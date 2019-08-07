Luna Innovations Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
August 7, 2019 04:46 PM EDT
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
“Building on a strong first quarter, the Luna team continued to exceed our goals and deliver excellent performance on the top- and bottom-lines,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “I was particularly pleased to see continued robust performance from our legacy products, in addition to those products that came to us through the Micron Optics and General Photonics acquisitions. Our first-half performance gives us the confidence to increase our 2019 outlook. For full fiscal 2019, we now expect total revenues to be between $66 million to $69 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $7.2 million to $7.6 million. With a half year to go, the Luna team remains focused on continuing to execute our strategy and fully integrate the acquisitions, while driving growth and delivering the tailored service and solutions our customers need.”
Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary
Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, continue the strong momentum from the beginning of the fiscal year. These results include a full quarter of the businesses of both Micron Optics, Inc. ("MOI"), acquired in October 2018, and General Photonics Corporation ("GP"), acquired in March 2019. Revenue and expenses related to Luna's optoelectronics business, which was divested in July 2018, are classified as discontinued operations in Luna's results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 are:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products and licensing
|
|
$
|
11,372,664
|
|
|
$
|
4,457,084
|
|
|
155.2
|
%
|
Technology development
|
|
6,440,999
|
|
|
5,466,280
|
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
17,813,663
|
|
|
$
|
9,923,364
|
|
|
79.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
8,751,915
|
|
|
$
|
4,230,652
|
|
|
106.9
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense
|
|
$
|
7,737,955
|
|
|
$
|
4,025,684
|
|
|
92.2
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
1,013,960
|
|
|
$
|
204,968
|
|
|
394.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
840,292
|
|
|
$
|
1,067,328
|
|
|
(21.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,395,658
|
|
|
$
|
549,736
|
|
|
335.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found in the schedules included in this release.
Products and licensing revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased compared to the prior year period due largely to the inclusion of the incremental revenues from the acquisitions mentioned above. In addition, products and licensing revenue strongly increased from revenues associated with Luna’s communications test products and other Luna legacy products. Technology development revenues increased for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the prior-year period due to growth in various government research programs.
The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to $2.6 million in expenses associated with the acquired operations of MOI and GP. Neither of these acquisitions were present in the second quarter of 2018.
Pre-tax income from continuing operations increased to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.3 million for the prior year fiscal quarter driven primarily by strong top-line performance and prudent expense management.
Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.0 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The slight decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was driven by the income from discontinued operations recognized in the second quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019, also included $0.5 million of non-cash expenses for share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisitions of MOI and GP.
Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The growth was driven by strong top-line growth from both organic businesses and acquisitions, and prudent expense management.
First-Half Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary
Highlights of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are:
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products and licensing
|
|
$
|
19,565,039
|
|
|
$
|
8,588,838
|
|
|
127.8
|
%
|
Technology development
|
|
13,081,742
|
|
|
10,103,056
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
32,646,781
|
|
|
$
|
18,691,894
|
|
|
74.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
15,519,548
|
|
|
$
|
8,070,278
|
|
|
92.3
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense
|
|
$
|
15,421,944
|
|
|
$
|
8,238,766
|
|
|
87.2
|
%
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
|
$
|
97,604
|
|
|
$
|
(168,488
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
$
|
1,216,003
|
|
|
61.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3,335,274
|
|
|
$
|
497,398
|
|
|
570.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Full-Year Outlook:
Based upon a strong first-half 2019 performance, Luna is raising its 2019 outlook:
- Total revenues in the range of $66 million to $69 million for full fiscal 2019, up from $60 million to $65 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.2 million to $7.6 million for full fiscal 2019, up from $6.0 million to $6.5 million.
Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.
The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.
Conference Call Information
As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 5:00 pm (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 844.578.9643 domestically or 270.823.1522 internationally prior to the start of the call. The participant access code is 1994289. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet. The webcast can be accessed by logging on to the “Investor Relations” section of the Luna website, www.lunainc.com, prior to the event. The webcast will be archived under the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the Luna website for at least 30 days following the conference call.
About Luna
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2019 financial results and its business focus. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products and licensing
|
$
|
11,372,664
|
|
|
$
|
4,457,084
|
|
|
$
|
19,565,039
|
|
|
$
|
8,588,838
|
|
Technology development
|
6,440,999
|
|
|
5,466,280
|
|
|
13,081,742
|
|
|
10,103,056
|
|
Total revenues
|
17,813,663
|
|
|
9,923,364
|
|
|
32,646,781
|
|
|
18,691,894
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products and licensing
|
4,577,774
|
|
|
1,747,585
|
|
|
7,827,112
|
|
|
3,322,988
|
|
Technology development
|
4,483,974
|
|
|
3,945,127
|
|
|
9,300,121
|
|
|
7,298,628
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
9,061,748
|
|
|
5,692,712
|
|
|
17,127,233
|
|
|
10,621,616
|
|
Gross profit
|
8,751,915
|
|
|
4,230,652
|
|
|
15,519,548
|
|
|
8,070,278
|
|
Operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
6,002,613
|
|
|
3,265,408
|
|
|
12,228,709
|
|
|
6,598,898
|
|
Research, development and engineering
|
1,735,342
|
|
|
760,276
|
|
|
3,193,235
|
|
|
1,639,868
|
|
Total operating expense
|
7,737,955
|
|
|
4,025,684
|
|
|
15,421,944
|
|
|
8,238,766
|
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
1,013,960
|
|
|
204,968
|
|
|
97,604
|
|
|
(168,488
|
)
|
Other income/(expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income
|
76,813
|
|
|
99,844
|
|
|
268,020
|
|
|
175,756
|
|
Other expense
|
(3,056
|
)
|
|
(9,369
|
)
|
|
(4,452
|
)
|
|
(20,223
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
(52
|
)
|
|
(34,484
|
)
|
|
(12,775
|
)
|
|
(75,131
|
)
|
Total other income
|
73,705
|
|
|
55,991
|
|
|
250,793
|
|
|
80,402
|
|
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,087,665
|
|
|
260,959
|
|
|
348,397
|
|
|
(88,086
|
)
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
247,373
|
|
|
(38,269
|
)
|
|
(1,617,774
|
)
|
|
(115,236
|
)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
840,292
|
|
|
299,228
|
|
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
27,150
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax of ($59,864) and $18,499
|
—
|
|
|
768,100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,188,853
|
|
Net income
|
840,292
|
|
|
1,067,328
|
|
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
1,216,003
|
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
89,549
|
|
|
63,235
|
|
|
172,607
|
|
|
127,660
|
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
750,743
|
|
|
$
|
1,004,093
|
|
|
$
|
1,793,564
|
|
|
$
|
1,088,343
|
|
Net income per share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Net income per share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
28,246,840
|
|
|
27,531,361
|
|
|
28,143,534
|
|
|
27,368,185
|
|
Diluted
|
33,650,790
|
|
31,506,745
|
33,588,951
|
31,257,277
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
23,537,673
|
|
|
$
|
42,460,267
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
13,845,438
|
|
|
13,037,068
|
|
|
Receivable from sale of HSOR business
|
2,500,375
|
|
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
Contract assets
|
3,094,279
|
|
|
2,422,495
|
|
|
Inventory
|
9,732,937
|
|
|
6,873,742
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,063,124
|
|
|
935,185
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
53,773,826
|
|
|
68,228,757
|
|
|
Long-term contract assets
|
386,350
|
|
|
336,820
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
3,752,698
|
|
|
3,627,886
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
10,952,448
|
|
|
3,302,270
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
10,345,249
|
|
|
101,008
|
|
|
Other assets
|
2,978,346
|
|
|
1,995
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
82,188,917
|
|
|
$
|
75,598,736
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt obligations
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
619,315
|
|
|
Current portion of capital lease obligations
|
—
|
|
|
40,586
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
3,000,066
|
|
|
2,395,984
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
8,972,412
|
|
|
6,597,458
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
2,407,830
|
|
|
2,486,111
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
14,380,308
|
|
|
12,139,454
|
|
|
Long-term deferred rent
|
—
|
|
|
1,035,974
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,620,446
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Long-term capital lease obligations
|
—
|
|
|
68,978
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
17,000,754
|
|
|
13,244,406
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 1,321,514 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
1,322
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 29,606,604 and 29,209,506 shares issued, 28,300,766 and 27,956,401 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
30,557
|
|
|
30,120
|
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 1,305,838 and 1,253,105 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
(2,337,110
|
)
|
|
(2,116,640
|
)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
87,004,906
|
|
|
85,744,750
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(19,511,512
|
)
|
|
(21,305,222
|
)
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
65,188,163
|
|
|
62,354,330
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
82,188,917
|
|
|
$
|
75,598,736
|
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
$
|
1,216,003
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,165,609
|
|
|
622,577
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
720,649
|
|
|
212,149
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
—
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Accounts receivable
|
712,805
|
|
|
(1,522,604
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
(721,315
|
)
|
|
(645,824
|
)
|
Inventory
|
(161,196
|
)
|
|
(482,194
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
(17,483
|
)
|
|
164,809
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(2,313,551
|
)
|
|
(253,372
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
(234,854
|
)
|
|
(2,053,566
|
)
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|
1,116,835
|
|
|
(2,737,022
|
)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(405,795
|
)
|
|
(198,012
|
)
|
Intangible property costs
|
(136,852
|
)
|
|
(185,909
|
)
|
Acquisition of General Photonics Corporation
|
(19,004,250
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(19,546,897
|
)
|
|
(382,921
|
)
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on finance lease obligations
|
(14,545
|
)
|
|
(25,309
|
)
|
Payments of debt obligations
|
(625,000
|
)
|
|
(916,665
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(220,470
|
)
|
|
(466,894
|
)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants
|
367,483
|
|
|
840,078
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(492,532
|
)
|
|
(568,790
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(18,922,594
|
)
|
|
(3,688,733
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|
42,460,267
|
|
|
36,981,533
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|
$
|
23,537,673
|
|
|
$
|
33,292,800
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income
|
$
|
840,292
|
|
|
$
|
1,067,328
|
|
|
$
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
$
|
1,216,003
|
|
Less income from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|
—
|
|
|
768,100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,188,853
|
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
840,292
|
|
|
299,228
|
|
|
1,966,171
|
|
|
27,150
|
|
Interest expense
|
52
|
|
|
34,484
|
|
|
12,775
|
|
|
75,131
|
|
Investment income
|
(76,813
|
)
|
|
(99,844
|
)
|
|
(268,020
|
)
|
|
(175,756
|
)
|
Tax expense/(benefit)
|
247,373
|
|
|
(38,269
|
)
|
|
(1,617,774
|
)
|
|
(115,236
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
652,585
|
|
|
236,594
|
|
|
1,165,609
|
|
|
473,960
|
|
EBITDA
|
1,663,489
|
|
|
432,193
|
|
|
1,258,761
|
|
|
285,249
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
377,884
|
|
|
117,543
|
|
|
720,649
|
|
|
212,149
|
|
Non-recurring charges (1)
|
43,674
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
941,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of inventory step-up
|
310,611
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
414,148
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
2,395,658
|
|
|
$
|
549,736
|
|
|
$
|
3,335,274
|
|
|
$
|
497,398
|
|
(1) Non-recurring charges consist of transaction-related expenses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019, related to the acquisition of General Photonics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005849/en/
