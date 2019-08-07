Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, Green Dot reported total operating revenues of $278.3 million and GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $34.7 million and $0.64, respectively. Green Dot also reported non-GAAP total operating revenues1 of $265.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share1 of $74.6 million and $0.90, respectively.

Said Green Dot Founder and CEO, Steve Streit, “Despite the competitive challenges that are creating pressure on unit sales in our legacy prepaid product lines and therefore, active accounts, we feel confident that our strategic roadmap can put us back on a healthy growth trajectory in 2020. We believe that Green Dot is well positioned to successfully navigate this latest competitive battle as we have in the past, and that we have a clear opportunity to emerge as the largest and most profitable player in the digital banking space.”

GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Total operating revenues on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis were $278.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $263.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

GAAP net income was $34.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%.

GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $0.64 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $0.55 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%.

Non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:1

Non-GAAP total operating revenues 1 were $265.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $252.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

were $265.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $252.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $74.6 million, or 28.2% of non-GAAP total operating revenues 1 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $63.0 million, or 24.9% of non-GAAP total operating revenues 1 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%.

was $74.6 million, or 28.2% of non-GAAP total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2019, up from $63.0 million, or 24.9% of non-GAAP total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. Non-GAAP net income 1 was $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%.

was $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1 was $0.90 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $0.74 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%.

1 Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and net income to adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company's non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Key Metrics

The following table shows the Company's quarterly key business metrics for each of the last six calendar quarters. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of the key business metrics.

2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (In millions) Gross dollar volume $ 10,019 $ 12,977 $ 9,809 $ 9,088 $ 9,413 $ 11,719 Number of active accounts at quarter end 5.66 6.05 5.34 5.43 5.86 6.01 Purchase volume $ 6,470 $ 8,200 $ 6,276 $ 5,918 $ 6,325 $ 7,470 Number of cash transfers 11.25 10.98 10.91 10.68 10.56 10.10 Number of tax refunds processed 2.52 9.39 0.07 0.10 2.79 8.75

Said Mark Shifke, Green Dot’s Chief Financial Officer, “On a year-over-year basis, we experienced an accelerated loss of unit sales in our prepaid product lines, resulting in lower active accounts from both non-reloading customers and cash reloading customers. We expect the trend of lower active accounts to continue into Q3, before starting to moderate in Q4. We believe the launch of our new branded products and certain BaaS programs that are expected to ramp over time will lead us back to active account and associated revenue growth in 2020. Based on the lower number of active accounts at the end of Q2, our expectations for prepaid unit sales through the end of the year, and that our new product launched only one week ago, we now believe there is insufficient time remaining in the year for the revenue generated from the issuance of our new product to overcome the loss of revenue resulting from the lower number of active accounts in our legacy prepaid product line. As such, we are readjusting our expectations for the remainder of this year.”

2019 Financial Guidance

New Revenue Presentation

As mentioned previously during Green Dot's quarterly earnings calls, Green Dot has adjusted its presentation of revenue beginning with its report on the results of operations for the first quarter of 2019 to better reflect its successful evolution into a diverse technology-focused bank holding company that generates its revenue through a unique “Products and Platform” operating model.

Beginning with the first quarter in 2019, Green Dot has presented net interest income generated at Green Dot Bank from the investment of customer deposits as a component of GAAP total operating revenues, whereas previously that item was reported below operating income and consolidated along with net interest income generated outside the bank. Net interest income at Green Dot Bank has become an increasingly important revenue component as Green Dot Bank's ability to invest its growing customer balances and generate interest income is one of several unique advantages of Green Dot being not just a leading consumer technology company, but also a federally regulated bank. Net interest income generated outside of Green Dot Bank will continue to be reported below the line as it is currently. Prior year results have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

Also since the first quarter of 2019, Green Dot has presented a new non-GAAP revenue figure that reduces our GAAP total operating revenue by commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with certain “Banking as a Service,” or “BaaS," partner programs, where the partner and not Green Dot controls customer acquisition. Green Dot believes that a net revenue presentation better reflects the relevant amount of revenue Green Dot generates in respect of these types of BaaS platform programs.

Accordingly, Green Dot's outlook for non-GAAP revenues and adjusted EBITDA reflect this new presentation.

Updated Outlook

Green Dot has provided its updated outlook for 2019. Green Dot’s updated outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

Green Dot now expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues 2 to be between $1.060 billion and $1.080 billion, representing 5% year-over-year increase at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $1.114 billion to $1.134 billion.

to be between $1.060 billion and $1.080 billion, representing 5% year-over-year increase at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $1.114 billion to $1.134 billion. For Q3, Green Dot expects non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $225 million and $230 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2

Green Dot now expects its full year adjusted EBITDA 2 to be between $240 million and $244 million, representing a 12% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $255 million to $261 million.

to be between $240 million and $244 million, representing a 12% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $255 million to $261 million. For Q3, Green Dot expects adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $12 million and $14 million. This guidance includes a majority of the $60 million incremental marketing and technology investments we allocated during the second half of 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS2

Green Dot now expects its full year non-GAAP EPS 2 to be between $2.71 and $2.77, representing a 17% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $2.82 to $2.91.

to be between $2.71 and $2.77, representing a 17% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $2.82 to $2.91. For Q3, Green Dot expects non-GAAP EPS2 to be approximately $0.02.

The components of Green Dot's non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:

Range Low High (In millions, except per share data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 240.0 $ 244.0 Depreciation and amortization* (50.0 ) (50.0 ) Net interest expense ** (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 189.5 $ 193.5 Tax impact*** (43.6 ) (44.5 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 145.9 $ 149.0 Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding 53.8 53.8 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 2.77

* Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets ** Excludes the impact of amortization of deferred financing costs *** Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23.0% for full year.

2 For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Steve Streit, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 348-8307, or for international callers (412) 902-4242. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671; and entering the conference ID 10133374. The replay of the webcast will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's future performance and returns on investment contained under "Updated Outlook" and in the quotes of its executive officers and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, the Company's dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, impact of competition, the Company's reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for the Company's new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from the Company's investments in new growth initiatives, potential difficulties in integrating operations of acquired entities and acquired technologies, the Company's ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, changes to existing laws or regulations affecting the Company's operating methods or economics, the Company's reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, and the Company's involvement litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 7, 2019, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain other acquisition related adjustments; employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with BaaS products and services where the Company does not control customer acquisition, other charges and income; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. It also includes full-year 2019 guidance for non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by the Company from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the Company's historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, [NYSE:GDOT], is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets (In thousands, except par value) Current assets: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 1,096,498 $ 1,094,728 Restricted cash 4,117 490 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 20,017 19,960 Settlement assets 334,788 153,992 Accounts receivable, net 28,199 40,942 Prepaid expenses and other assets 49,548 57,070 Income tax receivable — 8,772 Total current assets 1,533,167 1,375,954 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 223,968 181,223 Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $970 and $1,144 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 21,403 21,363 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,034 8,125 Property and equipment, net 131,710 120,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,251 — Deferred expenses 7,567 21,201 Net deferred tax assets 10,984 7,867 Goodwill and intangible assets 534,964 551,116 Total assets $ 2,502,048 $ 2,287,118 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,015 $ 38,631 Deposits 1,171,676 1,005,485 Obligations to customers 169,139 58,370 Settlement obligations 27,509 5,788 Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts 542 1,681 Other accrued liabilities 82,293 134,000 Operating lease liabilities 7,990 — Deferred revenue 16,072 34,607 Note payable — 58,705 Income tax payable 12,247 67 Total current liabilities 1,522,483 1,337,334 Other accrued liabilities 15,411 30,927 Operating lease liabilities 29,445 — Net deferred tax liabilities 12,796 9,045 Total liabilities 1,580,135 1,377,306 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 51,809 and 52,917 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52 53 Additional paid-in capital 291,958 380,753 Retained earnings 627,878 529,143 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,025 (137 ) Total stockholders’ equity 921,913 909,812 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,502,048 $ 2,287,118

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Card revenues and other fees $ 121,613 $ 120,783 $ 251,190 $ 250,843 Processing and settlement service revenues 67,073 60,618 174,652 160,858 Interchange revenues 81,334 76,948 173,875 161,646 Interest income, net 8,306 5,443 19,123 10,787 Total operating revenues 278,326 263,792 618,840 584,134 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 87,432 82,478 186,133 174,446 Compensation and benefits expenses 48,298 54,478 109,773 108,985 Processing expenses 49,222 46,363 100,854 94,788 Other general and administrative expenses 49,411 47,849 96,732 91,567 Total operating expenses 234,363 231,168 493,492 469,786 Operating income 43,963 32,624 125,348 114,348 Interest expense, net 165 1,280 1,636 2,540 Income before income taxes 43,798 31,344 123,712 111,808 Income tax expense 9,106 1,517 24,977 11,950 Net income $ 34,692 $ 29,827 $ 98,735 $ 99,858 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.87 $ 1.93 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 1.82 $ 1.84 Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 52,588 52,105 52,818 51,774 Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 53,811 54,390 54,154 54,301

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 98,735 $ 99,858 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software 23,003 18,216 Amortization of intangible assets 16,349 16,411 Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts 45,445 41,817 Employee stock-based compensation 23,242 20,602 Amortization of (discount) premium on available-for-sale investment securities (224 ) 704 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,124 797 Impairment of capitalized software 104 175 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (32,702 ) (31,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,051 5,278 Deferred expenses 13,634 12,443 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (31,207 ) (16,383 ) Deferred revenue (18,799 ) (9,992 ) Income tax receivable/payable 20,929 7,460 Other, net (616 ) 1,684 Net cash provided by operating activities 167,068 167,690 Investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities (90,216 ) (79,026 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 50,354 29,283 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 101 11,028 Payments for acquisition of property and equipment (37,746 ) (27,376 ) Net increase in loans (1,296 ) (4,292 ) Net cash used in investing activities (78,803 ) (70,383 ) Financing activities Repayments of borrowings from notes payable (60,000 ) (11,250 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 4,836 16,440 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (16,874 ) (24,376 ) Net increase in deposits 140,110 45,887 Net decrease in obligations to customers (48,306 ) (12,715 ) Contingent consideration payments (2,634 ) (2,694 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (100,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (82,868 ) 11,292 Net increase in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,397 108,599 Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,095,218 1,010,095 Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,100,615 $ 1,118,694 Cash paid for interest $ 1,604 $ 2,345 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,702 $ 4,285 Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 1,096,498 $ 1,117,937 Restricted cash 4,117 757 Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,100,615 $ 1,118,694

GREEN DOT CORPORATION REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Account Services Processing and

Settlement Services Corporate and Other Total (In thousands) Operating revenues $ 216,032 $ 70,040 $ (7,746 ) $ 278,326 Operating expenses 165,574 45,867 22,922 234,363 Operating income $ 50,458 $ 24,173 $ (30,668 ) $ 43,963 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Account Services Processing and

Settlement Services Corporate and Other Total (In thousands) Operating revenues $ 209,686 $ 61,928 $ (7,822 ) $ 263,792 Operating expenses 166,025 42,572 22,571 231,168 Operating income $ 43,661 $ 19,356 $ (30,393 ) $ 32,624 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Account Services Processing and

Settlement Services Corporate and Other Total (In thousands) Operating revenues $ 455,665 $ 180,689 $ (17,514 ) $ 618,840 Operating expenses 342,361 100,382 50,749 493,492 Operating income $ 113,304 $ 80,307 $ (68,263 ) $ 125,348 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Account Services Processing and

Settlement Services Corporate and Other Total (In thousands) Operating revenues $ 437,310 $ 163,940 $ (17,116 ) $ 584,134 Operating expenses 335,735 93,023 41,028 469,786 Operating income $ 101,575 $ 70,917 $ (58,144 ) $ 114,348

The Company's operations are comprised of two reportable segments: 1) Account Services and 2) Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from the Company's deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards and gift cards. These deposit account programs are marketed under several of the Company's leading consumer brand names and under the brand names of the Company's Banking as a Service, or "BaaS," partners. The Processing and Settlement Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from the Company's products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of cash on behalf of consumers and businesses, such as consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements and tax refund processing services. The Corporate and Other segment primarily consists of eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION Reconciliation of Total Operating Revenues to Non-GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Total operating revenues $ 278,326 $ 263,792 $ 618,840 $ 584,134 Net revenue adjustments (8) (13,351 ) (10,864 ) (28,148 ) (23,996 ) Non-GAAP total operating revenues $ 264,975 $ 252,928 $ 590,692 $ 560,138

Reconciliation of Reportable Segment Revenues to Non-GAAP Reportable Segment Revenues (1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Account Services Operating revenues $ 216,032 $ 209,686 $ 455,665 $ 437,310 Net revenue adjustments (8) (9,717 ) (7,017 ) (21,142 ) (16,442 ) Non-GAAP operating revenues $ 206,315 $ 202,669 $ 434,523 $ 420,868 Processing and Settlement Services Operating revenues $ 70,040 $ 61,928 $ 180,689 $ 163,940 Net revenue adjustments (8) (3,634 ) (3,847 ) (7,006 ) (7,554 ) Non-GAAP operating revenues $ 66,406 $ 58,081 $ 173,683 $ 156,386

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 34,692 $ 29,827 $ 98,735 $ 99,858 Employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (3) 8,830 11,960 24,413 22,446 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) 8,175 8,175 16,349 16,411 Amortization of deferred financing costs (5) 128 399 1,124 797 Impairment charges (5) 4 175 104 175 Extraordinary severance expenses (6) 1,534 790 4,390 896 Other expense (income) (5) 99 — (34 ) — Income tax effect (7) (5,110 ) (11,254 ) (14,187 ) (24,627 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 48,352 $ 40,072 $ 130,894 $ 115,956 Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 1.82 $ 1.84 Non-GAAP $ 0.90 $ 0.74 $ 2.42 $ 2.14 Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding 53,811 54,390 54,154 54,301

GREEN DOT CORPORATION Supplemental Detail on Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Issued and Outstanding (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Class A common stock outstanding as of June 30: 51,809 52,390 51,809 52,390 Weighting adjustment 779 (285 ) 1,009 (616 ) Dilutive potential shares: Stock options 131 343 150 441 Service based restricted stock units 456 1,236 586 1,296 Performance-based restricted stock units 630 705 592 789 Employee stock purchase plan 6 1 8 1 Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding 53,811 54,390 54,154 54,301

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 34,692 $ 29,827 $ 98,735 $ 99,858 Interest expense, net (2) 165 1,280 1,636 2,540 Income tax expense 9,106 1,517 24,977 11,950 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software (2) 12,121 9,294 23,003 18,216 Employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2)(3) 8,830 11,960 24,413 22,446 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)(4) 8,175 8,175 16,349 16,411 Impairment charges (2)(5) 4 175 104 175 Extraordinary severance expenses (2)(6) 1,534 790 4,390 896 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,627 $ 63,018 $ 193,607 $ 172,492 Non-GAAP total operating revenues $ 264,975 $ 252,928 $ 590,692 $ 560,138 Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin) 28.2 % 24.9 % 32.8 % 30.8 %

Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Projected Non-GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1) (Unaudited) Q3 2019 FY 2019 Range Range Low High Low High (In millions) Total operating revenues $ 236 $ 241 $ 1,113 $ 1,133 Net revenue adjustments (8) (11 ) (11 ) (53 ) (53 ) Non-GAAP total operating revenues $ 225 $ 230 $ 1,060 $ 1,080

GREEN DOT CORPORATION Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Projected Adjusted EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) Q3 2019 FY 2019 Range Range Low High Low High (In millions) Net income (loss) $ (18.5 ) $ (16.9 ) $ 76.2 $ 79.4 Adjustments (9) 30.5 30.9 163.8 164.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.0 $ 14.0 $ 240.0 $ 244.0 Non-GAAP total operating revenues $ 230.0 $ 225.0 $ 1,080 $ 1,060 Adjusted EBITDA / Non-GAAP total operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 5.2 % 6.2 % 22.2 % 23.0 %

Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Projected Non-GAAP Net Income (1) (Unaudited) FY 2019 Range Q3 2019 Low High (In millions, except per share data) Net income (loss) $ (16.9 ) $ 76.2 $ 79.4 Adjustments (9) 17.8 69.7 69.6 Non-GAAP net income $ 0.9 $ 145.9 $ 149.0 Diluted earnings (loss) per share GAAP $ (0.32 ) $ 1.42 $ 1.48 Non-GAAP $ 0.02 $ 2.71 $ 2.77 Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding 52.9 53.8 53.8

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude various, primarily non-cash, expenses and charges. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for operating revenues, operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate their measures in the same manner as the Company does. These financial measures are adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures it presents are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance for the following reasons:

the Company records employee stock-based compensation from period to period, and recorded employee stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes of approximately $8.8 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. By comparing the Company’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in different historical periods, investors can evaluate the Company’s operating results without the additional variations caused by employee stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations;

adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as non-operating net interest income and expense, income tax benefit and expense, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other charges and income that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their respective financing structures and accounting policies, the book values of their assets, their capital structures and the methods by which their assets were acquired; and

securities analysts use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies.

The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures:

as measures of operating performance, because they exclude the impact of items not directly resulting from the Company’s core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the Company’s business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies;

to establish metrics for variable compensation; and

in communications with the Company’s board of directors concerning the Company’s financial performance.

The Company understands that, although adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, these measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

that these measures do not reflect the Company’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or other contractual commitments;

that these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;

that these measures do not reflect interest expense or interest income;

that these measures do not reflect cash requirements for income taxes;

that, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements; and

that other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Company does not include any income tax impact of the associated non-GAAP adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, as the case may be, because each of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided before income tax expense.

This expense consists primarily of expenses for restricted stock units (including performance-based restricted stock units) and related employer payroll taxes. Employee stock-based compensation expense is not comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations. The Company excludes employee stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it consists of non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. The Company also believes that it is not useful to investors to understand the impact of employee stock-based compensation to its results of operations. Further, the related employer payroll taxes are dependent upon volatility in the Company's stock price, as well as the timing and size of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units, over which the Company has limited to no control. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.

The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are the result of acquisitions. These acquisition-related adjustments include items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, settlements of contingencies established at time of acquisition and other acquisition related charges, such as integration charges and professional and legal fees, which result in the Company recording expenses or fair value adjustments in its GAAP financial statements. The Company analyzes the performance of its operations without regard to these adjustments. In determining whether any acquisition-related adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. These items are included as a component of other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, as applicable for the periods presented.

The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. It is difficult to estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements, the Company excludes them in its non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes these items may limit the comparability of ongoing operations with prior and future periods. These adjustments include items such as amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges related to internal-use software, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, legal settlement expenses and other income and expenses, as applicable for the periods presented. In determining whether any such adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. Each of these adjustments, except for amortization of deferred financing costs and realized gains and losses on the sale of investment securities, which are included as a component of interest income/expense, are included within other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded charges of $1.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions. Although severance expenses are an ordinary part of its operations, the magnitude and scale of this ongoing reduction in workforce for redundancies is not expected to be repeated. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.

Represents the tax effect for the related non-GAAP measure adjustments using the Company's year to date non-GAAP effective tax rate. It also excludes both the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the GAAP IRC §162(m) limitation that applies to performance-based restricted stock units expense as of June 30, 2019.

Represents commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service ("BaaS") products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition.

These amounts represent estimated adjustments for non-operating net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer taxes, contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other income and expenses. Employee stock-based compensation expense includes assumptions about the future fair value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers).

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude various, primarily non-cash, expenses and charges. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for operating revenues, operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate their measures in the same manner as the Company does. These financial measures are adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures it presents are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance for the following reasons: the Company records employee stock-based compensation from period to period, and recorded employee stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes of approximately $8.8 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. By comparing the Company’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in different historical periods, investors can evaluate the Company’s operating results without the additional variations caused by employee stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations; adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as non-operating net interest income and expense, income tax benefit and expense, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other charges and income that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their respective financing structures and accounting policies, the book values of their assets, their capital structures and the methods by which their assets were acquired; and securities analysts use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies. The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures: as measures of operating performance, because they exclude the impact of items not directly resulting from the Company’s core operations; for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the Company’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies; to establish metrics for variable compensation; and in communications with the Company’s board of directors concerning the Company’s financial performance. The Company understands that, although adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, these measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: that these measures do not reflect the Company’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or other contractual commitments; that these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; that these measures do not reflect interest expense or interest income; that these measures do not reflect cash requirements for income taxes; that, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements; and that other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. (2) The Company does not include any income tax impact of the associated non-GAAP adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, as the case may be, because each of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided before income tax expense. (3) This expense consists primarily of expenses for restricted stock units (including performance-based restricted stock units) and related employer payroll taxes. Employee stock-based compensation expense is not comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations. The Company excludes employee stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it consists of non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. The Company also believes that it is not useful to investors to understand the impact of employee stock-based compensation to its results of operations. Further, the related employer payroll taxes are dependent upon volatility in the Company's stock price, as well as the timing and size of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units, over which the Company has limited to no control. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations. (4) The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are the result of acquisitions. These acquisition-related adjustments include items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, settlements of contingencies established at time of acquisition and other acquisition related charges, such as integration charges and professional and legal fees, which result in the Company recording expenses or fair value adjustments in its GAAP financial statements. The Company analyzes the performance of its operations without regard to these adjustments. In determining whether any acquisition-related adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. These items are included as a component of other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, as applicable for the periods presented. (5) The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. It is difficult to estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements, the Company excludes them in its non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes these items may limit the comparability of ongoing operations with prior and future periods. These adjustments include items such as amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges related to internal-use software, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, legal settlement expenses and other income and expenses, as applicable for the periods presented. In determining whether any such adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. Each of these adjustments, except for amortization of deferred financing costs and realized gains and losses on the sale of investment securities, which are included as a component of interest income/expense, are included within other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations. (6) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded charges of $1.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions. Although severance expenses are an ordinary part of its operations, the magnitude and scale of this ongoing reduction in workforce for redundancies is not expected to be repeated. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations. (7) Represents the tax effect for the related non-GAAP measure adjustments using the Company's year to date non-GAAP effective tax rate. It also excludes both the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the GAAP IRC §162(m) limitation that applies to performance-based restricted stock units expense as of June 30, 2019. (8) Represents commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service ("BaaS") products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition. (9) These amounts represent estimated adjustments for non-operating net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer taxes, contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other income and expenses. Employee stock-based compensation expense includes assumptions about the future fair value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005822/en/