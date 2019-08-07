Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 04:11 PM EDT
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
For the second quarter of 2019, Green Dot reported total operating revenues of $278.3 million and GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $34.7 million and $0.64, respectively. Green Dot also reported non-GAAP total operating revenues1 of $265.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share1 of $74.6 million and $0.90, respectively.
Said Green Dot Founder and CEO, Steve Streit, “Despite the competitive challenges that are creating pressure on unit sales in our legacy prepaid product lines and therefore, active accounts, we feel confident that our strategic roadmap can put us back on a healthy growth trajectory in 2020. We believe that Green Dot is well positioned to successfully navigate this latest competitive battle as we have in the past, and that we have a clear opportunity to emerge as the largest and most profitable player in the digital banking space.”
GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:
- Total operating revenues on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis were $278.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $263.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.
- GAAP net income was $34.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $0.64 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $0.55 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%.
Non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:1
- Non-GAAP total operating revenues1 were $265.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $252.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $74.6 million, or 28.2% of non-GAAP total operating revenues1 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $63.0 million, or 24.9% of non-GAAP total operating revenues1 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%.
- Non-GAAP net income1 was $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, up from $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1 was $0.90 for the second quarter of 2019, up from $0.74 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%.
|
1
|
Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and net income to adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company's non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Key Metrics
The following table shows the Company's quarterly key business metrics for each of the last six calendar quarters. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of the key business metrics.
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
|
(In millions)
|
Gross dollar volume
|
$
|
10,019
|
|
$
|
12,977
|
|
|
$
|
9,809
|
|
$
|
9,088
|
|
$
|
9,413
|
|
$
|
11,719
|
|
Number of active accounts at quarter end
|
5.66
|
|
6.05
|
|
|
5.34
|
|
5.43
|
|
5.86
|
|
6.01
|
|
Purchase volume
|
$
|
6,470
|
|
$
|
8,200
|
|
|
$
|
6,276
|
|
$
|
5,918
|
|
$
|
6,325
|
|
$
|
7,470
|
|
Number of cash transfers
|
11.25
|
|
10.98
|
|
|
10.91
|
|
10.68
|
|
10.56
|
|
10.10
|
|
Number of tax refunds processed
|
2.52
|
|
9.39
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.10
|
|
2.79
|
|
8.75
|
Said Mark Shifke, Green Dot’s Chief Financial Officer, “On a year-over-year basis, we experienced an accelerated loss of unit sales in our prepaid product lines, resulting in lower active accounts from both non-reloading customers and cash reloading customers. We expect the trend of lower active accounts to continue into Q3, before starting to moderate in Q4. We believe the launch of our new branded products and certain BaaS programs that are expected to ramp over time will lead us back to active account and associated revenue growth in 2020. Based on the lower number of active accounts at the end of Q2, our expectations for prepaid unit sales through the end of the year, and that our new product launched only one week ago, we now believe there is insufficient time remaining in the year for the revenue generated from the issuance of our new product to overcome the loss of revenue resulting from the lower number of active accounts in our legacy prepaid product line. As such, we are readjusting our expectations for the remainder of this year.”
2019 Financial Guidance
New Revenue Presentation
As mentioned previously during Green Dot's quarterly earnings calls, Green Dot has adjusted its presentation of revenue beginning with its report on the results of operations for the first quarter of 2019 to better reflect its successful evolution into a diverse technology-focused bank holding company that generates its revenue through a unique “Products and Platform” operating model.
Beginning with the first quarter in 2019, Green Dot has presented net interest income generated at Green Dot Bank from the investment of customer deposits as a component of GAAP total operating revenues, whereas previously that item was reported below operating income and consolidated along with net interest income generated outside the bank. Net interest income at Green Dot Bank has become an increasingly important revenue component as Green Dot Bank's ability to invest its growing customer balances and generate interest income is one of several unique advantages of Green Dot being not just a leading consumer technology company, but also a federally regulated bank. Net interest income generated outside of Green Dot Bank will continue to be reported below the line as it is currently. Prior year results have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.
Also since the first quarter of 2019, Green Dot has presented a new non-GAAP revenue figure that reduces our GAAP total operating revenue by commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with certain “Banking as a Service,” or “BaaS," partner programs, where the partner and not Green Dot controls customer acquisition. Green Dot believes that a net revenue presentation better reflects the relevant amount of revenue Green Dot generates in respect of these types of BaaS platform programs.
Accordingly, Green Dot's outlook for non-GAAP revenues and adjusted EBITDA reflect this new presentation.
Updated Outlook
Green Dot has provided its updated outlook for 2019. Green Dot’s updated outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2
- Green Dot now expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.060 billion and $1.080 billion, representing 5% year-over-year increase at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $1.114 billion to $1.134 billion.
- For Q3, Green Dot expects non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $225 million and $230 million.
Adjusted EBITDA2
- Green Dot now expects its full year adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $240 million and $244 million, representing a 12% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance of $255 million to $261 million.
- For Q3, Green Dot expects adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $12 million and $14 million. This guidance includes a majority of the $60 million incremental marketing and technology investments we allocated during the second half of 2019.
Non-GAAP EPS2
- Green Dot now expects its full year non-GAAP EPS2 to be between $2.71 and $2.77, representing a 17% year-over-year decline at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $2.82 to $2.91.
- For Q3, Green Dot expects non-GAAP EPS2 to be approximately $0.02.
The components of Green Dot's non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:
|
|
Range
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
240.0
|
|
|
$
|
244.0
|
|
Depreciation and amortization*
|
(50.0
|
)
|
|
(50.0
|
)
|
Net interest expense **
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Non-GAAP pre-tax income
|
$
|
189.5
|
|
|
$
|
193.5
|
|
Tax impact***
|
(43.6
|
)
|
|
(44.5
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
145.9
|
|
|
$
|
149.0
|
|
Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding
|
53.8
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
2.71
|
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
*
|
Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
**
|
Excludes the impact of amortization of deferred financing costs
|
***
|
Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23.0% for full year.
|
2
|
For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Steve Streit, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 348-8307, or for international callers (412) 902-4242. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671; and entering the conference ID 10133374. The replay of the webcast will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's future performance and returns on investment contained under "Updated Outlook" and in the quotes of its executive officers and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, the Company's dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, impact of competition, the Company's reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for the Company's new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from the Company's investments in new growth initiatives, potential difficulties in integrating operations of acquired entities and acquired technologies, the Company's ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, changes to existing laws or regulations affecting the Company's operating methods or economics, the Company's reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, and the Company's involvement litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 7, 2019, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain other acquisition related adjustments; employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with BaaS products and services where the Company does not control customer acquisition, other charges and income; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. It also includes full-year 2019 guidance for non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by the Company from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the Company's historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.greendot.com/.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, [NYSE:GDOT], is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
(In thousands, except par value)
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,096,498
|
|
$
|
1,094,728
|
|
Restricted cash
|
4,117
|
|
490
|
|
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
20,017
|
|
19,960
|
|
Settlement assets
|
334,788
|
|
153,992
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
28,199
|
|
40,942
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
49,548
|
|
57,070
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
—
|
|
8,772
|
|
Total current assets
|
1,533,167
|
|
1,375,954
|
|
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
223,968
|
|
181,223
|
|
Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $970 and $1,144 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
21,403
|
|
21,363
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
7,034
|
|
8,125
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
131,710
|
|
120,269
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
31,251
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred expenses
|
7,567
|
|
21,201
|
|
Net deferred tax assets
|
10,984
|
|
7,867
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
534,964
|
|
551,116
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,502,048
|
|
$
|
2,287,118
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
35,015
|
|
$
|
38,631
|
|
Deposits
|
1,171,676
|
|
1,005,485
|
|
Obligations to customers
|
169,139
|
|
58,370
|
|
Settlement obligations
|
27,509
|
|
5,788
|
|
Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts
|
542
|
|
1,681
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
82,293
|
|
134,000
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
7,990
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
16,072
|
|
34,607
|
|
Note payable
|
—
|
|
58,705
|
|
Income tax payable
|
12,247
|
|
67
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,522,483
|
|
1,337,334
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
15,411
|
|
30,927
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
29,445
|
|
—
|
|
Net deferred tax liabilities
|
12,796
|
|
9,045
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,580,135
|
|
1,377,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 51,809 and 52,917 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
52
|
|
53
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
291,958
|
|
380,753
|
|
Retained earnings
|
627,878
|
|
529,143
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,025
|
|
(137
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
921,913
|
|
909,812
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
2,502,048
|
|
$
|
2,287,118
|
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card revenues and other fees
|
$
|
121,613
|
|
$
|
120,783
|
|
$
|
251,190
|
|
$
|
250,843
|
Processing and settlement service revenues
|
67,073
|
|
60,618
|
|
174,652
|
|
160,858
|
Interchange revenues
|
81,334
|
|
76,948
|
|
173,875
|
|
161,646
|
Interest income, net
|
8,306
|
|
5,443
|
|
19,123
|
|
10,787
|
Total operating revenues
|
278,326
|
|
263,792
|
|
618,840
|
|
584,134
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
87,432
|
|
82,478
|
|
186,133
|
|
174,446
|
Compensation and benefits expenses
|
48,298
|
|
54,478
|
|
109,773
|
|
108,985
|
Processing expenses
|
49,222
|
|
46,363
|
|
100,854
|
|
94,788
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
49,411
|
|
47,849
|
|
96,732
|
|
91,567
|
Total operating expenses
|
234,363
|
|
231,168
|
|
493,492
|
|
469,786
|
Operating income
|
43,963
|
|
32,624
|
|
125,348
|
|
114,348
|
Interest expense, net
|
165
|
|
1,280
|
|
1,636
|
|
2,540
|
Income before income taxes
|
43,798
|
|
31,344
|
|
123,712
|
|
111,808
|
Income tax expense
|
9,106
|
|
1,517
|
|
24,977
|
|
11,950
|
Net income
|
$
|
34,692
|
|
$
|
29,827
|
|
$
|
98,735
|
|
$
|
99,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
$
|
1.93
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:
|
52,588
|
|
52,105
|
|
52,818
|
|
51,774
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:
|
53,811
|
|
54,390
|
|
54,154
|
|
54,301
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
98,735
|
|
|
$
|
99,858
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software
|
23,003
|
|
|
18,216
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
16,349
|
|
|
16,411
|
|
Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts
|
45,445
|
|
|
41,817
|
|
Employee stock-based compensation
|
23,242
|
|
|
20,602
|
|
Amortization of (discount) premium on available-for-sale investment securities
|
(224
|
)
|
|
704
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
1,124
|
|
|
797
|
|
Impairment of capitalized software
|
104
|
|
|
175
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(32,702
|
)
|
|
(31,380
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
8,051
|
|
|
5,278
|
|
Deferred expenses
|
13,634
|
|
|
12,443
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
(31,207
|
)
|
|
(16,383
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(18,799
|
)
|
|
(9,992
|
)
|
Income tax receivable/payable
|
20,929
|
|
|
7,460
|
|
Other, net
|
(616
|
)
|
|
1,684
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
167,068
|
|
|
167,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities
|
(90,216
|
)
|
|
(79,026
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
50,354
|
|
|
29,283
|
|
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities
|
101
|
|
|
11,028
|
|
Payments for acquisition of property and equipment
|
(37,746
|
)
|
|
(27,376
|
)
|
Net increase in loans
|
(1,296
|
)
|
|
(4,292
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(78,803
|
)
|
|
(70,383
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Repayments of borrowings from notes payable
|
(60,000
|
)
|
|
(11,250
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
4,836
|
|
|
16,440
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(16,874
|
)
|
|
(24,376
|
)
|
Net increase in deposits
|
140,110
|
|
|
45,887
|
|
Net decrease in obligations to customers
|
(48,306
|
)
|
|
(12,715
|
)
|
Contingent consideration payments
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
(2,694
|
)
|
Repurchase of Class A common stock
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(82,868
|
)
|
|
11,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
5,397
|
|
|
108,599
|
|
Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
1,095,218
|
|
|
1,010,095
|
|
Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,100,615
|
|
|
$
|
1,118,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
1,604
|
|
|
$
|
2,345
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
3,702
|
|
|
$
|
4,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:
|
|
|
|
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,096,498
|
|
|
$
|
1,117,937
|
|
Restricted cash
|
4,117
|
|
|
757
|
|
Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,100,615
|
|
|
$
|
1,118,694
|
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
Account Services
|
|
Processing and
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
216,032
|
|
|
$
|
70,040
|
|
|
$
|
(7,746
|
)
|
|
$
|
278,326
|
|
Operating expenses
|
165,574
|
|
|
45,867
|
|
|
22,922
|
|
|
234,363
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
50,458
|
|
|
$
|
24,173
|
|
|
$
|
(30,668
|
)
|
|
$
|
43,963
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
|
Account Services
|
|
Processing and
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
209,686
|
|
|
$
|
61,928
|
|
|
$
|
(7,822
|
)
|
|
$
|
263,792
|
|
Operating expenses
|
166,025
|
|
|
42,572
|
|
|
22,571
|
|
|
231,168
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
43,661
|
|
|
$
|
19,356
|
|
|
$
|
(30,393
|
)
|
|
$
|
32,624
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
Account Services
|
|
Processing and
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
455,665
|
|
|
$
|
180,689
|
|
|
$
|
(17,514
|
)
|
|
$
|
618,840
|
|
Operating expenses
|
342,361
|
|
|
100,382
|
|
|
50,749
|
|
|
493,492
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
113,304
|
|
|
$
|
80,307
|
|
|
$
|
(68,263
|
)
|
|
$
|
125,348
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
|
Account Services
|
|
Processing and
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
437,310
|
|
|
$
|
163,940
|
|
|
$
|
(17,116
|
)
|
|
$
|
584,134
|
|
Operating expenses
|
335,735
|
|
|
93,023
|
|
|
41,028
|
|
|
469,786
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
101,575
|
|
|
$
|
70,917
|
|
|
$
|
(58,144
|
)
|
|
$
|
114,348
|
The Company's operations are comprised of two reportable segments: 1) Account Services and 2) Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from the Company's deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards and gift cards. These deposit account programs are marketed under several of the Company's leading consumer brand names and under the brand names of the Company's Banking as a Service, or "BaaS," partners. The Processing and Settlement Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from the Company's products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of cash on behalf of consumers and businesses, such as consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements and tax refund processing services. The Corporate and Other segment primarily consists of eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance.
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Total Operating Revenues to Non-GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$
|
278,326
|
|
|
$
|
263,792
|
|
|
$
|
618,840
|
|
|
$
|
584,134
|
|
Net revenue adjustments (8)
|
(13,351
|
)
|
|
(10,864
|
)
|
|
(28,148
|
)
|
|
(23,996
|
)
|
Non-GAAP total operating revenues
|
$
|
264,975
|
|
|
$
|
252,928
|
|
|
$
|
590,692
|
|
|
$
|
560,138
|
|
Reconciliation of Reportable Segment Revenues to Non-GAAP Reportable Segment Revenues (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Account Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
216,032
|
|
|
$
|
209,686
|
|
|
$
|
455,665
|
|
|
$
|
437,310
|
|
Net revenue adjustments (8)
|
(9,717
|
)
|
|
(7,017
|
)
|
|
(21,142
|
)
|
|
(16,442
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating revenues
|
$
|
206,315
|
|
|
$
|
202,669
|
|
|
$
|
434,523
|
|
|
$
|
420,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing and Settlement Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
$
|
70,040
|
|
|
$
|
61,928
|
|
|
$
|
180,689
|
|
|
$
|
163,940
|
|
Net revenue adjustments (8)
|
(3,634
|
)
|
|
(3,847
|
)
|
|
(7,006
|
)
|
|
(7,554
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating revenues
|
$
|
66,406
|
|
|
$
|
58,081
|
|
|
$
|
173,683
|
|
|
$
|
156,386
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Net income
|
$
|
34,692
|
|
|
$
|
29,827
|
|
|
$
|
98,735
|
|
|
$
|
99,858
|
|
Employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (3)
|
8,830
|
|
|
11,960
|
|
|
24,413
|
|
|
22,446
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4)
|
8,175
|
|
|
8,175
|
|
|
16,349
|
|
|
16,411
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs (5)
|
128
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
797
|
|
Impairment charges (5)
|
4
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
175
|
|
Extraordinary severance expenses (6)
|
1,534
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
4,390
|
|
|
896
|
|
Other expense (income) (5)
|
99
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effect (7)
|
(5,110
|
)
|
|
(11,254
|
)
|
|
(14,187
|
)
|
|
(24,627
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
48,352
|
|
|
$
|
40,072
|
|
|
$
|
130,894
|
|
|
$
|
115,956
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding
|
53,811
|
|
|
54,390
|
|
|
54,154
|
|
|
54,301
|
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Supplemental Detail on Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Issued and Outstanding
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Class A common stock outstanding as of June 30:
|
51,809
|
|
52,390
|
|
|
51,809
|
|
52,390
|
|
Weighting adjustment
|
779
|
|
(285
|
)
|
|
1,009
|
|
(616
|
)
|
Dilutive potential shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock options
|
131
|
|
343
|
|
|
150
|
|
441
|
|
Service based restricted stock units
|
456
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
586
|
|
1,296
|
|
Performance-based restricted stock units
|
630
|
|
705
|
|
|
592
|
|
789
|
|
Employee stock purchase plan
|
6
|
|
1
|
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding
|
53,811
|
|
54,390
|
|
|
54,154
|
|
54,301
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
34,692
|
|
|
$
|
29,827
|
|
|
$
|
98,735
|
|
|
$
|
99,858
|
|
Interest expense, net (2)
|
165
|
|
|
1,280
|
|
|
1,636
|
|
|
2,540
|
|
Income tax expense
|
9,106
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
24,977
|
|
|
11,950
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software (2)
|
12,121
|
|
|
9,294
|
|
|
23,003
|
|
|
18,216
|
|
Employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2)(3)
|
8,830
|
|
|
11,960
|
|
|
24,413
|
|
|
22,446
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)(4)
|
8,175
|
|
|
8,175
|
|
|
16,349
|
|
|
16,411
|
|
Impairment charges (2)(5)
|
4
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
175
|
|
Extraordinary severance expenses (2)(6)
|
1,534
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
4,390
|
|
|
896
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
74,627
|
|
|
$
|
63,018
|
|
|
$
|
193,607
|
|
|
$
|
172,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP total operating revenues
|
$
|
264,975
|
|
|
$
|
252,928
|
|
|
$
|
590,692
|
|
|
$
|
560,138
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin)
|
28.2
|
%
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to
Projected Non-GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
$
|
1,113
|
|
|
$
|
1,133
|
|
Net revenue adjustments (8)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Non-GAAP total operating revenues
|
|
$
|
225
|
|
|
$
|
230
|
|
|
$
|
1,060
|
|
|
$
|
1,080
|
|
GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to
Projected Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(18.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
76.2
|
|
|
$
|
79.4
|
|
Adjustments (9)
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
163.8
|
|
|
164.6
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
12.0
|
|
|
$
|
14.0
|
|
|
$
|
240.0
|
|
|
$
|
244.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP total operating revenues
|
|
$
|
230.0
|
|
|
$
|
225.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,080
|
|
|
$
|
1,060
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Non-GAAP total operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to
Projected Non-GAAP Net Income (1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(16.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
76.2
|
|
$
|
79.4
|
Adjustments (9)
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
69.7
|
|
69.6
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
|
$
|
145.9
|
|
$
|
149.0
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
2.71
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding
|
|
52.9
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
53.8
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude various, primarily non-cash, expenses and charges. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for operating revenues, operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate their measures in the same manner as the Company does. These financial measures are adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate.
The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures it presents are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance for the following reasons:
- the Company records employee stock-based compensation from period to period, and recorded employee stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes of approximately $8.8 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. By comparing the Company’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in different historical periods, investors can evaluate the Company’s operating results without the additional variations caused by employee stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations;
- adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as non-operating net interest income and expense, income tax benefit and expense, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other charges and income that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their respective financing structures and accounting policies, the book values of their assets, their capital structures and the methods by which their assets were acquired; and
- securities analysts use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies.
The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures:
- as measures of operating performance, because they exclude the impact of items not directly resulting from the Company’s core operations;
- for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating budget;
- to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the Company’s business;
- to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies;
- to establish metrics for variable compensation; and
- in communications with the Company’s board of directors concerning the Company’s financial performance.
The Company understands that, although adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, these measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- that these measures do not reflect the Company’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or other contractual commitments;
- that these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;
- that these measures do not reflect interest expense or interest income;
- that these measures do not reflect cash requirements for income taxes;
- that, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements; and
- that other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
The Company does not include any income tax impact of the associated non-GAAP adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, as the case may be, because each of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided before income tax expense.
This expense consists primarily of expenses for restricted stock units (including performance-based restricted stock units) and related employer payroll taxes. Employee stock-based compensation expense is not comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations. The Company excludes employee stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it consists of non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. The Company also believes that it is not useful to investors to understand the impact of employee stock-based compensation to its results of operations. Further, the related employer payroll taxes are dependent upon volatility in the Company's stock price, as well as the timing and size of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units, over which the Company has limited to no control. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are the result of acquisitions. These acquisition-related adjustments include items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, settlements of contingencies established at time of acquisition and other acquisition related charges, such as integration charges and professional and legal fees, which result in the Company recording expenses or fair value adjustments in its GAAP financial statements. The Company analyzes the performance of its operations without regard to these adjustments. In determining whether any acquisition-related adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. These items are included as a component of other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, as applicable for the periods presented.
The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. It is difficult to estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements, the Company excludes them in its non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes these items may limit the comparability of ongoing operations with prior and future periods. These adjustments include items such as amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges related to internal-use software, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, legal settlement expenses and other income and expenses, as applicable for the periods presented. In determining whether any such adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. Each of these adjustments, except for amortization of deferred financing costs and realized gains and losses on the sale of investment securities, which are included as a component of interest income/expense, are included within other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded charges of $1.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions. Although severance expenses are an ordinary part of its operations, the magnitude and scale of this ongoing reduction in workforce for redundancies is not expected to be repeated. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
Represents the tax effect for the related non-GAAP measure adjustments using the Company's year to date non-GAAP effective tax rate. It also excludes both the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the GAAP IRC §162(m) limitation that applies to performance-based restricted stock units expense as of June 30, 2019.
Represents commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service ("BaaS") products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition.
These amounts represent estimated adjustments for non-operating net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer taxes, contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other income and expenses. Employee stock-based compensation expense includes assumptions about the future fair value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers).
|
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude various, primarily non-cash, expenses and charges. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for operating revenues, operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate their measures in the same manner as the Company does. These financial measures are adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate.
|
|
The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures it presents are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance for the following reasons:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company understands that, although adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, these measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
The Company does not include any income tax impact of the associated non-GAAP adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, as the case may be, because each of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided before income tax expense.
|
(3)
|
This expense consists primarily of expenses for restricted stock units (including performance-based restricted stock units) and related employer payroll taxes. Employee stock-based compensation expense is not comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers) and is not a key measure of the Company’s operations. The Company excludes employee stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it consists of non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. The Company also believes that it is not useful to investors to understand the impact of employee stock-based compensation to its results of operations. Further, the related employer payroll taxes are dependent upon volatility in the Company's stock price, as well as the timing and size of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units, over which the Company has limited to no control. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
|
(4)
|
The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are the result of acquisitions. These acquisition-related adjustments include items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, settlements of contingencies established at time of acquisition and other acquisition related charges, such as integration charges and professional and legal fees, which result in the Company recording expenses or fair value adjustments in its GAAP financial statements. The Company analyzes the performance of its operations without regard to these adjustments. In determining whether any acquisition-related adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. These items are included as a component of other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, as applicable for the periods presented.
|
(5)
|
The Company excludes certain income and expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. It is difficult to estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements, the Company excludes them in its non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes these items may limit the comparability of ongoing operations with prior and future periods. These adjustments include items such as amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges related to internal-use software, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, legal settlement expenses and other income and expenses, as applicable for the periods presented. In determining whether any such adjustment is appropriate, the Company takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. Each of these adjustments, except for amortization of deferred financing costs and realized gains and losses on the sale of investment securities, which are included as a component of interest income/expense, are included within other general and administrative expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
|
(6)
|
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded charges of $1.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions. Although severance expenses are an ordinary part of its operations, the magnitude and scale of this ongoing reduction in workforce for redundancies is not expected to be repeated. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
|
(7)
|
Represents the tax effect for the related non-GAAP measure adjustments using the Company's year to date non-GAAP effective tax rate. It also excludes both the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the GAAP IRC §162(m) limitation that applies to performance-based restricted stock units expense as of June 30, 2019.
|
(8)
|
Represents commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service ("BaaS") products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition.
|
(9)
|
These amounts represent estimated adjustments for non-operating net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer taxes, contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, and other income and expenses. Employee stock-based compensation expense includes assumptions about the future fair value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005822/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT