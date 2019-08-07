Signifyd lanza Seamless SCA para proporcionar a sus clientes la primera solución PSD2

|By Business Wire
|
August 7, 2019
Signifyd ha lanzado hoy Signifyd Seamless SCA, un conjunto pionero de modernos servicios de pago seguro que cumple con los requisitos de la normativa PSD2 y permite a los minoristas optimizar sus ingresos al tiempo que proporcionan a sus clientes experiencias de compra sin fricciones que fomentan el retorno de los compradores y construyen un valor de por vida para el cliente.
Los comerciantes que utilicen Seamless SCA estarán totalmente preparados para los próximos requisitos de la normativa PSD2 de Europa, que entrará en vigor en septiembre. La PSD2, o la segunda Directiva de Servicios de Pago, es una normativa de protección del consumidor de la Unión Europea que exige a las empresas que realizan transacciones en línea que proporcionen mayor seguridad.
La solución de Signifyd, que hoy está lista para demostraciones y pruebas de concepto, es totalmente compatible con el protocolo EMV 3-D Secure 2. Abarca la PSD2 de frente, en lugar de recurrir a distintas exenciones en un intento de evitar el cumplimiento de los nuevos requisitos de protección de los consumidores.
Seamless SCA de Signifyd proporciona una solución claramente diferenciada más allá de lo que exige la PSD2. El enfoque integral de SCA proporciona una capacidad única para realizar autorizaciones sólidas de clientes sin incrementos en ninguna de las transacciones realizadas, no solo en las exenciones.
“Las estrategias de evasión, como optimizar las exenciones para evitar la necesidad de SCA, no son una solución real. Ofrecer una gran experiencia con SCA sí lo es”, ha afirmado J. Bennett, vicepresidente de operaciones y desarrollo corporativo de Signifyd. “Parece que la aplicación de una sólida autenticación de clientes se retrasará, especialmente después de la Joint Industry Statement, la declaración conjunta del sector, emitida el 1 de agosto por Visa, Mastercard y los consorcios de pagos y minoristas europeos. Sin embargo, los minoristas que ahora se estén prepararando tendrán una ventaja competitiva cuando dé comienzo la aplicación de la normativa”.
La gestión de exenciones limitadas basadas en el valor de las transacciones, el riesgo de fraude y las listas blancas creará problemas administrativos para los minoristas y es poco probable que proporcionen un valor proporcional en costes en cuanto a tiempo y recursos. De hecho, las exenciones más comúnmente citadas solo son aplicables a veces a las cestas de pequeño valor y dependen en última instancia de la adquisición y emisión de los bajos índices de fraude de los bancos. Los minoristas no pueden controlar ninguno de estos factores.
Signifyd está muy familiarizado con el panorama de autenticación de transacciones, al haber confiado en los tres pilares de SCA (lo que el comprador sabe, lo que el comprador tiene, lo que el comprador es) durante años. Su red comercial de más de 10.000 comerciantes que venden en más de 100 países potencia la inteligencia artificial avanzada, que hace obsoleta la necesidad de añadir medidas perturbadoras al proceso de compra, como exigir un PIN para aprobar una transacción.
La propia IA impulsa la protección garantizada contra fraudes y la protección INR de Signifyd, lo que hace que los comerciantes sean económicamente íntegros en cuanto a las órdenes aprobadas ante transacciones fraudulentas y las reclamaciones de los consumidores cuando no les llegan los paquetes. Las máquinas de continuo aprendizaje automático también permiten que Signifyd pueda automatizar la gestión de reembolsos no fraudulentos.
Para ver Seamless SCA, la última innovación de Signifyd en acción, únase a nosotros, al próximo webinar de lanzamiento de productos, el 3 de septiembre a las 16:00 (hora peninsular española).
Acerca de Signifyd
Signifyd potencia el comercio valiente al proporcionar una plataforma de protección comercial integral. Impulsado por la Signifyd Commerce Network, la red comercial de Signifyd, su avanzado motor de aprendizaje automático es capaz de proteger a los comerciantes del fraude, el abuso del consumidor y la pérdida de ingresos causada por obstáculos y fricciones durante la experiencia de compra. Signifyd cuenta entre sus clientes con varias empresas que figuran en la lista Fortune 1000 y que están entre los 500 minoristas más importantes de Internet (Internet Retailer Top 500). Signifyd tiene su sede central en San José (California) y cuenta con sedes en Denver, Nueva York, Belfast y Londres.
