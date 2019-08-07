Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, today announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of $77.6 million, up 33 percent year-over-year and up 9 percent from the previous quarter.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 48.4 percent, down from 50.0 percent one year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 52.8 percent, down from 53.3 percent one year ago. The year-over-year decline is primarily attributable to investment in the Cloud Lending and Gro acquisitions closed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of $17.3 million, which compares to $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, and $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $3.2 million, down from $5.1 million one year ago and up from $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decline is a result of investment in the acquisitions which were closed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We closed out the first half of the year on a strong note,” said Matt Flake, CEO of Q2. “We hosted another record client conference in May, and continued to see cross-pollination among our digital banking, Cloud Lending and Q2 Open platforms, helping us out-perform with respect to bookings relative to our expectations for the first two quarters. Given our sales execution, we plan to continue investing in integration, innovation and delivering successful client outcomes.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Signed three Tier 1 banks in the quarter, including a $26 billion bank holding company in the Northeast.

Signed digital lending contracts utilizing the Cloud Lending platform with two current Q2 platform clients, including a $14 billion bank on the West Coast.

Exited the quarter with approximately 13.6 million registered users on the Q2 platform, representing 4 percent sequential and 19 percent year-over-year growth.

Completed concurrent convertible note and common stock offerings, raising net proceeds of approximately $462 million.

“We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $617.7 million as a result of the capital raises in the quarter,” said Jennifer Harris, CFO of Q2. “With our continued strong bookings and revenue performance, we are raising our full year revenue guidance and intend to invest the overachievement in the business in order to capitalize on the opportunity we see in front of us.”

Financial Outlook

Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its third quarter 2019 as follows:

Total revenue of $78.6 million to $79.6 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30 percent to 31 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million to $5.5 million. GAAP net loss is the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes things such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, interest, income taxes and unoccupied lease charges. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss.

Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for the full-year 2019 as follows:

Total revenue of $313.0 million to $315.0 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30 percent to 31 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.0 million to $22.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes things such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, interest, income taxes and unoccupied lease charges. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss.

Conference Call Details Date: August 8, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO and President / Jennifer Harris, CFO Dial in: US toll free: 1-833-241-4254 International: 1-647-689-4205 Conference ID: 7649659

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to ensure the line is connected. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this website on a temporary basis shortly after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2, a financial experience company headquartered in Austin, Texas, builds stronger communities by strengthening financial institutions that serve them. We empower banks, credit unions and other financial services providers to be the ever-present companion on an account holder’s financial journey—helping our customers unlock new opportunities, grow their businesses and improve efficiencies. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Q2 uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating loss; and, non-GAAP net loss. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that Q2 does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of adjusted EBITDA, Q2 adjusts net loss for such things as interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, amortization of technology and intangibles, and unoccupied lease charges. In the case of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit, Q2 adjusts gross profit and gross margin for stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired technology. In the case of non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, Q2 adjusts the corresponding GAAP expense to exclude stock-based compensation. In the case of non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss, Q2 adjusts operating loss and net loss, respectively, for stock-based compensation, acquisition related-costs, amortization of acquired technology, amortization of acquired intangibles, and unoccupied lease charges.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures of these non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Q2’s management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare Q2’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Q2’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of Q2’s business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of Q2’s results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning Q2’s financial performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about positive sales and bookings momentum, Q2’s ability to capitalize on such momentum to invest in integration, innovation and delivering successful client outcomes, optimism about Q2’s performance in 2019, the opportunities presented by the Cloud Lending and Gro acquisitions and Q2’s ability to capitalize on them, including through accelerated investment, anticipated margins for the remainder of 2019 and Q2’s quarterly and annual financial guidance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Q2’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include risks related to: (a) the risk of increased competition in its existing markets and as it enters new sections of the market with Tier 1 customers, new markets with Alt-FIs and FinTechs and new products and services; (b) the risk that the market for Q2’s solutions does not grow as anticipated, in particular with respect to Tier 1 customers and Alt-FI and FinTech customers; (c) the risk that Q2’s increased focus on selling to larger Tier 1 customers may result in greater uncertainty and variability in Q2’s business and sales results; (d) the risk that changes in Q2’s market, business or sales organization negatively impacts its ability to sell its products and services; (e) the challenges and costs associated with selling, implementing and supporting Q2’s solutions, particularly for larger customers with more complex requirements and longer implementation processes; (f) the risk that errors, interruptions or delays in Q2’s products or services or Web hosting negatively impacts Q2’s business and sales; (g) risks associated with data breaches and breaches of security measures within Q2’s products, systems and infrastructure and the resultant harm to Q2’s business and its ability to sell its products and services; (h) the impact that a slowdown in the economy, financial markets, and credit markets may have on Q2’s customers and Q2’s business sales cycles, prospects and customers’ spending decisions and timing of implementation decisions, particularly in regions where a significant number of Q2’s customers are concentrated; (i) the difficulties and risks associated with developing and selling complex new solutions and enhancements with the technical and regulatory specifications and functionality required by customers and governmental authorities; (j) the risks inherent in technology and implementation partnerships that could cause harm to Q2’s business; (k) the difficulties and costs Q2 may encounter with complex implementations of its solutions and the resulting impact on reputation and the timing of its revenue from any delayed implementations; (l) the risk that Q2 will not be able to maintain historical contract terms such as pricing and duration; (m) the risks associated with managing growth and the challenges associated with improving operations and hiring, retaining and motivating employees to support such growth; (n) the risk that modifications or negotiations of contractual arrangements will be necessary during Q2’s implementations of its solutions or the general risks associated with the complexity of Q2’s customer arrangements; (o) the risks associated with integrating acquired companies and successfully selling and maintaining their solutions; (p) the risks associated with anticipated higher operating expenses in 2019 and beyond; (q) litigation related to intellectual property and other matters and any related claims, negotiations and settlements; (r) the risks associated with further consolidation in the financial services industry; (s) risks associated with selling our solutions internationally; and (t) the risk that our debt repayment obligations may adversely affect our financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future and that we in the future we may not be able to obtain capital when desired on favorable terms.

Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the Q2 business are contained in Q2’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Q2’s website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/. These forward-looking statements represent Q2’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Q2 disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December, 31 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 582,889 $ 108,341 Restricted cash 2,158 1,815 Investments 34,810 68,979 Accounts receivable, net 26,591 19,668 Contract assets, current portion 771 598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,526 3,983 Deferred solution and other costs, current portion 12,726 10,501 Deferred implementation costs, current portion 4,400 4,427 Total current assets 669,871 218,312 Property and equipment, net 39,732 34,994 Right of use assets 24,444 - Deferred solution and other costs, net of current portion 22,618 16,761 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 13,238 9,948 Intangible assets, net 57,213 63,296 Goodwill 107,857 107,907 Contract assets, net of current portion 13,277 10,272 Other long-term assets 3,532 2,230 Total assets $ 951,782 $ 463,720 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 46,933 $ 31,150 Deferred revenues, current portion 46,023 42,531 Lease liabilities, current portion 6,725 - Total current liabilities 99,681 73,681 Convertible notes, net of current portion 413,890 182,723 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 25,317 23,063 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 8,151 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,533 - Other long-term liabilities 499 17,202 Total liabilities 565,920 304,820 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 594,757 331,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 164 (37 ) Accumulated deficit (209,064 ) (172,422 ) Total stockholders' equity 385,862 158,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 951,782 $ 463,720

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 77,646 $ 58,574 $ 148,942 $ 113,382 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 40,052 29,303 77,236 56,280 Gross profit 37,594 29,271 71,706 57,102 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 15,866 12,108 31,671 23,074 Research and development (1) 19,118 11,756 36,775 22,913 General and administrative (1) 14,079 10,798 27,939 21,094 Acquisition related costs 1,977 258 4,695 514 Amortization of acquired intangibles 905 368 2,120 736 Unoccupied lease charges (3) - 658 - 658 Total operating expenses 51,945 35,946 103,200 68,989 Loss from operations (14,351 ) (6,675 ) (31,494 ) (11,887 ) Other income (expense), net (3,217 ) (2,105 ) (5,424 ) (3,128 ) Loss before income taxes (17,568 ) (8,780 ) (36,918 ) (15,015 ) Benefit from income taxes 237 153 276 340 Net loss $ (17,331 ) $ (8,627 ) $ (36,642 ) $ (14,675 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 97 2 210 (22 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (22 ) - (10 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (17,256 ) $ (8,625 ) $ (36,442 ) $ (14,697 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 44,978 42,605 44,382 42,389 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 1,428 $ 1,065 $ 2,976 $ 2,080 Sales and marketing 1,596 1,428 3,402 2,654 Research and development 2,473 1,566 4,485 2,922 General and administrative 4,072 2,945 7,602 5,443 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 9,569 $ 7,004 $ 18,465 $ 13,099 (2) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.9 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $3.6 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Unoccupied lease charges include costs related to the early exit from a portion of our south Austin facility, partially offset by anticipated sublease income from that facility.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (36,642 ) $ (14,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of deferred implementation, solution and other costs 6,056 4,265 Depreciation and amortization 11,796 7,752 Amortization of debt issuance costs 545 346 Amortization of debt discount 5,230 3,089 Amortization of premiums on investments 183 21 Stock-based compensation expenses 19,040 13,099 Deferred income taxes (347 ) (61 ) Other non-cash charges (112 ) 696 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (24,428 ) (35,816 ) Cash used in operating activities (18,679 ) (21,284 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net redemptions (purchases) of investments 34,196 (60,331 ) Purchases of property and equipment (10,864 ) (11,154 ) Business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (150 ) Purchases of intangible assets (288 ) - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,044 (71,635 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 195,581 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 307,288 223,185 Purchase of capped call transactions (40,765 ) - Purchase of convertible notes bond hedge - (41,699 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants - 22,379 Proceeds from exercise of stock options to purchase common stock 8,422 7,831 Net cash provided by financing activities 470,526 211,696 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 474,891 118,777 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 110,156 60,276 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 585,047 $ 179,053

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 37,594 $ 29,271 $ 71,706 $ 57,102 Stock-based compensation 1,428 1,065 2,976 2,080 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 3,573 1,822 Acquisition related costs 71 - 71 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,034 $ 31,248 $ 78,326 $ 61,004 Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,034 $ 31,248 $ 78,326 $ 61,004 GAAP revenue 77,646 58,574 148,942 113,382 Non-GAAP gross margin 52.8 % 53.3 % 52.6 % 53.8 % GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,866 $ 12,108 $ 31,671 $ 23,074 Stock-based compensation (1,596 ) (1,428 ) (3,402 ) (2,654 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 14,270 $ 10,680 $ 28,269 $ 20,420 GAAP research and development expense $ 19,118 $ 11,756 $ 36,775 $ 22,913 Stock-based compensation (2,473 ) (1,566 ) (4,485 ) (2,922 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 16,645 $ 10,190 $ 32,290 $ 19,991 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 14,079 $ 10,798 $ 27,939 $ 21,094 Stock-based compensation (4,072 ) (2,945 ) (7,602 ) (5,443 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 10,007 $ 7,853 $ 20,337 $ 15,651 GAAP operating loss $ (14,351 ) $ (6,675 ) $ (31,494 ) $ (11,887 ) Stock-based compensation 9,569 7,004 18,465 13,099 Acquisition related costs 2,048 258 4,766 514 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 3,573 1,822 Amortization of acquired intangibles 905 368 2,120 736 Unoccupied lease charges - 658 - 658 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 112 $ 2,525 $ (2,570 ) $ 4,942 GAAP net loss $ (17,331 ) $ (8,627 ) $ (36,642 ) $ (14,675 ) Stock-based compensation 9,569 7,004 18,465 13,099 Acquisition related costs 2,048 258 4,766 514 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 3,573 1,822 Amortization of acquired intangibles 905 368 2,120 736 Unoccupied lease charges - 658 - 658 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,227 2,213 5,774 3,435 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 359 $ 2,786 $ (1,944 ) $ 5,589 Reconciliation from diluted weighted-average number of common shares as reported to pro forma diluted weighted average number of common shares Diluted weighted-average number of common shares, as reported 44,978 42,605 44,382 42,389 Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive shares 2,628 2,389 - 2,200 Pro forma diluted weighted-average number of common shares 47,606 44,994 44,382 44,589 Calculation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 359 $ 2,786 $ (1,944 ) $ 5,589 Pro forma diluted weighted-average number of common shares 47,606 44,994 44,382 44,589 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (17,331 ) $ (8,627 ) $ (36,642 ) $ (14,675 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,975 3,874 11,796 7,752 Stock-based compensation 9,569 7,004 18,465 13,099 Benefit from income taxes (237 ) (153 ) (276 ) (340 ) Interest (income) expense, net 3,173 2,105 5,351 3,128 Acquisition related costs 2,048 258 4,766 514 Unoccupied lease charges - 658 - 658 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,197 $ 5,119 $ 3,460 $ 10,136

