Luna Innovations Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

“Building on a strong first quarter, the Luna team continued to exceed our goals and deliver excellent performance on the top- and bottom-lines,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “I was particularly pleased to see continued robust performance from our legacy products, in addition to those products that came to us through the Micron Optics and General Photonics acquisitions. Our first-half performance gives us the confidence to increase our 2019 outlook. For full fiscal 2019, we now expect total revenues to be between $66 million to $69 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $7.2 million to $7.6 million. With a half year to go, the Luna team remains focused on continuing to execute our strategy and fully integrate the acquisitions, while driving growth and delivering the tailored service and solutions our customers need.”

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, continue the strong momentum from the beginning of the fiscal year. These results include a full quarter of the businesses of both Micron Optics, Inc. ("MOI"), acquired in October 2018, and General Photonics Corporation ("GP"), acquired in March 2019. Revenue and expenses related to Luna's optoelectronics business, which was divested in July 2018, are classified as discontinued operations in Luna's results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 are:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change Revenues: Products and licensing $ 11,372,664 $ 4,457,084 155.2 % Technology development 6,440,999 5,466,280 17.8 % Total revenues $ 17,813,663 $ 9,923,364 79.5 % Gross profit $ 8,751,915 $ 4,230,652 106.9 % Gross margin 49.1 % 42.6 % Operating expense $ 7,737,955 $ 4,025,684 92.2 % Operating income $ 1,013,960 $ 204,968 394.7 % Net income $ 840,292 $ 1,067,328 (21.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,395,658 $ 549,736 335.8 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Products and licensing revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased compared to the prior year period due largely to the inclusion of the incremental revenues from the acquisitions mentioned above. In addition, products and licensing revenue strongly increased from revenues associated with Luna’s communications test products and other Luna legacy products. Technology development revenues increased for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the prior-year period due to growth in various government research programs.

The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to $2.6 million in expenses associated with the acquired operations of MOI and GP. Neither of these acquisitions were present in the second quarter of 2018.

Pre-tax income from continuing operations increased to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.3 million for the prior year fiscal quarter driven primarily by strong top-line performance and prudent expense management.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.0 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The slight decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was driven by the income from discontinued operations recognized in the second quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019, also included $0.5 million of non-cash expenses for share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisitions of MOI and GP.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The growth was driven by strong top-line growth from both organic businesses and acquisitions, and prudent expense management.

First-Half Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change Revenues: Products and licensing $ 19,565,039 $ 8,588,838 127.8 % Technology development 13,081,742 10,103,056 29.5 % Total revenues $ 32,646,781 $ 18,691,894 74.7 % Gross profit $ 15,519,548 $ 8,070,278 92.3 % Gross margin 47.5 % 43.2 % Operating expense $ 15,421,944 $ 8,238,766 87.2 % Operating income/(loss) $ 97,604 $ (168,488 ) Net income $ 1,966,171 $ 1,216,003 61.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,335,274 $ 497,398 570.5 %

2019 Full-Year Outlook:

Based upon a strong first-half 2019 performance, Luna is raising its 2019 outlook:

Total revenues in the range of $66 million to $69 million for full fiscal 2019, up from $60 million to $65 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.2 million to $7.6 million for full fiscal 2019, up from $6.0 million to $6.5 million.

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2019 financial results and its business focus. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Products and licensing $ 11,372,664 $ 4,457,084 $ 19,565,039 $ 8,588,838 Technology development 6,440,999 5,466,280 13,081,742 10,103,056 Total revenues 17,813,663 9,923,364 32,646,781 18,691,894 Cost of revenues: Products and licensing 4,577,774 1,747,585 7,827,112 3,322,988 Technology development 4,483,974 3,945,127 9,300,121 7,298,628 Total cost of revenues 9,061,748 5,692,712 17,127,233 10,621,616 Gross profit 8,751,915 4,230,652 15,519,548 8,070,278 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 6,002,613 3,265,408 12,228,709 6,598,898 Research, development and engineering 1,735,342 760,276 3,193,235 1,639,868 Total operating expense 7,737,955 4,025,684 15,421,944 8,238,766 Operating income/(loss) 1,013,960 204,968 97,604 (168,488 ) Other income/(expense): Investment income 76,813 99,844 268,020 175,756 Other expense (3,056 ) (9,369 ) (4,452 ) (20,223 ) Interest expense (52 ) (34,484 ) (12,775 ) (75,131 ) Total other income 73,705 55,991 250,793 80,402 Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,087,665 260,959 348,397 (88,086 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 247,373 (38,269 ) (1,617,774 ) (115,236 ) Net income from continuing operations 840,292 299,228 1,966,171 27,150 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax of ($59,864) and $18,499 — 768,100 — 1,188,853 Net income 840,292 1,067,328 1,966,171 1,216,003 Preferred stock dividend 89,549 63,235 172,607 127,660 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 750,743 $ 1,004,093 $ 1,793,564 $ 1,088,343 Net income per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ — Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ — Net income per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 Diluted $ — $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.04 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 28,246,840 27,531,361 28,143,534 27,368,185 Diluted 33,650,790 31,506,745 33,588,951 31,257,277

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,537,673 $ 42,460,267 Accounts receivable, net 13,845,438 13,037,068 Receivable from sale of HSOR business 2,500,375 2,500,000 Contract assets 3,094,279 2,422,495 Inventory 9,732,937 6,873,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,063,124 935,185 Total current assets 53,773,826 68,228,757 Long-term contract assets 386,350 336,820 Property and equipment, net 3,752,698 3,627,886 Intangible assets, net 10,952,448 3,302,270 Goodwill 10,345,249 101,008 Other assets 2,978,346 1,995 Total assets $ 82,188,917 $ 75,598,736 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligations $ — $ 619,315 Current portion of capital lease obligations — 40,586 Accounts payable 3,000,066 2,395,984 Accrued liabilities 8,972,412 6,597,458 Contract liabilities 2,407,830 2,486,111 Total current liabilities 14,380,308 12,139,454 Long-term deferred rent — 1,035,974 Other long-term liabilities 2,620,446 — Long-term capital lease obligations — 68,978 Total liabilities 17,000,754 13,244,406 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 1,321,514 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1,322 1,322 Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 29,606,604 and 29,209,506 shares issued, 28,300,766 and 27,956,401 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 30,557 30,120 Treasury stock at cost, 1,305,838 and 1,253,105 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (2,337,110 ) (2,116,640 ) Additional paid-in capital 87,004,906 85,744,750 Accumulated deficit (19,511,512 ) (21,305,222 ) Total stockholders’ equity 65,188,163 62,354,330 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 82,188,917 $ 75,598,736

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities Net income $ 1,966,171 $ 1,216,003 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,165,609 622,577 Share-based compensation 720,649 212,149 Bad debt expense — 6,000 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — (1,000 ) Accounts receivable 712,805 (1,522,604 ) Contract assets (721,315 ) (645,824 ) Inventory (161,196 ) (482,194 ) Other current assets (17,483 ) 164,809 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,313,551 ) (253,372 ) Contract liabilities (234,854 ) (2,053,566 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,116,835 (2,737,022 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (405,795 ) (198,012 ) Intangible property costs (136,852 ) (185,909 ) Acquisition of General Photonics Corporation (19,004,250 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 1,000 Net cash used in investing activities (19,546,897 ) (382,921 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on finance lease obligations (14,545 ) (25,309 ) Payments of debt obligations (625,000 ) (916,665 ) Repurchase of common stock (220,470 ) (466,894 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants 367,483 840,078 Net cash used in financing activities (492,532 ) (568,790 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,922,594 ) (3,688,733 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 42,460,267 36,981,533 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 23,537,673 $ 33,292,800

Luna Innovations Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 840,292 $ 1,067,328 $ 1,966,171 $ 1,216,003 Less income from discontinued operations, net of income tax — 768,100 — 1,188,853 Net income from continuing operations 840,292 299,228 1,966,171 27,150 Interest expense 52 34,484 12,775 75,131 Investment income (76,813 ) (99,844 ) (268,020 ) (175,756 ) Tax expense/(benefit) 247,373 (38,269 ) (1,617,774 ) (115,236 ) Depreciation and amortization 652,585 236,594 1,165,609 473,960 EBITDA 1,663,489 432,193 1,258,761 285,249 Share-based compensation 377,884 117,543 720,649 212,149 Non-recurring charges (1) 43,674 — 941,716 — Amortization of inventory step-up 310,611 — 414,148 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,395,658 $ 549,736 $ 3,335,274 $ 497,398

(1) Non-recurring charges consist of transaction-related expenses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019, related to the acquisition of General Photonics.

