Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 04:17 PM EDT
Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Q2 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Core analytics revenue was $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Net loss was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 or $0.02 per diluted share. For the second quarter of 2018, net loss was $0.7 million or $0.02 per diluted share.
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2019
|
Revenue
|
|
$20.2 million
|
|
$26.3 million
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
($1.3) million
|
|
($0.7) million
|
Cash Balance
|
|
$77 million
|
|
$51 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Results1:
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$0.2 million
|
|
$1.1 million
- Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share1 for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.01, compared to ($0.00) for the second quarter of 2018.
|
1
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release and we encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Strategic Priorities Update
Grow New and Existing Client Relationships. In the second quarter, Marchex added various new clients across enterprise brands and SMB channels in verticals such as Auto, Health Care, and Home Services.
Accelerate Product Innovation. Marchex recently released conversational AI technology that consists of a new suite of predictive AI models featuring more than 230 AI signals. The AI models can interpret the complex language of consumer intent and help predict churn. The suite of new pre-trained conversational AI models was developed by the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab team to give businesses the ability to immediately understand and respond to the needs of customers over the course of their sales conversations. The AI is built on Marchex Stream, the new conversational data streaming and business intelligence platform announced in May that enables the processing of events and extraction of signals from conversations as they occur in real time, at scale.
Marchex recently announced the launch of Sales Edge, an AI-based suite of sales acceleration software solutions. With Sales Edge, businesses can analyze customer conversations, optimize their sales approaches and improve sales outcomes to outperform their competition. The product suite launched with three initial products, Sales Edge Local, Sales Edge Enterprise, and Sales Edge Rescue. Sales Edge Rescue alerts businesses when potential buyers end conversations without making a purchase so they can take real-time action to rescue the sales opportunity. Marchex has launched initial trials of Sales Edge Rescue with a handful of customers.
“As the second quarter and recent progress highlights, our product capabilities are expanding and Marchex is solving an increasing number of mission critical problems for our customers,” said Mike Arends, Chief Financial Officer. “As we launch new conversational analytics and sales acceleration solutions, our business is evolving and we are laying the foundation for Marchex’s growth over the long-term. We are expanding the range of opportunities we can capture in this emerging market of conversational AI and believe our new product suite, informed by the needs of our customers, will enable us to emerge as a leader.”
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Marchex's expectations as of August 7, 2019.
- For the third quarter, the Company anticipates $13.4 million or more in Marchex’s core analytics revenue, representing a more than 50% increase year-over-year.
Financial Guidance for the Third Quarter ending September 30, 2019
|
Revenue
|
|
$24 million or more
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
($3) million or better
|
Adjusted OIBA1,2
|
|
a loss of ($500,000) or better
|
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|
|
$500,000 or more
|
2
|
Third quarter GAAP income (loss) from operations is expected to be ($3) million or better, assuming stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles between $2.8 million and $3 million for the quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Management will hold a conference call, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 financial results and other company updates. Access to the live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investors section of Marchex’s website at www.marchex.com. An archived version of the webcast will also be available at the same location two hours after completion of the call.
About Marchex
Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.
Please visit http://www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, other financial guidance, acquisitions, dispositions, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. There are a number of important factors that could cause Marchex's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition and general economic conditions. These factors are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent periodic report and registration statement filed with the SEC. All of the information provided in this release is as of August 7, 2019 and Marchex undertakes no duty to update the information provided herein.
In the event the press release contains links to third-party websites or materials, the links are provided solely as a convenience to you. Marchex is not responsible for the content of linked third-party sites or materials and does not make any representations regarding the content or accuracy thereof.
Non-GAAP Financial Information:
To supplement Marchex's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide clarity internally and externally, Marchex uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance and liquidity, including Adjusted OIBA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share.
Adjusted OIBA represents income (loss) from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and acquisition related costs (benefit). This measure, among other things, is one of the primary metrics by which Marchex evaluates the performance of its business. Adjusted OIBA is the basis on which Marchex's internal budgets are based and by which Marchex's management is currently evaluated. Marchex believes these measures are useful to investors because they represent Marchex's consolidated operating results, taking into account depreciation and other intangible amortization, which Marchex believes is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the effects of certain other expenses such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and acquisition related costs (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense and acquisition related costs (benefit). Marchex believes that Adjusted EBITDA is another alternative measure of liquidity to GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities that provides meaningful supplemental information regarding liquidity and is used by Marchex's management to measure its ability to fund operations and its financing obligations. Financial analysts and investors may use Adjusted OIBA and Adjusted EBITDA to help with comparative financial evaluation to make informed investment decisions. Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share represents Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) divided by GAAP diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) generally captures those items on the statement of operations that have been, or ultimately will be, settled in cash exclusive of certain items that are not indicative of Marchex’s recurring core operating results and represents net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders plus the net of tax effects of: (1) stock-based compensation expense, (2) acquisition related costs (benefit), (3) interest and other income (expense), and (4) amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions. Financial analysts and investors may use Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share to analyze Marchex's financial performance since these groups have historically used EPS related measures, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions, and to evaluate a company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry.
Marchex's management believes that investors should have access to, and Marchex is obligated to provide, the same set of tools that management uses in analyzing the company's results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Marchex’s non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently from time to time and may be defined differently than similar titled terms used by other companies, and accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how Marchex defines its non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marchex endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence, GAAP financial statements, and detailed descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure.
|
MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
20,218
|
|
|
$
|
26,341
|
|
|
$
|
42,114
|
|
|
$
|
52,747
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service costs (1)
|
|
|
11,384
|
|
|
|
13,923
|
|
|
|
24,207
|
|
|
|
28,181
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
|
3,335
|
|
|
|
4,088
|
|
|
|
6,945
|
|
|
|
8,201
|
|
Product development (1)
|
|
|
3,873
|
|
|
|
5,005
|
|
|
|
7,521
|
|
|
|
9,573
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
|
|
3,489
|
|
|
|
5,513
|
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
21,135
|
|
|
|
27,613
|
|
|
|
44,186
|
|
|
|
55,622
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(917
|
)
|
|
|
(1,272
|
)
|
|
|
(2,072
|
)
|
|
|
(2,875
|
)
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(648
|
)
|
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|
|
|
(1,563
|
)
|
|
|
(2,472
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Net loss applicable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(658
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,114
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,584
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,413
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per Class A and Class B share applicable
to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share applicable to
common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
4,927
|
|
Class B
|
|
|
37,584
|
|
|
|
40,554
|
|
|
|
37,811
|
|
|
|
40,193
|
|
Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable
to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
4,927
|
|
Class B
|
|
|
42,640
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
|
|
45,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation allocated as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service costs
|
|
$
|
102
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
230
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
682
|
|
|
$
|
782
|
|
|
$
|
1,633
|
|
|
$
|
1,327
|
|
MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
45,230
|
|
|
$
|
51,016
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
16,198
|
|
|
|
16,527
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,657
|
|
|
|
3,173
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
64,085
|
|
|
|
70,716
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,921
|
|
|
|
3,325
|
|
Right-of-use lease asset
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,494
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
|
917
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
24,442
|
|
|
|
24,442
|
|
Intangible assets from acquisitions, net
|
|
|
20,697
|
|
|
|
17,561
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
113,062
|
|
|
$
|
122,774
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
5,968
|
|
|
$
|
6,434
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
5,807
|
|
|
|
6,425
|
|
Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
Deferred revenue and deposits
|
|
|
1,782
|
|
|
|
3,541
|
|
Lease liability current
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
14,772
|
|
|
|
19,188
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
|
1,433
|
|
Lease liability non-current
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,407
|
|
Non-current portion of acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
18,036
|
|
|
|
27,089
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Class B common stock
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
350,801
|
|
|
|
353,864
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(256,198
|
)
|
|
|
(258,611
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
95,026
|
|
|
|
95,685
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
113,062
|
|
|
$
|
122,774
|
|
MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Before Amortization (OIBA)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Loss from operations
|
|
$
|
(917
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,272
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,072
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,875
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
Adjusted OIBA
|
|
$
|
(235
|
)
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
|
$
|
(439
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,310
|
|
Reconciliation from Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
$
|
(1,284
|
)
|
|
$
|
(664
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,737
|
|
|
$
|
4,960
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
1,717
|
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
|
(754
|
)
|
|
|
(1,967
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
(269
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
|
(509
|
)
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
174
|
|
|
$
|
1,095
|
|
|
$
|
495
|
|
|
$
|
2,253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
$
|
(842
|
)
|
|
$
|
(727
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,611
|
)
|
|
$
|
(870
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
$
|
(5,633
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,501
|
|
|
$
|
(27,513
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,696
|
|
Revenue Reconciliation
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Core Analytics revenue1
|
|
$
|
8,234
|
|
|
$
|
13,399
|
|
|
$
|
15,635
|
|
|
$
|
26,183
|
|
Marketplace, Local Leads, and other analytics2
|
|
|
11,984
|
|
|
|
12,942
|
|
|
|
26,479
|
|
|
|
26,564
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
20,218
|
|
|
$
|
26,341
|
|
|
$
|
42,114
|
|
|
$
|
52,747
|
|
1
|
Core analytics revenue includes revenue from analytics customers, including those that are purchasing or buying products derived from the company’s speech technology platform.
|
2
|
Includes revenue from marketplace, local leads and from tests, consulting services or other analytics revenues that may continue for a limited time but are not anticipated to continue in future periods.
|
MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss per Share to Adjusted Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per Share
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders - diluted
(GAAP loss per share)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to
common stockholders
|
|
|
42,640
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
|
|
45,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss applicable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(658
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,114
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,584
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,413
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
(269
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
|
(509
|
)
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
Estimated impact of income taxes
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(196
|
)
|
|
$
|
464
|
|
|
$
|
(387
|
)
|
|
$
|
965
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to
common stockholders (GAAP) and Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share1
|
|
|
42,640
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
|
|
45,120
|
|
Weighted average stock options and common shares subject to
purchase or cancellation (if applicable)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
917
|
|
Diluted shares used to calculate Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share 1
|
|
|
42,640
|
|
|
|
46,432
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
|
|
46,037
|
|1
|
For the purpose of computing the number of diluted shares for Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share, Marchex uses the accounting guidance that would be applicable for computing the number of diluted shares for GAAP net income (loss) per share.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005791/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT