T-Mobile Has the New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with Two Sweet Deals

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will be available for pre-order starting tonight, August 7 at 9:01 PM PT. To celebrate the launch, the Un-carrier is unveiling TWO sweet deals for both new and current T-Mobile customers on this dynamic duo:

Starting August 7, trade in a qualifying smartphone and get up to $300 off the Note10 or Note10+ via trade-in credit and rebate plus also receive a gift voucher worth up to $150 from Samsung.com or… Starting August 23, buy one Samsung Note10 or Note10+ and get a second Note10 FOR FREE with 24 monthly bill credits or up to $950 off Note10+ when you add a new line with a Plus plan.

And stay tuned: Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note10+ 5G and committed to deliver it exclusively to Un-carrier customers in Q4 this year in a version that lights up T-Mobile’s 600 MHz 5G spectrum! That’s a big deal because T-Mobile has put forth a radically different vision for 5G in America, arguing that 5G should work outside of big cities in suburbs and small towns nationwide and cost the same as LTE does today.

“We’re all about giving our customers options, and if you want the latest and greatest from Samsung, T-Mobile’s the place to get it,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “And our exclusive version of the Galaxy Note10+ 5G that will tap into both low and mid-band 5G spectrum will break 5G from the confines of urban centers and help unlock 5G for All with the New T-Mobile.”

“T-Mobile is still the adult in the room when it comes to bringing a real, meaningful 5G experience to America,” said T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray. “The cracks in Verizon’s millimeter wave-only strategy are showing – and they’ll be forced to take capacity from their existing customers if they want to deliver broad 5G. Only the Un-carrier has a way to harness a full range of clear spectrum for 5G, should regulators approve our merger with Sprint. It’s taken years of dogged determination, meticulous planning, innovation on a global scale and ridiculously hard work from a ridiculously talented team... and we’re just getting started. With the Note10+ 5G and many more devices to come, we’ll get to see it all pay off.”

With the Note10 and Note10+ come bigger and better specs than before, and these superphones tap into all of T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE goodness, like 4X4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM (tech-speak for “very fast”). To go along with all that speed, both devices also light up the Un-carrier’s 600 MHz Extended Range LTE spectrum to give customers an even better network experience. Extended Range LTE travels twice as far from the tower and is four times better in buildings than mid-band spectrum, so it can provide better coverage in rural areas, hard-to-reach places and deep inside buildings.

Can’t decide which device to get? If you want a bigger screen, more cameras and a bigger battery, check out the Note10+. You’ll get a 6.8” Cinematic Infinity display, four rear-facing cameras as well as a 4300 mAh battery. But both the Note10 and Note10+ include an upgraded S Pen that you can use to remotely snap photos, easily convert writing to text and draw beautiful illustrations. And both come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Wireless PowerShare with 25W faster charging capabilities.

You can pre-order either of these superphones tonight at 9:01 PM PT, and they’ll hit T-Mobile shelves on August 23. The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black with 256GB of memory, and you can pick up the Aura Black Note10+ model with 512GB.

Offer details on Note10 and Note10+ LTE devices:

Starting August 7 at 9:01pm, pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ and get up to $300 off via a one-time bill credit and Virtual Express Prepaid Mastercard when you get the device on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) and trade-in an eligible device. If you don’t want to pre-order, you can get the same deal when the Note10 or Note10+ are available in stores and online on August 23.

Starting August 23, pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ and get a Note10 for FREE or up to $950 off a Note10+ via 24 monthly bill credits when you get the devices on an EIP and activate one (existing customers) or two (new customers) new lines on Magenta Plus or T-Mobile ONE Plus for families.

Plus, you can also combine those deals with an offer from Samsung.com to “create your own Galaxy Kit,” with up to $150 Samsung credit, plus a six month free-trial of Spotify Premium.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB model starts at $0 down, $39.59/month (full retail price: $949.99), the Note10+ 256GB model starts at $149.99 down and $39.59/month (FRP: $1099.99) and the Note10+ 512GB model starts at $249.99 down, $39.59/month (FRP: $1,199.99) all for 24 months for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

T-Mobile for Business customers can also get the Galaxy Note10 superphones with the same great BOGO deal, and those with 13 lines or fewer can also take advantage of the trade-in offer. Head here for all the T-Mobile for Business deals and more information.

What else? The new Samsung Galaxy Active Watch2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 are both coming to the Un-carrier later this year. Stay tuned for pricing and availability coming soon!

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ at T-Mobile, please visit www.t-mobile.com/devices/samsung-galaxy-note-10-and-10-plus.

