ) Proceeds on sale of assets 19 - 19 - Net cash used by investing activities (11,534 ) (9,232 ) (21,573 ) (19,604 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of long-term debt (10 ) (11,699 ) (171,768 ) (20,506 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - 7,000 180,000 14,000 Debt issuance costs and discounts (24 ) - (2,683 ) - Cash paid for debt extinguishment (30 ) - (1,252 ) - Cash proceeds from noncontrolling interest - - - 40 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation (143 ) - (448 ) (410 ) Purchases of treasury stock (149 ) - (149 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 106 111 106 111 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (250 ) (4,588 ) 3,806 (6,765 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,074 (4,883 ) 10,566 (4,011 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 24,477 17,040 14,985 16,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 25,551 $ 12,157 $ 25,551 $ 12,157 Supplemental Cash Flow Data: Interest paid $ 3,039 $ 3,810 $ 6,114 $ 7,251 Income taxes paid, net $ - $ 4 $ 10 $ 4

Schedule 4 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 16 $ 3,402 $ 209 $ 5,471 Add (subtract): Interest expense 3,096 3,401 6,152 6,905 Loss on extinguishment of debt 31 - 2,830 - Interest income (95 ) (24 ) (170 ) (38 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,200 8,197 17,879 16,984 Other expense (income), net 122 91 - (13 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (95 ) 44 (97 ) 41 Income tax expense 46 1,418 144 1,306 Stock-based compensation (9 ) 325 489 567 Cash severance expense 1,595 - 1,595 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 19 40 53 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,926 $ 16,894 $ 29,084 $ 31,295

NonGAAP Measures:

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $7.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or net cash provided or used. Adjusted EBITDA as computed above is not consistent with the definition of Consolidated EBITDA referenced in our 2019 Senior Credit Facility, and other companies may not calculate Non-GAAP measures in the same manner we do.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense and income, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, other income and expense, gain or loss on asset purchases or disposals, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, cash severance expense for the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Schedule 5 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,858 $ 8,937 $ 28,333 $ 22,358 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow: Capital expenditures (11,869 ) (8,401 ) (20,432 ) (17,081 ) Amortization of deferred capacity revenue 1,133 983 2,259 1,930 Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (516 ) (516 ) (1,027 ) (1,027 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (303 ) (333 ) (606 ) (689 ) Interest expense 3,096 3,401 6,152 6,905 Interest paid (3,039 ) (3,810 ) (6,114 ) (7,251 ) Interest income (95 ) (24 ) (170 ) (38 ) Income taxes receivable - 36 - 36 Income taxes paid, net - (4 ) (10 ) (4 ) Charge for uncollectible accounts (665 ) (555 ) 32 (1,092 ) Amortization of ROU asset (583 ) - (1,148 ) - Other expense (income), net 122 91 - (13 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 19 40 53 72 Other non-cash expense, net (123 ) (91 ) (244 ) (181 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,128 ) 4,409 (7,172 ) 2,007 Adjusted free cash flow $ (3,093 ) $ 4,163 $ (94 ) $ 5,932

Schedule 6 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,926 $ 16,894 $ 29,084 $ 31,295 Less: Capital expenditures (11,869 ) (8,401 ) (20,432 ) (17,081 ) Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (516 ) (516 ) (1,027 ) (1,027 ) Cash severance expense (1,595 ) - (1,595 ) - Income taxes paid, net - (4 ) (10 ) (4 ) Interest paid (3,039 ) (3,810 ) (6,114 ) (7,251 ) Adjusted free cash flow* $ (3,093 ) $ 4,163 $ (94 ) $ 5,932

* Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow fluctuates and should not be viewed as an indicator of annual performance. Onetime events, seasonality of capital spend and the timing of interest payments may result in negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow in one or more quarters.

NonGAAP Measures:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less recurring operating cash requirements which include capital expenditures, cash income taxes refunded or paid, cash interest paid, amortization of GCI capacity revenue, and cash severance expense for the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. Amortization of deferred revenue associated with our interconnection agreement with GCI is excluded from Adjusted Free Cash Flow because no cash was received by the Company in connection with this agreement. Amortization of all other deferred revenue, including that associated with other IRU capacity arrangements, is included in Adjusted Free Cash Flow because cash was received by the Company, typically at contract inception, and is being recognized as revenue over the term of the relevant agreement.

See Schedule 3 for Net cash provided by operating activities, Net cash used by investing activities, and Net cash (used) provided by financing activities.

See Schedule 5 for the reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Schedule 7 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. REVENUE BY CUSTOMER GROUP (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business and wholesale revenue Business broadband $ 15,437 $ 17,009 $ 30,704 $ 30,668 Business voice and other 7,241 7,038 14,242 13,889 Managed IT services 1,517 1,191 3,176 2,456 Equipment sales and installations 1,008 1,460 1,888 2,382 Wholesale broadband 10,443 9,338 20,705 18,916 Wholesale voice and other 1,392 1,442 2,818 2,930 Total business and wholesale revenue 37,038 37,478 73,533 71,241 Growth in business and wholesale -1.2 % 3.2 % Consumer revenue Broadband 6,694 6,695 13,162 13,187 Voice and other 2,647 2,759 5,380 5,636 Total consumer revenue 9,341 9,454 18,542 18,823 Total business, wholesale, and consumer revenue 46,379 46,932 92,075 90,064 Growth in business, wholesale and consumer revenue -1.2 % 2.2 % Growth in broadband revenue -1.4 % 2.9 % Regulatory revenue Access 6,093 7,722 12,382 15,639 High cost support 4,923 4,924 9,847 9,847 Total regulatory revenue 11,016 12,646 22,229 25,486 Total revenue $ 57,395 $ 59,578 $ 114,304 $ 115,550 Growth in total revenue -3.7 % -1.1 %

Growth Revenues: Business broadband, Managed IT services, Equipment sales and installations, Wholesale broadband, and Consumer broadband

Legacy Revenues: Business voice and other, Wholesale voice and other, Consumer voice and other, and Access

CAF II Revenues: High Cost Support

Schedule 8 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Voice: Business access lines 67,984 68,788 70,494 Consumer access lines 24,337 25,156 27,411 Voice ARPU business $ 27.03 $ 25.21 $ 25.38 Voice ARPU consumer $ 33.94 $ 33.77 $ 31.43 Broadband: Business connections 15,050 15,126 15,368 Consumer connections 32,401 32,840 33,432 Broadband ARPU business $ 340.77 $ 334.94 $ 369.46 Broadband ARPU consumer $ 68.17 $ 65.39 $ 66.23 Monthly Average Churn: Business voice 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 % Consumer broadband 2.8 % 2.2 % 2.5 % Consumer voice 1.5 % 1.1 % 1.4 %

Schedule 9 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. LONG TERM DEBT AND NET DEBT (Unaudited, In Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 senior secured credit facility due 2024 $ 180,000 $ - Debt discount - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (2,585 ) - Debt issuance costs - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (2,121 ) - 2017 senior secured credit facility due 2023 - 171,750 Debt discount - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023 - (2,024 ) Debt issuance costs - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023 - (2,182 ) Capital leases and other long-term obligations 2,751 2,768 Total debt 178,045 170,312 Less current portion (4,546 ) (2,289 ) Long-term obligations, net of current portion $ 173,499 $ 168,023 Total debt $ 178,045 $ 170,312 Plus debt discounts and debt issuance costs 4,706 4,206 Gross debt 182,751 174,518 Cash and cash equivalents (23,920 ) (13,351 ) Net debt $ 158,831 $ 161,167

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005754/en/